National Day Rally 2019: Follow ST’s live coverage of PM Lee Hsien Loong’s speech from 6.45pm on Aug 18

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver the annual National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 18) at the Institute of Technical Education College Central campus in Ang Mo Kio.

This will be his 16th time giving the rally speech, which is widely viewed as the most important political speech of the year, where the Prime Minister outlines the Government's upcoming plans and priorities.

He will speak in Malay and Mandarin from 6.45pm to 7.30pm, and in English from 8.15pm to 9.30pm.

Topics that will be on this year's agenda are pre-school and tertiary education fees, retirement and re-employment ages and climate change.

