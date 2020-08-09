National Day Awards 2020

Here are the recipients of this year's National Day honours:

The Order of Temasek (with High Distinction)

Darjah Utama Temasek (Dengan Kepujian Tinggi)

Prof S Jayakumar, Senior Legal Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Affairs

The Distinguished Service Order

Darjah Utama Bakti Cemerlang Mr Koh Choon Hui, Chairman, Singapore Children's Society; Prof Wang Gungwu, Former Chairman, ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute, Former Chairman, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore, Former Chairman, East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore

The Meritorious Service Medal

Pingat Jasa Gemilang

Ms Chan Lai Fung, Permanent Secretary (National Research & Development), Permanent Secretary (Public Sector Science and Technology Policy and Plans Office), Chairman, A*Star; Assoc Prof Benjamin Ong Kian Chung, Immediate Past Director of Medical Services

The Public Service Star (Bar)

Bintang Bakti Masyarakat (Lintang)

ALJUNIED GRC

Tng Kay Lim, BBM, Chairman, Paya Lebar CCC

BISHAN-TOA PAYOH GRC

Roland Ng San Tiong, JP, BBM, Chairman, Toa Payoh Central CCC

EAST COAST GRC

Mdm Susan Ang Siew Lian, BBM, Treasurer, Changi Simei CCC

HOLLAND-BUKIT TIMAH GRC

Lim Cheng Eng, BBM, Patron, Bukit Timah CCMC

JURONG GRC

Richard Ong Chuan Huat, BBM, Chairman, Bukit Batok East CCC; Victor Liew Cheng San, BBM, Vice-Chairman, Taman Jurong CCC

MARINE PARADE GRC

Ong Pang Aik, BBM, Patron, Braddell Heights CCMC

SEMBAWANG GRC

Norman Aw Kai Aik, BBM, Chairman, Canberra CCC

WEST COAST GRC Chua Chin Seong, BBM, Patron, Boon Lay CCC

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

MR IZZUDDIN TAHERALLY President, Malay Youth Literary Association Public Service Star (Bar) Mr Izzuddin Taherally, 67, has dedicated close to 50 years of his life to the work of the Malay Youth Literary Association, better known as 4PM. It is Singapore’s oldest Malay self-help group. He had helped initiate programmes such as Ramadan on Wheels, where youth volunteers distribute food to the needy, and a counselling scheme for at-risk youth and school dropouts. He also steered a project in collaboration with the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), aimed at ensuring that Malay/Muslim ITE students stay in school to complete their ITE education. He said the award serves as recognition not just for him, but also for his family and the volunteers at the association. “Receiving this award will no doubt further motivate the younger volunteers in our organisation to do their part to help the community and society in Singapore, especially during this Covid-19 pandemic. “This is an opportunity for them to step forward, and show that they have the energy and the care to help others before themselves.” Yuen Sin

PROFESSOR LILY KONG President, Singapore Management University Member of the Public Service Commission Public Service Star Since 2009, Professor Lily Kong has been lending the Public Service Commission (PSC) her experience in assessing and developing university students. The PSC, which is in charge of selecting candidates for the top public sector scholarships each year, also ensures competent and committed officers are appointed to the top posts in the service, among other things. Prof Kong, 55, who is Singapore Management University’s fifth president and the first Singaporean to lead the 20-year-old university, said her work with the PSC over the past 11 years has been “nothing short of fulfilling”. “In particular, it has been gratifying to see the multifaceted development of many of these talented individuals who go on to contribute to our country’s continued growth and success,” she said. “It is a tremendous honour to receive this recognition, and a privilege to have been able to serve.” Yuen Sin

MS JOANNA PORTILLA Member of the Advisory Council on Community Relations in Defence (Accord) Public Service Star Ms Joanna Portilla has been a member of the Advisory Council on Community Relations in Defence (Accord) since 2008, and is part of its Family and Community Council. The latter has organised outreach programmes such as focus group discussions and national service information sharing sessions. It also organised the Women's Boot Camps in 2018 and 2019, to let women better understand the importance of NS and the contributions of their loved ones as national servicemen. Ms Portilla, 49, who also chairs the People's Association's Women's Integration Network Council, said she is humbled to receive the recognition. "I have found my work in Accord very meaningful as the projects address queries on NS-related matters and have helped allay women's concern for their loved ones by giving them an opportunity to understand and experience a slice of military life," she said. "As a leader in women's empowerment and advocacy work, I endeavour to continue my work together with my peers in Accord, to interest fellow Singaporeans in issues related to defence through meaningful projects." Fabian Koh

Mrs Jayalekshmi Mohideen, BBM, PPA Non-Resident Ambassador to Finland

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Chia Chor Leong, BBM, Chairman, External Placement Review Board; Lakshmanan s/o Seenivasakan, JP, BBM, Member, Singapore Road Safety Council

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Izzuddin Taherally Sarewalla, JP, BBM, President, Malay Youth Literary Association (4PM)

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT

Prof Wee Chow Hou, BBM, Board Member, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore

The Public Service Star Bintang Bakti Masyarakat

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS (DFS)

Dr Jayantha Dharmadasa, Honorary Consul-General in Colombo; Otto Gregard Tidemand, Honorary Consul-General in Oslo

ALJUNIED GRC

Tan Ee Tiong, PBM, Chairman, Eunos CCC; Tan Tee Sea, PBM, Patron, Eunos CCMC; Mdm Sa'adiah Binte Abdul, PBM, Chairperson, Kaki Bukit Ville RN

ANG MO KIO GRC

Chang Sek Yew, PBM, Chairman, Cheng San-Seletar CCC; Chandrasekaran Pillai, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Teck Ghee Zone F RC

BISHAN-TOA PAYOH GRC

Mdm Catherine Ong Gek Hwa, PBM, Member, Toa Payoh East CCC

EAST COAST GRC

Vincent Poh Say Chian, PBM, Chairman, Bedok CC SCEC; Zhang Chun Hua, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Kampong Chai Chee CCMC

HOLLAND-BUKIT TIMAH GRC

Chow Hock Lin, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Cashew CCC

JALAN BESAR GRC

Mdm Joewind Han Mui Ling, PBM, Chairperson, Jalan Besar CCMC; Tan Teck Chuan, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Kampong Glam CCC

MARINE PARADE GRC

Tan Yong Min, PBM, Chairman, Siglap South CCMC; Yusof Bin Abdul Lateef, PBM Assistant Secretary, Marine Parade CCC

MARSILING-YEW TEE GRC

Ang Leng Seng, PBM, Chairman, Yew Tee CSC

NEE SOON GRC

Low Poh Seng, PBM, Patron, Nee Soon East CCC

SEMBAWANG GRC

Ang Chin Koon, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Sembawang West CCC

TAMPINES GRC

Jackson Ong Hong Kiat, PBM, Chairman, Tampines Central CSC

TANJONG PAGAR GRC

Tan Eddy, PBM, Patron, Moulmein-Cairnhill CCC

WEST COAST GRC

Chng Hock Huat, PBM, Chairman, Nanyang CCC

BUKIT BATOK SMC

Leow Boon Swee, PBM, Secretary, Bukit Batok CCMC

MACPHERSON SMC

Lim Cheng Huat, PBM, Chairman, MacPherson C2E

YUHUA SMC

Mdm Ngai Ching Kwan, PBM, Chairperson, Yuhua CC WEC

SOUTH EAST CDC

Ngoh Tai Wee, PBM, Member, South East CDC

PEOPLE'S ASSOCIATION

Ramamoorthy s/o Krishanan, PBM, Chairman, People's Association Narpani Pearavai

MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

Chandra Mohan s/o K Nair, PBM, Member, Films Appeal Committee

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH

Eugene Seow Soo Keng, PBM, Vice-Chairman, National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Ms Joanna Portilla, PBM, Member, Advisory Council on Community Relations in Defence (ACCORD)

MINISTRY OF FINANCE

Lim Joo Boon, PBM, Chairman, Singapore Turf Club

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Latiff Bin Ibrahim, PBM Board Member, National University Health System Pte Ltd; Ms Priscylla Shaw Soo Chee, PBM, President, Home Nursing Foundation Board of Management; Willie Cheng Jue Hiang, PBM, Member, Proton Development Committee, Singapore Health Services Pte Ltd, Member, Audit and Risk Committee, Integrated Health Information Systems Pte Ltd

MS CHAN LAI FUNG Permanent Secretary, National Research Foundation and Public Sector Science & Technology Policy and Plans Office; Chairman, A*Star Meritorious Service Medal As a student, Ms Chan Lai Fung was disappointed when she did not do as well at the O-level examinations as she had for her school exams. At the time, it felt like “the end of the world”. But as it turned out, those grades did not matter. Years later, she went on to become one of Singapore’s top civil servants. It was fitting then that as Permanent Secretary for Education from 2012 to 2019, she led efforts to shift the focus away from grades and to broaden the definition of success. Streaming is being replaced by subject-based banding, allowing students to take a subject at a level based on their ability. The PSLE scoring system was also revamped. Ms Chan, who has been in public service for over 30 years, also championed a single salary structure for both graduate and non-graduate teachers. “Why do we insist on them jumping through hoops to complete their degree before we put them on the same pathway? Ultimately, it must be skills and competencies that matter,” she said. Even now, the 56-year-old still offers her perspectives when people bring up hot-button topics on education. “I think my (Ministry of Education) colleagues are doing a wonderful job and it would be terrible for their work to be misunderstood.” Tham Yuen-C

MR DESMOND CHIN Commissioner of Prisons Public Administration Medal (Gold) Mr Desmond Chin joined the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) in July 1990, and was appointed commissioner in October 2016. The 54-year-old has played an instrumental role in transforming the SPS into a well-regarded correctional system locally and internationally. Two decades years ago, SPS was a traditional custodial agency faced with the challenges of severely overcrowded prisons, limited rehabilitation programmes, high staff attrition and poor public perception. Today, it has a stellar safety and security record, and is one of the few correctional systems in the world that is under-crowded. The agency continues to deliver effective evidence- based rehabilitation programmes, seen in its low recidivism rate over the past decade. Mr Chin oversaw the creation of the agency’s 2025 transformation plans, including its strategies of Prisons Without Guards, which leverages technology to automate mundane and routine tasks, and Prisons Without Walls, which sees more inmates supervised in the community to support their reintegration into society. “This award is a testimony of the dedication and work of our Captains of Lives in the rehabilitation and reintegration of our offenders back into their communities and their families,” said Mr Chin of his staff. “We will continue to transform lives for a safer Singapore.” Fabian Koh

MRS PUSPA AMIR YEOW Director of Temasek Polytechnic Library Public Administration Medal (Silver) In her 26 years at Temasek Polytechnic (TP), Mrs Puspa Amir Yeow has played an active role in spearheading the library’s digital transformation. “The library has moved towards e-resources, rather than physical copies of print and audio- visual media. Hence, libraries need to constantly explore new ways of working and partnering, through use of new technologies that can enable breakthroughs to achieve service innovation and provide delightful customer experiences,” said the library director. The 59-year-old has led multiple projects that have allowed her team to gain new digital skills and collaborate with peers from within TP and other polytechnics. In November 2018, she launched Ask Coppie, a chatbot that provides a platform for staff and students from all polytechnics to find answers related to copyright matters in education. In April last year, she launched the Ask Library chatbot, a joint initiative with another polytechnic, to respond to inquiries and promote current issues such as fake news. Mrs Yeow also led her team last year to develop five robotic process automation projects, which saw total savings of 7,500 manhours for the library. “I am truly humbled to receive this award and grateful to be able to contribute, be given the opportunities to explore, to pilot and implement ideas and be able to grow in a very nurturing educational environment,” she said. Fabian Koh

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Chng Hwee Hong, PBM, Chairman, Yellow Ribbon Singapore (YRSG), Board of Directors

MINISTRY OF LAW

George Lim Teong Jin, PBM, Chairman, Singapore International Mediation Centre

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Mdm Deborah Tan Yang Sock, PBM, Member, Council for Estate Agencies

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Ling Kin Huat, PBM, President, Society of Sheng Hong Welfare Services

MINISTRY OF SUSTAINABILITY AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Er Prof Lock Kai Sang, PBM, Chairman, Energy Services Company, Accreditation Committee

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

Stanley Lim Hwee Hong, PBM, Council Member, Chairman, Internationalisation Committee, Singapore Logistics Association

PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE

Piyush Gupta, Council Member, Institute of Banking and Finance, Chief Executive Officer, DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Board Member, Enterprise Singapore

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

Prof Lily Kong Lee Lee, PPA(P), Member, Public Service Commission

The Public Administration Medal (Gold) (Bar) Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Emas) (Lintang)

ATTORNEY-GENERAL'S CHAMBERS

David Chong Gek Sian, Chief Counsel, Civil Division, Attorney-General's Chambers

The Public Administration Medal (Gold) Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Emas)

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Cheong Chee Hoo, Chief Executive Officer, DSO National Laboratories, Ministry of Defence

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Mdm Lim Yen Ching, Deputy Director-General of Education, (Professional Development) and Executive Director, Academy of Singapore Teachers, Directorate, Ministry of Education; Prof Cheong Hee Kiat, President, Office of the President, Singapore University of Social Sciences, Ministry of Education

MINISTRY OF FINANCE

Ng Wai Choong, Commissioner of Inland Revenue/Chief Executive Officer, IRAS, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Commissioner Desmond Chin Kim Tham, Commissioner of Prisons, Singapore Prison Service, Ministry of Home Affairs

MINISTRY OF SUSTAINABILITY AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Peter Ng Joo Hee, Chief Executive, PUB, PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

Gabriel Lim Meng Liang, Permanent Secretary (Trade and Industry), Ministry of Trade and Industry; Png Cheong Boon, Chief Executive Officer, Enterprise Singapore

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT

Ms Tan Beng Tee, Asst Chief Executive (Devt), Chairman/CE's Office, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

The Public Administration Medal (Gold) (Military)

Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Emas) (Tentera)

