National Day Awards 2021 (1)

The Order of Nila Utama (with Distinction)

Darjah Utama Nila Utama (Dengan Kepujian)

Peter Seah Lim Huat, Chairman, DBS Group Holdings & DBS Bank Ltd, Chairman, LASALLE College of the Arts Ltd, Chairman, National Wages Council, Chairman, Singapore Airlines Ltd, Member, Council of Presidential Advisers

The Distinguished Service Order

Darjah Utama Bakti Cemerlang

Benny Lim Siang Hoe, Chairman, National Parks Board; Richard Magnus, Chairman, Public Transport Council

The Meritorious Service Medal

Pingat Jasa Gemilang

Mrs Santha Bhaskar, Artistic Director, Bhaskar's Arts Academy

The Meritorious Service Medal (Military)

Pingat Jasa Gemilang (Tentera)

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

LG Melvyn Ong Su Kiat, PPA(E), PPA(P), PBS, Chief of Defence Force, Singapore Armed Forces

The Public Service Star (Bar)

Bintang Bakti Masyarakat (Lintang)

EAST COAST GRC

Zulkefle Bin Abdul Rahman, BBM Chairman, Kampong Chai Chee CC MAEC

HOLLAND-BUKIT TIMAH GRC

Neo Say Keong, BBM, Patron, Zhenghua CCMC

JALAN BESAR GRC

Philip Loh Hai Fee, BBM, Chairman, Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng CCC

JURONG GRC

Justin Foo Yang Chiang, BBM, Chairman, Clementi C2E; Goh Peng Tong, BBM, Honorary Chairman, Taman Jurong CCC

SENGKANG GRC

Dr Derek Goh Bak Heng, BBM, Patron, Sengkang East CCC

KEBUN BARU SMC

Mdm Heidi Wong Gue Kuew, BBM, Chairperson, Kebun Baru CC SCEC

CENTRAL SINGAPORE CDC

Sarjit Singh s/o Sarmukh Singh, BBM, Member, Central Singapore CDC

NORTH WEST CDC

William Choo Tuck Meng, BBM, Former Member, North West CDC, CDC Planning and Development

MINISTRY OF FINANCE

George Leonard Baker Jr., Member, GIC International Advisory Board

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Eduardo Alberto Henkel Perez-Castro, Honorary Consul in Mexico City

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Mrs Fang Ai Lian nee Ho, PBM, Chairman, MediShield Life Council

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Dr Ngiam Tee Liang, BBM, Member, Drug Rehabilitation Centre Review Committee

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Professor Ho Lai Yun, BBM, Deputy Chairman, Singapore Children's Society

The Public Service Star (Bar) (Posthumous)

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Late Mr Winston Merchor, Former Honorary Consul-General in Lima

The Public Service Star

Bintang Bakti Masyarakat

MINISTRY OF FINANCE (DFS)

Dr Martin L. Leibowitz, GIC Advisor Emeritus, GIC Private Limited

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS (DFS)

Terrance K. Salman, Honorary Consul-General in Vancouver

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY (DFS)

Ajay Banga, Executive Chairman, Mastercard, Member, EDB International Advisory Council

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT (DFS)

Dr Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu, Goodwill Ambassador of ICAO & Former President, ICAO Council

PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE (DFS)

Jean Lemierre, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BNP Paribas, Member, MAS International Advisory Panel

ALJUNIED GRC

Goh Eng Hoe, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Kaki Bukit CCC

ANG MO KIO GRC

Tan Cheow Aik, PBM, Assistant Treasurer, Ang Mo Kio-Hougang CCC; Teo Kiang Ang, PBM, Patron, Cheng San-Seletar CCC; Loh Wee Hiang, PBM, Secretary, Teck Ghee CCC

BISHAN-TOA PAYOH GRC

Alfred Tan Kee Khoon, PBM, Chairman, Bishan CC SCEC

EAST COAST GRC

Mdm Stella Soh Mui Hong, PBM, Vice-Chairperson, Fengshan CC WEC

JALAN BESAR GRC

Dr Tan Yong Seng, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Whampoa CCC

