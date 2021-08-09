National Day Awards 2021 (3)

Mdm Emilia Bte Razali, Level Head, Si Ling Primary School; Koh Chuen Kiang, Senior Teacher, Woodgrove Secondary School; Mdm Nazerah Bte Mohamed, Head of Department, Woodlands Primary School; Ms Chong Ning Shuang, Head of Department, Woodlands Ring Secondary School; Ms Tan Wan Jun, Head of Department, Ang Mo Kio Primary School; Mdm Jessica Lew Ching Min, Head of Department, Ang Mo Kio Secondary School; Ms Sarina Md Ismail, Head of Department, CHIJ Our Lady Of The Nativity; Ms Lee Xinyun Felicia, Head of Department, Holy Innocents' High School; Ms Chu Sing Ee, Head of Department, Holy Innocents' Primary School; Lee Peng Soon, Head of Department, Jing Shan Primary School; Mdm Lee Huay Meng Carol, Head of Department, Mayflower Primary School; Mdm Wang Xueping, Lead Teacher, Mayflower Secondary School; Leong Kok Onn, Operations Manager, Presbyterian High School; Mdm Leo Hwee Hoon, Level Head, Catholic High School (Primary); Tan Yew Choon Leslie, Head of Department, Serangoon Garden Secondary School; Pang Tiangui, Head of Department, Yio Chu Kang Secondary School; Mdm Leong Pui San Teresa, Head of Department, Blangah Rise Primary School; Ms Lui Yan Ling Esther, Senior Teacher, Bukit Merah Secondary School; Ms Li Xiaoping, Year Head, Crescent Girls' School; Mdm Hou May Wah Sandra, Level Head, Fairfield Methodist School (Primary); Liew Hoe Meng Keith, Head of Department, Fairfield Methodist School (Secondary); Mdm Teh Sok Fun, Head of Department, New Town Primary School; Tan Boon Tiong Mike, Year Head, Pei Tong Primary School; Mdm Kong Su Sze, Head of Department, Queenstown Primary School; Tan Chee Tiong, Head of Department, Queenstown Secondary School; Tan Tze Jwee Glynn, Head of Department, Queensway Secondary School; Ms Nurulhuda Borhan Said, Head of Department, Tanglin Secondary School; Mdm Chan Wai Kin, Senior Teacher, Anglo-Chinese School (Primary); Ng Kok Foo, Operations Manager, Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road); Mdm Toh Pei Ling, Subject Head, Beatty Secondary School; Mdm Tan Chujie, Head of Department, CHIJ Primary School (Toa Payoh); Ms Chua Yan Ping, Head of Department, CHIJ Secondary School (Toa Payoh); Mdm Siti Maskinah Binte Muzakir, Year Head, First Toa Payoh Primary School; Ms Foong Sou Wan Grace, Lead Teacher, Kheng Cheng School; Ms Tham Miew Peng Susan, Subject Head, Marymount Convent School; Ms Chua Siok Kheng, Lead Teacher, National Junior College; Mr Zhang Qiyan, Head of Department, Pei Chun Public School; Mdm Woon Wei Yien Jane, Head of Department, Raffles Girls' Primary School; Ms Lee Kar Hiang, Head of Department, St. Margaret's Secondary School; Ms Zhang Wanqi, Year Head, Alexandra Primary School; Ms Poon Chay Ling Aileen, Lead Teacher, Cantonment Primary School; Ms Seah Lay Keng, Senior Teacher, Cantonment Primary School; Mrs Muhammad Arif Hong Chu Sen, Lead Teacher, CHIJ (Kellock); Ng Kok Huat, Head of Department, CHIJ St Theresa's Convent; Ms Lim Swee Kheng, School Staff Developer, Gan Eng Seng Primary School; Ms Ong Li Pei, Head of Department, Gan Eng Seng School; Ms Sim Hui Ling, Head of Department, Hong Wen School; Mohamad Nazri Bin Jamal, Head of Department, Northlight School; Tan Tzei Kea, Year Head, Outram Secondary School; Mdm Lena Lim, Year Head, River Valley Primary School; Ms Teh Meijie, Jerine, Year Head, Anglo-Chinese School (Junior); Ms Lee Karin, Senior Teacher, Bendemeer Primary School; Ridzuan Bin