National Day Awards 2021 (5)

LTC Tan Chek Meng, Head General Staff/Deputy Chief Supply Officer, Headquarters Supply Command Singapore Armed Forces; LTC Tan Hwee Roy, Head Fighter Operations Air Operations Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Tan Poh Hoon, Commanding Officer 202 Squadron, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Tan Swee Kiat, S3, Headquarters Air Defence Group, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Teo Thian Chuan Edmund, Commander/Head Tactics and Training Electronic Warfare Centre, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Yee Der Siang, Head Operations Headquarters Changi Air Base, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Yeong Kah Wai, Deputy Commander Headquarters Tengah Air Base, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Yong Jia Rong, Lester, Head Information Fusion Centre, Headquarters Maritime Security Task Force/Maritime Security Command, Republic of Singapore Navy; LTC Zhu Weijie, Kelvin, Head General Staff Headquarters Singapore Combat Engineers, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Cheong Lit Sern Wesley, Commanding Officer, 792nd Battalion Singapore Infantry Regiment, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS)(DR) Chew Ee Ming, Darryl, Deputy Commanding Officer 1 Medical Squadron, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC (NS) Chin Chee Whye, Chief of Staff Headquarters Armour, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS)(DR) Choa Peng Hui Gary, Commanding Officer, Main Combat Service Support Battalion, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Goh Kheng Kian, PBS, Commanding Officer, 113 C4I Battalion, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Goh Seng Wee, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 24th Singapore Infantry Brigade, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) He Ruimin, Commanding Officer, Republic of Singapore Ship Vengeance, Republic of Singapore Navy; LTC (NS) Kenneth Kuah Teng Kiat, Commanding Officer, 907th Battalion Singapore Infantry Regiment, Singapore Armed Forces; 56 LTC (NS) Khoo Teng Lip, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 4th Singapore Armoured Brigade, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Koh Peng Choong, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 2nd Singapore Infantry Brigade, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Lee Hin Yew, Commanding Officer, Headquarters Singapore Guards, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Lim Boon Hwee, Chief of Staff, 22nd Logistics Support Group, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Lim Kheng Choon, Deputy Commanding Officer, 817 Squadron, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC (NS) Lim Seng Joo, Branch Head, Headquarters 3rd Division, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Low Cher Hong, Lennard, Commanding Officer, 790th Battalion Singapore Infantry Regiment, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Lum Chi Wai, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 6th Division Artillery, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Puah Kok Keong, Former Commanding Officer, 769th Battalion Singapore Infantry Regiment, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Roysten Lee Chee Chow, Brigade Chief of Staff, Headquarters Singapore Guards, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Sng Ren Yeong, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 56th Singapore Armoured Brigade, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Tan Huan Fong, Commanding Officer, 613rd Battalion Singapore Infantry Regiment, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Tan Wee Siang, Commander, Headquarters Singapore Combat Engineers, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Wee Liang Min Eugene, Branch Head, Headquarters 2nd People's Defence Force Command, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Yeo Chun Liang, Eugene, Commanding Officer, Headquarters Singapore Combat Engineers, Singapore Armed Forces; CWO Wong Meng Kee, PB, PBS, Sergeant Major, Army Training and Doctrine Command, Singapore Armed Forces; ME6 Aaron Tan Thoo Liang, PBS, Commander, Air Engineering Training Institute, Republic of Singapore Air Force; ME6 Chia Thuang Ping, Head General Staff/Deputy Chief Transport Officer, Headquarters Transport Command, Singapore Armed Forces; ME6 De Souza Roy Alphonso, Head Combat Wheeled System, Headquarters Maintenance and Engineering Support Command, Singapore Armed Forces; ME6 Francis Koh Chun Beng, PBS, Branch Head, Joint Intelligence Directorate, Singapore Armed Forces; ME6 Johnson Ling Yuan Leong, Commanding Officer, General Support Ammunition Base, Singapore Armed Forces; ME6 Lee Choon Wah, PBS, Head Naval Architecture, Naval Logistics Department, Republic of Singapore Navy; ME6 Lee See Heng, Head Operations Development, Joint Intelligence Directorate, Singapore Armed Forces; ME6 Siew Boon Choy, Commander, 9 Air Engineering and Logistics Group, Republic of Singapore Air Force; ME6 Tey Lian Tang, Head Survivability and Sustainability Engineering, Headquarters Maintenance and Engineering Support Command, Singapore Armed Forces; ME6 Wong Wai Kiang Kenneth, PBS, Head Helicopter Centre, Air Engineering and Logistics Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; ME6 Woon Chiun Yang, PBS, Head Logistics and Engineering, SAF C4 Command, Singapore Armed Forces