JURONG GRC

Mdm Tan Lee Jee, PBM, Vice-Chairperson, Clementi CCC; Miss Chiang Ah Choo, PBM, Secretary, Jurong Spring CCC; Lee Khang Teng, PBM, Patron, Jurong Spring CCMC

MARSILING-YEW TEE GRC

David Neo Watt Heng, PBM, Chairman, Yew Tee CCC

NEE SOON GRC

Alex Lee Ke Hoo, JP, PBM, Chairman, Nee Soon South CCC

PASIR RIS-PUNGGOL GRC

Lee Kim Leng, PBM, Chairman, Pasir Ris East CCMC; Mdm Sally Ng, PBM Vice-Chairperson, Hillview @ Elias RC

SEMBAWANG GRC

Allen Wong Kok Wye, PBM, Chairman, ACE The Place CCMC; Er Lu Qimin, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Sembawang Central CCC; Steve Poh Gim Hong, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Woodlands CCC

SENGKANG GRC

Dr Tan Kia King, PBM, Chairman, Sengkang West CCC

TAMPINES GRC

G Segar, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Tampines Central CCC

TANJONG PAGAR GRC

Michael Koe Jian Fatt, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Queenstown CCC; Ang Ngoh Ho, PBM, PBS, Vice-Chairman, Tanjong Pagar-Tiong Bahru CCC

WEST COAST GRC

Nelson Lim Eng Koo, PBM, Chairman, Nanyang CCMC

BUKIT BATOK SMC

Suhadi Bin Sarmadi, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Bukit Batok CCC

PUNGGOL WEST SMC

Haja Nizamudeen, JP, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Punggol West CCC

RADIN MAS SMC

Dr Lim Yong Guan, PBM, Chairman, Bukit Merah CCMC

YIO CHU KANG SMC

Swee Kay Seng, PBM, Chairman, Yio Chu Kang C2E

NORTH EAST CDC

Tham Min Yew, PBM, Member, North East CDC

SOUTH EAST CDC

Dr Yek Tiew Ming, PPA(P), PBM, Member, South East CDC; Calvin Teo Han Siong, PBM, Member, South East CDC

SOUTH WEST CDC

Tiew Chew Meng, PBM, Member, South West CDC

PEOPLE'S ASSOCIATION

Mohammad Yusoff Bin Yacob, PBM, Chairman, Community Emergency and Engagement Council EXCO; Mdm N Kumari Devi, PBM, Vice-Chairman, People's Association Narpani Pearavai

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Terence Quek Chun Hou, PBM, Member, SAFRA Management Committee

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Dr Richard Charles Helfer, Former Board Member, Singapore Institute of Technology Board of Trustees; Lim Chin Heng, Chairman, Kranji Primary School

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Ms Kuah Boon Theng, Chairman, Hospital Medifund Committee (National Cancer Centre), Member, Medifund Advisory Council

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Abdul Rohim Sarip, PBM, Member, Yellow Ribbon Singapore Board; Kim Seah Teck Kim, JP, PBM, Alternate Chairman, Criminal Law Advisory Committee (Hearing)

MINISTRY OF LAW

Philip Antony Jeyaretnam, Chairman, Maxwell Chambers Pte Ltd

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Henry Yeo Wee Heng, Chairman, Board of Visitors (Women's Charter); Anthony Tay Khin Sian, PBM, Chairman, Lion Befrienders Service

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

Ho Meng Kit, Senior Advisor, Singapore Business Federation

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT

Ms Cham Hui Fong, Authority member, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; Kee Teck Koon, Deputy Chairman, NTUC Income Insurance Co-operative Limited, Former Chairman, Changi Airports International Pte Ltd

The Public Service Star (Posthumous)

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY (DFS)

Late Mr Hiroaki Nakanishi, Former Executive Chairman, Hitachi, Retired Member, EDB International Advisory Council

The Public Administration Medal (Gold) (Bar)

Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Emas) (Lintang)

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Clarence Yeo Gek Leong, Chief Executive HTA, Home Team Academy

PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE

Ong Chong Tee, Former Deputy Managing Director (Financial Supervision), Monetary Authority of Singapore

The Public Administration Medal (Gold)

Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Emas)

ATTORNEY-GENERAL'S CHAMBERS

Ms Daphne Hong Fan Sin, Director-General, International Affairs Division

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Santa Maria Kevin John, Director

