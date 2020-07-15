National Day-themed fund-raiser launched to support President's Challenge

SINGAPORE - To support the President's Challenge, a National Day-themed fund-raising campaign titled Share The Care was launched on Wednesday (July 15).

The Families For Life council is raising funds through the sale of specially curated desserts with a red-and-white theme, and an e-recipe booklet from Wednesday till Aug 15.

The e-recipe booklet contains contributions from President Halimah Yacob and local bakeries, as well as celebrity Fann Wong.

Madam Halimah said: "I am happy to contribute my own National Day agar-agar recipe to Share The Care to raise funds for President's Challenge.

"The initiative is meaningful, especially with this year's President's Challenge's focus on supporting and empowering persons with disabilities."

The President's Challenge is an annual event that mobilises resources to help the less fortunate. The event, in its 20th edition, will raise funds for 72 organisations this year.

Madam Halimah added: "May this spirit of giving continue to grow as we support one another on this journey towards a caring, inclusive and more resilient Singapore."

To receive the e-recipe book, make a donation through the Families For Life's Share The Care page on the Giving.sg fund-raising platform.

Families For Life chairman Ishak Ismail said he hopes that families will enjoy making the special desserts together and even share them with neighbours and friends.

He added: "While this year's National Day will be unlike any other, let us stand united and celebrate together in meaningful ways, supporting the vulnerable in our community."

This year's National Day Parade and celebrations will focus on allowing Singaporeans to celebrate in their homes and in the heartland, instead of at a central location such as the floating platform at Marina Bay, because of the Covid-19 pandemic and safe distancing measures.

Non-governmental organisation Minds, which caters to those with intellectual disabilities, will be baking limited-edition red and white cookies, which members of the public can order through its website.

All proceeds from the sale of the cookies will be donated. Baking ingredients supplier Phoon Huat is sponsoring the baking ingredients.

Phoon Huat will also be selling special agar-agar kits, which include five pre-mix packs and a copy of Madam Halimah's recipe, from July 20 at its 15 retail stores.

Each kit costs $10, and $4 will be donated to the President's Challenge.

Another way to support the cause is to purchase red and white National Day-themed desserts from participating partners, such as Metta Cafe and bakeries Delcie's, Divine Artisan, Pare, Kueh Ho Jiak and The Cookie Crumble.

As part of this campaign, POSB will also be donating up to $50,000 to the President's Challenge between July 20 and Aug 31.

DBS Bank consumer banking group executive director Lim Bee Bee said: "National Day is a celebration of unity, solidarity and community spirit.

"While we may not be able to physically celebrate together this year, we can still unite to make a meaningful difference through our collective effort to help families and neighbours among us who have been harder-hit by Covid-19."