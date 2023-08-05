National Day celebrations kick off in the heartland with sports, kampung games and carnival snacks

SINGAPORE - Residents across the island sweated it out at the GetActive! Singapore Heartland Festivals as they had a go at table tennis, skateboarding and zorbing, among other activities, on Saturday ahead of Singapore’s 58th birthday.
A total of about 28,000 people turned up for the ticketed events at four locations, which kicked off at 4pm and ended at 9pm.
Organised by Sport Singapore and the National Day Parade 2023 Heartland Celebrations Committee, the festivals — which will continue on Sunday — were held at Bedok, Jurong West, Toa Payoh and Woodlands stadiums. The festival at Our Tampines Hub will take place only on Sunday.
With carnival games and a plethora of activities lined up, there was something for everyone.
At Bedok, festivalgoers — mostly donning red and white — tried out sports like basketball and athletics, or experiential activities like zorbing, where a person climbs inside a large inflatable ball and rolls about.
A milo van was also on hand in the late afternoon, ready to quench the thirst for those who had worked up a sweat.
Ms Zan Haliru, 38, and her husband Samir Haliru, 39, decided to soak in the festivities today with her two children aged five and seven who tried zorbing.
“Other than celebrating National Day, we wanted our kids to try the sports. They are active and not afraid of the outdoors. It’s good to get them out in the sun,” said Ms Zan, who works in e-commerce.
Kampung games, like the giant eraser battle on-site, also evoked nostalgia in some attendees like Mr Gavin Thang, who works in the telecommunication industry.
“When I was seven years old, my classmates and I used to play rubber erasers to fight each other. This reminds me of my childhood days,” said the 51-year-old who brought his two young children to try out the game.
“When we go home, I’ll probably teach them how to play these games from the past,” he added.
Meanwhile, in Toa Payoh, participants like Lisa Joseph mustered their courage to try out skateboarding for the first time.
“I was scared at first. I fell, but I didn’t give up and kept trying,” said the 16-year-old, who hopes to pick it up as a hobby to bond with her peers. She visited the festival with her father Joseph Manoj, 48, and her brother Mark Joseph, 10.
“It was enjoyable and a great experience to learn new skills.”
Ms Christine Sumarlin, 41, who visited the festival with her three children, said: “I’m glad that the National Day celebrations are coming to the heartland, so more people can have a chance to celebrate National Day.”
The carnival atmosphere was palpable as children had their hands painted or took part in family-friendly activities like bouncy castles and community mural painting.
Meanwhile, event partners had booths giving away snacks such as popcorn and candy floss, or offered services such as health and dental screenings.
Festivalgoers were also serenaded by live performances at the four sites by musicians such as The Island Voices, Hear65 artistes, as well as band performances by Yellow Ribbon Project, among others.
To ensure the events run smoothly, a total of 1,800 Team Nila volunteers were roped in for the weekend. Team Nila is the volunteering arm of Sport Singapore.
Ms Tan Poh Sim, a 61-year-old who volunteered at Bedok, wished participants went home having learnt new things about themselves or about Singapore.
“I hope people will come and try out sports and find those they can pick up and keep themselves healthy and happy,” said Ms Tan. She has been volunteering with Team Nila since 2015.
Come Aug 9, the five festival sites and Marina Bay will also be where Singaporeans can catch fireworks displays, which will be set off at the same time as the fireworks at the Padang.
The heartland sites will be open to the public from 6pm, with the fireworks displays expected to take place from 8.15pm to 8.25pm. Public viewing within these sites will be facilitated on a first-come, first-served basis.
Before the fireworks displays, heartland merrymakers will also get an aerial treat, with helicopters and fighter jets roaring overhead.
Wishing Singapore an early happy birthday, Mr Manoj at Toa Payoh said: “I hope Singapore can continue to be united and community-oriented as a country.”