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Prof Chong Tow Chong, President, Singapore University of Technology and Design

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Prof Fong Kok Yong, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, Medical & Clinical Services, Singapore Health Services, Senior Consultant, Rheumatology & Immunology, Singapore General Hospital

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Raja Kumar s/o Thamby Rajah, Senior Advisor (International)

MINISTRY OF SUSTAINABILITY AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Harry Seah, Deputy Chief Executive (Operations), Chairman's/Chief Executive's Office, PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

Lee Chuan Teck, Permanent Secretary (Development)

PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE

Ms Ong Toon Hui, Deputy Secretary (Leadership) and Dean (CSC), Public Service Division, Civil Service College; Chan Cheow Hoe, Deputy Chief Executive, Smart Nation and Digital Government Office, Government Technology Agency

The Public Administration Medal (Gold) (Military)

Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Emas) (Tentera)

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

MG Goh Si Hou, PPA(G), Chief of Army, Singapore Armed Forces

The Public Administration Medal (Silver) (Bar)

Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Perak) (Lintang)

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Ms Elizabeth Anne Quah Say Chin, Former Group Director (Planning), Planning Group

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Lim Chee Hwee, Executive Director/CEA, Senior Management, Council for Estate Agencies

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Mdm Charlotte Beck Gek Suan, Senior Director, Family Development Group The Public Administration Medal (Silver) Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Perak)

ATTORNEY-GENERAL'S CHAMBERS

Peter Koy Su Hua, Deputy Chief Prosecutor, Crime Division

AUDITOR-GENERAL'S OFFICE

Ms Lee Lih Jiuan, Group Director

MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

Mdm Catherine Lau Che Wai, Assistant Chief Executive, Archives and Libraries Group, National Library Board; Ms Soffy Hariyanti Binte Abdul Rahim, Director (Campaigns and Production), Public Communications Division, Campaigns and Production Department; Ms Evelyn Goh Choong Eng, Director, International Policy & Strategy, Info-Communications Media Development Authority

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH

Yeo Kirk Siang, Director, Heritage Research & Assessment, National Heritage Board; Ms Jeanie Tan Cheng Cheng, Assistant Chief Executive (Corporate Development) and Group Director (People Group), People's Association

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Teo Eng Dih, Deputy Secretary (Policy), Mindef HQ; Loke Mun Kwong, Director, Advanced Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Leow Aik Siang, Director, Enterprise IT Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Tong Ting Yap, Director; Loh Chee Kin, Director; Dr Desmond Rodney Lim Chin Siong, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Technology), DSO National Laboratories