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

MG Kelvin Khong Boon Leong, PPA(P), Chief of Air Force, Republic of Singapore Air Force; BG Ng Chad-Son, PPA(G), PBS, Director Military Intelligence/ Chief C4I, Joint Intelligence Directorate, Singapore Armed Forces, BG Tan Chee Wee, PPA(P), PBS, Chief of Staff (Joint Staff), Office of Chief of Defence Force, Singapore Armed Forces

The Public Administration Medal (Silver) (Bar)

Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Perak) (Lintang)

MINISTRY OF SUSTAINABILITY AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Ms Wong Chin Ling, Director-General, Meteorological Service Singapore, National Environment Agency

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

Dr Lye Kin Mun, Executive Director, Institute for Infocomm Research, Agency for Science, Technology and Research

The Public Administration Medal (Silver)

Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Perak)

ATTORNEY-GENERAL’S CHAMBERS

Ms Toh Hwee Lian, Director (Transactions), Civil Division, Attorney-General’s Chambers; Hay Hung Chun, Deputy Chief Prosecutor, Crime Division, Attorney-General’s Chambers

MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

Ms Subramaniam Alamelu, Senior Director (Media), Media Division, Ministry of Communications and Information; Ms Chetra d/o Sinnathamby, Cluster Director, Content & Standards (Films & Video Games), Info-Communications Media Development Authority; Gene Tan Hwee Yong, Senior Director (Special Duties), International Relations & Partners Management, National Library Board

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH

Philip Ong Wee Kiat, Deputy Secretary (Community, Youth & Sports) and Senior Director (Strategic Planning & Finance Division), Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth; Chua David, Chief Executive Officer, National Youth Council, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth; Ms Cheryl Koh Wan Yuen, Director, Strategic Comms & Development, Strategic Comms & Digital, National Heritage Board

MR GENE TAN Senior Director (Special Duties), National Library Board Public Administration Medal (Silver ) When he was handed the task of leading Singapore's year-long bicentennial commemoration last year, Mr Gene Tan felt a heavy responsibility. "This was a priceless chance to move the needle on how Singaporeans see ourselves and our history," said Mr Tan, 50. The slate of activities, which included talks, tours and exhibitions, ended up surpassing expectations, with the run of the flagship Bicentennial Experience - a showcase telling 700 years of Singapore history through sets, live performances and multimedia - being extended for three more months. Mr Tan, who also worked on the Singapore Memory Project and the Future Of Us exhibition that was part of the SG50 celebrations in 2015, said being involved in the bicentennial was like "winning the prize of a lifetime". "Timing, circumstances, technology and years of research came together with a team of stupendously talented and driven people," he said. Yuen Sin

MS WONG CHIN LING Director-General of the Meteorological Service Singapore Public Administration Medal (Silver) (Bar) Ms Wong Chin Ling, 59, led the development of the Centre for Climate Research Singapore at the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) to support Singapore’s climate resilience strategy. She led the development of the National Sea Level Programme last year to improve understanding of rising sea levels here. She also headed the Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre, hosted by MSS, which provided early warnings of transboundary haze in 2015 and 2019. She led Singapore’s successful bid to host the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) Regional Office for Asia and South-West Pacific, which began operations in 2018. As an elected member of the WMO executive council since 2015, she has raised the profile of Singapore in the international meteorological community. Ms Wong said she is grateful to receive this award and sees it as recognition of the MSS’ work. “MSS has been building capabilities in climate science and sea-level research, and forging collaborations nationally and internationally. These developments are deeply fulfilling to me as they will contribute to strengthening our nation’s climate resilience,” she said. Fabian Koh

MR KHALIL A. BAKAR Director (Energy & Climate Policy), Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment Public Administration Medal (Bronze) Since joining the Singapore Economic Development Board in 2007, Mr Khalil A. Bakar, 37, has helped to drive the job and business opportunities in Singapore's energy and chemicals sector by carving out new areas of development, including decarbonisation, hydrogen, biofuels and polymer additive manufacturing. He has also contributed to a study on the future of energy and chemicals, which aims to ensure the long-term competitiveness and sustainable growth of the industry. Mr Khalil, who is now on secondment to the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, said sustainability and climate change are an increasingly important part of Singapore's national agenda. "I am excited to continue working with my public sector colleagues and private sector partners to advance Singapore's energy transition journey, as we build up capabilities for a competitive and sustainable low-carbon future." Yuen Sin

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Ms Ngiam Le Na, Deputy Chief Executive (Operations), Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ong Hi Loon, Director Procurement, Procurement, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Cheng Heng Ngom, Director C3 Development, C3 Development Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Darren Teo Teck Jeng, Director, Ministry of Defence; Dr Tan Kok Tin, Senior Director (Guided Systems), Guided Systems, DSO National Laboratories, Ministry of Defence

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Prof Tsui Kai Chong, Provost, Office of the President, Singapore University of Social Sciences, Ministry of Education; Aaron Loh Hong Oon, Divisional Director, Education Technology, Directorate, Ministry of Education; Prof Christine Goh Chuen Meng, Director, National Institute of Education, Ministry of Education; Ms Beatrice Chong Choy Hoong, Divisional Director, Curriculum Planning & Development 2, Directorate, Ministry of Education; Ms Giselia Giam Ban Ian, Vice-President of Administration & Chief Financial Officer, Office of Finance and Corporate Services, Singapore University of Technology and Design, Ministry of Education; Heng Yew Seng, Director, Curriculum Policy Office, Curriculum Policy Office, Ministry of Education; Terence Tan Chye Siong, Vice-President, HR & Faculty Admin, Office of Human Resources and Faculty Administration, Singapore Management University, Ministry of Education; Yeo Wee Siong, Director, Pupil Placement Services, Student Placement & Services Division, Ministry of Education; Dr Vivien Chiong Hong Eng, Chief Communication Officer, Corporate Communications Office, Nanyang Technological University, Ministry of Education; Lee Seng Hai, Cluster Superintendent, Schools Divisions, Ministry of Education; Prof Ng Siu Choon, Associate Provost (Students), Office of the Deputy President (Academic) and Provost, Singapore Institute of Technology, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tay Siok Hwa, Principal, Serangoon Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Suresh Natarajan, Principal, ITE College Central, Institute of Technical Education; Mdm Helen Chow Min Kim, Principal, Crescent Girls’ School, Ministry of Education; Boo Chong-Han, Deputy Principal (Student Services & Organisational Development), Principal’s Office, Republic Polytechnic; Ms Geetha d/o Doraisamy, Principal, Woodlands Ring Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mrs Lek-Lim Geok Choo, Director, Engineering (Industry, Technology & CET), School of Engineering, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Mdm Chandrika d/o Gopal, Principal, Xinghua Primary School, Ministry of Education; Lee Leck Seng, Director, Department of Industry & Partnership, Singapore Polytechnic; Tan Chun Ming, Cluster Superintendent, Schools Divisions, Ministry of Education; Lee Youn Kay, Director, School of Engineering, Nanyang Polytechnic; Seet Tiat Hee, Principal, Crest Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Assoc Prof Lakshminarayanan Samavedham, Director, Institute for Application of Learning, Science and Education Technology, Associate Professor, Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, National University of Singapore, Ministry of Education; Frederick Yeo Kok Peng, Principal, Raffles Institution, Ministry of Education; Dr Lee Chee Wee, Centre Director, Aquaculture Innovation Centre, Temasek Polytechnic; Arivazhagan Manickam, Principal, Hougang Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Prof Xu Guo-Qin, Director, NUS (Chongqing) Research Institute, Office of the Senior Deputy President and Provost, Professor, Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science, National University of Singapore, Ministry of Education; Prof Robert Deng Huijie, Professor of Information Systems, School of Information Systems, Singapore Management University, Ministry of Education; Ms Lim Siew Hwa, Divisional Director, Enterprise & Finance, Institute of Technical Education; Mrs Puspa Dewi Amir, Director, Library, Temasek Polytechnic; Daniel Wee Kian Beng, Director, School of Information Technology, Nanyang Polytechnic; Mrs Tiew-Teo Hui Leng, Director, School of Business & Accountancy, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; John Adrian Young Chang Fong, Director, Office of Planning, Republic Polytechnic; Prof Patrick J Casey, Senior Vice-Dean (Research) & Professor, Dean’s Office, Duke-NUS Medical School, National University of Singapore, Ministry of Education; Assoc Prof Wu Siew Mei, Director & Associate Professor, Centre for English Language Communication, National University of Singapore, Ministry of Education; Prof Euston Quah Teong Ewe, Professor, School of Social Sciences, Nanyang Technological University, Ministry of Education

MINISTRY OF FINANCE

Han Neng Hsiu, Deputy Secretary (Development), Ministry of Finance; Mdm Lim Boon Ngee, Senior Director, Grant Management Division, Singapore Totalisator Board; Lee Tiow Yong, Senior Assistant Director-General, Intelligence & Investigation Division, Singapore Customs, Ministry of Finance

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Lee Chong Hock, Director-General, Europe Directorate, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ian Mak Jung-I, Director-General, Southeast Asia I Directorate, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Prof Leo Yee Sin, Executive Director, National Centre of Infectious Diseases, National Healthcare Group, Ministry of Health; Dr Derrick Heng Mok Kwee, Group Director, Public Health Group, Ministry of Health; Prof Chng Wee Joo, Group Director, Research Office, National University Health System, Director, National University Cancer Institute, Singapore, National University Health System, Ministry of Health; Assoc Prof Tan Say Beng, Executive Director, National Medical Research Council, Ministry of Health, Group Chief Research Officer, SingHealth Headquarters, Singapore Health Services, Ministry of Health; Prof Chan Choong Meng, Group Chief Education Officer, Singapore Health Services, Director, Office of Translational Medicine, Oversight, Senior Consultant, Department of Renal Medicine, Singapore General Hospital, Ministry of Health; Dr Lew Yii Jen, Chief Executive Officer, National University Polyclinics, National University Health System, Ministry of Health

DR SHAWN LUM President, Nature Society (Singapore) Former member, PUB Water Network Panel Public Service Medal A passionate advocate for environmental conservation, Dr Shawn Lum, 57, has worked with national water agency PUB to forge various collaborations on nature and water issues over the past decade. Dr Lum, who sat on PUB’s Water Network Panel from 2009 to earlier this year, described his time on the panel as “an eye-opener”. It included representatives from various sectors, who networked and gave feedback on PUB’s policies and programmes. Among other things, Dr Lum worked with the PUB to conduct nature outreach at locations such as Lorong Halus Wetland, and also had conversations with teachers to see how water and nature could be integrated into a new curriculum for social science. He also played a role in PUB’s engagements with nature groups for the water agency’s major infrastructure projects in order to mitigate possible disruptions. Dr Lum described his contributions as modest, saying: “None of us community partners really thought about any individual honours. It was really about taking something we knew a little bit about, and cared a lot for, and sharing it with others.” Yuen Sin

DR AZLINDA ANWAR District Councillor, South West Community Development Council Public Service Medal With her extensive experience in the research and healthcare industries, Dr Azlinda Anwar, 51, has helped to shape the direction of many programmes at the South West Community Development Council (CDC), including schemes that promote active ageing and community health. As vice-chairman of the South West CDC’s Healthy and Active Lifestyle functional committee, she has helped to boost support and resources for caregivers, contributed to an initiative to help sick and frail residents stay active and socialise, and also been involved in a scheme to help chronic disease patients better manage their conditions. Dr Azlinda, who is also a director at the Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory, said her award “really is for the excellent group of people and volunteers whom I have the pleasure of working with while giving back to society”. “It has been a fulfilling journey so far, and there is still a lot more that we can do, either as an individual or a group, to pay it forward especially during this (coronavirus) crisis.” Yuen Sin

MR TAN RICHARD General Secretary, United Workers of Electronics and Electrical Industries Public Service Medal Veteran trade unionist Tan Richard, 54, who is also a member of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) central committee, is a strong advocate for workers' training and career progression. In his role as co-chairman of the NTUC's electronics and precision and machinery engineering cluster, he played an instrumental role in the development of Singapore's industry transformation map (ITM) for the electronics sector. The ITMs are blueprints that map out how key industries in Singapore should transform themselves for the future. Mr Tan, an employee of Hitachi Chemical (Singapore), also walked the talk at his workplace. When he was in the firm's training department, he managed to convince his management team to introduce robotics into the company's operations, which in turn raised productivity as well as workers' prospects. "As union leaders, we do our best to help workers and we don't expect anything in return. Serving workers, ensuring that their livelihoods are secure - that makes us really happy," he said. Yuen Sin

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

SAC Sam Tee Chong Fui, Senior Director, Joint Operations Group, Ministry of Home Affairs; AC Cheong Chee Ming, Commander, Tanglin Division, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; SAC Teong How Hwa, Dy Comr (Future Tech & Public Safety), Singapore Civil Defence Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; AC Chua Sze How, Domain Commander (Sea), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ms Belinda Mak Suit Fun, Director, Ministry of Home Affairs; SAC Terrence Goh Leng Chuang, Deputy Commissioner (Operations and Rehabilitation), Singapore Prison Service, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ms Tan Sor Hoon, Director (Immigration & Checkpoints Programme Management Centre), Immigration & Checkpoints Programme Management Centre, Home Team Science and Technology Agency; Phua Hooi Boon, Senior Director, Technology & Logistics Policy Div, Ministry of Home Affairs

MINISTRY OF MANPOWER

Felix Ong Kah Ann, Director, Foreign Manpower Management Division, Ministry of Manpower; Chong Quey Lim, Group Director, Cybersecurity & Technology Group, Central Provident Fund Board; Ms Ong Bee Lee, Director, Careers Connect Group, Workforce Singapore

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Chan Khar Liang, Senior Director, Infrastructure, Ministry of National Development; Wong Wee Yoo, Group Director, Development and Procurement Group, Housing & Development Board; Damian Tang Kok Fei, Senior Director, Design, National Parks Board; Goh Siow Chong, Chief Information Officer, Information Systems & Geospatial Group, Urban Redevelopment Authority; Er Thanabal s/o Kaliannan, Group Director, Building Resilience Group, Building and Construction Authority; Er Ignatius Lourdesamy, Director (Marketing & Development), Marketing & Development Department, Estate Administration & Property Group, Housing & Development Board

