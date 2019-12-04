National symbols inspire clothes and accessories

Local designers yesterday launched a new line of clothing items and accessories called 1959 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the national symbols.

The line features designs inspired by the Singapore flag, the National Anthem and the state crest.

Women's fashion label David's Daughter created a red and white summer jacket for the collection.

The jacket takes inspiration from the values represented by the five stars on the flag. It is adorned with faces and cursive writing of the five values: democracy, peace, progress, justice and equality.

Ms Fannie Chua, the label's founder, said: "The print is that of us people, however different and diverse, held together by our common values."

Modest fashion brand Lully Selb created a red and white shawl that can be worn as a headscarf.

It pays tribute to the lyrics of the National Anthem and is printed with a design based on digital scans of the original handwritten score and lyrics by the anthem's composer Zubir Said.

Lully Selb's co-founder Selma Bamadhaj said: "The late Encik Zubir Said was inspired by the famous Malay proverb, 'Di mana bumi dipijak, di situ langit dijunjung,' which means 'You should hold up the sky of the land where you live.'

"We want to capture that timeless spirit and philosophy of selfless progress in our design."

Other items in the collection include iron-on patches designed by Pew Pew Patches, which feature nostalgic childhood icons like paper stars, and T-shirts by Temasek Clothings bearing the title of the anthem, Majulah Singapura, in all four official languages.

The T-shirt design was inspired by danger signs commonly found at construction sites in Singapore.

Members of the public stand a chance to win the limited edition collectible items by sharing what the national symbols mean to them.

They can submit their entries by commenting on posts on the Our SG Instagram page, @our_sg, and on its Facebook page, facebook.com/oursingapore.

The contest ends on Dec 31.

Rei Kurohi