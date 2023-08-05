National Day celebrations kick off in the heartland with sports, kampung games and carnival snacks

SINGAPORE - Residents across the island sweated it out at the GetActive! Singapore Heartland Festivals as they had a go at table tennis, skateboarding and zorbing, among other activities, on Saturday ahead of Singapore’s 58th birthday.

A total of about 28,000 people turned up for the ticketed events at four locations, which kicked off at 4pm and ended at 9pm.

Organised by Sport Singapore and the National Day Parade 2023 Heartland Celebrations Committee, the festivals — which will continue on Sunday — were held at Bedok, Jurong West, Toa Payoh and Woodlands stadiums. The festival at Our Tampines Hub will take place only on Sunday.

With carnival games and a plethora of activities lined up, there was something for everyone.

At Bedok, festivalgoers — mostly donning red and white — tried out sports like basketball and athletics, or experiential activities like zorbing, where a person climbs inside a large inflatable ball and rolls about.