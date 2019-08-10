National day celebrations continue into the weekend

SINGAPORE - Festivities marking Singapore's 54th National Day continued into the weekend, with celebrations held at various locations across the island.

On Saturday (Aug 10), more than 60 vehicles from the Singapore Armed Forces and Home Team made their away along four routes to five heartland destinations - Bishan, Geylang Serai, Jurong East, Punggol and Woodlands.

The mobile column last went into the heartlands in 2010, after the National Day Parade drive-past that year.

Key vehicles this year include the Leopard 2SG main battle tanks and Light Strike Vehicles.

Visitors also got to enjoy carnivals at the five locations.

At Bishan, games included drone laser tag while at Jurong East, there were thrill rides as well as traditional games such as chapteh.

Meanwhile at Woodlands, more than 300 students and residents created a formation with umbrellas, spelling out NDP 2019 @ North West, and at Punggol, there were stage and dance performances.