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Prof Lee Pey Woan, Vice Provost (Faculty Matters), Professor of Law, Singapore Management University; Prof Mohan Shankara Kankanhalli, Dean, School of Computing, Professor, Department of Computer Science, School of Computing, National University of Singapore; Poon King Wang, Senior Director, Office of Strategic Planning, Director, Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities, Singapore University of Technology and Design; Albert Lim Song Lian, Director, School of Design & Media, Nanyang Polytechnic; Ms May Goh Chee Hoon, Head, Internal Communications, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Prof Koh Hian Chye, Director, Business Intelligence & Analytics, Singapore University of Social Sciences; Ms Angela Tan Ching Yik, Director, Strategic Planning Division/Regulation Division, SkillsFuture Singapore; Dennis Quek Hong Kai, Director, Centre of Innovation for Supply Chain, Management, Republic Polytechnic; Ms Chia Li Hwei, Director, Finance & Administration Department, Temasek Polytechnic; Seng Chin Chye, Director/School of Engineering, ITE College West, Institute of Technical Education; Prof Liu Hong, Director, Nanyang Centre for Public Administration, School of Social Sciences, Nanyang Technological University; Capt Mohamad Salleh B Ahmad Sarwan, Director, Singapore Maritime Academy, Singapore Polytechnic; Prof Shen Zuowei, Vice Provost (Graduate Education), Office of the Senior Deputy President & Provost, Dean, NUS Graduate School, Professor, Department of Mathematics, Faculty of Science, National University of Singapore; Ashley Chua Chi Hung, Senior Director, Industry Services & SkillsFuture, Principal's Office, Republic Polytechnic; Ms Chao Yunn Chyi, Acting Senior Director & Director, Common Core & School of Mathematics & Science, Singapore Polytechnic; Mrs Chong-Goh Mei Eng, Director, Office of Global Education and Mobility, Nanyang Technological University; Dr Joel Lee Mun Kin, Director, School of Applied Science, Nanyang Polytechnic; Ms Nancy Tan Lay Geok, Director, Academic Affairs and Planning Office, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Dr Ting Kok Guan, Director/College Services, ITE College Central, Institute of Technical Education; Mun Kwok Kin, Director, Human Resource Department, Temasek Polytechnic; Ms Fletcher Diane Cecilia, Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel, Office of Legal Affairs, National University of Singapore; Prof Thambipillai Srikanthan, Executive Director, Cyber Security Research Centre @ NTU, School of Computer Science and Engineering, Nanyang Technological University; Lau Kai Cheong, Vice President, Office of Integrated Information, Singapore Management University; Dr Derek Yeo Seng Ann, Divisional Director, Continuing Education & Training, Institute of Technical Education; Mdm Ng Chen Kee, Divisional Director, Student Development Curriculum Directorate; Mdm Tay May Yin, Principal Master Teacher, English Language Institute of Singapore (ELIS); Koh Kok Khai, Director, Management Information, Research and Management Information Division; Clifford Chua Kok Yong, Academy Principal, Singapore Teachers' Academy for the aRts (STAR); Lee Wee Khong, Senior Director, Procurement, Finance & Procurement Division; Tony Low Teck Eng, Principal, Dunman High School; Mdm Christina B Teo Hau Keng, Principal, CHIJ Our Lady Of The Nativity; Mdm Tan Lay Hong, Principal, Broadrick Secondary School; Loke Chee Pheng, Cluster Superintendent, Schools Division; Mdm Loke Wai Ling, Principal, Pioneer Primary School; Mdm Tonnine Lee Yew Koon, Principal, Frontier Primary School; Mdm Tan Siew Woon, Principal, Northland Secondary School; Mdm Eugenie Sia Lu-Ming, Principal, Canossa Catholic Primary School; Tan Nguan Peng, Principal, West Spring Primary School

MINISTRY OF FINANCE

Lim Zhan Yang, Director (Fiscal Policy) Fiscal Policy Directorate; Mdm Lee Mei Chern, Director (Performance & Evaluation), Performance & Evaluation Directorate; Ms Loh Lee Kim, Assistant Commissioner, Individual Income Tax Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Yip Wei Kiat, Trade Representative, Singapore Trade Office in Taipei; Mdm Foo Teow Lee, former Consul-General, Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Ms Ngiam Siew Ying, Deputy Secretary (Policy); Prof Eugene Fidelis Soh Guan Chye, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer (Integrated Care), National Healthcare Group, Chief Executive Officer, Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Central Health; Associate Prof Eugene Liu Hern Choon, former Chief Executive Officer, National University Hospital, Senior Consultant, Department of Anaesthesia, National University Hospital; Assoc Prof Wong Kok Seng, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Clinical Services, SingHealth Community Hospitals, Singapore Health Services, Senior Consultant, Renal Medicine & Internal Medicine, Singapore General Hospital; Ms Olivia Chung Lai Ngoh, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, Group Human Resource, National Healthcare Group; Adj Assoc Prof Tracy Carol Ayre, Group Chief Nurse, Singapore Health Services

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Puah Kok Keong, Deputy Secretary (Policy); Ms Daphne Chang Wei Hsian, Director, Legal Division, Home Team Science and Technology Agency; Ms Shirlyn Ng Siok Har, Senior Director, Human Resource Division; AC Pereira Jarrod Bernard, Director, Singapore Police Force; AC Arthur Law Kok Leong, Commander SOC, Singapore Police Force; AC Yong Meng Wah, Director, Singapore Civil Defence Force; Mrs Pravina Jitendra, Director, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority; DAC Ong Pee Eng, Commander, Singapore Prison Service; Goh Toh Wee, Director; Ms Candice Chiang Shue Hwei, Deputy Director; Ms Yeo Pia Jee, Deputy Chief Executive (Operations), Casino Regulatory Authority of Singapore