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Ms Tan Li San, Chief Executive Officer, National Council of Social Service; Lee Chin Soon, Director, Rehabilitation & Protection Group, Youth Residential Service, Ministry of Social and Family Development

MINISTRY OF SUSTAINABILITY AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Lawrence Fong Weng Hong, Head (Internal Audit), Internal Audit Office, PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency; Melvin Chow Wing Chung, Senior Director, Food Supply Resilience, Singapore Food Agency; Tan Eng Kim, Group Director, Corporate Services & Development, National Environment Agency

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

Lim Kok Kiang, Executive Vice-President, International Operations, Economic Development Board; Tan Soon Kim, Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Northeast Asia and Oceania, Enterprise Singapore; Yap Chin Siang, Deputy Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board; Ms Chee Wan Chin, Group Chief Finance Officer, Finance, JTC Corporation; Leow Thiam Seng, Group Director, Industry Cluster Group, JTC Corporation; Beh Kian Teik, Executive Vice-President, New Ventures, Dy Chief Executive Officer, National Research Foundation, Economic Development Board

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT

Han Kok Juan, Deputy Secretary (Hub Strategy), Ministry of Transport; Tan Kah Han, Senior Director (Safety Regulation Group), Director (Airworthiness Certification and UAS), Covering Director (Safety Policy and Planning), Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; Lam Wee Shann, Group Director, Technology & Industry Development, Technology & Industry Development, Land Transport Authority

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE

Yeo Whee Jim, Institute Director, Institute of Governance & Policy, Civil Service College; Yap Neng Jye, Senior Director (Communications Group), Communications Group, Prime Minister’s Office; Ms Wong Puy Mun, Chief Internal Auditor, Office of Internal Audit, Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau, Prime Minister’s Office; Ms Ang Mui Kim, Chief Executive Officer, Assurity Trusted Solutions, Government Technology Agency; Benny Chey Fook Heng, Assistant Managing Director (Development & International), Development & International Group, Monetary Authority of Singapore

FAMILY JUSTICE COURTS

Kevin Ng Choong Yeong, District Judge, Family Dispute Resolution, Family Justice Courts

SUPREME COURT

Edwin San Ong Kyar, Senior Assistant Registrar, Supreme Court Registry, Supreme Court; Lim Soon Kok, Director, Infrastructure and Court Services, Infrastructure and Court Services Directorate, Supreme Court

The Public Administration Medal (Silver) (Posthumous)

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Late Mr Quah Choo Seng, Group Director (Information Services), Information Services Group, Housing & Development Board

The Public Administration Medal (Silver) (Military)

Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Perak) (Tentera)

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

BG Seet Uei Lim, PPA(G), PBS, Assistant Chief of the General Staff (Operations), General Staff (Operations), Singapore Armed Forces; BG Tan Cheng Kwee, PPA(G), Chief Guards Officer, Headquarters Singapore Guards, Singapore Armed Forces; BG Tan Koon Woo, PP, PBS, Commander, Headquarters Combat Service Support Command, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Chua Eng Khim, Chief Signal Officer/Head Army IKC2, Headquarters Signals and Command Systems, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Goh Pei Ming, Head, Joint Plans and Transformation Department, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Simon Lee Wee Chek, PPA(G), PBS, Commandant, Goh Keng Swee Command and Staff College, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Liew Boon Ping, PBS, Programme Director, Office of Chief of Air Force, Republic of Singapore Air Force; COL Ong Kok Wui, PBS, Commander, Headquarters Personnel Command, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Jason See Chong Wei, Director/MINDEF Chief Information Officer, Digital and Corporate Transformation Division, Ministry of Defence; COL (DR) Benjamin Tan Boon Chuan, Chief Air Force Medical Officer, Headquarters Air Force Medical Service, Republic of Singapore Air Force; COL Tong Yi Chuen, Chief Engineer Officer, Headquarters Singapore Combat Engineers, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Xu Youfeng, Assistant Chief of the General Staff (Plans), G5-Army, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Yang Si Cheng, PPA(G), PBS, Director, Information Directorate, Ministry of Defence; ME7 Tay Kia Han, PPA(G), Head, Naval Logistics Department, Republic of Singapore Navy

The Public Administration Medal (Bronze)

Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Gangsa)

ATTORNEY-GENERAL’S CHAMBERS

Ms Karen Ang Aiping, Deputy Senior State Counsel/DPP, Legislation Division, Attorney-General’s Chambers

AUDITOR-GENERAL’S OFFICE

Mdm Tan Huey Fen, Audit Director, Auditor-General’s Office

MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

Ms Shakera Stationwala, Information Officer, Ministry of Communications and Information; Willis Lim Ting Hong, Deputy Director, National Cyber Threat Analysis Centre, CSA, Ministry of Communications and Information

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH

Tony Lim Kian Siong, Covering Director/Deputy Director, Operations Development & Planning Division, People’s Association; Tan Kok Leng, Deputy Director, Singapore Sport Institute, Sport Singapore; Dr Mohammad Hannan Bin Hassan, Deputy Mufti, Office of Mufti (Capacity Building), Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Chung Wai Kong, Director (Capability Development & Sustainment), C3 Development Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Steven Phee Jin-yung, Director (Capability Development), Land Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Sunil Sadanandan, Head, Building & Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Teh Karen, Head Technology Partnership, Cybersecurity Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Lim Wee Kheng, Head Capability Development, Air Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Lim Lay Har, Head Capability Development, Enterprise IT Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Sng Tuan Beng, Head, Systems Management Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Chua Yen Ling, Deputy Director, Ministry of Defence; Ong Hong Joo, Deputy Director, Ministry of Defence; Ng Sin Main, Director Industry & Resources Policy 1, Industry and Resources Policy Office, Ministry of Defence; Ms Tan Siok King, Director (Finance) (on secondment to BCA), Ministry of Defence; Ms Chng Lay Theng, DD (Talent & Leadership Mgt) & HR Policy (on secondment to SNDGO), Ministry of Defence

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Prof Allan Chia Beng Hock, Dean and Associate Professor, School of Business, Singapore University of Social Sciences, Ministry of Education; Mdm Teow Ai Lan, Consultant, School Excellence, Schools Division, Ministry of Education; Assoc Prof Ang Keng Cheng, Dean, Graduate Studies & Professional Learning, National Institute of Education, Ministry of Education; Ms Ho Geok Lan, Deputy Director, Professional Development Branch 2, Academy of Singapore Teachers, Ministry of Education; Prof Lionel Wee Hock Ann, Vice-Dean (Research), Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences, Professor, Department of English Language & Literature, Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences, National University of Singapore, Ministry of Education; Ms Mabel Goh Bee Lim, Principal, MOE Language Centre, Bishan, Curriculum Planning & Development Division, Ministry of Education; Assoc Prof Andy Khong Wai Hoong, Associate Dean (Students), College of Engineering, Nanyang Technological University, Ministry of Education; Ms Loh Jia-Yi, Senior Assistant Director, Executive Office, Ministry of Education; Assoc Prof Seow Poh Sun, Associate Dean (Teaching and Curriculum)/Associate Professor of Accounting (Education), School of Accountancy, Singapore Management University, Ministry of Education; Mdm Heng Eu Lin, Deputy Director, Engagement, Engagement & Research Division, Ministry of Education; Assoc Prof Wong Kai Juan, Associate Professor, Infocomm Technology, Director, Centre for Digital Enablement, Singapore Institute of Technology, Ministry of Education; Toh Shihua, Senior Assistant Director, Higher Education Policy, Higher Education Policy Division, Ministry of Education; Ng Chwee Chan, Deputy Director, Media, School of Design & Media, ITE College Central, Institute of Technical Education; Leuar Boon Char, Senior Deputy Director, Special Projects, Research and Management Information Division, Ministry of Education; Aloysius Tan Hock Beng, Deputy Director (SkillsFuture), School of Business Management, Nanyang Polytechnic; Ms Cheong May Ying, Deputy Director, Budget 2, Finance & Procurement Division, Ministry of Education; Mrs Cheng-Sia Siew Hwa, Deputy Director, Finance, Finance Office, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Mdm Wee Puay Koon, Deputy Director, Internal Audit, Internal Audit Branch, Ministry of Education; Kevin Lee Boon Loong, Deputy Director, Planning & Analytics Office, SkillsFuture Singapore; Lim Kian Yeong, Senior Deputy Director, Contracts & Administration, Infrastructure & Facility Services Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Cheng Huey Chen, Lead Specialist (Data), IT Services Department, Temasek Polytechnic; Ms Jaslin Kok Ying Ying, Vice-Principal, Administration, Ahmad Ibrahim Primary School, Ministry of Education; Wan Seng Keong, Deputy Director, School of Business, Singapore Polytechnic; Tajudin B Jaffar Master, Specialist, Malay Language, Curriculum Planning & Development Divsion, Ministry of Education; Dr Alexander Ong Chin Yong, Principal Lecturer (Industry), School of Sports, Health and Leisure, Republic Polytechnic; Dr Yeo Shu Mei, Lead Curriculum Specialist, Mathematics, Curriculum Planning & Development Division, Ministry of Education; Assoc Prof Chng Chee Kiong, Vice-Dean (Undergraduate Studies), NUS Business School, Associate Professor, Department of Accounting, NUS Business School, National University of Singapore, Ministry of Education; Ms Ong Soo Lin, Lead Specialist, Guidance, Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Prof Zheng Baihua, Associate Dean (School of Information, Systems Post-graduate Research Program)/ Professor of Information Systems, Singapore Management University, Ministry of Education; Ms Theresa Heng Chor Hui, Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers, Ministry of Education; Looi Kwok Peng, Course Chair, School of Business, Temasek Polytechnic; Ms Yong Chooi Cheng, Master Teacher, Physical Education & Sports Teacher Academy, Ministry of Education; Cheng Ho Ho, Project Director, Office of Development & Facilities Management, Nanyang Technological University, Ministry of Education; Boo Hian Kok, Principal, Outram Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mrs Tok-Tan Kok Mui, Deputy Director and Head, Administration, Office of Teacher Education, National Institute of Education, Ministry of Education; Chua Kee Koon, Acting Director, Department of Information & Digital Technology Services, Singapore Polytechnic; Adolphus Tan Chin Eng, Principal, West Spring Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Chai Kwee Siew, Deputy Director, Centre for Learning & Teaching Excellence, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Dr Irene Ng Siew Peng, Principal, Anglo-Chinese School (Primary), Ministry of Education; Ms Sharon Lhu Siok Hwee, Deputy Registrar, Registrar’s Office, Nanyang Polytechnic; Teoh Teik Hoe, Principal, Bedok South Secondary School, Ministry of Education, Ms Loh Siew Heng, Assistant Director, Office of Organisation & Service Excellence, Republic Polytechnic; Sim Chong Boon, Principal, Manjusri Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ramanath Sathyanarayana Hassan, Senior Course Manager, PEG-Technical, Engineer Diploma, School of Engineering, ITE College Central, Institute of Technical Education; Mdm Sarashini d/o Thurairatnam S, Principal, Shuqun Primary School, Ministry of Education; Dr Chan Mun Kitt, Senior Director (Lifelong Education), Office of the Senior Deputy President & Provost, Vice-Dean (Executive & Professional Development), Dean’s Office, School of Continuing and Lifelong Education, National University of Singapore, Ministry of Education; Mdm Catherine Moo Mee Koon, Principal, Qifa Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mrs Anna Wong-Yeow Irene, Head, Global Innovation Alliance Office, General Manager, Ngee Ann Polytechnic Global Pte Ltd, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Mrs Ng-Teo Sock Hua, Principal, Pei Tong Primary School, Ministry of Education; Alan Phua Poh Kuay, Director, Office of Admissions, Student & Academic Services Department, Nanyang Technological University, Ministry of Education; Ms Pearly Ng Por Joo, Principal, Queenstown Primary School, Ministry of Education; Kenny Seah Hin Yong, Deputy Director, School of Computing, Singapore Polytechnic; Ms Cheong Hwee Khim, Principal, Farrer Park Primary School, Ministry of Education; Dr Michael Cheong Teck Min, Deputy Director, Foundation & General Studies Department, Nanyang Polytechnic; Ms Audrey Chen Li Ying, Principal, Fairfield Methodist School (Secondary), Ministry of Education; Mdm Mak Yoke Lai, Deputy Director, Academic & Capability Development, School of Informatics & IT, Temasek Polytechnic; Chen Fook Pang, Principal, Bendemeer Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mohd Jailani Bin Nathan, Manager, Corporate & Media Relations, Corporate Affairs & Development Division, Institute of Technical Education; Mohamed Razali B Abdul Hamed, Principal, Junyuan Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Prof Tan Kian Lee, Executive Director, Singapore Data Science Consortium, Tan Sri Runme Shaw Senior Professor, Department of Computer Science, School of Computing, National University of Singapore, Ministry of Education; Koh Yiak Kheng, Principal, Seng Kang Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Josephine Ong Sow Mei, Vice-Principal, Peiying Primary School, Ministry of Education; Prof Tan Kang Hai, Professor, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Nanyang Technological University, Ministry of Education; Tan Ching Huat, Vice-Principal, Maris Stella High School (Secondary), Ministry of Education; Ms Koh Gan Leng, Assistant Director (Academic), School of Management and Communication, Republic Polytechnic; Tham Wai Kong, Vice-Principal, Administration, CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School (Secondary), Ministry of Education; Gregory Lim Sin Chye, Course Manager, Automotive Engineering, School of Engineering, ITE College West, Institute of Technical Education; Mdm Seow Hong Kiang, Vice-Principal, Anglo-Chinese Junior College, Ministry of Education; Edwin Chua Soo Chin, Manager, Student Development, College Services, ITE College East, Institute of Technical Education; Ms Tan Kwee Foon, Deputy Director, School Operations & Admin, Schools Division, Ministry of Education; Ms Diana Chin Siong Yoon, Principal, St Andrew’s Autism School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ho Fui Fong, Vice-Principal, Park View Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tay Gek Khim, Vice-Principal, Innova Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Yee Whoy Chong, Vice-Principal, St Gabriel’s Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm S Anitha Vice-Principal, Xingnan Primary School, Ministry of Education; Soon Woo Sin, Vice-Principal, Chongfu School, Ministry of Education; Chong Choong Hian, Vice-Principal, Xinghua Primary School, Ministry of Education; Tan Jek Suan, Vice-Principal, Catholic Junior College, Ministry of Education; Mdm Pauline Toh Guat Hwa, Vice-Principal, Jing Shan Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Irene Chua Wang Ling, Vice-Principal, Telok Kurau Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Leng Bing Ling, Vice-Principal, Administration, Maha Bodhi School, Ministry of Education; Mdm So Kah Lay, Principal, Metta Special School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Irene Kwek Ling Ling, Vice-Principal, Administration, Bukit View Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lim Bee Tin, Vice-Principal, Administration, Punggol Primary School, Ministry of Education; Abdul Rani Bin Idris, Vice-Principal, Bendemeer Primary School, Ministry of Education; Dr Chua Puay Huat, Senior Teaching Fellow, National Institute Of Education, Ministry of Education; Shoeb Burhanuddin, Vice-Principal, Springdale Primary School, Ministry of Education; Tan Tok Seng, Deputy Director, School Campus (North), Infrastructure & Facility Services Division, Ministry of Education

