Nature lovers and activists hold rally in Hong Lim Park

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Nature lovers and activists at a rally organised by SG Climate Rally in Hong Lim Park on Aug 16.

SINGAPORE – Nature lovers and activists gathered in Hong Lim Park on Aug 16 and called for the authorities to provide more details on plans to develop parts of Maju Forest and Gillman Barracks for housing.

Speakers at the rally, organised by a group called SG Climate Rally, said there was a need for more information on the forested land that has been earmarked for housing, and factors that were considered in the decision-making process .

The event also featured booths for activities like postcard writing and sign painting. In between speeches, several people came onstage to read poems. The rally ended with a mass singalong session.

Several members of various opposition parties were also seen at the rally.

On Aug 14, Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan said more green spaces in Gillman Barracks and Maju Forest will be retained, but that means fewer homes can be built on the two sites.

Earlier plans for the two sites, drawn up with input from nature groups, sought to retain 40 per cent of green spaces in Gillman Barracks and 35 per cent in Maju Forest.

Forested areas in Gillman Barracks and Sunset Way, near Maju Forest, need to be developed to meet Singapore’s housing needs over the next decade, said Tan in Parliament on Aug 4.