Dari, Operations Manager, Bendemeer Secondary School; Mdm Nor Hanisah Bte Saphari, Senior Teacher, Catholic Junior College; Ms Loh Siew Yi, Head of Department, Farrer Park Primary School; Mdm Koh Lily, Administration Manager, Jurong Pioneer Junior College; Mdm Hwong Choi Foong Catherine, Senior Teacher, St. Andrew's Junior School; Chew Ee, Lead Teacher, St. Andrew's Secondary School; Lee Chee Wai, Administration Manager, St. Margaret's Primary School; Shen Pinhong, Head of Department, Stamford Primary School; Ms Soh Mei Yee, Head of Department, Bartley Secondary School; Mdm Anita Bte Abdul Gani, Head of Department, Cedar Primary School; Mdm Peh Ai Ling Anne, Head of Department, CHIJ Our Lady Of Good Counsel; Ms Ng Wan Har, School Staff Developer, Nanyang Junior College; Ms Tan Hui Chun, Head of Department, Peicai Secondary School; Mdm Li Xin Hui, Head of Department, St. Gabriel's Primary School; Ms Siti Rafeah Binte Rahmat, Head of Department, St. Gabriel's Secondary School; Mdm Poh Ai Leng, Senior Teacher, Xinghua Primary School; Ms Shanthini Ramachandran, Senior Teacher, Yangzheng Primary School; Ravindran s/o Ramachandra, Head of Department, Zhonghua Primary School; Ang Chun Hua, Year Head, Zhonghua Secondary School; Mdm Kwa Wei Hong, Year Head, Ai Tong School; Yap Kheng Wai, Matthew, Lead Teacher, Ai Tong School; Tan Hwi Kiat, Head of Department, Deyi Secondary School; Mohammad Hanafee B Osman, Senior Teacher, Guangyang Primary School; Mdm Tay Hui Phing, Head of Department, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School; Mdm Yu Xiaoqin, Senior Teacher, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School; Ms Nai Chheu Yee, Senior Teacher, Peirce Secondary School; Gayathri d/o Kunnasekaran, Head of Department, Townsville Primary School; Ms Tan Gek Yim, Year Head, Whitley Secondary School; Leong Jenn Yeoong, Head of Department, Anglo-Chinese Junior College; Mdm Ong Chim Buan, Senior Teacher, Anglo-Chinese Junior College; Liau Chie Teng, Head of Department, Clementi Primary School; Ms Yeo Hwee Ching Magdalene, Subject Head, Clementi Town Secondary School; Mdm Zhou Yujun, Senior Teacher, Henry Park Primary School; Sounthira Pandian, Head of Department, Nan Hua High School; Ms Yeo Sulyn Denise, Head of Department, Nan Hua Primary School; Cheng Poh Huat, Alan, Head of Department, New Town Secondary School; Mdm Wong May Ling, Senior Teacher, Qifa Primary School; Ms Tiey Huay Yong, Lead Teacher, English Language, Yuhua Primary School; Mdm Mehmutha Beevi d/o Kutus, Head of Department, Chua Chu Kang Primary School; Mdm Goh Hsuan Lin Sharon, Head of Department, Concord Primary School; Mdm Bharathi d/o Jaganathan, Head of Department, De La Salle School; Supandi Bin Djoeraemi, Senior Teacher, Dunearn Secondary School; Mdm Ng Bee Lian, Head of Department, Nanyang Primary School; Mdm Leow Siew Peng, Senior Teacher, South View Primary School; Mdm Law Siok Cheng, Level Head, Unity Primary School; Mdm Jasmin Mariya d/o Madasamy, Subject Head, Unity Secondary School; Ms Thia Mei Yin Rita, Head of Department, Boon Lay Secondary School; Ong Guoxing Luis, Head of Department, Corporation Primary School; Ms Lim Ming Hui, Head of Department, Frontier Primary School; Ms Lim Pei Cheng, Head of Department, Jurong West Primary School; Mdm Foo Yin Ping Grace, School Staff Developer, Methodist Girls' School (Primary); Mdm Chee Fong Siong, Head of Department, Pioneer Primary School; Mdm Noor Afizah Binte Rusli, Subject Head, West Grove Primary School; Ms Lee Chew Yen, Head of Department, Westwood Secondary