The Public Service Medal

Pingat Bakti Masyarakat

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH (FOS)

Jose Isidro Navato Camacho, Former Board Member, National Gallery Singapore

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY (FOS)

David John Jeans, Chairperson, Strategic Advisory Panel, Diagnostics Development Hub; Professor Richard J Parker, Chairman, Singapore Aerospace Programme, Science and Engineering Research Council

PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE (FOS)

Professor Simon Mark Spearing, Chairman, Fellowship Evaluation Panel (FEP); Sir Jeremy Farrar, Member, Health & Biomedical Sciences, International Advisory Council (HBMS IAC); Sir Leszek Borysiewicz, Member, Health & Biomedical Sciences, International Advisory Council (HBMS IAC)

ALJUNIED GRC

Mdm Letchimi Sammy, Chairperson, Bedok Reservoir-Punggol Vale RC; Mdm Ong Lay Ngoh, Member, Bedok Reservoir-Punggol CCC; Miss Fatmah Binte Mohamed Salim, Member, Eunos CCMC; Tay Beng Chuan, Patron, Eunos CCC; Ms Grace Loi Boon Yin, Treasurer, Kaki Bukit CCMC; Parumanathevar Tamilarasan, 1st Vice-Chairman, Paya Lebar-Aljunied IAEC; Ms Rokiah Bee Bte Mohamed, Vice-Chairperson, Paya Lebar Zone 3 RC; Edward Stanley Tay Wey Kok, Chairman, Serangoon CCC; Matthew Lim Swee Ming, Vice-Chairman, Chartwell NC

ANG MO KIO GRC

Miss Ang Lay Yong, Secretary, Ang Mo Kio-Hougang CCC; Miss Karen Tan Lay Beng, Assistant Secretary, Cheng San-Seletar CCC; Chia Soo Pheng, Member, Fernvale CCC; Toh Joo Leng, Patron, Fernvale CSC; Keck Beng Kim, Chairman, Jalan Kayu Zone 5 RC; Mr Raymond Tan Yong Kuan, Secretary, Jalan Kayu CCC; Tan Kong Cheok, Secretary, Teck Ghee CCMC

BISHAN-TOA PAYOH GRC

Mdm Helen Lee Heng Lua, Vice Chairman, Bishan East Zone 5 RC; Nagarathinam Maran, Chairman, Toa Payoh Central Zone 4 RN; Teng Shin Sheng, Chairman, Toa Payoh Central CSC; Dr Chan Kin Ming, Member, Toa Payoh East CCC; Shawkat Ali Khan, Chairman, Toa Payoh East Zone 6 RC; Mr Ang Yee Lim, Patron, Toa Payoh West-Thomson CCC; Edmund Wee Cheng Seng, Chairman, Toa Payoh West-Thomson CSC

CHUA CHU KANG GRC

Ng Heok Kwee, Chairman, Brickland CCC; Sethuraman Alagappan, Chairman, Chua Chu Kang Zone 6 RC; Ang Ying Thye, Member, Bukit Gombak CCC; Chua Kwa Seng, Member, Bukit Gombak CCC; Heng Kim Whatt, Member, Chua Chu Kang CCC; Phua Tiak Tong, Assistant Secretary, Chua Chu Kang C2E; Suhaimi Bin Mahuan, Chairman, Keat Hong C2E; Ms Summer Chan Inn Leng, Assistant Secretary, Keat Hong CCC

EAST COAST GRC

Mdm Angie Ng Siew Kin, Secretary, Bedok CC SCEC; Nicholas Sim Jian Hao, Chairman, Bedok YN; Mdm Karen Tan Mui Hia, Assistant Secretary, Parc Lumiere RC; Chin Sau Ho, 3rd Vice-Chairman, Changi Simei CCC; Loh Zen Sye, Chairman, Fengshan Rosewood RN; Teo Teck Ngee, Member, Kampong Chai Chee CCC; Dr Charlton Low Inn Chong, Chairman, Limau Estate NC; Ms Chng Soh Hiong @ Mrs Mary Tan, Vice-Chairperson, Siglap CCMC

HOLLAND-BUKIT TIMAH GRC

Goh Say Seng, Assistant Treasurer, Bukit Timah CCMC; Michael Ng Chee Wooi, Vice-Chairman, Dunearn NC; Alvin Ang Eng Kwang, Chairman, Cashew Zone 2 RC; Han Hai Eng, Chairman, Chestnut NC; Chua Kwee Seng, Vice-Chairman, Ulu Pandan Zone A RC; Robin Ng Cheng Jiet, Assistant Treasurer, Ulu Pandan CCC; Ong Jenn Shyan, Chairman, Zhenghua-Segar Meadows RC