MINISTRY OF LAW

Ms June Celine Low Li Mei, Director, Land Titles Registry, Singapore Land Authority

MINISTRY OF MANPOWER

Raymond Tan Choon Guan, Director, Customer Responsiveness Department; Mdm Janice Lai Lee Ling, Group Director, Customer Relations Group, Central Provident Fund Board; Mdm Christine Loh Suet Har, Director, Labour Relations and Workplaces Division

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Teo Orh Hai, Group Director, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Group, Building and Construction Authority; Ms Ang Wei Ping, Group Director/ Policy & Planning, National Parks Board; Ms Kee Lay Cheng, Group Director (Properties & Land), Properties & Land Group, Housing & Development Board; Er Chung Er Shia, Group Director (Internal Audit), Internal Audit Group, Housing & Development Board; Ms Lim Lea Lea, Director (Branch Operations), Branch Operations Department, Housing Management Group, Housing & Development Board; Timothy Lee Yen Pin, Director (Development Control, Ops Tech), Development Control Group, Urban Redevelopment Authority

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Ms Amy Tung Chew Ming, Director, Legal Services Unit; Mdm Jennifer Teoh Boon Pei, Director, Rehabilitation and Protection Group, Clinical and Forensic Psychology Service

MINISTRY OF SUSTAINABILITY AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Maurice Neo Choon Hwee, Director, Water Reclamation (Network) Department, PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency; Cheang Kok Chung, Deputy Director-General of Environmental Protection & Group Director, Clean Environment Group, National Environment Agency (on secondment); Andrew Low Kok Fye, Group Director, Hawker Centres Group, National Environment Agency

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

Adrian Chua Tsen Leong, Deputy Secretary (Industry); Peter Mari Govindasamy, Dean/MTI Academy & Director/Special Projects & Climate Change International Team; Dr Koh Eng Chuan, Deputy Chief Statistician, Social, Prices and Planning Department of Statistics; Prof Tan Sze Wee, Assistant Chief Executive, Enterprise Senior Management, Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Damian Chan Chee Weng, Executive Vice President and Member EXCO, Planning & Policy, Economic Development Board; Ms Joanne Tan Pei Szu, Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Capability Programmes & Planning, Enterprise Singapore; Ms Christine Wong Wai Yin, Executive Director, Urban Solutions & Sustainability, JTC Corporation, (seconded to Enterprise Singapore); Koh Piak Huat, Divisional Director, Operations Island Operations, Sentosa Development Corporation; Chang Chee Pey, Assistant Chief Executive, International Group, Singapore Tourism Board

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT

Tham Wai Wah, Chief Engineer/Senior Director (EPM), Engineering & Project Mgmt, Engineering & Project Mgmt Dir's Office, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore; Alvin Chia Beng Teck, Group Director, Vehicle Services, Land Transport Authority; Daniel Ng Kheng Hiong, Director (Air Transport), Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore

PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE

Jeffrey Siow Chen Siang, PPS to PM; Chin Wee Liam, Director (Operations), Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau; Ms Lim Puay-Sze, Director (Leadership Development and International Relations), Leadership Development and Strategic Planning & International Relations, Public Service Division; Benedict Chia Yueng Ching, Director, Strategic Issues, NCCS, Strategy Group; Kwok Quek Sin, Senior Director, National Digital Identity, Smart Nation and Digital Government Office, Government Technology Agency; Bernard Wee Tsun-Tching, 清 Assistant Managing Director (Markets & Investment), Monetary Authority of Singapore; Paul Yuen Kar Kit, General Counsel, Legal Department, Monetary Authority of Singapore

STATE COURTS

Ms Ong Chin Rhu, Senior Deputy Registrar, Office of the Registrar; Ha Yeong Sheng, Senior Director (Community Courts and Tribunals), Community Courts and Tribunals

The Public Administration Medal (Silver) (Military)

Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Perak) (Tentera)