School; Lim Suar Poh, Operations Manager, Xingnan Primary School; Liew Wei Sheng, Head of Department, Yuan Ching Secondary School; Mdm Ho Yee Hin Winnie, Head of Department, Bukit View Primary School; Elamaran s/o V Kamalanathan, Subject Head, Bukit View Secondary School; Ms Ong Sok Eng, Eileen, Subject Head, Crest Secondary School; Ho Kok Soon, Head of Department, Dazhong Primary School; Koh Kah Hock, Head of Department, Hua Yi Secondary School; Mdm Goh Wee Peng, Head of Department, Jurong Secondary School; Ms Wang Xiaoxuan, Year Head, Lianhua Primary School; Koh Hock Lai Kelvin, Year Head, St. Anthony's Primary School; Ms Toh Hui Jing, Head of Department, Swiss Cottage Secondary School; Mdm Jim Hor Yen Nike, ICT Partner, Information Technology Division; Tay Guan Chuan, Head of Department, Bukit Panjang Government High School; Puttur Girish Kumar, Head of Department, Chua Chu Kang Secondary School; Ms Yong Hsueh Li, Shirley, Subject Head, Fajar Secondary School; Ong Kian Hock, Head of Department, Greenridge Primary School; Ms Dalina Bte Abdullah, Vice-Principal, Greenridge Secondary School; Chua Idris Mohd Shafiq, Head Of Department, Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School; Mdm Yeo Mui Poh, Assistant Year Head, Teck Whye Primary School; Mdm Ong Yee Ting Melissa, Head of Department, West Spring Secondary School; Mdm Yow Ai Hui, School Staff Developer, West View Primary School; Ms Tan Li Ping Magdalene, Year Head, Zhenghua Secondary School; Ms Wen Hui, School Staff Developer, Boon Lay Garden Primary School; Ms Lai Pey Chyi, Head of Department, CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace; Mdm Suriana Bte Mohamed Bakri, Senior Teacher, Kranji Primary School; Ms Natasha Binte Supa'at, School Staff Developer, Kranji Secondary School; Mdm Janaki d/o Ramasamy, Head of Department, Regent Secondary School; Mdm Tan Yoke Hong, Head of Department, Teck Whye Secondary School; Ms Ling Wei Ching, Subject Head, West Spring Primary School; Mdm Kee Suat Har, Head of Department, Westwood Primary School; Mohd Helmi B Abdul Jamil, Year Head, Yew Tee Primary School; Ms Yap Xue Li, Head of Department, Bukit Timah Primary School; Mdm Ong Hwee Ping, Lead Teacher, Commonwealth Secondary School; Mdm Qin Mi, Head of Department, Fuhua Primary School; Mdm Lee Leng Hui, Administration Manager, Fuhua Secondary School; Mdm Shahidah Bte Md Fadzillah, Head of Department, Lakeside Primary School; Tan Jian Zhong Adrian, Senior Educational Technology Officer, Educational Technology Division; Mdm Norfidah Bte Othman, Senior Teacher, Princess Elizabeth Primary School; Lee Boon Yeow, Subject Head, River Valley High School; Mdm Ong Lay Peng, Lead Teacher, Rulang Primary School; Mdm Lau Pui Ling, Year Head, Shuqun Primary School; Ang Geok Lin, Year Head, Yuhua Secondary School; Cai Zhengyu, Administration Manager, Yuhua Secondary School; Ms Ho Wai Mun, Head of Department, Methodist Girls' School (Secondary); Murali Krishnaswamy, Head of Department and Year Head, NUS High School; Mdm Lim Chiou Yann, Head of Department, Singapore Chinese Girls' School; Ms Loh Kwai Yin, Head of Department, School of Science and Technology; Foo Kam Meng, Director, Information & Communication Technology, Anglo-Chinese School (Independent); Ms Wong Hwee Ming, Director, Hwa Chong Institution; Ms Jassie Lim Kia Yin, Senior Teacher, Raffles Girls' School (Secondary); Ms Pamela Ooi Yoke Har, Director, HR & Administration, Raffles Institution; Lam Chuen Seng Eric, Dean, St. Joseph's Institution; Mr Koh Chit Siong, Year Head, Jurong Pioneer Junior College; Ms Hua Terng Mary, Year Head, Catholic High School (Secondary); Ms Siti Hidayatun Nisaa binte Salim, Project Officer, Procurement, Finance & Procurement Division; Ms Wong Xiu Yan, Senior Teacher, Maris Stella High School (Secondary); Ng Min Zhou Jonathan, Head of Department, Chongfu School