JALAN BESAR GRC

Miss Ting Yat Ling, Chairperson, Selegie-Waterloo Residents' Network; Sivaraman s/o Vayana Pakirisamy, Member, Kampong Glam CCMC; Miss Madeline Lee Yoke Sim, Chairperson, Kolam Ayer St George's West RC; Ravinder Singh s/o Keval Singh, Chairman, Kolam Ayer St George's East RC; Miss Jennifer Lee Yoke Fung, Member, Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng CCC; Mdm Phee Bee Yee, Chairperson, Whampoa CC WEC

JURONG GRC

Victor Lam Chin Ling, Chairman, Bukit Batok East Jurong East View RC; Johnny Ng Kwang Hwee, Chairman, Bukit Batok East Spring View RC; Daniel Ang Eng Boon, Patron, Jurong Central CCC; Neo Swee Tiong, Patron, Jurong Central CCC; Dr Sathish s/o Sritharan, Chairman, Taman Jurong Zone D RN

MARINE PARADE GRC

Mdm Lydia Ong Li Yan, Member, Braddell Heights CCC; Chan Leng Chye, Member, Braddell Heights CCC; Mdm Patimah Bte Manan, Assistant Treasurer, Geylang Serai CC WEC; Lee Hong Ping, Member, Geylang Serai CCC; Miss Chen Ngee Ann, Chairperson, Siglap South YN; Leow Yeou Yi, Immediate Past Chairman, Frankel Zone 2 NC; Mdm Tricia Soh Meng Hong, Chairperson, Greenville RC; Raymond Wee Toon Fok, Member, Kembangan-Chai Chee CCC & Family Life Champion; Mdm Elizabeth Ng Mui Leng, Vice-Chairperson, Marine Parade CCMC; Anand Nalachandran, Chairman, Marine Parade CCMC and Joo Chiat CCMC

MARSILING-YEW TEE GRC

Mohamed Rasid Bin Ibrahim Chairman, Stagmont View RC; Tan Seow Kheng, Vice-Chairman, Limbang CCC; Miss Tay Kay Sin, Chairperson, Marsiling Zone 7 RN; N Kelyvanan, Chairman, Marsiling Zone 5 RN; Mdm Priscillia Yeong, Vice-Chairperson, Woodgrove CCC; Corwin Chew Huang Jia, Vice-Chairman, Woodgrove-Fuchun CCMC; Chua Teck Seng, Vice-Chairman, Yew Tee Zone 12 RC

NEE SOON GRC

Mdm Selina Binte Salleh, Chairperson, Chong Pang CC MAEC; Sean Ang Kang Lin, Member, Chong Pang CCC; Lam Koy Soon, Immediate Past Chairman, Nee Soon Central Zone 6 RC; Andrew Lim Chong Thye, Immediate Past Chairman, Nee Soon Central Zone 7 RC; Jayagobi s/o Jayaram, Vice-Chairman, Nee Soon East CCMC; Wong Jin Feng, Chairman, Nee Soon East YN; Lawrence Lua Gek Pong, Chairman, Nee Soon Link CCC; Poovendhran Kannayah, Vice Chairman, Nee Soon Link CCMC; Eldwin Wong Yuan Jun, Patron, Nee Soon South CSC

PASIR RIS-PUNGGOL GRC

Mdm Anny Tan Chin Guek, Vice-Chairperson, Coral Ris RC; Anthony Joseph, Member, Pasir Ris East CCC; Mdm Stella Chua Ai Choo, Chairperson, Pasir Ris Elias CC SCEC; Ho Gim Hai, Patron, Punggol Coast CCC; Sia Seow Siang, Member, Punggol Vista CCMC; Pang Zhiwei, Secretary, Punggol Shore CCC; Clement Phua Bing Xuan, Chairman, Punggol Shore C2E; Tan Jwee Kiat, Patron, Punggol Shore CCC

SEMBAWANG GRC

Chua Yong Ngee, Chairman, Admiralty Zone 6 RN; Thomas Tan Sui Kiang, Assistant Secretary, Canberra CCC; Yio Yang Huat, Vice-Chairman, Canberra CCMC; George Iskandar, Vice-Chairman, Sembawang Central Zone B RN; Miss Gillian Goh Pei Zhu, Chairperson, Sembawang CC YEC; Jason Yeo Lai Teck, Chairman, Sembawang West Zone E RN; Miss Violet Lee Hui Min, Patron, Woodlands CCC