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

BG Yew Chee Leung, PPA(G), Group Chief Policy and Strategy, Defence Policy Office; RADM Seah Poh Yeen, PPA(G), PBS, Head, Naval Operations Department, Republic of Singapore Navy; COL Anand s/o Sathi Kumar, Chief Army Intelligence Officer, Headquarters Army Intelligence, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Chang Pin Chuan, Deputy Assistant Chief of the General Staff (Combat Service Support), General Staff (Operations), Singapore Armed Forces; COL Koh Leong Kar, Former Assistant Chief of the General Staff (Training), G6-Army, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Koi Eng Chew, PBS, Commander, Headquarters Air Force Training Command, Republic of Singapore Air Force; COL (DR) Lee Wei Ting, Chief Army Medical Officer, Headquarters Army Medical Command, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Lim Han Yong, Head, National Service Affairs Department, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Augustine Lim Kian Hua, Head, SAF Current Operations, Joint Operations Department, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Adrian Teng Choon Hon, Chief Artillery Officer, Headquarters Singapore Artillery, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Marcel Xu Geyuan, Head, Joint Research, Joint Intelligence Directorate, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Yeo Lip Khoon, Head, C4I Manpower and Training, Joint Intelligence Directorate, Singapore Armed Forces; ME7 Khoo Koh Giok, Head, Naval Logistics Department, Republic of Singapore Navy; ME7 Tan Mu Yen, Director, Industry and Resources Policy Office

The Public Administration Medal (Bronze)

Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Gangsa)

ATTORNEY-GENERAL'S CHAMBERS

Ms Gay Hui Yi, Head (Knowledge Management) Academy

MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

Ms Jocelyn Teo Wei Shing, Assistant Director, Digital Industry Singapore, Info-Communications Media Development Authority; Aaron Lye Soon Choy, Director (Corporate Marketing and Communications Division), Corporate Marketing and Communications, Workforce Singapore

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH

Ms Rebecca Li Nicholas, Deputy Director, Policy and Planning, National Arts Council; Ms Sharifah Farah Syed Mahamood Aljunied, Director, Education and Student Development, Directorate of Education Cluster, Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura; Kelvin Thong Thian Poh, General Manager (North East CDC), CDC Planning and Development, People's Association

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Ms Chia Wan Yin, Director (Capability Development), Air Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Matthew Leong Kwok Hoe, Director (Technology), Land Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Tan Soo Hock, Director (Infocomm Availability), InfoComm Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Ms Cheng Siew Yen, Head, Capability Development, DSTA Masterplanning and Systems Architecting Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Tan Hian Nam, Programme Director, Naval Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Lim Cheng Hua, 清华 Head, Capability Development, Building and Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Ms Zhuo Lizhen, Director (Policy & Transformation) Procurement, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Ms Ng Teng Teng, Director (Technology Capability) Technology Strategy and Policy Office, Defence Science & Technology Agency; Tan Kian Jui, Director; Ong Kok Wee, Deputy Director; Alvin Huang Shichao, Deputy Director; Tan Tow Hua, Director (DTO-Europe), Defence Technology Collaboration Office; Sreetharan s/o S Narayananayar, Centre Head, Joint Intelligence Directorate