MINISTRY OF FINANCE

Ms Tan Annie, Senior Manager, Corporate Development Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Ms Tan Sheau Yann, Assistant Manager, Property Tax Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Yeo Khoon Hee, Group Tax Specialist, Corporate Tax Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Tan Chyi Ming Clement Nicholas, Senior Manager, Taxpayer Services Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Ms Lau Poh Wai Deborah, Senior Tax Specialist (Accredited), Tax Policy and Transfer Pricing Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Yeo Ser Teck, Principal Infocomm Specialist, Infocomm Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Tan Eng Lam, Deputy Head, Permits Compliance Branch, Compliance Division, Singapore Customs; Ms Chua Siew Lay, Tax Specialist (Accredited), Individual Income Tax Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Ms Chia Sook Kuen, Senior Manager, Individual Income Tax Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Ng Wee Hua, Deputy Head, Intelligence Branch, Intelligence & Investigation Division, Singapore Customs; Peng Hai Liang, 1Deputy Director (Government Procurement Function Office); Ms Chong Chee Yoon Katherine, Deputy Director, Compliance, VITAL; Ms Helen Lee Pey Fang, Assistant Director, Customer Experience Division, Registry Systems Unit, Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority; Ms Ang Hui Huang, Director, Finance Data & Analytics, Accountant-General's Department; Lim See Aik Kelvin, Senior Manager (Investments), Strategic Planning & Finance, Finance & Investments, Singapore Totalisator Board; Leong Wen How, Senior Associate Director, Industry Development, Singapore Accountancy Commission; Chan William, Assistant Director, HPE(HR), VITAL

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Hong Bing Quan Terrence, Deputy Director/General Administration, Coporate Affairs Directorate

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Sim See Kiat Henry, Deputy Director (Clinical Outcomes, Benchmarking & Value), Clinical Quality, Performance and Value Division; Ms Loo Woon Ching Joyce, Deputy Director (Corporate Services), Corporate Services Division; Ms Lai Phui Ching, Deputy Director, Primary & Community Care Development Division, Agency for Integrated Care; Ms Chee Siok Lan, Senior Assistant Director, HR & Talent Development Division, HR Partnering, MOH Holdings; Ms Duethy Chandra Bose, Deputy Director, Service Operations, Integrated Health Information Systems; Mah Kin Foong Benjamin, Assistant Director, Sector Technology Services, Integrated Health Information Systems; Tan Gee Ann Roy, Deputy Director, Sector Technology Services, Integrated Health Information Systems; Dr Lim Wanyi, Deputy Director, Youth Preventive Services, School Dental Centre, Health Promotion Board; Boon Meow Hoe, Deputy Director, Overseas Audit Unit, Health Products Regulation Group, Health Sciences Authority; Ms Teo Lean Whee, Assistant Director, Finance, Corporate Services Group, Health Sciences Authority; Ms Yong Pei Chean, Chief, Pharmacy, Pharmacy Department, Woodlands Health, National Healthcare Group; Raveen Dev Ram Dev, Deputy Director, Nursing, Institute of Mental