SENGKANG GRC

Gan Thiew Heong, Chairman, Compassvale Plains RC; Jay Suresh Radah, Chairman, Sengkang CC IAEC; Mdm Agnes Tan Chu Fang, Chairperson, Rivervale Spring RC; Tan Teck Hwa, Patron, Sengkang West CCC

TAMPINES GRC

Poh Jen Chye, Vice-Chairman, Tampines Central CCC; Miss Agnes Poon Jing Mun, Chairperson, Tampines Changkat CC WEC; Desmond John Chin Kong Thai, Chairman, Tampines Changkat Zone 8 RN; Tan Soo Yong, Chairman, Tampines East Zone 2 RN; Kevin Tan Wee Chuan, Vice-Chairman, Tampines East YN; Ong Chin Beng, Assistant Treasurer, Tampines North CCC; Ooi Wei Pheng, Secretary, Tampines North CCC; Basir Bin Sian, Chairman, Tampines Summerville RN; Wong Yoke Chye, Treasurer, Tampines Palmspring RN

TANJONG PAGAR GRC

Mdm Shuan Lian Ann, Chairperson, Buona Vista Zone D RC; Tuan Haji Ibrahim Bin Yusoff, Vice-Chairman, Buona Vista Zone D RC; Chan Meng Piow, Vice-Chairman, Henderson CCMC; Dexter Leong Chee Peng, Immediate Past Chairman, Delta RC; Miss Sia Peng Peng, Chairperson, Cairnhill CCMC; Yong Teck Ming, Chairman, Moulmein Tekka RC; Mdm Jacklyn Khoo Eng Eng, Vice-Chairperson, Queenstown CC WEC; Ho Wei Hao, Treasurer, Tanjong Pagar-Tiong Bahru CCC

WEST COAST GRC

Mdm Vivien Ng Liew Yin, Chairperson, Ayer Rajah CC WEC; Paul Chee Haw Poh, Chairman, Pandan Gardens RN; Ng Leng Kim, Chairman, Boon Lay CCC; Tee Kok Chuan, Chairman, Boon Lay Meadow-Grove RN; Lim Bak Heng, Chairman, Yunnan Garden NC; Gerald Goh Hock Seng, Vice-Chairman, Dover CCMC; Ling Tok Hong, Patron, Telok Blangah CCC; Prakash Kumar Hetamsaria, Chairman, West Coast CSC; Thia Ang Hua, P. Kepujian, Vice-Chairman, West Coast C2E

BUKIT BATOK SMC

Ong Chai, Auditor, Bukit Batok CCC

BUKIT PANJANG SMC

Chua Chin Yong, Chairman, Bukit Panjang Zone 10 RC; Tan Koon Sheng, Chairman, Bukit Panjang Zone 8 RC

HONG KAH NORTH SMC

Mdm Iris Lim Ai Keng, Auditor, Hong Kah North CC WEC; David Liew Poh Seng, Vice-Chairman, Hong Kah North CSC

HOUGANG SMC

Liang Wai Mun, Chairman Hougang RN Zone 1; Thomas Tay Hwee Hong, Vice Chairman, Hougang CCMC

KEBUN BARU SMC

Mrs Neo Chue Ching, Vice-Chairperson, Kebun Baru View RC

MACPHERSON SMC

Ang Kiq Oh, Patron, MacPherson CCC; Martin Chua Sook Whee, Chairman, MacPherson CCMC

MARYMOUNT SMC

Cheong Kee Loke, Vice-Chairman, Marymount CSC; Tan Ken Sai, Treasurer, Thomson Sin Ming Ville RC

MOUNTBATTEN SMC

Justin Fong Cheng Wah, Chairman, Tanjong Rhu (Mountbatten) RC; Goh Yong Seng, Vice-Chairman, Tanjong Rhu (Mountbatten) RC

PIONEER SMC

Mdm Nancy Sim Hong Suan, Auditor, The Frontier CC SCEC; Shamsuri Bin Mohamed, Chairman, The Frontier CC MAEC

POTONG PASIR SMC Khoo Thiam Huat, Vice-Chairman, Woodleigh NC; Loh Yong Cheng, Vice-Chairman, Potong Pasir Zone 2 RC

PUNGGOL WEST SMC

Mdm Patricia Foo Shuen Lee, Chairperson, Punggol West CSC

RADIN MAS SMC

Tan Seow Teng, Vice-Chairman, Radin Mas CC SCEC

YIO CHU KANG SMC

Toh Wee Seng, Chairman, Lentor NC

YUHUA SMC

Mdm Saharidah Bte Suradi, Chairperson, Yuhua CC MAEC; Thomas Lim Choon Quee, Chairman, Yuhua Zone 5 RC

