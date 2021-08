National Day Awards 2021 (2)

Ms Tan Siew Lian,Tax Director Property Tax Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Ms Leo Wendy, Deputy Director 2 (Tax Policy), Tax Policy Directorate

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Mr Jeevan Singh, Consul-General, Singapore Consulate-General in Johor Bahru; Mr Liang Qixin, Deputy Chief of Mission & Counsellor, Singapore Embassy in Yangon; Mdm Liew Li Lin, Deputy Director/People's Republic of China-Economics, Northeast Asia Directorate

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Dr Lee Wei Liang, Director, Regulatory Policy & Legislation; Ms Lavinia Claire Low Li-Xian, Director, Manpower Planning & Strategy; Dr Angeline Yap Tiong Whei, Deputy Group Director, Applied Sciences Group, Health Sciences Authority; Mr Ong Yunn Shing, Chief, Strategy, Research & Data Division, Agency for Integrated Care; Ms Shirley Lim, Chief Financial Officer, Integrated Health Information Systems; Mdm Lenny Chew Wee Lim, Director, Healthcare Infrastructure Projects Division, MOH Holdings; Dr Jamie Mervyn Lim Say Quant, Chief Operating Officer, Data Protection Officer, Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Central Health, National Healthcare Group; Dr Karen Ng Ming Yann, Director, Clinical Services, National Healthcare Group Polyclinics, National Healthcare Group; Ms Chow Siew Ying, Chief Financial Officer, Woodlands Health, National Healthcare Group; Prof Wilfred Peh Chin Guan, Senior Consultant, Diagnostic Radiology, Yishun Health/Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Cheong Choy Fong, Director, Quality and Risk Management, Hospital Administration, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital & Yishun Health, National Healthcare Group; Adj Assoc Prof Gamaliel Tan Yu-Heng, Group Chief Medical Informatics Officer, National University Health System, Vice-Chairman, Medical Board (Informatics), Director of Spine Services, Head of Division/Senior Consultant, Orthopaedics, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital; Dr Wong Weng Hoa, Group Director, Anaesthesia, National University Health System, Head, Surgical and Operating Theatre Services, Alexandra Hospital; Assoc Prof Malcolm Mahadevan, Group Chief Emergency Medicine, Designated Institutional Official, National University Health System; Assoc Prof Yeo Tiong Cheng, Group Chief, Cardiology, National University Health System, Senior Consultant, Department of Cardiology, National University Heart Centre Singapore, National University Health System; Assoc Prof Quek Swee Tian, Group Director, Diagnostic Imaging, National University Health System, Head, Department of Diagnostic Imaging, National University Hospital; Dr Keith Tsou Yu Kei, Director, Clinical Services, Family Physician, Senior Consultant, National University Polyclinics, National University Health System; Ms Jancy Mathews, Chief Nurse, Nursing Administration, National University Polyclinics, National University Health System; Ms Janet Lim Seok Ngoh, Director, Strategic Compensation & Benefits, Strategic Human Resource, SingHealth Headquarters, Singapore Health Services; Assoc Prof Ling Moi Lin, Director, Infection Prevention & Epidemiology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Assoc Prof Lee Kheng Hock, Director, Education, Director, Community Engagement & Partnerships, SingHealth Community Hospitals, Senior Consultant, Family Medicine Continuing Care, Singapore General Hospital; Mr Chong Pang Boon, Chief Operating Officer, National Heart Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services; Assoc Prof Edmund Wong Yick Mun, Deputy Medical Director (Clinical Services), Head and Senior Consultant, Surgical Retina Department, Singapore National Eye Centre, Singapore Health Services; Assoc Prof Kenneth Tan Boon Kiat, Head, Division of Medicine, Senior Consultant, Department of Emergency Medicine, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Dr Ruth Lim Mien Choo, Director, Primary and Community Care Division; Dr Tan Teing Ee, Head & Senior Consultant, Cardiothoracic Surgery, National Heart Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services; Assoc Prof Ang Beng Ti, Head of Department, Neurosurgery (SGH Campus), National Neuroscience Institute, Singapore Health Services, Head & Senior Consultant, Neurosurgery, Singapore General Hospital; Assoc Prof Melvin Chua Peng Wei, Deputy Chairman, Division of Medicine & Inpatient Care, Head, Department of General Medicine, Associate Designated Institutional Official, Senior Consultant, Department of General Medicine, Sengkang General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Assoc Prof Goh Bee Tin, Deputy Director, Research and Education, Senior Consultant and Head, Department of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, National Dental Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services; Ms Stephanie Teo Swee Hong, Deputy Group Chief Nurse, SingHealth, Director, Community Nursing, SingHealth Office of Regional Health, Chief Nurse, Nursing Admin, SingHealth Polyclinics, Singapore Health Services; Assoc Prof De Silva Deidre Anne, Head & Senior Consultant, Neurology, National Neuroscience Institute (Singapore General Hospital Campus), Singapore Health Services; Assoc Prof Lynette Oon Lin Ean, Head and Senior Consultant, Department of Molecular Pathology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Audrey Lau Li Phing, Group Chief Communications Officer, Singapore Health Services, Chief Communications Officer, KK Women's & Children's Hospital, Executive Director, SingHealth Fund; Ms Tan Bee Yee, Deputy Group Director, Allied Health/Academic & Professional Development, Singapore Health Services, Director, Allied Health, SingHealth Community Hospitals; Assoc Prof Tan Ngiap Chuan, Director, Research, SingHealth Polyclinics, Singapore Health Services; Dr Goh Su-Yen, Head, SingHealth-Duke Diabetes Centre, Senior Consultant, Department of Endocrinology, Singapore General Hospital, Clinical Director, Future Health Systems, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Assoc Prof Chan Chung Yip, Head and Senior Consultant, Department of HPB & Transplant Surgery, Division of Surgery & Surgical Oncology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Assoc Prof Phua Ghee Chee, Head and Senior Consultant, Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Dr Kang Mei Ling, Head and Senior Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Medicine, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Dr Annitha d/o Annathurai, Head, Department of Emergency Medicine, Senior Consultant, Division of Hyperacute Care, Sengkang General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Stephanie Yeap Theng Hui, Director, Nursing, SingHealth Community Hospitals, Singapore Health Services; Assoc Prof Josiah Chai Yui Huei, Head and Senior Consultant, Neurology (TTSH Campus), Head, Neuromuscular Laboratory, National Neuroscience Institute, Singapore Health Services; Dr Derek Tse Wan Lung, Director, Regional Clinical Services, East, Director, Regional Clinical Services, North East (covering), SingHealth Polyclinics, Singapore Health Services; Ms Loke Chui Yee, Chief Operating Officer (Crisis Planning & Operations), Singapore Health Services, Chief Operating Officer, SingHealth Polyclinics; Ms Jahara Binte Ibrahim, Director, Hospitals, Ambulatory Care & Research Regulations, Regulatory Compliance & Enforcement Division; Assoc Prof Ong Say How, Chief & Senior Consultant, Department of Developmental Psychiatry, Institute of Mental Health, National Healthcare Group