Health, National Healthcare Group; Ms Lim Bee Khim Brenda; Head, Nursing, National Skin Centre, National Healthcare Group; Ms Ong Kim Leng Wendy, Senior Nurse Manager, Nursing Services, National Healthcare Group Polyclinics, National Healthcare Group; Ms Chew Pei Kiang, Senior Nurse Educator, Nursing Administration, Yishun Health / Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Lim Wai Yeen Issac, Assistant Director, Group Education & Research, Education, Development Office, National Healthcare Group; Ms Toh Ee Mui Shirlene, Principal Occupational Therapist, Rehabilitation - Therapy Services, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Fam Chai Yuen, Jaclyn, Director, Corporate Planning and Development, National Healthcare Group Polyclinics, National Healthcare Group; Ms Neo Tze Guan Mary, Deputy Director of Nursing, Nursing Service Planning, Woodlands Health, National Healthcare Group; Ms Soon Theresa, Manager, Department of Sexually Transmitted, Infections Control Clinic, National Skin Centre, National Healthcare Group; Adj Asst Prof Patricia Michelle Tan Eng Hui, Principal Clinical Psychologist, Institute of Mental Health, National Healthcare Group; Ms Teo Lay Sze, Senior Nurse Manager, Nursing Administration, National University Polyclinics, National University Health System; Ms Tan Kar Leng, Assistant Director, HQ Operations, National University Polyclinics, National University Health System; Edmund Teo Wee Seng, Assistant Director, Inpatient Operations, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Yue Lai Theng Wendy, Assistant Director of Nursing, Alexandra Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Ong Guat Kheng, Senior Nurse Manager, Alexandra Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Lee Wei Lin, Deputy Director, Allied Health, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Syed Johara Bte Syed Kasim, Assistant Director, Finance, National University Health System; Ms Veetaine Chai, Senior IT Manager, Clinical Support Services-Laboratory Medicine, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Lim Mei Siew, Senior Nurse Clinician, Surgical High Dependency, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Mdm Ho Swee Geok, Pharmacy Practice Manager, Site Operations Supply Chain, ALPS Pte Ltd, Singapore Health Services; Ms Hanijah Bte Abdul Hamid, Deputy Director, Nursing, Changi General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Dr Young Ee-Li Selena, Senior Principal Speech Therapist, Division of Surgery, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Lim Soh Tee Eunice, Director, Finance Division, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Xu Zhizhen, Senior Nurse Clinician, Division of Supportive and Palliative Care, National Cancer Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services; Ms Lee Sock Gek, Deputy Director, Finance Division, National Neuroscience Institute, Singapore Health Services; Khoo Soon Keng Desmond Peter, Deputy Director, Operations, National Neuroscience Institute, Singapore Health Services; Ms Chua Lee Kheng, Assistant Director, Nursing, Nursing Development Unit, National Heart Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services; Mahalingam Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Director, Operations / Facility Management & Facility Development, Sengkang General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Siow Kalin, Senior Principal Optometrist, Optometry Service, Singapore National Eye Centre, Singapore Health Services; Ms Belinda Toh Tze Ing, Senior