MINISTRY OF FINANCE

Ms Ang Sor Tjing, Director, Revenue and Corporate Services Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Ms Char Lai Kai, Head, Schemes & Engagement Branch, Trade Division, Singapore Customs, Ministry of Finance; Yew Poh Seng, Director, Infocomm Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Eugene Ng Chang Yang, Counsellor (Administration & Consular), Singapore Embassy in Jakarta, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ms Zhou Suli, Deputy Chief of Mission & Counsellor, Singapore Embassy in Manila, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Low Chian Siong, Director, Infrastructure Planning & Policy, Ministry of Health; Ms See Yen Theng, Director, Caregiving and Community Mental Health Division, Agency for Integrated Care, Ministry of Health; Ms Vasuki d/o Utravathy, Senior Deputy Director, Health Screening & Management Division, Health Promotion Board, Ministry of Health; Dr Dorothy Toh Su Lin, Assistant Group Director, Vigilance, Compliance, Enforcement Cluster, Health Products Regulation Group, Health Sciences Authority, Ministry of Health; Edwin Chew Mong Siong, Director, Delivery Group Management, Integrated Health Information Systems, Ministry of Health; Ong Leong Seng, Head, Delivery Group, Integrated Health Information Systems, Ministry of Health; Ms Susan Lee Sook San, Director, CIO Services, SingHealth CIO Office, Integrated Health Information Systems, Ministry of Health; Ms Lee Shiao Wei, Director, Healthcare Leadership College, MOH Holdings, Ministry of Health; Ms Laura Kho Min Zhi, Director/ Principal Lead Specialist, Finance Division, Central Treasury, MOH Holdings, Ministry of Health; Adj Assoc Prof Tan Hui Ling, Assistant Chairman, Medical Board, Clinical Quality & Audit, Senior Consultant, Anaesthesiology, Intensive Care & Pain Medicine, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group, Ministry of Health; Ms Chan Soo Chung, Executive Director, NHG Pharmacy, National Healthcare Group, Ministry of Health; Assoc Prof Tham Kum Ying, Education Director, Pre-Professional Education, Senior Consultant, Emergency Medicine, Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Central Health National Healthcare Group, Ministry of Health; Ms Yvonne Ng Poh Ling, Senior Director, Group Education, National Healthcare Group, Ministry of Health; Asst Prof Eu Pui Wai, Chief Clinical Informatics Officer, Senior Consultant, Institute of Mental Health, National Healthcare Group, Ministry of Health; Paul Yong Yook Choy, Chief Financial Officer, Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Central Health, National Healthcare Group, Ministry of Health; Ms Samantha Ong Bee Cheng, Chief Nurse, Nursing Administration, Institute of Mental Health, National Healthcare Group, Ministry of Health; Stephen Loh Chee Leong, Chief Development Officer, Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Central Health, National Healthcare Group, Ministry of Health; Dr Heng Bee Hoon, Senior Director, Health Services and Outcomes Research, National Healthcare Group, Ministry of Health; Dr Meena Sundram Director, Family Medicine Development, Family Physician, Senior Consultant, National University Polyclinics, National University Health System, Ministry of Health; Assoc Prof Sophia Ang Bee Leng, Vice-Chairman Medical Board (Clinical Governance), Senior Consultant, Department of Anaesthesia, National University Hospital, National University Health System, Ministry of Health; Clinical Assoc Prof Gerald Chua Seng Wee, Vice-Chairman, Medical Board (Clinical Education), Senior Consultant, Department of Medicine, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, National University Health System, Ministry of Health; Assoc Prof Peter George Manning, Vice-Chairman, Medical Board for Clinical Risk Management & Medico-legal, Emeritus Consultant, Department of Emergency Medicine, National University Hospital, National University Health System, Ministry of Health; Prof Wong Hee Kit, Senior Consultant, University Spine Centre, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, National University Hospital, National University Health System, Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Ministry of Health; Assoc Prof Raymond Valentine Lin Tzer Pin, Head, Division of Microbiology, Senior Consultant, Department of Laboratory Medicine, National University Hospital, National University Health System, Director, National Public Health Laboratory, National Centre for Infectious Diseases, Ministry of Health; Dr Quek Lit Sin, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Vice-Chairman, Medical Board (Clinical Governance), Senior Consultant, Emergency Medicine, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, Group Chief Emergency Medicine, National University Health System, Ministry of Health; Dr Wong Li Beng, Head of Division, Preventive Dentistry, Consultant, Dentistry, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, National University Health System, Ministry of Health; Ms Jennifer Wee Mei Ling, Deputy Group Chief Communications Officer, Singapore Health Services, Chief Communications Officer, Singapore General Hospital, Ministry of Health; Adj Assoc Prof Chew Min Hoe, Chairman, Division of Surgery, Director, Operating Theatre Management Unit, Senior Consultant, Department of Surgery, Sengkang General Hospital, Singapore Health Services, Ministry of Health; Assoc Prof Wong Merng Koon, Head, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Senior Consultant, Division of Ambulatory and Outpatient Care Surgery, Sengkang General Hospital, Singapore Health Services, Ministry of Health; Ms Grace Lim Siew Wah, Deputy Group Chief Financial Officer, Education & Service Transformation, Singapore Health Services, Chief Financial Officer, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Ministry of Health; Wong Kai Yew, Chief Financial Officer, SingHealth Polyclinics, Singapore Health Services, Ministry of Health; Dr Paul Goh Soo Chye, Director, Polyclinics Development, Senior Consultant, SingHealth Polyclinics, Singapore Health Services, Ministry of Health; Dr Kurugulasigamoney Gunasegaran, Senior Consultant, Cardiology, National Heart Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services, Ministry of Health; Ms Amber Yeong Hor Kwan, Director, Operations (Management Info & Performance), National Heart Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services, Ministry of Health; Assoc Prof Tan Thuan Tong, Head, Department of Infectious Diseases, Senior Consultant, Division of Medicine, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services, Ministry of Health; Alson Goh Liang Hai, Chief Operating Officer, Environmental Services, Singapore Health Services, Chief Operating Officer, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Ministry of Health; Prof Hsu Pon Poh, Deputy Chairman, Medical Board (Surgical Disciplines), Assistant Chairman, Medical Board (Clinical Development & Performance Excellence), Chief, Department of Sleep Medicine, Surgery and Science, Advisor, International Liaison Unit, Senior Consultant, Otorhinolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery, Changi General Hospital, Singapore Health Services, Ministry of Health; Dr Tay Ee Guan, Director, Education, Senior Consultant, SingHealth Polyclinics, Singapore Health Services, Ministry of Health; Prof Tr Kanaga Sabapathy, Head, Cellular & Molecular Research, Director, Planning & Strategy, National Cancer Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services, Ministry of Health; Assoc Prof Aaron Wong Sung Lung, Head & Senior Consultant, Cardiology, National Heart Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services, Ministry of Health; Ms Vivian Sim Kim Chew, Director, Research Admin & Development, National Heart Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services, Ministry of Health; Adj Assoc Prof Andrew Tan Gee Seng, Chairman, Division of Radiological Sciences, Senior Consultant, Department of Diagnostic, Radiology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services, Ministry of Health; Assoc Prof Jack Tan Wei Chieh, Head, Cardiology, Sengkang General Hospital, Deputy Head & Senior Consultant, Cardiology, National Heart Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services, Ministry of Health

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

SUPT(1A) Lionel Bok Kah Whye, Deputy Director (Rehabilitation), Policy Development Division, Ministry of Home Affairs; SUPT(1A) Tan Su Leng, Assistant Director, Ops Department, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Yow Tsung Hsien, Head (Personnel Service Management), Manpower Department, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; SUPT(1A) Tan Eng Keng, Commanding Officer VIP Protection Unit 2, Police Security Command, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; SUPT(1A) Kothandom Vasanthan, Head (Investigation), Bedok Division, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; SUPT(1A) Tan Hong Ti, Commanding Officer, Ang Mo Kio South, NPC, Ang Mo Kio Division, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; LTC(1A) Tan Ngee Hiang, Bob, SAD VCPD (Community Preparedness & Response), Singapore Civil Defence Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; SUPT(1A) Karen Goh Chew Hwee, Dy Cmdr (Domain Security), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs; Mdm Alice Quek Li Tiang, Deputy Director, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ms Yeo Connie, SAD (Finance & Administration Branch), Logistics & Finance Division, Singapore Prison Service, Ministry of Home Affairs; SUPT(1A) Faisal Bin Mustaffa Superintendent, Cluster B, Singapore Prison Service, Ministry of Home Affairs; SUPT(1A) Toh Hong Chuan, Registrar/SAD (Sentence Management), Operations Division, Singapore Prison Service, Ministry of Home Affairs; SUPT(1A) Victor Keong Kooi Cheng, Manager, Ministry of Home Affairs; Terence Song, Senior Manager, Ministry of Home Affairs; Seah Hee Chuan, General Manager, Ministry of Home Affairs; SUPT(1A) Ricky Eu Kok Keong, Deputy Commander, Cluster C, Singapore Prison Service, Ministry of Home Affairs; SUPT(1A) Sim Wei Chung, Head (Operations Management), Criminal Investigation Department, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ms Sabrina Ng Mei Ying, Deputy Director (Behavioural Insights Unit), Research & Statistics Division, Ministry of Home Affairs

MINISTRY OF LAW

Ms Tan Hwee Ching, Deputy Director, Compulsory Acquisition, Singapore Land Authority

MINISTRY OF MANPOWER

Mdm Jaime Lim Yin Yin, Deputy Director, Occupational Safety & Health Division, Ministry of Manpower; Ms Pamela Lee Pei San, Deputy Director, WINS Programme Office, Ministry of Manpower; Ms Teo Peck Kuan, Senior Deputy Director, Employer Digital Applications, Central Provident Fund Board; Jason Tay Lian Sen, Acting Director, Enterprise Development Group, Workforce Singapore; Seah Kian Choon, Senior Deputy Director, Recovery, Central Provident Fund Board

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Chong Soo Yuen, Deputy Director, Social & Data Analytics, Research & Strategy Management, Ministry of National Development; Ng Bingrong, Deputy Director (Infrastructure Engineering Section 1), Infrastructure & Reclamation Department, Building & Infrastructure Group, Housing & Development Board; Dr Fernandez Charlene Judith, Director, Centre for Animal & Veterinary Sciences, Professional & Scientific Services, National Parks Board; Ms Phua Hui Chun, Director, Strategic Planning And Transformation Office, Department of Transformation And Digitalisation, Building and Construction Authority; Lee Hui Lim, Deputy Director (Standards & Performance), Town Council Secretariat, Community Relations Group, Housing & Development Board; Lew Chee Keong, Dir/FM & Dir/Facilties (SBG,FCP & JLG), Facilities Management, Corporate Services, National Parks Board; Ms Han Fei Nee, Director (Development Control, West 2), Development Control, West 2, Urban Redevelopment Authority; Er Punithan s/o Shanmugam, Director, Building Plan And Management Group, Building Plan And Policies Department, Building and Construction Authority; Hua Chai Juay, Deputy Director (Building Safety & Services Section 3), Building Safety & Services Department, Building & Infrastructure Group, Housing & Development Board; Ms Terri Lena Oh Boon Siang, Director, Education, Singapore Botanic Gardens, National Parks Board; Ms Chia Yen Ling, Director, Environmental Sustainability Group, Green Building Policy Department, Building and Construction Authority; Qiu Zhenyang, Deputy Director (Electronic Parking & Solutions) Car Parks Department, Housing Management Group, Housing & Development Board; Ms Wendy Seah Su Ling, Director, Programming and Events, National Parks Board

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Wang Kecheng, Deputy Director, Rehabilitation & Protection Group, Children In Care Service, Ministry of Social and Family Development; Kalidass s/o Karuppiah, Deputy Director, Rehabilitation & Protection Group, Probation & Community Rehabilitation Svc, Ministry of Social and Family Development; Mdm Doris Lee Hwee Leng, Deputy Director, Professional and Corporate Development Group, Human Resource Division, Ministry of Social and Family Development

MINISTRY OF SUSTAINABILITY AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Dr Aung Aung Myo Win, Senior Assistant Director, Technology, PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency; Dr Wu Yuansheng, Director, National Centre for Food Science, Food Safety Monitoring & Forensics Department, Singapore Food Agency; Kwek Keng Chuan, Senior Assistant Director, Environmental Public Health Division, Memorial Facilities & Planning Dept, National Environment Agency; Soh Yeow Chong, Principal Training Specialist, Programmes Design and Placement, Singapore Water Academy, PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency; Ong Ming Kwei, Deputy Director, Environmental Public Health Division, Department of Public Cleanliness, National Environment Agency; Ms Teo Bee Cheng, Deputy Director, Corporate Services, Organisational Excellence, PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