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Ms Elise Lim Pheck Tin, Deputy Director, Human Resource Division; Supt (1A) Cindy New Lay Peng, Head Investigation, Singapore Police Force; Supt (1A) Eugene Wang Heng Tuck, Head Investigation, Singapore Police Force; Supt (1A) Joseph Teo Choon Kok, Assistant Director, C3 & Sense-making Division, Singapore Police Force; Supt (1A) Dennis Lim Teck Hock, Head of Operations, Singapore Police Force; Ms Zareen Binte Ariffin, Head Intel Analysis & Processing, Singapore Police Force; Supt (1A) Audrey Ong Shihui, AD Ops, Major Security Event Division, Singapore Police Force; LTC (1) Lee Kian Fatt, Head JCTB, Singapore Civil Defence Force; LTC (1A) Mohamed Nazim Bin Kudin, Head Ops and Training (Marine), Singapore Civil Defence Force; Supt (1A) Lim Lip Soong, Dy Dir (Citizen Services), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority; Supt (1A) Cedric Law Joo Siang, 1 Dy Dir (Ops), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority; Supt (1A) Damien Gan Kwang Yeang, Dy Commander (Ground Ops) Woodlands, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority; Supt (1A) Sze Chuck Huang, Superintendent, Institution A5, Singapore Prison Service; Supt (1A) Ng Gee Tiong, Senior Assistant Director (Ops Planning & Readiness Branch), Singapore Prison Service; Mr Nam Sea Yong, Head; Mr Raymond Chow Mun Fai, Manager; Ms Farah Hussain, Manager; Ms Ngoh Li Ee, Deputy Director, CBRNE, HTX, Home Team Science and Technology Agency; Shee Gim Leng, Deputy Director, Joint Capabilities, HTX, Home Team Science and Technology Agency

MINISTRY OF LAW

Ms Sanjna Rai d/o Rajeshwar Rai, Deputy Director (Civil & Legislative Policy), Civil & Legislative Policy Division; Mr Ramesh s/o Chandra, Deputy Director, Legal Advisory & Prosecution Division, IPTO

MINISTRY OF MANPOWER

Goh Kok Beng, Deputy Director, Foreign Manpower Management Division; Mdm Cheryl Ng Yuet Peng, Senior Assistant Director, Labour Relations and Workplaces Division; Mdm Seema Dadlani, Senior Assistant Director, Labour Relations and Workplaces Division; Mdm Chong Hui Hsien, Senior Deputy Director, Citizen Disbursement Systems, Central Provident Fund Board; Mdm Seow Choy Kuan, Assistant General Counsel Legal Services Group, Central Provident Fund Board

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Mr Yeon Wen Cong, Deputy Director (Housing Management), HDB, Housing Management Group; Mdm Adeline Loo Yit Yi, Group Director, Construction Productivity and Quality Group, Building and Construction Authority; Mr Darren Lim Wei Kay, Group Director, Audit and Inspection Group, Building and Construction Authority; Mdm May Siu Yee May, Director, BCA Academy, School of Executive & Continuing Education, Building and Construction Authority; Er Wong Siew Heng, Director, Building Resilience Group, Transit Shelter Engineering Department, Building and Construction Authority; Mr How Choon Beng, Director/Wildlife Management & Outreach, Wildlife Management, National Parks Board; Mr Ling Han, Director/Central Catchment Nature Reserve Conservation, National Parks Board; Mr Wang Ming Yuan, Director/Licensing & Compliance, Industry & Biosecurity Management, National Parks Board; Mr Tan Kwang Wei, General Manager (Sengkang Branch), Sengkang Branch, Housing Management Group, Housing & Development Board; Mr Mark Tan Boon Par, Deputy Director (Security Engineering & Operations), Cybersecurity Operations & Governance Department, Information Services Group, Housing & Development Board; Ms Pebble Lee Siew Lin, Deputy Director (Urban Planning Studio 3), Urban Design Department 3, Research & Planning Group, Housing & Development Board; Mr Kelvin Ang Kah Eng, Director (Conservation Management), Conservation & Urban Design Group, Conservation Management, Urban Redevelopment Authority; Mr Vijay Liew Che Yen, Director, Industry Partnerships 1, Strategic Engagement, BCA, Urban Redevelopment Authority

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Ms Grace Teo Pei-Jun, Deputy Director, Early Childhood Development Agency, Child Development Division; Ms Rebecca Tan Li Ling, Deputy Director, Social Policy and Services Group, Service Management and Resource Division; Mrs Stephanie Tan Chia Mei, Deputy Director, Sector Planning and Development Division

MINISTRY OF SUSTAINABILITY AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Mr Koh Hong Kiah, Chief Engineer, Network Services Division, Water Supply (Network) Department, PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency; Mdm Loh Ee Ling, Deputy Director, Finance Division, Decision Support & Financial Analysis Department, National Environment Agency; Ms Tan Lu Hsia, Deputy Director, Joint Operations Division, Ops Planning & Contingency, Singapore Food Agency; Mr Thoo Jung Chee, Deputy Director, Coastal Engineering, Coastal Protection Department, PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency; Mr Tan Hang Meng, Deputy Project General Manager, Waste Infrastructure and Engineering Division, Infrastructure Planning and Design Department, National Environment Agency; Dr Jiang Junhui, Deputy Director, Urban Food Solutions Division, Aquaculture, Singapore Food Agency

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

Mr Vincent Leong Yew Hong, Director, Finance Division; Ms Karin Huang Kailing, Deputy Director, Census Office, Department of Statistics; Ms Aw Ai Ti, Department Head, Aural & Language Intelligence, Institute for Infocomm Research, Agency for Science Technology and Research; Ms Rajaswari d/o Velautham Suppiah, Group Director, Human Resource, Agency for Science Technology and Research; Mdm Jae Annie Tay, Director, Chief Executive's Office, Human Resource & Organisational Development, Energy Market Authority; Ms Amreeta Eng Mei Lin, Executive Director, Enterprise Services, Enterprise Singapore; Tan Yee Teck, Director, Accreditation & Assurance, Enterprise Singapore; Ms Yeoh Mei Ling, Director, Food Services, Enterprise Singapore; Ms Tang Li Fun, Director, Industrial Properties Management Division 1, JTC Corporation; Wong Wei Loong, Director/Deputy Director, Building Projects Division, JTC Corporation; Ng Chong Meng, Director, Island Services & Facility Management, Island Services & Facility Management, Sentosa Development Corporation; William Ng Boon Ping, Director, Operations Planning & Development, Operations Planning & Development, Sentosa Development Corporation; G B Srithar G Balakrishnan, Regional Director, India, Middle East and South Asia, Singapore Tourism Board; Ms Hazel Teh Choon Mei, Director, Compliance & Corporate Services, Singapore Tourism Board; Ms Jasmine Quah Zubair, Director, Southeast Asia & Oceania Division

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT

Mdm Doreen Teo Bee Ling, Deputy Director (Corporate Services), Corporate Development; Ms Angela Ng Kwee Yue, Deputy Director (Aviation Industry), Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; Ong Yew Chung, Acting Director, Data Science, IT, Cybersecurity & Digital Services, Land Transport Authority; Peter Leong Shean Yui, Deputy Director, Foreign Vehicle Permits, Vehicle Services, Land Transport Authority; Chew Soon Leong, 2 Deputy Director, Cross Island Line Phase 1 (Civil Team 3), 2 Cross Island Line Phase 1 (Civil Team3), Thomson-East Coast & Cross Island Lines, Land Transport Authority; Ms Jenny Lin Jit Lan, Assistant Director (Procurement & Admin), Finance, Procurement & Admin, Procurement & Admin, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore; Ms Christina Ong Kian Wee, Deputy Director (Future Systems Development) / Head (Air Navigation Services Cybersecurity) / Senior Principal System Architect, Aeronautical Telecommunications & Engineering, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; Dr Kumarasamy Jeyatharan, Deputy Director, Geotechnical & Tunnels, Infrastructure Design & Engineering, Land Transport Authority

PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE

Chng Tze Wei, Assistant Director (Digital Forensics Branch), Science & Tech / Special Projects, Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau; Robin Lee Eng Teck, Chief (Digital Transformation Office), Corporate Affairs, Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau; Ms Tok Yen Nihnh, Deputy Director (Business Partnerships), Business Partnerships, Public Service Division; Wee Wern Chau, Senior Executive IT Manager, Services Group, Smart Nation and Digital Government Office, Government Technology Agency; Kelvin Teng Kok Lian, Principal Infrastructure Architect, Government Infrastructure Group, Smart Nation and Digital Government Office, Government Technology Agency; Kok Yih Horng, Deputy Director, Cybersecurity Group, Smart Nation and Digital Government Office, Government Technology Agency; Ms Rachel Ang Siew Eng, Deputy Director, Services Group, Smart Nation and Digital Government Office, Government Technology Agency; Ms Winnie Lim Siew Ngoh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, The Institute of Banking & Finance Singapore (on secondment), Former Director & Head (Consumer Issues Div), Corporate Finance & Consumer Department, Monetary Authority of Singapore; Ms Evelyn Sit Ming Choo, Director & Head (Inv Research & Strategy Div), Reserve Management Department, Monetary Authority of Singapore; Mrs Jean Tsen, Director & Head (Settlements Div), Finance Department, Monetary Authority of Singapore; Ms Teo Lay Har, Director & Head (Banking II Div II), Banking Department II, Monetary Authority of Singapore

The Public Administration Medal (Bronze) (Military)

Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Gangsa) (Tentera)

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

COL Ang Jeng Kai, Commander, Headquarters 3rd Flotilla, Republic of Singapore Navy; COL Benjamin Goh Tze Wei, Director (Technology), Military Security Department; COL Bernard Ng Yu Long, PP, PBS, Former Head, SAF Current Intelligence and Fusion Centre, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Cai Dexian, Head, Joint Plans and Transformation Department, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Kenneth Chiong Beng Han, PP, Former Commander, Headquarters Divisional Air Defence Group, Republic of Singapore Air Force; COL Fairoz Bin Hassan, Commander, Army Training and Evaluation Centre, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Justiin Ang, Director (Policy), Defence Cyber Organisation; COL Lim Lit Lam, PP, PBS, Head Exercise Planning, Army Training and Doctrine Command, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Loh Woon Liang, Commander, Headquarters Air Defence Group, Republic of Singapore Air Force; COL Ng Wei How, Head Operations Research, Joint Plans and Transformation Department, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Sherman Ong Sher Meng, Commander, Headquarters Sembawang Air Base, Republic of Singapore Air Force; COL Daryl Tam Ju-Aun, PP, PBS, Senior Medical Staff Officer, Headquarters Medical Corps, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Aldrin Tan Chin Yeong, Deputy Commander, Headquarters Air Defence and Operations Command, Republic of Singapore Air Force; COL (DR) Timothy Teoh Chi-Chan, Commander, Military Medicine Institute, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Tsai Hong Pin, PP, PBS, Commander, Headquarters Flying Training Institute, Republic of Singapore Air Force; COL Wong Pui Chuan, Commander, Headquarters 7th Singapore Infantry Brigade, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Wong Shi Ming, Commander, Headquarters 3rd Singapore Infantry Brigade, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Woo Sin Boon, Head Army Current Operations, General Staff (Operations), Singapore Armed Forces; COL Yik Yen Dean, Head Army Information, General Staff (Operations), Singapore Armed Forces; COL (NS) Chin Pak Chuen, PBS, Head Division Air Participation, Headquarters 3rd Division, Singapore Armed Forces; COL (NS) Chng Boon Kai, PP, PBS, Deputy Commander (Operations), Headquarters Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Command, Republic of Singapore Air Force; COL (NS) Lim Wee Tee, PP, Commander, Headquarters 22nd Singapore Infantry Brigade, Singapore Armed Forces; COL (NS) Ong Chin Woo, PP, PBS, Group Head, Headquarters Singapore Combat Engineers, Singapore Armed Forces; COL (NS) Ong Hian Chong, PBS, Commander, Headquarters 6th Division Strike Brigade, Singapore Armed Forces; COL (NS) Pang Chong Han, PBS, Centre Head, Joint Operations Department, Singapore Armed Forces; COL (NS) Vincent Tan Kay Kian, PP, PBS, Commander, Headquarters 3rd Division Strike Brigade, Singapore Armed Forces; CWO Chua Hock Guan, PB, PBS, Sergeant Major Army, Office of the Chief of Army, Singapore Armed Forces; ME7 Koh Cheok Wei, Commander, Headquarters Naval Logistics Command, Republic of Singapore Navy; ME7 Tan Kwang Liang, Deputy Head (Supply Chain Engineering and Plans Group), Air Engineering and Logistics Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force

The Commendation Medal

Pingat Kepujian

ATTORNEY-GENERAL'S CHAMBERS

Ms Kimberline Wong Wai Fong, Head (School of Leadership & Administration), Academy; Bryan Fang Hao Wen, Deputy Senior State Counsel / Deputy Public Prosecutor, Civil Division; Vikneswaran s/o Kumaran, Senior Assistant Director (Legal Technology & Innovation Office), Corporate Services Division

AUDITOR-GENERAL'S OFFICE

Choy Hong Yeen, Deputy Director

MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

Tang Yang Yong, Senior Assistant Director, National Cyber Threat Monitoring Centre; Poh Chee Chau, Senior Assistant Director (Digital Readiness and Learning), Digital Readiness and Learning Division; Ms Wong Lai Peng Jasmine, Assistant Director, SG Digital Office, Info-Communications Media Development Authority; Ms Tan Ai Fung, Yolanda, Assistant Director, Corporate Services; Mohamad Heikel Bin Kharsani, Deputy Director (Messaging and Engagement), Media Division, Messaging and Engagement Department; Ms Lee Siling, Senior Assistant Director (Finance), Strategic Planning Division, Finance; Mdm Quek Huang Lim Evelyn, Deputy Director, Partnership, National Library Board

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH

Ms Norhazlina Binte Md Yusop, Deputy Director (Plans & Programs), Community Relations and Engagement Division; Ms Tan Geok Keow Angeline, Assistant Director (Operations), Asian Civilisations Museum, National Heritage Board; Ms Yeo May Hui Charlene, Head, Research, CE Office, National Youth Council; Ms Soh Ting Ting, Assistant Director, Sport Infrastructure Group, Sport Singapore; Kwang Ming Hua Steven, Deputy Director, Precinct Development, National Arts Council; Ms Zuraifah Ilyanawaty Binte Rahmat, Assistant Director, Operations Development & Planning Division, People's Association; M Faiz Bin M Fadzil, Assistant Director, IT Services, IT and Digital Services, Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura; Mahmoud Mathlub bin Sidek, Deputy Director, Asatizah Recognition, Asatizah Recognition Scheme Office, Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura; Ms Du Xiaoyu, Senior Assistant Director (Sector Regulation) - Registrar, Charities Unit/ Registry of Co-operative Societies and Mutual Benefits Organisation ; Mohamed Hafiz Bin Mohamed Shariff, Senior Manager (Collections Management), Heritage Conservation Centre, National Heritage Board; Chen Zhaocheng Alan, Senior Manager, ActiveSG, Sport Singapore; Lee Yeow Khim Raymond, Assistant Director/ Master Instructor, Safety & Quality Audit, Outward Bound Singapore, National Youth Council; Kejandran s/o Chandara Sigran, Constituency Director (Moulmein-Cairnhill Constituency Office), Central Singapore Community Development Division, People's Association; Ms Lee Kiu Yen Valerina, Assistant Director, Human Resource, Admin and Legal, National Arts Council; Ms Tan Pei Qi, AD (Knowledge & Info Mgt), Heritage Conservation Centre, National Heritage Board; Sean Lee Yong Teck, Assistant Director (Strategic Financing), Finance Division, People's Association; Ms Tan Pei Ling, Vice-Dean (Planning & Knowledge Management), National Community Leadership Institute, People's Association