Nurse Manager, Nursing-Outpatient, Singapore National Eye Centre, Singapore Health Services; Ms Tan Li Na, Director, Human Resource Technology, Strategic Human Resource, SingHealth Headquarters, Singapore Health Services; Dr Lim Hwee Boon, Assistant Director, Senior Consultant, Quality Management, SingHealth Polyclinics, Singapore Health Services; Ms Yip Shu Min, Senior Nurse Manager, Sengkang Community Hospital, SingHealth Community Hospitals, Singapore Health Services; Ms Lee Lai Chee, Assistant Director, Nursing (Specialty Care), Division of Nursing, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Mdm Kee Mui Hoon, Deputy Director (HT Healthcare Services), HT Medical Services Division; Ms Tang Gek Hsien, Deputy Director (Investigation and Enforcement Policy), Joint Operations, Management and Policy, Joint Operations Group, MHQ; DSP (2) Teh Kah Hoon, Peter, Training Officer, Singapore Police Force; DSP (2) Ng Eng Seng, Operations Officer, Kampung Java NPC, Singapore Police Force; DSP (2) Abdul Razak Bin Jakaria SAD(Enf & Investigation)/Asst Registrar, Singapore Police Force; DSP (2) Ching Yeow Boon, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Singapore Police Force; DSP (2) Chong Wei Tong, Head Intelligence, Singapore Police Force; DSP (2) Irene Ang Ai Leng, OC (Advanced Training School), Singapore Police Force; DSP (2) Chong Wei Keong, DCO STAR, Singapore Police Force; Ms Loong Ai Ling Irene, Head, Operations and Corporate Services Branch, Singapore Police Force; Chan Hon Mun, Kevin, OC IAPS, Singapore Police Force; DSP (1) Tan Jianrong, Head, Singapore Police Force; DSP (1) Eric Chua Eng Chew, Head; Ms Sylvia Goh Bee Geak, Head; Dr Rosleenda Bte Mohamed Ali, Senior Manager; MAJ Abdul Razak Bin Senin, Senior Supply Management Officer, Singapore Civil Defence Force; MAJ Tan Kim Haw, Head Fire Forensics Branch, Singapore Civil Defence Force; MAJ Lee Shin-Jiau, Head Admin & Finance, Singapore Civil Defence Force; SUPT 1 Toh Eng Siong, Sr AC (Grd Ops), Airport, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority; SUPT (1A) Kiat Wai Keong, Sr AC (Grd Ops), Woodlands, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority; SUPT (1A) Juliana Bte Saruwan, Hd (Processing Unit - Appeals), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority; Ms Long Meei Yun, Head Finance, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority; SUPT (1A) Goh Mui Heng, Dy Cmdr (Domain Intelligence), ICC (Sea), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority; SUPT (1A) Ong Choon Teck, Terence, Superintendent, Institution S1, Singapore Prison Service; SUPT (1A) Ng Chun Chow, Patrick, Superintendent, Institution A2, Singapore Prison Service; SUPT (1A) Margaret Ngoi Ming Kin, Senior Assistant Director (Family Counselling Support), Singapore Prison Service; SUPT (1A) Chong Fung Ping, Senior Assistant Director (HR Planning & Recruitment Branch), Singapore Prison Service; Kwek Boon Siang, Senior Assistant Director (Psychological Services Branch) and Covering Deputy Director (Psychological Services & Policy Planning), Singapore Prison Service; SUPT (1A) Goh Cindy, SAD Ops Planning & Policy, Central Narcotics Bureau; Ms Wong Hui Hannah, Deputy Director, Centre for Planning, Technology and Communications, Home Team Academy; Ms Foong Kah Yam, Deputy Director, Corrections & Narcotics, Home Team Science and Technology Agency; Ms Chua Elaine, Head (Licensing), Licensing, Casino Regulatory Authority of Singapore; Low Chen Xiang Freddy, Deputy Director (Skills), Skills@YR, Yellow Ribbon Singapore