Lim Wee Seng, Director, Power System Operation Division, Energy Management Systems Dept, Energy Market Authority; Ms Lilian Chee Lai Lin, Director, Industry Marketing, Singapore Tourism Board; Herbert Fung Chi Ho, Senior Director, Business & Economics, Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore; Dr Masafumi Inoue, Principal Scientist, Diagnostics Development Hub, Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Jason Lim Choan Siong, Director, Incentive Management, Enterprise Singapore; Ms Lim Yi Ding, Deputy Director, Trusted Centre and Individual and Business Data, Department of Statistics, Ministry of Trade and Industry; Muhammad Khalil Abu Bakar, Director, Energy & Climate Policy, Economic Development Board (seconded to Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment); Ms Wee Pei Yean, Director, Corporate Planning Division, JTC Corporation; Lim Tse Yong, Vice-President and Head, Capital Goods, Economic Development Board; Lee Yee Fung, Director, ICM & Digitalisation, Enterprise Singapore; Ms Chew Chien Way, Director, Human Resources & Organisational Dev, Singapore Tourism Board; Dr Alvin Yeo Yung Chuan, Senior Director, Planning & Organisation Division, Ministry of Trade and Industry (seconded to Singapore Food Agency)

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT

Harold Lim Aik Heng, Senior Deputy Director (Corporate Comms), Ministry of Transport; Ms Chan-Goh Pin Pin, Deputy Director (Campus Services), Singapore Aviation Academy, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; Ms Term Siok Lim, Deputy Director, Systems Integration & Commissioning, Rail Infrastructure & Expansion, Land Transport Authority; Lau Hwa Cheong, Deputy Director, Road Construction 2, Road & Commuter Infrastructure Devp, Land Transport Authority; Ong Michael, Deputy Director, 3 Architecture, Infrastructure Design & Engineering, Land Transport Authority; Mdm Leong Yin Fong, Deputy Director, Road Asset Regulation & Licensing, Traffic & Road Operations, Land Transport Authority; Gavin Yeo Joon Kwang, Asst Director (Sectoral System Devt), Sectoral System Development, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore; Ms Chong Lee Fee, Assistant Director (International Prog), International Programme, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE

Chia Teck Hiang, Institute Director, Institute of Leadership and Organisation Development, Civil Service College; Desmond Lim Pek Loong, Assistant Director 1 (Financial Investigations Branch), Investigations Operations, Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau, Prime Minister’s Office; Ong Yeow Hin, Deputy Director, Government Infrastructure Group, Product Development, Government Technology Agency; Ms Amy Cong Rong, Senior Executive IT Manager, Education Cluster Services, Government Technology Agency; Ms Chua Hui Hua, Deputy Director, Government Digital Services, Product Development, Government Technology Agency; Ms Lee Wai Yi, Director & Head (Supervisory Analytics Div), Insurance Department, Monetary Authority of Singapore; Ms Denise Wong Jin-Hua, Director & Head (Regional Devt Div), International Department, Monetary Authority of Singapore; Low Lar Wee, Director & Head (Supervision Platforms Div), Information Technology Department, Monetary Authority of Singapore; Thomas Yee Chee Wai, Director & Specialist Leader (Offerings, Listings), Corporate Finance & Consumer Department, Monetary Authority of Singapore; Darius Lim Kay Chun, Deputy Director, RIE Coordination Office (RIECO), National Research Foundation, Prime Minister’s Office

STATE COURTS

Mrs Renuka Thanabalan, Deputy Director (Court Services – Language Services), Corporate Services Division, State Courts

The Public Administration Medal (Bronze) (Military)

Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Gangsa) (Tentera)

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

COL Chng Kim Chuan, PBS, Director, National Maritime Operations Group, Republic of Singapore Navy; COL Goh Han Thong, PBS, Former Deputy Chief Armour Officer, Headquarters Armour, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Kwan Hon Chuong, Director, National Maritime Sense-Making Group, Republic of Singapore Navy; COL Lau Mun Leng, PP, PBS, Commander, Headquarters Air Surveillance and Control Group, Republic of Singapore Air Force; COL Liew Kok Keong, PP, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 6th Division, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Nicholas Lim Chye Khiang, PP, PBS, Defence Attache (Jakarta), Joint Intelligence Directorate, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Low Chung Guan, PP, PBS, Defence Attache (Kuala Lumpur), Joint Intelligence Directorate, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Narayanan Letchumanan, Former Branch Head, Joint Intelligence Directorate, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Sean Wat Jianwen, Deputy Commander, Headquarters Maritime Security Task Force/ Maritime Security Command, Republic of Singapore Navy; COL Steven Tan Boon Heng, PBS, Defence Attache (Beijing), Joint Intelligence Directorate, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Raymond Teo Chin Chye, PP, PBS, Commander, Overseas Training Centre, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Teo Soo Yeow, Commander, Air Warfare Centre, Republic of Singapore Air Force; COL (NS)(DR) Gregory Chan Chung Tsing, PP, Alternate Chief Navy Medical Officer, Navy Medical Service, Republic of Singapore Navy; COL (NS) Low Soon Heng, PP, PBS, National Emergency External Liaison Officer, Headquarters 2nd People’s Defence Force Command, Singapore Armed Forces; COL (NS) Ridzuan Bin Ismail, PP, Commander, Headquarters 12th Singapore Infantry Brigade, Singapore Armed Forces; COL (NS) Micheal Tan Hai Peng, PP, Commander, Headquarters 29th Singapore Infantry Brigade, Singapore Armed Forces; ME7 Chong Wah Heng, PP, PBS, Centre Head, Headquarters Maintenance and Engineering, Support Command, Singapore Armed Forces; ME7 Melvin Gan Chee Weng, Group Head, Joint Intelligence Directorate, Singapore Armed Forces, ME7 Goh Che Seng, PP, PBS, Centre Head, Air Engineering and Logistics Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; ME7 Lim Yong Ming, PP, PBS, Former Centre Head, Air Engineering and Logistics Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; ME7 Stewart Ng Siew Loon, PP, PBS, Centre Head, Air Engineering and Logistics Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force

The Commendation Medal

Pingat Kepujian

ATTORNEY-GENERAL’S CHAMBERS

Kevin Yong Ee Wen, Deputy Senior State Counsel/DPP, Crime Division, Attorney-General’s Chambers

AUDITOR-GENERAL’S OFFICE

Mdm Asnawiah Bte Aidi, Senior Assistant Director, Auditor-General’s Office

MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

Ms Dhana Bharathi d/o Mokhanasundaram, Assistant Director (Campaigns and Production), Public Communications Division, Campaigns and Production Department, Ministry of Communications and Information; Ms Yap Hoon Eng, Assistant Director (Corporate Services), Corporate Services, CSA, Ministry of Communications and Information; Tan Poh Liang, Assistant Director, Resource Management, Resource Discovery & Management, National Library Board; Ms Goh Chuey Peng Cindy, Deputy Director, Digital Systems and Services, Technology & Digital Services, National Library Board; Ms Neo Yen Phing Connie, Manager, Finance & Procurement, Info-Communications Media Development Authority

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH

Ms Jan Ng Geok Heok, Constituency Director (Yuhua Constituency Office), South West Community Development Division, People’s Association; Ms Loo Fey Shien, Deputy Director, Residents’ Network Division, People’s Association; Adnan bin Abdul Hamid, Assistant Director, Community Engagement, Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura; Soo Peng Yew, Louis, Deputy Director (Learning & Organisational Development), National Youth Council, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth; Ms Ng Wan Gui, Assistant Director (Collections & Exhibitions), Asian Civilisations Museum, National Heritage Board; Adam Teo Fenn Yih, Deputy Director (Community Engagement), Community Relations and Engagement Division, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth; Ms Tang Mee Yean, Senior Manager, Assurance & Corporate Excellence, Sport Singapore; Ang Cher Kiat, Senior Manager, Performing Arts, National Arts Council; Mohd Yasman Bin Abdul Salam, Deputy Director, IT and Digital Services, Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura; Fong Wei Kit, Senior Manager, DCE Office, Sport Singapore; Ms Fong Mei Ling, Assistant Director (Programme Planning & Design), Outward Bound Singapore, National Youth Council, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth; Ms Siew May San, Assistant Director, Finance, National Arts Council, Eric Liu Kok Keong, Assistant Director (Membership Engagement), Membership & Partnership Division, People’s Association

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Ms Koh Ming Hui, Head, Enterprise IT Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Sim Kah Beng Eric, Senior Programme Manager, Advanced Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Cheng Ying Rui, Senior Programme Manager PO, Systems Management Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Toh Boon Pin, Senior Development Programme Manager, Cybersecurity Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Wong Ying Tat, Senior Programme Manager, Land Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Kang Shian Chin, Head Capability Development, C3 Development Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Thia Li Liang @ Cheng Li Liang, Senior Programme Manager, Building & Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Lim Kang Hong, Senior Programme Manager PO, Naval Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Tan Boon Tiang, Senior Principal Engineer, Information Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Chan Wen Feei, Head, DSTA Masterplanning and Systems, Architecting Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Heng Kiang Huat, Principal Systems Architect, National Engineering Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Yiew Jinping Lemuel, Principal Engineer, Air Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Pan Zhiliang Alvin, Head, InfoComm Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; How Choon Siong, Head, Enterprise IT Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Lao Linmei Audrey, Head, Systems Management Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Lee Jek Han Daniel, Senior Principal Engineer, Information Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ng Sei Kah, Head, Cybersecurity Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Amos Lim Wei Kuan, Programme Manager, InfoComm Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Seah Yong Huang Lester, Principal Analyst, DSTA Masterplanning and Systems, Architecting Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ee Hanwen, Senior Programme Manager, Advanced Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Phua Mingquan, Assistant Director, Building & Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Ang Shu Juan, Deputy Director, Procurement, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Song Zhiwei, Programme Manager, Air Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Wong Shirley, Senior Programme Manager, Enterprise IT Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Tay Kuo Min, Senior Principal Engineer, InfoComm Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Toh Hsia Yee, Senior Manager, Ministry of Defence; Khoo Chong Meng Jonathan, Comd Psychologist, HQ Air Power Generation Command, Ministry of Defence; Ms Seow Wan Ting Gladys, Lead Material Planner, Air Engineering and Logistics Department, Ministry of Defence; Ms Jivarani d/o Govindarajoo, Assistant Director (Research), SAF Centre for Leadership Development, Ministry of Defence; Neo Luen Lee, Assistant Director (Procurement Devt), CSS Command HQ, Ministry of Defence; Ms Ong Bok Hua Joyce, Senior Manager (Finance), HQ 9 Division, Ministry of Defence; Ms Michelle Fok Mui Shang, Senior Manager (Finance), HQ Commando, Ministry of Defence; Tay Yong Song, Senior Engineer, Naval Logistics Department, Ministry of Defence; Ms Tan Siok Choo, Formation Finance Manager, HQ Fleet, Ministry of Defence; Goh Chang Khiang, Analyst, SAF C4I, Ministry of Defence; Ms Poh Foong Ling, Assistant Director (Finance), SAF C4I, Ministry of Defence; Ms Yim Liming Cheryl, Head, MINDEF Human Resource Department, Ministry of Defence; Chong Hui Chu, Deputy Director (SMXD), Service Management and Experience Department, Ministry of Defence; Ms Loh Puay Ching, Assistant Director, Internal Audit Department, Ministry of Defence; Yee Kwong Soon, Branch Head, Military Security Department, Ministry of Defence; Ms Ko Miew Sim, Branch Head, Military Security Department, Ministry of Defence; Ng Leong Sim, Assistant Director (DTT), Industry and Resources Policy Office, Ministry of Defence

