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‘National Day gift’: Tan Kiat How becomes father for the 3rd time on Aug 10

Tan Kiat How with his third child Micah.

SINGAPORE – East Coast GRC MP Tan Kiat How became a father for the third time on Aug 10, a day after National Day.

His wife’s water broke while the family was attending the National Day Parade at the National Stadium on Aug 9.

Tan, who is also Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and Health, said in a Facebook post on Aug 10 that his third child Micah was born that morning.

“Yesterday’s National Day Parade was exciting in more ways than I had expected,” he wrote. “Towards the end of the show, my wife’s water started leaking.”

He said he took his wife to the hospital after the parade, and even had time to drop his two other children, Isaac and Ayla, at home.

“Thankfully, baby was patient enough for Isaac and Ayla to enjoy the parade till the very end – fireworks, pledge and all!

“Feeling incredibly grateful and blessed as we welcome the newest member of our family,” Tan said, expressing his gratitude to the medical team that took care of his wife and new son.

“Our best National Day gift.”

He previously announced the birth of his daughter Ayla in October 2023. His eldest child, Isaac, recently celebrated his sixth birthday on Aug 5.