CENTRAL SINGAPORE CDC

Wilfred Tay Swee Kok, Member, Central Singapore CDC

NORTH EAST CDC

Mdm Ginny-Ann Oh Aing Aing, Member, North East CDC

SOUTH WEST CDC

Anthony Tan Kang Uei, Member, South West CDC

PEOPLE'S ASSOCIATION

Mdm Rizayati Begai Malawad, Vice-Chairman, People's Association MESRA

MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

Lian Wee Cheow, Board Member, Singapore International Foundation; Michael Paul Koh Soon Hwa, Member, National Library Board; Peter Ong, Chairman, National Translation Committee Chinese Resource Panel; Mrs Triena Noeline Ong, Chairperson, Publications Consultative Panel

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH

Dr Jayaram Lingamanaicker, Member, Hindu Advisory Board; Chan Sen Meng, Council Member cum Chairman of Property Committee, Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations; Jeremy Ian Monteiro, Former Council Member, National Arts Council; Kon Yin Tong, Chairman, SportSG; Loh Lik Peng, Chairman, Asian Civilisations Museum; Tan Kok Hiang, Chairman, Preservation of Sites & Monuments Advisory Board; Ms Hamidah Binte Ibrahim, Member, MUIS Appeal Board; Ms Melissa Low Yu Xing, Member, INSPIRIT (Advocate for awareness on climate change and impact on youths)

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Dr Christopher Cheok Cheng Soon, Member, SAF Psychiatry Specialist Advisory Board

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Mdm Rose Siow Wen Szu, Chairman, Lianhua Primary School; Paul Beh Jit Han, Board Member, Singapore Management University Board of Trustees; Ms Low Sin Leng, Chairperson, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts; Rev Frederick Quek Eng Wah, Chairman, Holy Innocents' High School

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Dr Angel Lee Onn Kei, Board Member, Singapore Hospice Council; Dr Lim Yean Teng, Chairman, Fee Benchmarks Advisory Committee; Goh Tok Mong, Board Member, Thye Hua Kuan Moral Charities; Nicky Tan Ng Kuang, Former Board Member, National University Health System

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Dr Ivor Gunaseelan Thevathasan, Member, Board of Visiting Justices and Board of Inspection; Chua Eng Hui, Chairman, Institutional Discipline Advisory Committee; Ng Khee Jin, Member, National Crime Prevention Council

MINISTRY OF LAW

Noor Mohamed Marican, Assigned Solicitor, Legal Aid Bureau; Ms Joyce Agnes Tan Sok Kheng, Member, Singapore Academy of Law

MINISTRY OF MANPOWER

Professor Chan Eng Soon, Chairperson, Workplace Safety and Health Council (Marine Industries), Former Board Member, PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency; Bernard Menon, Executive Director, Migrant Workers' Centre

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Guy Daniel Harvey-Samuel, Board Member, National Parks Board; Lee Coo, Board Member, Strata Titles Boards; Tan Chee Meng, Immediate Past Board Member, Urban Redevelopment Authority

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Mdm Chan Chia Lin, Vice-President, National Council of Social Service Board of Council; Mdm Rahayu Mohamad, Immediate Past President and Board Member, Persatuan Pemudi Islam Singapura (Singapore Muslim Women's Association); Mr Prakash s/o Somosundram, Co-Chairperson, Social Development Network Council; Ms Wong Kok Yee, Member, Singapore Anglican Community Services

MINISTRY OF SUSTAINABILITY AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Terence Koh, Executive Director, Singapore Chemical Industry Council; Ms Lynette Leong Chin Yee, Member, National Environment Agency

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

Abel Ang Boon Thong, Board Member, Diagnostics Development Hub; Peter Tan Boon Heng, Co-Chairman, Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology; Ms Felicia Gan Pei Ling, Chief Executive Officer, Ghim Li Group, Council Member, Textile and Fabric Federation Singapore

PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE

Mrs Stephanie Gault, Board Member, Civil Service College

NATIONAL TRADES UNION CONGRESS

Mdm Yeo Chor Gek, Member, NTUC Central Committee and General Secretary, Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Employees' Union; Rajendran s/o Govindarajoo, President, Chemical Industries Employees' Union; Ng Hee Seng, President, Amalgamated Union of Public Employees; Benedict Chan Wai Meng, President, United Workers of Petroleum Industry; Gilbert Tan Chye Hee, Assistant Director-General, NTUC-ARU, and CEO, Employment and Employability Institute