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Lim Yam Meng, Section Head, Rapid Transit Engineering, School of Engineering, ITE College West, Institute of Technical Education; Mdm Koh Gek Tiang, Senior Assistant Director, Professional, Development Services, Academy of Singapore Teachers, Ministry of Education; Lim Hwa San, Section Head, Automotive Engineering, School of Engineering, ITE College West, Institute of Technical Education; Teo Qing Cong Eugene, Head of Department, Christ Church Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Koh Chay Noi Kristin, Section Head, Mechanical Engineering, School of Engineering, ITE College East, Institute of Technical Education; Chia Chee Weng, Subject Head, Serangoon Garden Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Lee Theng Cheh, Senior Manager, Department of Estates & Development, Singapore Polytechnic; Ms P Durka Devi, Senior Academy Officer, Academy of Singapore Teachers, Ministry of Education; Asst Prof Koo-Cheah Swit Ling Diane, Assistant Professor, School of Humanities, Nanyang Technological University, Ministry of Education; Eng Yan Chen Alvyn, Academy Officer, Music, Singapore Teachers’ Academy for the aRts, Ministry of Education; Ms Fauziah Bte Othman, Manager, School of Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Singapore Polytechnic; Ms Goh Peishi, Senior Academy Officer, Academy of Singapore Teachers, Ministry of Education; Oh Tiong Keng, Lead Specialist (Imaging Technology), School of Engineering, Nanyang Polytechnic; Mdm Wan Fazithahariani Bte Wan Ahmad, Senior Teacher, Compassvale Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Tang Siu Hung Cecilia, Senior Manager, School of Health & Social Sciences, Nanyang Polytechnic; Mdm Chen Xiangling, Academy Officer, Singapore Teachers’ Academy for the aRts, Ministry of Education; Wong Yoon Chron, Manager, School of Applied Science, Temasek Polytechnic; Mdm Tan Peck Geok, Head of Department, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; Yuichiro Kubo, Manager, School of Humanities & Social Sciences, Temasek Polytechnic; Cheow Boon Seng, Head of Department, Edgefield Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mrs Sally Loan-Ng Bee Lan, Senior Assistant Head (Learning Development), Centre for Innovation in Learning, National Institute of Education, Ministry of Education; Mrs Sumathi Segar, Subject Head, Tamil Language, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; Ms Chia Sok Kheng Stephanie Kaye, Manager (Programme Management), Foundation & General Studies Department, Nanyang Polytechnic; Ms Tay Jia Ming Jasmine, Senior Educational Support Officer, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; Ms Happy K P Goh, Senior Lecturer, Centre for English Language Communication, National University of Singapore, Ministry of Education; Ms Low Swee Ling Angeline, Educational Support Officer, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; Lim Ee-Lon, Deputy Head, Office of Learning Technologies, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Mdm Thajunisah d/o Mohidin Pillai, Curriculum Resource Development Officer, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; Lim Ee Hai, Senior Lecturer, Electronics, School of Electronics & Info-Comm Technology, ITE College Central, Institute of Technical Education; Ms Thian Wan Eng, Senior Gifted Education Officer, Humanities, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; Lee Chit Boon, Manager, School of Information Technology, Nanyang Polytechnic; Ms Wang Haining, Senior Gifted Education Officer, Chinese Language, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; See Toh Chee Wai, Lead (Academic Admin), School of Mechanical & Aeronautical Engineering, Singapore Polytechnic; Mdm Lua Wee Suan; School Staff Developer, North Vista Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Ong Hue Sien, Senior Assistant Director, Office of Admissions, Nanyang Technological University, Ministry of Education; Ms Ang An Lian, Assessment Policy and Practice Officer, Curriculum Policy Office, Ministry of Education; Ms Lim Sing Ing, Lead Systems Analyst, Dean’s Office, School of Computing, National University of Singapore, Ministry of Education; Chan Yew Ren Eugene, Senior Assistant Director, Media Design for Learning, Educational Technology Division, Ministry of Education; Dr Gervais Gabriel Charles, Associate Professor, Online Learning, Singapore University of Social Sciences, Ministry of Education; Ms Heng Meow Ern, Assistant Director, Technologies for Learning, Educational Technology Division, Ministry of Education; Lim Kheng Hock Alan Louis, Manager, School of Health & Social Sciences, Nanyang Polytechnic; Ms Quek Hui Hiang Pauline, Head of Department, West Spring Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Neng Rashidah Bte Hussain, Section Head, Broadcast & Media Technology, School of Electronics & Info-Comm Technology, ITE College Central, Institute of Technical Education; Ms Chu Jialin, Senior Assistant Director, Media Design for Learning, Educational Technology Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Chuah Soon Soon, Senior Lecturer, International Relations Department, Temasek Polytechnic; Ms Yan Pway Yin, Special Assistant, Schools Division, Ministry of Education; Wu Yong, Senior Manager, Application Security Computer Centre, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Eshan Benjamin Lo, Inspector, Compulsory Education, Schools Division, Ministry of Education; Ms Tan Poh Ling, Manager, Office of the President, Singapore Management University, Ministry of Education; Ms Lim Yi Jun, Special Assistant, Centre for Educational Leadership, Schools Division, Ministry of Education; Ms Lee Lay Choo Fanny, Senior Manager, School of Humanities & Behavioural Sciences, Singapore University of Social Sciences, Ministry of Education; Ms Low Pei Lin Beverly, Head of Department, Geylang Methodist School (Primary), Ministry of Education; Yuoh Soon Keong @ Yeow Soon Keong Samson, Course Chair, School of Computing, Singapore Polytechnic; Ms Ho Pei Er Grace, Assistant Director, Pre-School Education, Schools Division, Ministry of Education; Ms Chew Ying Ying, Senior Manager, Department of Pharmacy, Faculty of Science, National University of Singapore, Ministry of Education; Sim Swee Cheong, Assistant Director, Character & Citizenship Education, Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Ms Tan Kar Way, Associate Professor of Information Systems (Practice), School of Information Systems, Singapore Management University, Ministry of Education; Chu Yunfeng Alex, Assistant Director, Student Development, Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Leon Pey Chieh Hsiung, Course Chair, School of Design & Environment, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Cleve Chia Tse Tsing, Senior Physical, Sports & Outdoor Education Officer (Physical Education), Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Glenn Koh Hoong Wei, Jobs-Skills Analyst, Skills Development Division, SkillsFuture Singapore; Ms Quek Ming Chwee Celine, Assistant Director, Outdoor Adventure Learning, Training & Safety, Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Tan Chee Hong, Deputy Manager, Research & Technology Development, Temasek Polytechnic; Mdm Ng Hui Wun Casey, Senior Physical, Sports & Outdoor Education Officer (Outdoor Education), Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Cheong Peng Khuen, Principal Manager, Digital Enablement and Operations Division (Training Partners/ Individuals), SkillsFuture Singapore; Khoo Kian Seong Kenneth, Head of Department, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Jipson Seng Chee Min, Jobs-Skills Analyst, Skills Development Division, SkillsFuture Singapore; Aidil Bin Idris, Senior Physical, Sports & Outdoor Education Officer (Sports Facilities & Equipment), Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Wong Mun Yee Lora, Deputy Director, Career & Attachment Office, Nanyang Technological University, Ministry of Education; Ms Angie Ang Pheck San, Assistant Year Head, Tanjong Katong Girls’ School, Ministry of Education; Dr Amy Ooi Poh Im, Assistant Director, Office of Internships & Careers, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Mdm Koh Kwei Choo Gwendoline, Wendy, Senior Teacher, Woodlands Gardens School (MINDS), Ministry of Education; Ms Cheng I-Feng Daphne, Assistant Director, Office of Human Resources, Republic Polytechnic; Ms Tay Lay Ling Sylvia, Subject Head, APSN Chaoyang School, Ministry of Education; Lam Nah Peng, Senior Assistant Director and Unit Head, Academic Solutions, Digital Solutions Department, National Institute of Education, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lee Siew Hoon, Head of Curriculum, APSN Katong School, Ministry of Education; Ms Lee Soo Chin, Senior Assistant Director, Academic Governance & Support, Nanyang Technological University, Ministry of Education; Ms H’ng Hwee Shi, Senior Teacher, Xishan Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Mary Vanessa Heng Hui Khim, Programme Chair, Common Engineering, School of Engineering, Republic Polytechnic; Ms Nur Sofhia Binte Buang, Pyschological Services Officer, Special Educational Needs Division, Ministry of Education; Lazzerine Thomas Programme Chair, Diploma in Hotel & Hospitality Management, School of Hospitality, Republic Polytechnic; Chee Meng On, Senior Research Analyst, Research and Management Information Division, Ministry of Education; Ms Li Hiaw Gee Shelly, Senior Assistant Director, Lee Kong Chian School of Business, Singapore Management University, Ministry of Education; Ms Nursyha binte Koloos, Senior Assistant Director, Media Relations, Communications Division, Ministry of Education; Keh Seng Ann Anthony, Deputy Director, Office of HR & Organisation Development, Singapore University of Technology and Design, Ministry of Education; Ms Chan Shuk Kit, Assistant Director, Performance, Management (Education Officers 2), HR Solutions & Capabilities Division, Ministry of Education; Ms Karen Gan Yoke Wah, Senior Lecturer of Finance, Lee Kong Chian School of Business, Singapore Management University, Ministry of Education; Mdm Neo Ai Ping, Assistant Director, HR Partners – East, HR Solutions & Capabilities Division, Ministry of Education; Gang Chern Sun, Senior Associate Director, NUS Enterprise, National University of Singapore, Ministry of Education; Au Yong Kok Soon, Senior Manager, Science Centre Development Office, HR Strategy & Leadership Division, Ministry of Education; Ms Joyce Lim Mui Ern, Deputy Director, Office of Finance and Corporate Services, Singapore University of Technology and Design, Ministry of Education; Tan Yi Shu Jonatan, Lead Manager, Business Excellence, HR Solutions & Capabilities Division, Ministry of Education; Goh Kok Wee Alvin, Senior Associate Director, Office of the Provost, Singapore Management University, Ministry of Education; Ms Goh Jia Li, Senior Manager, Deployment, HR Solutions & Capabilities Division, Ministry of Education; Mrs Chua Mei Hong Teresa, Assistant Director, School of Life Skills & Communication, Singapore Polytechnic; Mdm Salina Bte Hussin, Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers, Ministry of Education; Ms Ng Mei Yin, Senior Manager, Office of the Registrar, Republic Polytechnic; Mdm Wang Juan, Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers, Ministry of Education; Ng Shin Leong, Senior Lecturer, Innovation & Entrepreneurship Department, Temasek Polytechnic; Ms Soh Sze Shian, Assistant Director, Gifted Education & Lead Specialist, Curriculum Planning & Development Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Chiang Cheau Sim, Senior Assistant Director, Admissions & Student Records, Office of Academic Admin & Services, National Institute of Education, Ministry of Education; Ms Siti Fazila Bte Ahmad, Senior Specialist, Malay Language, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; Mdm Loy Boon Yin Jennifer, Senior Manager, Operations and Programmes, KidsSTOP, Science Centre Board; Ms Wong Po San, Senior Curriculum Specialist, Primary Science, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; Dr Chiradip Chatterjee, Senior Lecturer, School of Applied Science, Republic Polytechnic; Mrs Tan Say Tin, Senior Specialist, Economics, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2, Ministry of Education; Ms Tan Sok Hoon Evelyn, Deputy Director, International Relations, Office of International Relations, Singapore University of Technology and Design, Ministry of Education; Mdm Asnida Bte Daud, Senior Specialist, Media Design for Language, Educational Technology Division, Ministry of Education; Ms Yeo Sweet Pheng Sharon, Head, Industry Development, Industry-Based Training Division, Ms Tan Way Ngee Jilyn, Senior Specialist, Pre-School Education, Schools Division, Ministry of Education; Ms Tan Lee Suang, Section Head, Electronics, School of Electronics & Info-Comm Technology, ITE College West, Institute of Technical Education; Yong Kee Yen Thomas, Assistant Director (Physical, Sports & Outdoor Education) Talent Development, Sports, Senior Specialist, Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Ms Cheong Mei Kuen, Manager, Manufacturing Services Curriculum, Curriculum & Educational Development Division, Institute of Technical Education; Mdm Yeow Wei Cheng Irene, Assistant Director (Physical, Sports & Outdoor Education) (Sports Facilities & Equipment), Senior Specialist, Physical Education, Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Mrs Lim-Tay Chew Wang, Manager, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Nanyang Technological University, Ministry of Education; Lee Yeu Hong, Senior Educational Psychologist, Special Educational Needs Division, Ministry of Education; Mrs Ng-Goh Siew Lai, Manager, Laboratories, School of Computer Science and Engineering, Nanyang Technological University, Ministry of Education; Ms Pang Wen Mei Ivonne, Senior Educational Psychologist, Special Educational Needs Division, Ministry of Education; Ong Tian Chye Simon, Senior Manager, Department of Estates & Development, Singapore Polytechnic; Neo Teck Yong Lawrence, Lead Research Specialist, Applied Measurement & Psychological Sciences, Research and Management Information Division, Ministry of Education; Ms Lee Peck Siam, Manager, School of Computing, Singapore Polytechnic; Lim Wen Chiang, Lead Research Specialist, International, Benchmarking and Research 2, Research and Management Information Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Li Shu Yun, Senior Lecturer, School of Humanities, Nanyang Technological University, Ministry of Education; Mr Jayakumar s/o Navaretnam, Vice-Principal, Administration, Yishun Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Leong Hong Fai, Senior IT Architect, NUS Information Technology, National University of Singapore, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tan Shao May, Vice-Principal, Deyi Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Tay Huck Sun, Manager, School of Engineering, Nanyang Polytechnic; Tan Whye Wee Jeffrey, Vice-Principal, Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road), Ministry of Education; Ms Wong May Yin Karen, Senior Associate Director, Centre for Remote Imaging, Sensing & Processing, National University of Singapore, Ministry of Education; Sivakumar s/o Viswanathan, Vice-Principal, Damai Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Chin Kok Leong, Section Head, Vertical Transportation, School of Engineering, ITE College East, Institute of Technical Education; Mdm Phua Kia Ling, Vice-Principal, Singapore Chinese Girls’ Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mohd Nassir Bin Ros, Manager (Projects), Estates Management Department, Nanyang Polytechnic; Mdm Goh Siew Ling Maria, Vice-Principal, East Spring Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Khor Seo Koon June, Deputy Manager (Counselling), Student Care & Guidance Department, Nanyang Polytechnic, Ms Diana Goh Boon Lang, Vice-Principal, Teck Whye Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Leong Pui Kuen Gladys, Section Head, Physical Education, School of Business & Services, ITE College Central, Institute of Technical Education; Lee Chee Chong, Vice-Principal, Administration, Bedok Green Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Cheng Lai Yin Angela, Manager, School of Business Management, Nanyang Polytechnic; Mdm Lim Ying Ying, Vice-Principal, Cedar Girls’ Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Tham Wai Mun Lawrence, Manager, School of Information Technology, Nanyang Polytechnic; Mdm Lim Peck Chin Yenlyn, Vice-Principal, Damai Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Lim Tien Theng Jeanne, Manager, School of Life Skills & Communication, Singapore Polytechnic; Quek Swee Nee, Vice-Principal, West View Primary School, Ministry of Education; Yap Kwang Yen Michael, Senior Manager, Data Services, IT Services Department, Temasek Polytechnic; Ms Esther Ong Chin Chin, Vice-Principal, Marsiling Primary School, Ministry of Education; Sim Ban Sheong Jeremy, Course Chair, School of Business, Temasek Polytechnic; Ms Kee Lee Ling, Vice-Principal, Compassvale Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Dr Lau Quek Choon, Senior Manager, School of Life Sciences & Chemical Technology, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Ms Lim Guihao, Vice-Principal, Bowen Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Loo Bee Bee, Associate Director, Department of Psychology, Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences, National University of Singapore, Ministry of Education; Koh Kai Hong, Vice-Principal, Zhonghua Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Abbas Bin Ismail, Course Chair, School of Engineering, Temasek Polytechnic; Ms Sulasni Binte Abdul Rahman, Vice-Principal, Ahmad Ibrahim Primary School, Ministry of Education; Juraimi Bin Jumahat, Senior Lecturer, School of Technology for the Arts, Republic Polytechnic; K T Sivakumar, Education Officer, Ministry of Education (seconded to Ministry of Social and Family Development); Ms Seeneth d/o Kamila Hanifa, Assistant Director (Administration), School of Infocomm, Republic Polytechnic; Ms Lim Luck Siew, Teaching Fellow, National Institute Of Education, Ministry of Education; Ms Tan Siok Ching, Deputy Director, School of InfoComm Technology, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Liang Hong Poh, Teaching Fellow, National Institute Of Education, Ministry of Education; Ms Chew Chai Luan, Senior Lecturer, School of Management and Communication, Republic Polytechnic; Dr Chan Chiu Ming, Dean, Academic Department, Singapore Centre for Chinese Language, Ministry of Education; Ms Tan Hui Min Evon, Associate Director, Centre for Quantum Technologies, National University of Singapore, Ministry of Education; Ms Sharifah Mufidah Bte Mohamed Aljunied, Lead Assessment Specialist (Humanities), Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board; Mr Low Heng Keong Ivan, Senior Associate Director, Office of Postgraduate Professional Programmes, Singapore Management University, Ministry of Education; Ms Yee Wai Theng Esther, Lead Research Specialist, Assessment Research (Examinations), Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board; Mdm Wen Binbin Wenny, Manager, Undergraduate Research Experience on Campus Programme Office, Nanyang Technological University, Ministry of Education; Oh Ek Wah, Senior Assessment Specialist (Chinese Language), Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board; See Yong Jiunn, Manager, Student Welfare & Integration, Student Affairs Office, Nanyang Technological University, Ministry of Education; Ng Teck Kie Anthony, Senior Manager, Exam Systems, Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board; Yeo Hai Wee Edward, Assistant Director (Capability & Industry), School of Sports, Health and Leisure, Republic Polytechnic; Ms Tan Whai Sze, Senior Teacher, Elias Park Primary School, Ministry of Education; Poh Aik Hwa, Senior Manager, Finance, Finance Office, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Gng Kuan Lai, Head of Department, Hai Sing Catholic School, Ministry of Education; Ms Sumita d/o Govindan, Senior Manager, SMU Libraries, Singapore Management University, Ministry of Education; Ms Han Chin Woon Janice, School Staff Developer, New Town Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Kuek Qian-Ru Michelle, Manager, NUS Centre for the Arts, National University of Singapore, Ministry of Education; Koh Choon Kiat Raymond, Head of Department, Meridian Primary School, Ministry of Education; Chang Chow Khin, Head of Department, Vocational Education, Crest Secondary School, Institute of Technical Education; Cheang Cheng Guan Geoffrey, Senior Teacher, Meridian Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Yang Xin, Senior Assistant Manager, Cluster Operation, School of Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Nanyang Technological University, Ministry of Education; Harms Collin, Head of Department, Pasir Ris Crest Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Cai Bing, Manager, Technical Operations, Office of Development and Facilities Management, Nanyang Technological University, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lee Jing Yng, Head of Department, Punggol Cove Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Madelyn Ho Fee Muen, Senior Associate Director, Office of the Deputy President (Research & Technology), National University of Singapore, Ministry of Education; Ms Goh Yan Ping Yvonne, Level Head, Punggol Green Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms See Mui Heok Jacqueline, Senior Associate Director, Dean’s Office, NUS Business School, National University of Singapore, Ministry of Education; Ms Teo Yili Alison, Head of Department, Punggol View Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mohammad Khalid Bin Jaffar, Senior Manager, Office of Facilities Management, National University of Singapore; Koh Sze Wei, Head of Department, Tampines Meridian Junior College, Ministry of Education; Ms Chin Yuen Yee, Senior Manager, Department of Industrial Systems Engineering & Management, Faculty of Engineering, National University of Singapore, Ministry of Education; Mdm Salenah Bte Mohamed Salleh, Assistant Year Head, Bedok Green Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Liza Bte Ashari, Assistant Year Head, Bedok South Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Irdawaty Binte Mawardi, Head of Department, Bedok View Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Shanthi Panjiawarnam, Year Head, Fengshan Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Siti Shahrina Bte Rahmat, Level Head, Junyuan Primary School, Ministry of Education; Teo Hock Chye, Head of Department, Poi Ching School, Ministry of Education; Lee Beng Teck Jonathan, Year Head, Red Swastika School, Ministry of Education; Ng Siong Boon, Head of Department, Temasek Junior College, Ministry of Education; Muhamad Fadly Bin Mohd Ariff, Head of Department, Temasek Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Lim Siok Hua, Head of Department, Temasek Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Lim Yew Chai, Operations Manager, Yu Neng Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Ng Kay Gek, Senior Teacher, Angsana Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Quek Lew Cheng, Senior Teacher, Chongzheng Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Norizan Bte Syed Ahamed, Year Head, East Spring Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Sng Sok Hean Clara, Subject Head, East Spring Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Peh Joe-Han Camillus, Head of Department, Fern Green Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Sucillia Bte Sukiman, School Staff Developer, Junyuan Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Liuu Mee Tein Eunice, Head of Department, Springdale Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ang Sor Cheng, Head of Department, Springfield Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Aidil Effendy Md Said, Head of Department, Yumin Primary School, Ministry of Education; Daryl Tan Yong Leng, Head of Department, Anglican High School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Yeo Lee Theng, Year Head, Changkat Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tan Siew Chen Jacinda, Head of Department, Damai Primary School, Ministry of Education; Thong Ching Guan, Subject Head, Damai Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Yang Ziyi, Head of Department, Kong Hwa School, Ministry of Education; Ms Nur Hikmah binte Amir Hamzah Adi, Administration Manager, St Anthony’s Canossian Primary School, Ministry of Education; Anwarul Haq B Mohamed Ali, Head of Department, St Anthony’s