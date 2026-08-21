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Prime Minister Lawrence Wong speaking during the National Day Rally at ITE College Central on Aug 17, 2025. The 2026 event will be PM Wong’s third National Day Rally.

SINGAPORE – Motorists, take note: Some roads and lanes near ITE College Central in Ang Mo Kio will be closed to vehicles on Aug 23, as part of traffic arrangements for the National Day Rally.

In a Facebook post on Aug 21, the police said the following routes will be closed to vehicles from 5am to 11.59pm on Aug 23:

Ang Mo Kio Drive

Slip road leading from Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 into Ang Mo Kio Drive

Slip road leading from Ang Mo Kio Drive into Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5

Extreme left lane of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 in the direction of CTE (between lamp post 74A and Ang Mo Kio Drive)

Extreme left lane of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 in the direction of CTE (between lamp post 79 and lamp post 81)

Extreme right lane of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 in the direction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 (between lamp post 83A and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10)

During the closure, access will be granted only to authorised vehicles as well as police and emergency vehicles.

Police officers, auxiliary police officers and security officers will be deployed along the affected roads to assist and direct motorists.

Parking restrictions along the affected roads will be strictly enforced, said the police, adding that vehicles parked illegally or causing obstruction in these areas will be towed.

Those with inquiries about these closures can call 1800-218-0000.

PM Wong’s National Day Rally speech will begin at 6.45pm on Aug 23. He will speak first in Malay, followed by Mandarin. He will deliver his speech in English at 8pm.

The speech will be broadcast on local TV channels and radio stations, and streamed live on PM Wong’s and the Prime Minister’s Office’s YouTube channels.

Those who miss the live broadcast can watch the speech on www.youtube.com/pmosingapore or www.pmo.gov.sg from Aug 24.

The National Day Rally is a platform for the prime minister to address the nation, give a report card on the progress it has made, share important policy matters and highlight Singapore’s future challenges.

The Aug 23 event will be PM Wong’s third National Day Rally.