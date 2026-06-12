National Day Rally to be held on Aug 23

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Prime Minister Lawrence Wong speaking during the National Day Rally held at ITE College Central on Aug 17, 2025. The Aug 23 event will be PM Wong’s third National Day Rally.

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver his 2026 National Day Rally speech on Aug 23.

The rally will be held at the Institute of Technical Education College Central in Ang Mo Kio, said the Prime Minister’s Office on June 12.

The National Day Rally is a platform for the Prime Minister to address the nation, give a report card on the progress it has made, share important policy matters and highlight Singapore’s future challenges.

The Aug 23 event will be PM Wong’s third National Day Rally.

In his 2025 speech, he called on Singaporeans to band together to write the next chapter of the nation’s story and outlined the Government’s plans to secure the Republic’s future in a changed world.

Harnessing innovation and technology would allow the country to sustainably raise its productivity and improve lives, he noted, while also urging Singaporeans to dream bigger, be bolder in pushing new frontiers, and be ready to try new things.