Canossian Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Quek Sr Ling, Senior Teacher, Telok Kurau Primary School, Ministry of Education; Sheikh Farid B Abdul Karim, Head of Department, Broadrick Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Nur Faezah binte Sumaimi, Administration Manager, Canossa Catholic Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Lai Szi Ern Anna, Subject Head, Geylang Methodist School (Primary), Ministry of Education; Mrs Toh Teck Wang, Senior Teacher, Geylang Methodist School (Secondary), Ministry of Education; Mdm Tng Shoo Ling @ Sara Tng, Year Head, Haig Girls’ School, Ministry of Education; Ms Lim Lin Lin, Year Head, Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School (Secondary), Ministry of Education; Mdm Tan Swee Leng, Senior Teacher, Ping Yi Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Sultana Rahman, School Staff Developer, Tanjong Katong Girls’ School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Song Shu Fang, Senior Teacher, Tanjong Katong Primary School, Ministry of Education; Chiang Shu Lee, Senior Teacher, Pasir Ris Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Loh Yun Kong, Senior Teacher, St Hilda’s Primary School, Ministry of Education; Lian Cheng Yong Richard, Head of Department, St Hilda’s Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Marlene Tan Liwei, Year Head, Tampines North Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Kuek Mei Mei Esther, Year Head, Tampines Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Wee Jer Wen, Year Head, Waterway Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lim Hui Yuen, Head of Department, White Sands Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Desiree Long Yin Yin, Year Head, CHIJ (Katong), Ministry of Education; Mdm Keh Lena, Head of Department, CHIJ Katong Convent, Ministry of Education; Rahmat B Sanip, Head of Department, Maha Bodhi School, Ministry of Education; Ms Lee Jia Min Cheryl, Year Head, Manjusri Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Beh Choo Kim, Senior Teacher, Ngee Ann Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Aruna, Year Head, Opera Estate Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Wong Siew Lin, Head of Department, St Patrick’s School, Ministry of Education; Chan Soo Heong Julius, Senior Teacher, Victoria Junior College, Ministry of Education; Mdm Basharahil Nabilah Kabir Ali, School Staff Developer, Victoria School, Ministry of Education; Sim Chenhui Colin, Year Head, Bowen Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Goh Peck Leng Margaret, Year Head, CHIJ St Joseph’s Convent, Ministry of Education; Lye Guo Rong Lionel, Head of Department, Eunoia Junior College, Ministry of Education; Ms Sim Seok Hong, Head of Department, North Vista Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lim Shiew Fong Lucia, Subject Head, North Vista Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tan Ee Lee, School Staff Developer, Palm View Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Tan Suan Eng Veronica, Senior Teacher, Rivervale Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Sim Mui Huang, Head of Department, Rosyth School, Ministry of Education; Tan Hiang Meng Stanley Ignatius, Head of Department, Seng Kang Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Yap Li Ling, Head of Department, Xinmin Primary School, Ministry of Education; Lee Foo Yong, Head of Department, Xinmin Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Inderjeet Kaur d/o Harbans Singh, Head of Department, Ahmad Ibrahim Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ng Ai Peng Jason, Head of Department, Chongfu School, Ministry of Education; Ng Chee Meng, Head of Department, Chung Cheng High (Yishun) School, Ministry of Education; Ms Sia Seok Hui, Head of Department, Jiemin Primary School, Ministry of Education; Soh Chee Yong Alvin, Lead Teacher, Montfort Junior School, Ministry of Education; Saiful Bahri Bin Idris, Head of Department, Naval Base Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lim Lee Joon, Senior Teacher, Northland Primary School, Ministry of Education; Lim Kah Leong Marc, Vice-Principal, Yishun Innova Junior College, Ministry of Education; Ms Heng Xiang Jun, Senior Teacher, Singapore Chinese Girls’ Primary School, Ministry of Education; Chua Han Wee, Head of Department, Xishan Primary School, Ministry of Education; Tan Hong Peng, Year Head, Yishun Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Zhang Jinjuan, Senior Teacher, Yishun Town Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ngoh Hwee Suan, Senior Teacher, Anchor Green Primary School, Ministry of Education; Yong Eng Kiat, Senior Teacher, Anderson Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tan Bee Hong Grace, Head of Department, Catholic High School (Primary), Ministry of Education; Chiew Chee Song, Head of Department, Compassvale Primary School, Ministry of Education; Chan Haw Ling, School Staff Developer, Compassvale Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Shanti d/o Kulantaipian, Senior Teacher, Edgefield Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Tan Sio Ling, Year Head, Edgefield Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Seah Teck Ping Junice, Head of Department, Fernvale Primary School, Ministry of Education; Chia Peng Hee Colin, Head of Department, Hougang Primary School, Ministry of Education; Sunny Ng Chan Fei, Head of Department, Hougang Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Tan Chor Yin Erin, Subject Head, Pei Hwa Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Tan Swan Kiat Christopher, Head of Department, Serangoon Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ong Siew Lee, Head Of Department, Yio Chu Kang Primary School, Ministry of Education; Dr Goh Sock Pio, School Staff Developer, Greendale Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Tng Wee Li, Year Head, Greendale Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Hong Bee Yuen, Senior Teacher, Horizon Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Shariffa Aminah Bt Sy Ishak Alsre, Year Head, Maris Stella High School (Secondary), Ministry of Education; Mrs Jean Tan Nee Ho, Senior Teacher, Mee Toh School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Chua Seow Ling, Senior Teacher, Nan Chiau High School, Ministry of Education; Tan Ban Sun, Lead Teacher, Nan Chiau Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Zainab Binte Haron, Lead Teacher, North Spring Primary School, Ministry of Education; Tay Teck Seng, Subject Head, Punggol Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Tan Toh Hwee, Year Head, Singapore Sports School, Ministry of Education; Ms Norfahizah Bte Abdul Majid, Assistant Year Head, Admiralty Primary School, Ministry of Education; Chua Wee Lian William, Senior Teacher, Anderson Serangoon Junior College, Ministry of Education; Mdm Pay Gim Hean, School Staff Developer, Evergreen Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Tan Wah Sing, Senior Teacher, Evergreen Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Yeo Xinru, Head of Department, Marsiling Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lee Puay Hoon, Senior Teacher, Marsiling Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Tay Chu Yong Damien, Head of Department, Qihua Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Fung Eng Chu, Head of Department, Riverside Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Lee Lye Peng, Senior Teacher, Spectra Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Peh Hwee Ee, Administration Manager, Woodgrove Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tan Ting Ting, Senior Teacher, Woodlands Ring Primary School, Ministry of Education; M Gnanasekaran, Senior Teacher, Woodlands Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mrs Sharon Yeo, Level Head, Anderson Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Chen Bi Jun, Head of Department, Deyi Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Soon Li Ming Karen, Year Head, Huamin Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Jennifer Neo Bee Khim, Lead Teacher, Naval Base Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Chua Pey Wen, Senior Teacher, North View Primary School, Ministry of Education; Tan Yaw Jin, Head of Department, Orchid Park Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Tan Chee Wee, Subject Head, Presbyterian High School, Ministry of Education; Ms Tong Mun Hwee, Assistant Year Head, Yishun Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Haryantie Bte Mustafa, Head of Department, Canberra Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Koh Puay Leng Joan, Head of Department, Bukit Panjang Government High School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ang Chia Chia, Senior Teacher, Fuchun Primary School, Ministry of Education; Tan Hock Ann, Head of Department, Fuchun Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Kho Ee Ling Jacqueline, Head of Department, Riverside Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mrs Tham-Chin Mei Ling, Senior Teacher, Si Ling Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mr Mohamad Idris Bin Asmuri, Head of Department, Wellington Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lim Wan Ling, Level Head, Woodlands Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ng Chai Ngoh, Year Head, Yishun Innova Junior College, Ministry of Education; Ms Nah Ser Yen, Head of Department, Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Suhardi B Marino, Subject Head, Endeavour Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Reena Rai, Head of Department, Greenwood Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mohamed Khairil Bin Mohamed Jamil, Year Head, Innova Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Phua Susie, Senior Teacher, Northoaks Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Subashini d/o Gopalakrishnan, Senior Teacher, Sembawang Primary School, Ministry of Education; Loke Cheok Meng Shamen, Year Head, Sembawang Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ganesan s/o Nadarajan, Head of Department, Woodlands Ring Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Sudhesh Vasu Dash, Head of Department, Ang Mo Kio Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Ng Kae Pheng, Head of Department, Ang Mo Kio Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Chu Yen Shuet Clarabelle, Administration Manager, CHIJ Our Lady Of The Nativity, Ministry of Education; Martin Lee Tze Chuen, Head of Department, Holy Innocents’ High School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Sarah Koh Hui Khoon, Head of Department, Holy Innocents’ Primary School, Ministry of Education; Leong Wai Phang, Year Head, Mayflower Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm S. Santhi, Head of Department, Mayflower Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Loh Ka Yee, Year Head, Punggol Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Tan Shu Fen, Head of Department, Serangoon Garden Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Puah Puay Koon Eileen, Head of Department, Blangah Rise Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Huang Wen Qing, Head of Department, Bukit Merah Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Keong Tian Siang, Level Head, Crescent Girls’ School, Ministry of Education; Alvin Lim Hsu Jin, Head of Department, Fairfield Methodist School (Primary), Ministry of Education; Ezal Bin Sani, Lead Teacher, Fairfield Methodist School (Secondary), Ministry of Education; Mohamed Asan Bin Mohideen Pitchay, Year Head, Kent Ridge Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Woon Wei Li, Assistant Year Head, New Town Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Chen Chai Kim, Head of Department, Pei Tong Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mr Atraju s/o Kanan Ramdas, Head of Department, Queenstown Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Chee Danjie Jacqueline, Head of Department, Queenstown Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Siah Swee Chuan, Senior Guidance Officer, Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Ms Goh Yi Ling Elissa, Head of Department, Tanglin Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ong Ghim Muay, Head of Department, Anglo-Chinese School (Primary), Ministry of Education; Oh Boon Teck, Senior Teacher, Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road), Ministry of Education; Mdm Jasmine Manimala Suppramaniam, Head of Department, Beatty Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Rajini Devi d/o Ram Rattan, Year Head, CHIJ Primary School (Toa Payoh), Ministry of Education; Neo Say Ghee, Administration Manager, CHIJ Secondary School (Toa Payoh), Ministry of Education; Joel Prathiev Vinson, Head of Department, First Toa Payoh Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Goh Ming Sze, Head of Department, Kheng Cheng School, Ministry of Education; Yeo Lim Khun, Subject Head, Marymount Convent School, Ministry of Education; Teo Tze-Wei, Head of Department, National Junior College, Ministry of Education; Lee Wen Ming Mark, Administration Manager, Pei Chun Public School, Ministry of Education; Ms Yue Siew Poh, Year Head, Raffles Girls’ Primary School, Ministry of Education; Lim Bing Hui, Year Head, St Margaret’s Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Judy Chan Pei Ru, Head of Department, Alexandra Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Tan Chu Hwei, Head of Department, Cantonment Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Lui Ling, Head of Department, CHIJ (Kellock), Ministry of Education; Ms Soh Hwee Lin, Head of Department, Gan Eng Seng Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Koh Qinghui, Head of Department, Hong Wen School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Chen Ping Xin, Head of Department, Outram Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Kathleen Lee Mui Hwa, Head of Department, River Valley Primary School, Ministry of Education; Abdul Khalik B Saidin, Head of Department, Zhangde Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Zhang Min, Senior Teacher, Anglo-Chinese School (Junior), Ministry of Education; Tan Cheng Hai, Head of Department, Bendemeer Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Nurilhuda Binte Ahmad, Subject Head, Farrer Park Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Sunarfa Binte Supaah, Head of Department, St Andrew’s Junior College, Ministry of Education; Norman s/o Selvaraju, Level Head, St Andrew’s Junior School, Ministry of Education; Ms Sujatha Paramathayalan, Head of Department, St Andrew’s Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Khoo May Ying Elaine, Head of Department, St Margaret’s Primary School, Ministry of Education; Chia Qing Huang, Outdoor Programme Manager, Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Fu Chee Sheng, Head of Department, Bartley Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Chua Ee Ling Elaine Isabelle, Head of Department, Cedar Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Deepa Thampuran, Head of Department, CHIJ Our Lady Of Good Counsel, Ministry of Education; Leong Chong Ming, Senior Teacher, Nanyang Junior College, Ministry of Education; Mdm Yusmawati Bte Abdul Rahman, Head of Department, Peicai Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ngar Lee Cheng, Senior Teacher, St Gabriel’s Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ng Thiam Hock, Head of Department, St Gabriel’s Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Nasreen Binte Haji Shahabuddin, Senior Teacher, Xinghua Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Wong Wan Loo, Head of Department, Yangzheng Primary School, Ministry of Education; Sim Soon Teck Michael, Operations Manager, Yuying Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Ong Chui Hoon, Head of Department, Zhonghua Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm S Nirmala Devi, Lead Teacher, Guangyang Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ho Beng Khim, Level Head, Guangyang Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Khoo Koon Lye Spencer, Year Head, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ravathi d/o Velayuthan, Lead Teacher, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Azlina Bte Mohd Nor, Head of Department, Teck Ghee Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mohammed Ridzal B Mohammed Ali, Head of Department, Townsville Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Low Hooi Yee, Head of Department, Whitley Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ong Bee Teng, Senior Teacher, Anglo-Chinese Junior College, Ministry of Education; Mdm Chan May Ling, Senior Teacher, Clementi Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Tan Wen Yi, Lead Teacher, Clementi Town Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mrs Irene Tan Seng Chew, Head of Department, Henry Park Primary School, Ministry of Education; Thomas Lim Kok Tiong, Lead Teacher, Nan Hua Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Kasumawati Benti Wansi, Senior Teacher, New Town Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Chua Gim San, Senior Teacher, Qifa Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Chia Hwee Chin, Head of Department, Yuhua Primary School, Ministry of Education; Woo Wai Hoong, Head of Department, Chua Chu Kang Primary School, Ministry of Education; Chan Chok Seng, Year Head, Concord Primary School, Ministry of Education; Fairuzaman Bin Haidzir, Head of Department, De La Salle School, Ministry of Education; Ow Gan Pin, Head of Department, Dunearn Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ee Yin Ren Gus, Administration Manager, Hillgrove Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Leow Saw Ping, Head of Department, Unity Primary School, Ministry of Education; Boh Chuan Xiang, Year Head, Unity Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lim Siok Ming Margaret, Senior Teacher, Jurong West Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Norlina Tan Abdullah @ Tan Bee, Administration Manager, Juying Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ong Siew Har, Head of Department, Juying Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Goh Gek Kheng Belinda, Lead Teacher, Methodist Girls’ School (Primary), Ministry of Education; Ms Chua Mei Sze, Head of Department, Pioneer Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Lim Suat Lay, Year Head, West Grove Primary School, Ministry of Education; Hector Heng Yih Foo, Head of Department, Westwood Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Abdul Wahab B Abdul Rahman, Senior Teacher, Xingnan Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Cheng Joo Hiang, Year Head, Bukit View Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Ang Bee Lee, Year Head, Bukit View Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Wee Boon Nee, Lead Teacher, Dazhong Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lye Yoke Pheng, Head of Department, Huaa Yi Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Zulkarnain Bin Daud, Head of Department, Jurong Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Teo Kah Ping, Senior Teacher, Jurong Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tracey-Anne Sim Ching Hien, Subject Head, Keming Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Kuan Suan Shi, Subject Head, Lianhua Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Teo Hsien-lei Patsy, Year Head, St Anthony’s Primary School, Ministry of Education; Leung Yulun, Head of Department, Yuan Ching Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Wen Li Li, Head of Department, Beacon Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm S Premalatha, Head of Department, Chua Chu Kang Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Arivalagan s/o Rajangam, Head of Department, Greenridge Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Khairunisa Bte Mohamed Ya’akob, Head of Department, Greenridge Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Lee Pei Pei Priscilla, Head of Department, School of Science and Technology, Ministry of Education; Ong Sock Koon (Wang Shukun), Year Head, Teck Whye Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ho Soo Yin, Senior Teacher, West Spring Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Haryyanny Binte Awang, Head of Department, West View Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Goh Jee Lwee Audrey, Head of Department, Zhenghua Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ang Boon Suat, Head of Department, Zhenghua Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Choo Chee Yeong, Head of Department, Assumption Pathway School, Ministry of Education; Ms Sewa Duu Jong, Head of Department, Boon Lay Garden Primary School; Ministry of Education; Mdm Regina d/o Arulanandan, Senior Teacher, CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace, Ministry of Education; Mdm Foong Woon Yin Joanna Adeline, Head of Department, Fajar Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Yap Chin Ping, Head of Department, Kranji Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Njoo Kiat Guan Alwin, School Staff Developer, Teck Whye Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Chua Yew Sein Michael, Year Head, West Spring Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Cecilia Chia Siew Hiang, Administration Manager, Westwood Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Ng Yaw Ling, School Staff Developer, Yew Tee Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Jayanthi d/o Appachamy, Head of Department, Bukit Batok Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Nah Hong Leong, Head of Department, Commonwealth Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Lim Chai Ying, Year Head, Fuhua Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Teo Phin- Phin Clara, Head of Department, Fuhua Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Goh Hwee Kim Cynthia, Head of Department, Lakeside Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lee Koon Har Angela, Administration Manager, Millennia Institute, Ministry of Education; Mdm Daphne Chan Pei Sze, Vice-Principal, Frontier Primary School, Ministry of Education; Oh Chee Wee, Head of Department, River Valley High School, Ministry of Education; Ms Wong Ching Kuen Fion, Head of Department, Rulang Primary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Goh Kar Mui, Year Head, Shuqun Primary School, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lek Mei Xuan, Senior Teacher, Yuhua Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Sharon Ng Ye Chin, Year Head, Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School (Primary), Ministry of Education; Kwok Weng Meng Michael, Senior Teacher, South View Primary School, Ministry of Education; Chan Chiew Hua @ Ariff Chan, Dean, Raffles Institution, Ministry of Education; Mr Liu Heok Hing, Head of Department, Methodist Girls’ School, Ministry of Education; Ms Lee Su Yin, Director, Communications & Partnerships, Raffles Girls’ School (Secondary), Ministry of Education; Jeremy Liew Swee Chong, Director of Learning, St Joseph’s Institution, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tan Meei Yee Mae Pauline, Head of Department, Nanyang Girls’ High School, Ministry of Education; Terence Chiew Teck Tzer, Director, Innovation & Enterprise, Anglo Chinese School (Independent), Ministry of Education; Charles Low Boon Ann, Director, Student Development, Hwa Chong Institution, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tamil Selvi Muthair, Head of Department, Northlight School, Ministry of Education; Ms Chua Bann, Year Head, NUS High School of Mathematics & Science, Ministry of Education; Ms Amanda Sim Wai Mun, Dean, Singapore Chinese Girls’ School, Ministry of Education; Ms Mariette Ong Yen Pin, Head, Community Services, School Of The Arts, Ministry of Education; Ms Judy Isabel Koh Cheng Tee, Year Head, CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School (Primary), Ministry of Education; Ms Mavis Lim Ai Lian, Year Head, CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School (Secondary), Ministry of Education; Mun Shiun, Subject Head, Nan Hua High School, Ministry of Education; Ms Yew Gui Mei, Subject Head, Assumption English School, Ministry of Education; Ms Nuraini Binte Abu Bakar, School Staff Developer, Changkat Changi Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Dr Lian Hui, Assistant Director, International Relations, Planning Division, Ministry of Education; Ms Seow Chin Li, Lead Manager (Pupil Placement), Student Placement & Services Division, Ministry of Education; Tang Tai Wai David, Senior Teacher, Woodgrove Secondary School, Ministry of Education; Ms Ong Lay Hong, Senior Teacher, Zhonghua Secondary School, Ministry of Education