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Lim Chuan Heng Kelvin, Head, Systems Management Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Ms Tan Vivian, Senior Programme Manager, Enterprise IT Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Kwan Waituck Victor, Head Capability Development, DSTA Masterplanning and Systems Architecting, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Ong Chee Kiong, Principal Engineer, Cybersecurity Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Chen Kaiqian, Senior Programme Manager PO, Land Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Teo Kuan Wei Edmund, Senior Programme ManageBuilding and Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Tan Hoon Song, Head, Information Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Choo Lian Chong, Senior Principal Engineer, Naval Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Poh Chun Siong, Head Capability Development, C3 Development Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Nicholas Ho Zhong Yang, Senior Development Programme Manager, Cybersecurity Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Ms Lim Wan Xi; Senior Programme Manager, Systems Engineering & C3 Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Ms Low Lim Kun, Senior Programme Manager, InfoComm Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Ms Choo Liling, Cluster Head, Procurement, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Crystal Tan Bee Peng, Deputy Director, Corporate Planning & Services, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Tan Siang Yiong, Assistant Director, Corporate Communications, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Chan-Chew Mun, Principal Systems Architect, Enterprise IT Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Chung Swee Yit, Senior Programme Manager, Building and Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Wilson Teo Ee Sheng, Senior Principal Engineer, Land Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Tan Chong Wee, Head, DSTA Masterplanning and Systems, Architecting Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Ms Teo Gek Ling Sabrina, Principal Engineer, Naval Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Koh Meng Tat, Head, InfoComm Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Ee Tze Siong, Raymond, Assistant Director, Systems Management Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Zhu Junhan, Development Programme Manager, Cybersecurity Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Ms Ng Pei Choo, Senior Programme Manager, Air Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Ms Tee Qiu Shi, Cluster Head, Procurement, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Ms Ong Ai Wei, Senior Principal Engineer, Enterprise IT Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Yap Sim Lim, Senior Programme Manager, Building & Infra Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Tng Chung Siong, Senior Programme Manager,Land Systems Programme Centre Defence Science & Technology Agency; Soo Wei Lie, Willy, Principal Engineer, Advanced Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Ms Tay Yee Chien Jacinta, Senior Manager; Ms Lim Siok Hoon, Senior Manager; Too Jie Sern, Assistant Director, Air Plans Department; Ms Chew Su Chuin, Section Hd, Governance & Compliance Sect, Air Manpower Department; Ms Seow Chiew Peng, Assistant Director, Headquarters Supply Command; Ms Phoan Joke Ming, Head Joint National Service Human Resource Centre, Joint Manpower Department; Ms Lee Siew Khim, Senior Manager, Headquarters Singapore Artillery; Mrs Yeo Lay Hoon, Senior Manager, Infantry Training Institute; Ms Ng Chai Hoon Carolyn, Assistant Director SAF Pers Hub (West); Ms Tan Gee Wai, Senior Manager, Naval Logistics Department; Ms Teo Kai Yung, Assistant Director, Naval Personnel Department; Wong Siew Wye, Deputy Director (Inspection & Audit), SAF Inspector-General's Office ; Ms Lee Yueh Wun, Deputy Director, Audit Assurance Group 1, Internal Audit Department; Loo Wei Yew, Desmond, Head, Knowledge Research and Archives Group; Lim Chin Boon Kenneth, Deputy Director, Organisational Diagnosis Group, Defence Psychology Department ; Ms Wong Wan Ying, Deputy Director, People Services Digital Office; Ho Chun Kin, Alvin, Branch Head, Military Security Department; Ms Tan Chew Ling Elizabeth, Deputy Director (International Cyber Policy Office), Cyber Security Agency (on secondment); Stanley Yeo Wei Jie, Deputy Director (Operations), Defence Technology Collaboration Office

