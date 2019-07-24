National Day spirit flying high

Eye-catching flag displays have been going up in various neighbourhoods around Singapore to celebrate the Republic's 54th National Day on Aug 9.

This one in Toa Payoh Lorong 1 was put up last Saturday.

Made by the Toa Payoh North Zone 2 Residents' Committee (RC), the display took about a week to create. A team of about eight RC members and volunteers used more than 50 flags to create the display, which hangs between blocks 107 and 109.

The RC has been putting up these number displays for five years, since Singapore's golden jubilee in 2015. The displays are designed by the RC chairman every year.

The current display will be up until the end of next month.