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Dr Lucy Quek, Dean, Curriculum & Programmes, National Institute of Early Childhood Development; A/Prof Eleanor Wong Siew Yin, Vice-Dean, Faculty of Law, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law, Associate Provost (Special Projects), Office of the Senior Deputy President & Provost, National University of Singapore; A/Prof Darren Koh Ngiap Thiam, Associate Professor, Vice Dean, Head (Law & Master of Taxation Programme), School of Law, Singapore University of Social Sciences; A/Prof Low Kin Yew, Associate Dean (Undergraduate Academic), College of Business (Nanyang Business School), Nanyang Technological University; A/Prof Rita Elaine Silver, Associate Dean, Research Design & Integrity, Office of Education Research, NIE Research Integrity Officer, National Institute of Education; A/Prof Yow Wei Quin, Associate Professor, Associate Head of Cluster (Planning) Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, Singapore University of Technology and Design; Dr Leslie Loo Sun Sun, Associate Professor, Director of Programmes (Chemical Engineering and Food Technology Cluster), Singapore Institute of Technology; Mrs Jacqueline Tan-Thoo, Acting Director, School of Business, Singapore Polytechnic; Dr Yin Choon Meng, Deputy Director, ICT & Resource Management, School of Engineering, Temasek Polytechnic; Ms Sharon Chia Sok Luan, Deputy Director, Industry Development Division 2, SkillsFuture Singapore; Mohammad Ridzuwan Bin Ya'akop, Deputy Director, Office of Safety & Security, Singapore Management University; Ms Bella Tan Hwee Ngan, Programme Director (Nursing), School of Health & Social Sciences, Nanyang Polytechnic; Ms Chong Teck Chin, Head, Estate and Eco Safety Office, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Cheok Eng Choon, Senior Course Manager/Mechanical Engineering, School of Engineering, ITE College Central, Institute of Technical Education; Deepak Parkash Chugani, Assistant Director (Admin), School of Technology for the Arts, Republic Polytechnic; A/Prof Jeannette Lee Jen-Mai, Vice-Dean & Associate Professor, Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, Associate Professor, Dean's Office, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore; A/Prof See Kye Yak, Director, SMRT-NTU Smart Urban Rail Corporate Laboratory, School of Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Nanyang Technological University; Ms Koh Kwee Yong, Director, International Office, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Ms Chan Mee Lan, Deputy Director, Academic Affairs Department, Temasek Polytechnic; Dr Lim Joo Ghee, Deputy Director, School of Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Singapore Polytechnic; Fu Chuan Chong, Deputy Director & Covering Programme Coordinator, Workplace Learning Programme, School of Hospitality, Republic Polytechnic; Ms Tan Mui Siang, Assistant Director (Academic), School of Design & Media, Nanyang Polytechnic; Mrs Mae Tang Sheue Yin, Course Manager/Nursing, School of Applied & Health Sciences, ITE College East, Institute of Technical Education; Benjamin Yeo Huat Chye, Divisional Director, CIO Office, Centre for IT Services, Nanyang Technological University; Teng Mah Kiong, Director (Administration), Dean's Office, Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences, National University of Singapore; A/Prof Ringo Ho Moon-Ho, Associate Chair (Faculty), School of Social Sciences, Nanyang Technological University; Ms Shireen Lian Hsu-Ling, Director (Administration), Dean's Office, Faculty of Engineering, National University of Singapore; A/Prof Kuldip Singh, Associate Professor, Department of Physics, Faculty of Science, Admin Director, Centre for Quantum Technologies, National University of Singapore; A/Prof Lee Kooi Cheng, 清 Director, Centre for English Language Communication, Deputy College Master, Tembusu College, Associate Professor, Centre for English Language Communication, National University of Singapore; Dr Michael Chiam Kah Min, Deputy Director, School of Business & Accountancy, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Ms Kum Wai Kuan, Director (Strategic Finance & Administration), Dean's Office, NUS Business School, National University of Singapore; Kwok Jee Ann, Manager/Design & Media Curriculum, Curriculum & Educational Development Division, Institute of Technical Education; Ms Choo Poh Ling, Course Manager/Automotive Engineering, School of Engineering, ITE College West, Institute of Technical Education; A/Prof Lieven Lode E. Demeester, Associate Provost (Teaching & Learning Innovation), Director, Centre for Teaching Excellence, Associate Professor of Operations Management (Practice), Lee Kong Chian School of Business, Singapore Management University; Mrs Rachna