MINISTRY OF FINANCE

Ms Tay Hwee Ling Junie, Assistant Manager, Goods and Services Tax Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Ms Lim Li Keen Ivy, Assistant Manager, Individual Income Tax Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Ms Ng Yuen Mun, Senior Manager, Property Tax Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Lim Ming Siang, Senior Manager, Compliance Strategy and Insights Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Tan Siong Beng, Senior Assistant Director, Operations, Networked Trade Platform Office, Singapore Customs, Ministry of Finance; Kam Wen De, Head, Land and Infrastructure Programmes, Directorate, Ministry of Finance; Ms Ng Leng Leng, Head, Accountant-General’s Department, Ministry of Finance; Kong Yew Hon, Principal Intelligence Analyst, Investigation and Forensics Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Mdm Chim Geok Ping, Deputy Director, PACA, VITAL, Ministry of Finance; Ms Quek Swee Choon, Assistant Director, Records and Registry, Corporate Services Division, Administration Department, Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority; Ms Luar Hui Woon, Assistant Director (Policy & Research), Grant Management Division (seconded to Singapore Totalisator Board); Mdm Mehraj Nisa, Manager, Enforcement Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Ms Yue May May Audrey, Senior Manager, Corporate Tax Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Ms Wee Sok Cheng, Deputy Head, Permits Compliance Branch, Compliance Division, Singapore Customs, Ministry of Finance; Tan Chor Suan Donald, Deputy Head, Sea Checkpoints Branch, Checkpoints Division, Singapore Customs, Ministry of Finance; Ms Lim Siew Choo, Head, Tax Policy Directorate, Ministry of Finance

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Ms Wendy Lio Ee Wen, Deputy Director, Overseas Personnel, Human Resource Directorate

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Ms Sarah Leong Pui Si, Deputy Director (Hospital Services), Hospital Services Division, Ministry of Health; Ms Rachel Ngo Xiu Ting, Deputy Director, Healthy Ageing, Healthy Ageing Programmes, Health Promotion Board; Ms Chua Sze Sze, Consultant Scientist, Testing & Quality Control, Blood Supply Management, Blood Services Group, Health Sciences Authority; Lee Yi Min, Deputy Director (Subvention), Healthcare Finance Division, Ministry of Health; Ms Faezah Binte Shaikh Kadir, Senior Manager, Home & Community Care Division, Agency for Integrated Care; Liew Phey Bong, Deputy Director, NHG CIO Office, Integrated Health Information Systems; Ms Kwong Lai Yee, Deputy Director and Head of Finance, Finance, 1FSS, MOH Holdings; Ms Wong Yee May, Principal Pharmacist (Specialist), Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Soh Lay Beng, Head, Pharmacy, Institute of Mental Health, National Healthcare Group; Ms Gladys Wong Hooi Chuan, Senior Principal Dietitian, Nutrition & Dietetics, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Karen Gomathy d/o Rajoo, Assistant Director of Nursing, Outpatient Management Unit, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Tan Soo Thian, Senior Nurse Manager, General Surgery Clinic, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Cui Lin, Senior Principal Scientific Officer, National Public Health Laboratory (National Centre for Infectious Diseases), Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Richard Low Sai Yin, Deputy Head, Nursing, Youth Preventive Services Division, