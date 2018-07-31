National Day Parade 2018 gazetted an enhanced security special event

SINGAPORE - This year's National Day Parade (NDP) has been declared an enhanced security special event under the Public Order Act by the Minister for Home Affairs.

The parade will be held at The Float @ Marina Bay on Aug 9.

In a statement on Tuesday (July 31), the police said the area around Marina Bay has been designated a special event area. In addition, a special zone within the special event area has been demarcated for stricter security checks.

While the special event area includes Victoria Street and stretches to Gardens by the Bay East, the special zone comprises the Marina Bay area, including Merlion Park, Marina Bay Sands and Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, where most of the festivities will be concentrated.

Strict security measures within the special event area and special zone will be employed by the authorities, and will take effect on Aug 9 for the entire day.

Should the NDP be postponed to its reserved date of Aug 11, the same gazette will apply, said the statement.

A list of items are prohibited within the special event area, including loudhailers, flags or banners larger than one metre by one metre, flares and remote-controlled aircraft.

Related Story Combined schools choir returns to National Day Parade

Related Story Grandmother, grandson bond over dance practices for National Day Parade

Related Story We Are Singapore remade for NDP 2018

The police will conduct checks on persons for such items within the special event area.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), including drones, are also prohibited within the special event area. It is an offence to bring or fly UAVs into the special event area without a valid permit.

Flying an UAV outside of the special event area in a manner that disrupts, interferes with, delays or obstructs the conduct of NDP 2018 is also an offence.

Those who possess prohibited items within the special event area, or fly an UAV illegally may face jail of up to 12 months, a fine of up to $20,000, or both. The prohibited items or UAV will be confiscated.

Those organising public assemblies and processions within the special event area, whether indoors or outdoors, must apply for permits from the police at https://www.police.gov.sg/e-services/apply/licenses-and-permits.

The police will conduct security checks and screening on all persons and vehicles entering and within the special zone. They will also have the powers to refuse entry to, or remove a person from the special zone if necessary.