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Mrs Nah-Lim Bee Yen, Senior Manager, Admin, School of Engineering, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Ms Lim Boey Choo Pearl, Senior Head/Industry Examinations, Examinations Division, Institute of Technical Education; Ho Gim Kiong, Manager, School of Engineering Temasek Polytechnic; Ms Au Soo San, Manager, School of Business, Singapore Polytechnic; Low Kian Mong, Senior Lecturer, School of Engineering, Temasek Polytechnic; Ms Norhayati Bte Mohd Ismail, Senior Lecturer, Centre for English Language Communication, National University of Singapore; Hon Lye Kiat, Section Head/Business Information Systems, School of Electronics & Info-Comm Technology, ITE College East, Institute of Technical Education; Ms Chiang Yee Lin, Senior Manager, Provost Office, Singapore University of Social Sciences ; Ms Ng Li Sui, Manager (Financial & Admin Systems), Computer & Network Centre, Nanyang Polytechnic; Teng Sing Ming, Manager, Procurement & General Administration Department, Nanyang Polytechnic; Ms Tay Choon Chiat, Senior Head/Student Care, College Services, ITE College Central, Institute of Technical Education; Reza Shah bin Mohd Anwar, Senior Associate Director, Office of Corporate Services, Duke-NUS Medical School, National University of Singapore; Ramachandran Anbuselvan, Senior Head/Portal Applications, Information Technology Division, Institute of Technical Education; Goh Koon Ngee, Senior Assistant Director, Learning Technologies & Digital Media Centre for IT Services, Nanyang Technological University; Ms Chan Kay Joscelyne, Manager, Centre for Foundation & General Studies, Nanyang Polytechnic; Dr Sa'eda Bte Buang, Senior Lecturer, Asian Languages & Cultures Academic Group, National Institute of Education; Ms Liaw Li Yun, Senior Manager, School of Life Skills & Communication, Singapore Polytechnic; Tan Chong Kit Albert, Senior Manager, National Centre of Excellence for Workplace Learning, Nanyang Polytechnic; Cheung Kim Kwong, Manager, School of Mechanical & Aeronautical Engineering, Singapore Polytechnic; Ms Aliza Binte Ramli, Assistant Programme Chair (Diploma in Biomedical Science), School of Applied Sciences, Republic Polytechnic; Ms Yeo Meng Yee, Assistant Director, Office of Student and Graduate Affairs, Republic Polytechnic; Tan Boon Wee William, Section Head/Artificial Intelligence, School of Electronics & Info-Comm Technology, ITE College West, Institute of Technical Education; Lim Soon Heng, John, Assistant Director/Campus Services & Contracts, Estates & Facilities Management Department, Temasek Polytechnic; Dr Hoo Hui Teng, Lecturer, College of Business (Nanyang Business School), Nanyang Technological University; Asst Prof Azilawati Bte Jamaludin, Assistant Dean, Science of Learning in Education, Office of Education Research, National Institute of Education; Ms Wong Hau Shian, Programme Chair (Common ICT Programme & Diploma in Interactive Digital Media), School of Infocomm, Republic Polytechnic; Ms Ching Ju Mae Rosie, Senior Lecturer of Statistics, School of Economics, Singapore Management University; Ms June Phoon Yik Kuan, Senior Manager, Student Development Office, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Tan Kee Hak, Manager, Estates Management Department, Nanyang Polytechnic; Wee Toon Kim, Senior Lecturer, School of InfoComm Technology, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Lee Kwang Ngee, Assistant Director, School of Engineering, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Yap Kian Sam, Programme Chair (Diploma in Sonic Arts), School of Technology for the Arts, Republic Polytechnic; Ms Cheong Lee Min, Senior Manager, Lee Kong Chian School of Business, Singapore Management University; Ms Rebecca Lee, Senior Multimedia Manager, Educational Technology & Production, Singapore University of Social Sciences; Mdm Lim Yin Chum, Assistant Director, Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information, Nanyang Technological University ; Ms Huang Mui Kheng, Senior Lecturer, Online Learning, Singapore University of Social Sciences; Mdm Ng Ching Ching, Assistant Director, College of Science, Nanyang Technological University; Ms Ho Li Chin, Acting Head, School of Informatics & IT, Temasek Polytechnic; Lai Mun Wai, Programme Chair (Diploma in Health Management & Promotion), School of Sports, Health and Leisure, Republic Polytechnic; Dr Jumana Zahalka Senior Lecturer, Department of Finance NUS Business School, National University of Singapore; Dr Wong Hwei Ming, Research Scientist, Office of Education Research, National Institute of Education; Ms Tay Mui Lan Zerlina, Deputy Director, Office of Marketing and Communications, Singapore University of Technology and Design; Ms Tan Bee Cheng Nicole, Assistant Director, Office of Human Resources and Faculty Administration, Singapore Management University; Ms Gillian Tan, Senior Manager Department of Finance, Singapore Polytechnic; Foo Choo Yen, Course Chair, School of Business, Temasek Polytechnic; Ms Gan Li Ping Sandy, Senior Manager, Centre for Teaching Excellence, Singapore Management University; Wan Chee Yuen, Senior Manager, Office of the Deputy President (Research & Technology), National University of Singapore; Ms Angelvin Baby Lourdes Chee Parma, Head, Career Development Centre, Office of Student Affairs, Singapore University of Technology and Design; Ms Hogan Jennifer Ann, Associate Director (Administration), Centre for Quantum Technologies, National University of Singapore; Ms Wong Suay Peng, Senior Lecturer of Accounting, School of Accountancy, Singapore Management University; Dr Shao Xuguang, Senior Lecturer, School of Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Nanyang Technological University; Choo Meng Cher, Senior Lecturer-Mentor/Electronics, School of Electronics & Info-Comm Technology, ITE College Central, Institute of Technical Education; Loh Yew Kong, Project Head/Student Intake College Services, ITE College West, Institute of Technical Education; Mdm Wee Siew Foong, Assistant Senior Manager, Dean's Office School of Computing, National University of Singapore; Mrs Evelyn Teo, Personal Assistant, Principal's Office, Temasek Polytechnic; Leong Min Sing, Senior Lecturer, School of Engineering, Nanyang Polytechnic; Ms Hernieyati Bte Mamat, Senior Lecturer, School of Humanities & Social Sciences, Temasek Polytechnic; Ms Chin Chwee Tiep, Senior Associate Director, Office of Human Resources, National University of Singapore; Ms Teo Chua Yek, Senior Manager, Revenue Finance Office, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Ms Lee Juat Lan, Assistant Director, Estate & Eco Safety Office, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Mdm Kwong Mew Yuen, Senior Manager, NUS Information Technology, National University of Singapore; Ms Lim Siew Chin Shari, Senior Head/Performance Management, Human Resource Division, Institute of Technical Education; Azhar Bin Abdul Salam, Senior Manager, School of Business Management, Nanyang Polytechnic; Yip Mao Shen, Leonard, Senior Lecturer, School of Film & Media Studies, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Ms Ko Chen, Associate Director, Institute of Real Estate & Urban Studies, National University of Singapore; Darren Hew Yap Ming, Principal Manager, Fraud & Enforcement Division, SkillsFuture Singapore; Ms Chng Lay Khim, Senior Associate Director, Office of Finance, National University of Singapore; Wong Tuck Wah, Section Head/IT Systems & Networks, School of Electronics & Info-Comm Technology, ITE College East, Institute of Technical Education; Ms Tan Li Yong, Senior Manager, Quality Management Division, SkillsFuture Singapore; Mdm Chua Mei Fen, Ann-Marie, Assistant Director, Business Operations Management, School of Humanities, Nanyang Technological University; Ng Chee Kuen, Senior Academic Mentor, School of Business, Temasek Polytechnic; Dr Mark Richards, Senior Specialist (Marine Biotech) and Senior Lecturer, School of Applied Science, Nanyang Polytechnic; Ms Yong Li Ping, Senior Manager, School of Health & Social Sciences, Nanyang Polytechnic; Quek Yang Thee, Programme Chair (Diploma in Engineering Systems and Management), School of Engineering, Republic Polytechnic; Ms Cheng Siow Yee, Manager (i@Central), Service Quality Department, Nanyang Polytechnic; Ms Wu Jie Ying, Jacqueline, Programme Chair (Diploma in Social Enterprise Management, Diploma in Business & Social Enterprise, Diploma in Business), School of Management and Communication, Republic Polytechnic; Ms Priscillia Chong Ai Leen, Principal Manager, Training Grant System Unit, Planning & Programmes Division, SkillsFuture Singapore; Ms Chua Kok Teng Elaine, Senior Head/Student Care College Services, ITE College East, Institute of Technical Education; Ms Lum May May, Assistant Director, Corporate Communications Office, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Ms Ang Siew Hoon, Senior Manager, School of Information Systems, Singapore Management University; Loh Jee Seng, Senior Manager, Systems & Projects, Academic Affairs and Planning Office, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Dr Andrew Ang, Director, Research Administration and Support Services, Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, Nanyang Technological University; Ms Low Pui Shuen Irene, Assistant Director (Capability & Industry), School of Hospitality, Republic Polytechnic; Ms Thio Lay Hoon, Senior Manager, International Relations Department, Temasek Polytechnic; Mrs Tay-Lee Gek Huan, Senior Manager, School of Business & Accountancy, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Ms Rosidah Bte Awang, Manager, Library, Nanyang Polytechnic; Ng Swee Siang, Senior Laboratory Manager, Cancer Science Institute of Singapore, National University of Singapore; Ms Ngeow Hui Mei, Senior Head/Learning Development, ITE Academy, Institute of Technical Education; Ms Ng Hwee Ming, Head of Department/Retail Services, NorthLight School, Institute of Technical Education; Ms Beh Hui Min, Assistant Senior Manager, , Office of the President, National University of Singapore; Ms Low Choi Ching, Senior Manager, Institute of Systems Science, National University of Singapore; Ms Sharon Lee Hwee Hoon, Assistant Director, Dean's Office Faculty of Dentistry, National University of Singapore; Ms Wu Haixin, Assistant Senior Manager, Centre for Instructional Technology, National University of Singapore; Dr Azhar Ibrahim, Lecturer, Department of Malay Studies, Faculty of Arts & Science, National University of Singapore; Ang Han Siong, Senior Associate Director, Centre for Advanced 2D Materials, National University of Singapore; Ms Ng Wee Fern Geraldine, Senior Manager, Centre for International Law, National University of Singapore; Dr Christopher Len Hiap Lee, Senior Research Fellow, Energy Studies Institute, National University of Singapore; Ms Tai Mui Fung, Associate Director, Office of Housing Services, National University of Singapore; Ms Chia Jia Lin, Senior Assistant Manager, Legal and Secretarial Office, Nanyang Technological University; Koh Wing Leong, Assistant Manager, Laboratory School of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering, Nanyang Technological University; Tsay Chi-Huang, Assistant Manager, Technical Operations, School of Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Nanyang Technological University; Mdm Christina Liaw Lang Hiang, Senior Assistant Manager, School of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering, Nanyang Technological University; Ms Wong Yuet Mun, Senior Assistant Manager, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Nanyang Technological University; Kelvin Yew Yeu Weng, School Staff Developer, Whitley Secondary School, Ms Cherlyn Tan Su Len, Academy Officer, Subject Literacy English Language Institute of Singapore (ELIS); Ms Kwok Hui Min, Senior Academy Officer, Physical Education & Sports Teacher Academy (PESTA); Mdm Halimah Bte Jumaha, Senior Teacher, Junyuan Secondary School; Ms Liu Ya-Ling, Senior Academy Officer, Academy of Singapore Teachers; Ang Kay Yong Jeremy, Deputy Director, Professional Development Branch 1, Academy of Singapore Teachers; Ms Kok Meixia Michelle, Senior Academy Officer, English Language Institute of Singapore (ELIS); Ms Ong Ling Hui Sharon, School Staff Developer, Xinmin Secondary School; Liang Wee Seah, Senior Assistant Director, Corporate Planning & Partnership, Academy of Singapore Teachers; Mdm Goh Lee Sim Eunice, Senior Curriculum Resource Development Officer (Chinese), Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Mrs Rathinamala Parimalam, Senior Curriculum Planning Officer, Tamil Language, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Mdm Lee Keng Chin, Senior Curriculum Planning Officer, Chinese Language, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Mdm Heu Ann New Alison, Curriculum Planning Officer, Maths-Primary, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Mdm Zeti Khalis Bte Misrudin Anwar, Head of Department, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Mdm Kum Lai Meng, Vice-Principal, West Spring Primary School; Mohammad Fahmy B Abdul Ghani, Senior Curriculum Resource Development Officer, Malay Language - Primary, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Mdm Jennifer Teo Ie Bwen, Lead Teacher, Kranji Secondary School; Ms Ng Siew Hoon, Senior Curriculum Resource Development Officer, Maths, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Liu Wan Ming, Nicholas, Senior Curriculum Planning Officer, Chemistry, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Ms Farrah Bte Mohamed Ghazali, Curriculum Resource Development Officer, Malay Language - Secondary, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Ms Chen Yanting, Nathalie, Deputy Director, Gifted Education, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Ms Lee Wui Lin, Jacqueline, Assistant Director, Geography, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2; Ms Peh Lee Chin, Assistant Director, History, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2; Ms Nurulhuda Bte Abdul Halim, Senior Curriculum Planning Officer, English Language (Pre-U), Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2; Mdm Yong Ming Sy, Assistant Director, English Language & Literature (Pre-U), Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2; Ms Lin Huixin, Sharon, Assistant Director, Social Studies - Primary, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2; Ms Tan Li Boon, Senior Curriculum Resource Development Officer, Social Studies (Secondary), Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2; Mdm Nurhana Hafiz, Senior Teacher, Bedok Green Primary School; Tan Ken Jin, School Staff Developer, Bartley Secondary School; Ms Khoo Bee Chan, Head of Department, Millennia Institute; Ms Tay Chor Lin, Assistant Director, Technologies for Learning, Educational Technology Division; Ajam Gerald Michael, Senior Specialist, Technologies for Learning, Educational Technology Division; Ms Lee Min Rong Micaiah Sam, Assistant Director (Designate), Media Design for Learning, Educational Technology Division; Mdm Lam Chen Peng, Assistant Director, Learning Partnership in Educational Technology, Educational Technology Division; Ms Lee Li Juan, Assistant Director, Technologies for Learning, Educational Technology Division; Ms Yeo Huifang, Eunice, Senior Assistant Director, Technologies for Learning Educational Technology Division; Ms Huang Zhenyi, Senior Educational Technology Officer, Educational Technology Division; Ms Lim Shu Ping, Educational Technology Officer, Educational Technology Division; Chiang Qi Ming, Aaron, Deputy Director, Uplift Programme Office, Schools Division; Ms Toh Ji Rong, Special Assistant, Schools Division-East Schools Division; Mrs Ambikai Veeramurugan, Special Assistant, Schools Division-South Schools Division; Ms Lin Shing Chi, Special Assistant, Educational Leadership Schools Division; Wong Pixian, Senior Pre-School Education Officer, Schools Division; Ms Ng Xin Yi, Karen, Special Assistant, Schools Division-East Schools Division; Ms Neo Xueli, Head of Department, Unity Primary School; Lee Yee Leong Keynes, Special Assistant, Schools Division-North Schools Division; Ms Gwee Pei Ling; Assistant Director, Executive Office, Student Development Curriculum Division; Ooi Junwei, Samuel, Assistant Director, Outdoor Adventure Learning Centre, Student Development Curriculum Division; Ms Kang Poh Geok, Year Head, Queenstown Secondary School; Ms Kok Chuan Tin, Senior Guidance Officer, Student Development Curriculum Division; Tay Hong Joo, Steven, Deputy Director, Physical, Sports & Outdoor Education, Student Development Curriculum Division; Ms Christina Lim Lay Leng, Vice-Principal, Corporation Primary School; Ms Tan Seok Hoon, Karen, Senior Guidance Officer, Student Development Curriculum Division; Vaithilingam Ernest Junior, Senior Physical, Sports & Outdoor Education Officer, Student Development Curriculum Division; Samuel s/o Selvarajoo, Head of Department, Jurong Secondary School; Han Wee Fong, Deputy Director, Psychological Services, Special Educational Needs Division; Ms Chua Geok Shan, Vice-Principal, Fernvale Gardens School; Mdm Tan Siew Siew, Deborah, Senior Special Education Officer, Special Educational Needs Division; Ms Lin Xiaojun, Senior Special Education Officer, Special Educational Needs Division; Ms Sim Yoke Hian, Clarice, Senior Teacher, Opera Estate Primary School; Wong Han Xian, Behaviour Coach, Special Educational Needs Division; Mdm Yap Lee Yin, Shirley, Assistant Director, Academic Research, Academic Research Division; Ms Chan Lee Shan, Senior Research Analyst, Research and Management Information Division; Ms Phuar Qiu Juan, Senior Officer, International Relations, Planning Division; Mdm Yap Xiu Ling, Assistant Director, Private Schools & Operations, Higher Education Policy Division; Dr Laetitia Yim Suk Ken, Deputy Director, Organisational, Development & Psychology, HR Strategy & Leadership Division; Ms Lin Xin, Deputy Director, Placement & Scholarships Policy Student Placement & Services Division; Leong Kok Chuen, Assistant Director, School Campus (North), Infrastructure & Facility Services Division; Ng Tai Seng, Assistant Director, Programme Management Office, Information Technology Division; Ms Siti Norizan binte Hussain, Assistant Director, Student Finance & Policy Finance & Procurement Division; Mdm Lim Pek See, Deputy Director, Teaching Scholarship & Sponsorship, HR Solutions & Capabilities Division; Mdm Venus Tan Lee Wah, Deputy Director, Planning & Service Development, Student Placement & Services Division; Zong Zixin, Kelvin, Head of Department, Boon Lay Secondary School; Ms Solastri Bte Suyot, Master Teacher, English Language Institute of Singapore (ELIS); Mdm Gnanamany d/o Yacob, Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers; Md Shahrin s/o K S Moorthy, Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers; Dr Singaram Suppulachemy, Assistant Director, Tamil Language & Lead Specialist, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Ms Yap Bao Ping, Assistant Director, Social Emotional Learning & Lead Specialist, Student Development Curriculum Division; Mdm Ho Hwee Hoon, Angeline, Assistant Director, English Language & Literature & Lead Specialist, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2; Ms Ng Boon Sin, Senior Specialist, Media Design for Learning Educational Technology Division; Ms Oon Shu Hui, Celine, Lead Specialist, History Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2; Tan Hsien Ming, Samuel, Senior Specialist, Learning Partnership In Education Technology, Educational Technology Division; Ms Lee Pei Ling, Senior Educational Psychologist, Special Educational Needs Division; Mdm Tan Yuen Yuen, Senior Specialist, Sports Education, Student Development Curriculum Division; Ms Lau Houw Ping, Senior Specialist, Music Student Development Curriculum Division; Mr Chan Siau Kai, Jeffrey, Senior Research Specialist, Management Information & Lead Manager, MOE Microdata Lab Research and Management Information Division; Ms Cai Liting, Senior Research Specialist, Applied Measurement & Psychological Sciences Research and Management Information Division; Mrs Vanessa Goh, Vice-Principal, Raffles Girls' Primary School; Ms Yap Ai Li, Vice-Principal, Fernvale Primary School; Lim Seow Kuan, Vice-Principal, Naval Base Secondary School; Ms Saadiah Saadon Wylde, Vice-Principal, Loyang View Secondary School; Mdm Lim Lih Fen, Vice-Principal (Administration), Princess Elizabeth Primary School; Mdm Tay Pua Hong, Jodie, Vice-Principal (Administration), New Town Primary School; Mdm Kang Siew Leng, Audrey, Vice-Principal (Administration), North Vista Primary School; Goh Chin Wei, Vice-Principal, Anglican High School; Ms Lim Ee Leng, Ellen, Vice-Principal (Administration), Gan Eng Seng Primary School; Ms Ho Stephanie Louise, Vice-Principal, Canberra Primary School; Mdm Ramachandra Suguna, Vice-Principal, Yio Chu Kang Primary School; Ms Too Jye Yuin, Lead Assessment Specialist (Chinese Language), Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board; Ms Elavarasi Sundararaju, Lead Assessment Specialist (Tamil Language), Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board; Ms Tang Kar Tian, Assistant Director (GCE Exam Administration), Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board; Wong Tien Han, Assistant Director (PSLE), Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board; Choo Yew Chieh, Senior Manager, Sales Science Centre Board; Ms Lee Su Hui, Curriculum Specialist, Science Centre Board; Mdm Tan Hwee Ming, Everlyne, Senior Manager, Gallery Experience Science Centre Board; Ms Ong Woei Ling, Monica, Teaching Fellow, National Institute Of Education (NIE); Ong Kia Siang, Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers; Teng Tse Peng, Subject Head, Chinese Ministry of Education (seconded to Ministry of Social and Family Development); Ms Yiak Zihui, Vanessa, Head of Department, Economics & Special Projects University Counsellor (Secondary), Singapore International School (Hong Kong) (Secondary); Mdm Wee Pat Ghee, School Staff Developer, Elias Park Primary School; Mdm Yeo Peck Hoon, Anastacia, Senior Teacher, Elias Park Primary School; Ms Sim Hui Teng, Head of Department, Hai Sing Catholic School; Ngoh Kheng Kiat, Head of Department, Temasek Junior College; Mdm Mastura Bte Yaacob, Senior Teacher, Meridian Primary School; Shafie B Ahmad Zin, Subject Head, Pasir Ris Crest Secondary School; Mdm Sawant Nagina Ishtiyaq Ahmed, Head of Department, Punggol Cove Primary School; Mdm Tan Wai Mun, Dolly, Senior Teacher, Punggol Green Primary School; Han Poh Kwang, Kenny, Senior Teacher, Tampines Meridian Junior College; Ms Huang Xiu Juan, Michelle, Head of Department, Valour Primary School; Loh Wei Leong, Year Head, Bedok Green Primary School; Teo Chai Lai, Head of Department, Bedok Green Secondary School; Lee Chin Yuan, Head of Department, Bedok South Secondary School; Phoa Chye Hou, Desmond, Head of Department, Bedok View Secondary School; Ms Guo Liyan, Veronica, Head of Department, Fengshan Primary School; Chue Wai Leong, Administration Manager, Junyuan Primary School; Choo Sing Wee, Senior Curriculum Resource Development Officer, Curriculum Planning and Development Division 2; Ms Ong Shin Leei, Nathalie, Head of Department, Red Swastika School; Mdm Salina Bte Ramat, Senior Teacher, Temasek Primary School; Ms Liannie binte Riduan, Administration Manager, Temasek Secondary School; Ms Goh Huiling, Winnie, Head of Department, Yu Neng Primary School; Ms Chan Pao Yin, Assistant Year Head, Angsana Primary School; Mdm Azizah Bte Shaik Abdul Kadir, Lead Teacher, Chongzheng Primary School; Ng Boon Hwa, Head of Department, Dunman Secondary School; Ms Ng Hui Peng, Senior Teacher, East Spring Primary School; Zairani Bin Matyasir, Senior Teacher, East Spring Secondary School; Ms Leow Mei Yian, Angeline, Head of Department, Fern Green Primary School; Mrs Lim Wan Szi, Head of Department, Gongshang Primary School; Lian Xin Jeffrey, Year Head, Junyuan Secondary School; Ms Tan Hern Ngee, Cindy, Subject Head, Sengkang Green Primary School; Ms Nor Azila Binte Noor, School Staff Developer, Springdale Primary School; Teo Wee Meng, Senior Teacher, Springfield Secondary School; Mdm Aszrina Bte Tugiman, Head of Department, Yumin Primary School; Ms Tan Shu-Hui, Audrey, Lead Teacher, Anglican High School; Poh Wei En, Level Head, Changkat Changi Secondary School; Mdm Chua Chin, Corinna, Head of Department, Changkat Primary School; Ms Yu Sim Pei, Elise, School Staff Developer, Damai Primary School; Mdm Seow Peng Peng, Head of Department, Damai Secondary School; Mdm Chin Siah Phen, Administration Manager, Dunman High Hostel; Ms Han Mingfang, Charmain, Head of Department, Eunos Primary School; Mdm Yeo Chin Choo, Wendy, Head of Department, Kong Hwa School; Mdm Leow Bee Bee, Senior Teacher, St Anthony's Canossian Primary School; Mdm Rasheada Begam d/o Kaim Khan, Head of Department, St. Anthony's Canossian Secondary School; Mdm Rashidah Bte Mohamad Yusop, Year Head, Telok Kurau Primary School; Mdm Lim Bee Leng, Senior Teacher, Telok Kurau Primary School; Mrs Wong Yuet Ching, Caroline, Head of Department, Broadrick Secondary School; Mrs Koh Ai Leen, Ethel, Head Of Department, Canossa Catholic Primary School; Ms Lim Chew Yen, Joylynn, Head of Department, Geylang Methodist School (Primary); Tay Yew Kuan, Kelvin, Head of Department, Geylang Methodist School (Secondary); Mdm Noramidah Bte Hassan, Lead Teacher, Geylang Methodist School (Secondary); Muhamad Ansar Bin Kamsan, Subject Head, Haig Girls' School; Mdm Ong Poh Geok, Head of Department, Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School (Primary); Tan Tiah Hui, Head of Department, Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School (Secondary); Mrs Saheedah Begum, Head of Department, Ping Yi Secondary School; Ms Noorlizah Binte Abdul Rahman, Year Head, Tanjong Katong Girls' School; Tee Leng Teck, Year Head, Tanjong Katong Secondary School; Ms Farah Binte Noor Mohamed, Head of Department, Casuarina Primary School; Ms Lee Kai Sin, School Staff Developer, Oasis Primary School; Mdm Teo Siew Yeun, Head of Department, Park View Primary School; Mdm Siti Mariam Bte Hashim, Senior Teacher, Pasir Ris Secondary School; Ms Tan Chew Yen Gina, Year Head, St Hilda's Primary School; Mdm Kau Xueling, Head of Department, Tampines North Primary School; Kwong Chew Weng, Administration Manager, Tampines Primary School; Wan Chee Wai, Head of Department, Tampines Secondary School; Mdm Alwiyah Bte Abdul Aziz, Senior Teacher, Waterway Primary School; Ms Tan Chien Ming, Head of Department, Dunman High School; Mdm Koo Li Kheang, Senior Teacher, Cedar Girls' Secondary School; Mdm Normah Binte Nordin, Subject Head, CHIJ (Katong); Mdm Koh Jiun Algena Louisa, Head of Department, CHIJ Katong Convent; Mdm Wee Shi Ming, Head of Department, Maha Bodhi School; Ting Kok Thiam, Subject Head, Manjusri Secondary School; Mdm Lim Meixia, Larene, Head of Department, Ngee Ann Primary School; Ms Chow Wai Mun, Felicia, Head of Department, Opera Estate Primary School; Ms Lim Hwee Mean, Head of Department, St Patrick's School; Wu Puwen, Senior Teacher, St Stephen's School; Mdm Tan Peng Gek, Head of Department, Tao Nan School; Mdm Cheong Siew Yin, Celine, Level Head,Victoria Junior College; Mdm Teo Jia Wen, Head of Department, Victoria School; Mdm Filzah Binte Abdul Hadi, Administration Manager, Bowen Secondary School; Mdm Goh Poh Gek, Administration Manager, CHIJ St Joseph's Convent; Cheak Seck Lum, Charles, Head of Department, Eunoia Junior College; Lee Chun Wan, Cavin, Year Head, North Vista Primary School; Mdm Teo Siow Yee, Senior Teacher, Palm View Primary School; Mdm Wan Meng Yi, Senior Teacher, Rivervale Primary School; Kalai Selven s/o Sadanadom, Level Head, Seng Kang Primary School; Ms Teo Ai Lin, Head of Department, Palm View Primary School; Ms Ng Lee Hua, Year Head, Xinmin Secondary School; Mdm Vijayashree d/o Retnam, Head of Department, Endeavour Primary School; Ms Teo Xiwen, Head of Department, Ahmad Ibrahim Primary School; Ms Tan Mui Mui, Head of Department, Chung Cheng High (Yishun) School; Mdm Mas'linda Binte Mas'od, Year Head, Jiemin Primary School; Mdm Rathna d/o Suppiah, Lead Teacher, Naval Base Secondary School; Mdm Halimah Bte Halil, Year Head, Qihua Primary School; Ms Soh Wan Hong, Senior Teacher, Northland Primary School; Chye Yew Loong, Kenneth, Head of Department, Northland Secondary School; Ms Tan Hui Ling, Valerie, Head of Department, Northoaks Primary School; Ms Yang Wen Tirng, Subject Head, Singapore Chinese Girls' Primary School; Mdm Nur Rashidah Bte Abdullah, Senior Teacher, Xishan Primary School; Chia Victor, School Staff Developer, Yishun Secondary School; Mdm Maslina Bte Mohtar, Subject Head, Anchor Green Primary School; Sivanesan s/o V'makesan, Senior Teacher, Anderson Secondary School; Mdm Thangamalar d/o Ramamoorthy, Head of Department, Catholic High School (Primary); Zaiphizat Putra B Zainalabidin, Senior Teacher, Compassvale Primary School; Ms Cheng Wei Na, Edwina, Year Head, Compassvale Secondary School; Yeo Poh Teck, Steven, Lead Teacher, Edgefield Primary School; Ms Ng Yui Yun, Head of Department, Edgefield Secondary School; Song Hwee Tong, Clement, Senior Teacher, Fernvale Primary School; Mdm Goh Hui Leng, Year Head, Hougang Primary School; Mdm Janisah Bte Johari, Senior Teacher, Hougang Secondary School; Ms Ong Ee Wen Engratia, Administration Manager, Pei Hwa Secondary School; Mdm Chow Yin Wai, Head of Department, Yio Chu Kang Primary School; Ms Stephanie Mak Sher-Lin, Head of Department, Greendale Primary School; Mdm Ho Siew Min, Subject Head, Tanjong Katong Primary School; Mdm Sim Yan Ling Staphni, Head of Department, Horizon Primary School; Ms Ng Kim Neo, Helen, Head of Department, Maris Stella High School (Primary); Lim Shoa Koen, Head of Department, Mee Toh School; Mrs Shobhana Vijayakumar, Senior Teacher, Montfort Junior School; Mdm Tan Lay Yen, Vice-Principal (Administration), Montfort Secondary School; Mdm Khaw Hwee Mung, Head of Department, Nan Chiau High School; Zhou Wencong, Head of Department, Maris Stella High School (Primary); Lim Yee Sien, Lead Teacher, North Spring Primary School; Tek Yong Shoun, Lead Teacher, Punggol Secondary School; Ms Norliyeni Bte Suhaimi, Year Head, Admiralty Primary School; Ms Eleonor Serrano Rivera, Senior Teacher, Anderson Serangoon Junior College; Mdm Teo Kwee Huang, Lead Teacher, Evergreen Primary School; Mdm Norhayati Binte Jidin, Senior Teacher, Evergreen Secondary School; Ms Chee Wei Leng, Sharon, Year Head, Greenwood Primary School; Sim Chin Beng, Wilson, School Staff Developer, Marsiling Primary School; Mdm Rita Zarina Bte Mohd Nazeer, Lead Teacher, Marsiling Secondary School; Zhou Enguo, Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers; Viknesvaran s/o Veeramuthu, Head of Department, Spectra Secondary School; Mdm Wong Mei Li, Year Head, Xishan Primary School; Mdm Vanishree d/o Kaneson, Assistant Year Head, Woodlands Ring Primary School; Teo Chee Chong, Head of Department, Woodlands Secondary School; Burton Sherlock Timothy Row, Senior Teacher, Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary School; Mdm Sornamangai d/o Arumugam, Subject Head, Anderson Primary School; Mdm Haslinda Bte Hashim, Lead Teacher, Anderson Primary School; Bala Kirishanan, Head of Department, Canberra Secondary School; Mdm Choo Hui Kian, Level Head, CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School (Primary); Mdm Rockey Marsha Rachel, Year Head, CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School (Secondary); David Lim Kok San, Head of Department, Huamin Primary School; Ms Chia Yee Ming, Julia, School Staff Developer, Naval Base Primary School; Mdm Anne Koh Siew Tiang, Head of Department, North View Primary School; Ng Song Beng, Lead Teacher, Northbrooks Secondary School; Chew Chin Ming, Administration Manager, Orchid Park Secondary School; Ms Tay Chai Teng, Head of Department, Peiying Primary School; Ms Zheng Hongyu, Senior Teacher, Sembawang Primary School; Mdm Jayanthi d/o Sangiah, Subject Head, Sembawang Secondary School; Lee Meng Hoe, Administration Manager, Yishun Primary School; Mdm Tan Chuen Wei, Head of Department, Admiralty Secondary School; Mdm Lai Meei Ju, Head of Department, Christ Church Secondary School; Mdm Ng Poh Choo, Senior Teacher, Fuchun Primary School; Sivakumar s/o Murugaya, Head of Department, Fuchun Secondary School; Mdm Ong Li Li, Administration Manager, Innova Primary School; Ms Chan Yu Min Wendy, Head of Department, Riverside Primary School;