Johri, Deputy Director, Academic Quality & Development, School of Design, Temasek Polytechnic; Christine Chua Soo Hoon, Deputy Director, Human Resource, Nanyang Polytechnic; Mdm Jennifer Chong Kuang Nee, Senior Consultant, School Excellence, Schools Division; Derek Tan Swee Hock, Deputy Director, Pedagogical Excellence Branch, Academy of Singapore Teachers; Mdm Santhi d/o Sellappan, Centre Director, Umar Pulavar Tamil Language Centre, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Ms Chang Hsin Mun, Deputy Director, Engagement Engagement & Research Division; Ms Pan Zhiwei, Deputy Director, Academic Research, Academic Research Division; Lee Seng Teck, Deputy Director, Manpower Planning, Manpower Planning & Strategy Division (seconded to Ministry of Health); Ms Lee Loon Yang, Deputy Director, Finance Partners, Finance & Procurement Division; Mdm Lim Yen Yen, Deputy Director, Education Partners Recruitment, HR Solutions & Capabilities Division; Raizan bin Abdul Razak, Deputy Director, Institution Training & Readiness, Infrastructure & Facility Services Division; Kan Seik Chung, Deputy Director, School Campus (Northeast), Infrastructure & Facility Services Division; Ms Leow Sok Tyng, Deputy Director, HR Partners (Schools), HR Solutions & Capabilities Division; Dr Soon Hong Lim, Lead Specialist, Media Design for Learning, Educational Technology Division; Zuhairi Bin Mohd Hassan, Lead Curriculum Specialist, Mathematics, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Yeo Kim Chuan, Lead Research Specialist, Management Information, Research and Management Information Division; Dr Tan Poh Hiang, Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers; Mdm Alli d/o Allagoo, Master Teacher, Umar Pulavar Tamil Language Centre, Academy of Singapore Teachers; Bucktha Seelan, Principal, Bukit Panjang Primary School; Lam Yui-P'ng, Principal, Admiralty Secondary School; Chan Weng Cheong, Principal, Junyuan Primary School; Mdm Soh Beng Mui, Principal, Juying Secondary School; Wong Kin Mun, Principal, East Spring Primary School; Mdm Lim Chien Chin, Principal, Red Swastika School; Wong Jia Wang, Principal, Teck Ghee Primary School; Roy Lee Wei Yap, Principal, Gan Eng Seng Primary School; Mdm Grace Ho Li Jun, Principal, Horizon Primary School; Francis Foo Chee Heng, Principal, Blangah Rise Primary School; Timothy Goh Heng Liang, Principal, St. Stephen's School; Mdm Janice Heng Sue Lin, Principal, St. Hilda's Secondary School; Mdm Maria Sit Keng Wah, Vice-Principal, Maris Stella High School (Primary); Mdm So Mun Yee, Vice-Principal, St. Hilda's Secondary School; Mohamed Nasim s/o Abdul Rahim, Vice-Principal, North Vista Secondary School; Abdulattif s/o Abdullah, Vice-Principal, Boon Lay Secondary School; Chia Keng Hwee, Vice-Principal, Holy Innocents' High School; Dr Audrey Koh Chouk Eng, Vice-Principal, River Valley Primary School; Kong Chee Chiew, Vice-Principal (Administration), Angsana Primary School; Edmund Tin Chee Kuang, Vice-Principal (Administration), Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School; Dr Theresa Thor Poh Sin, Deputy Principal, Academic Studies (Year 1-4), Raffles Institution; Ms Chow Wai Hoong, Vice-Principal, Singapore International School (Hong Kong) (Secondary); Mdm Chua Mui Ling, Vice-Principal, Admiralty Primary School; Ramesh Mukundhan, Vice-Principal, Farrer Park Primary School; Mdm Jenny Ho Lay Yen, Vice-Principal, Junyuan Primary School; Richard Chris Chia Chee Weng, Vice-Principal, Anglo-Chinese School (Junior); Tayeb B Rajib, Vice-Principal, Casuarina Primary School; Mdm Loh Sok Hiang, Vice-Principal, Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School; Mdm Ang Hwee Loo, Deputy Director, Arts, Singapore Teachers' Academy for the aRts (STAR); Koh See Choon, Vice-Principal (Administration), Dazhong Primary School; Lee Ko Yong, Vice-Principal (Administration), Nanyang Primary School; Mdm Elaine Tan Pei Lee, Vice-Principal, Zhenghua Secondary School; Mdm Ng Siew Chin, Vice-Principal, Tanjong Katong Secondary School; Dr Lee Song Choon, Director, KidsSTOP and Events & Engagement, Science Centre Board; Mrs Sim-Tan Eng Ping, Senior Assistant Director (seconded to Ministry of Social and Family Development); Ms Lim Siew Khiaw, Senior Assistant Director (seconded to Ministry of Social and Family Development); Mdm Kunawathyammal d/o Kaliannan, Senior Teaching Fellow, National Institute of Education (NIE); Mdm Mandy Cheng Mun Yi, Deputy Director, Special Projects - School Operations Policy, Schools Division; Dr Tay Poh Hua, Deputy Director, Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board

MINISTRY OF FINANCE

Foo Kin Yan, Director, Infocomm Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Wan Boon Oon, Head, Company Compliance Branch, Compliance Division, Singapore Customs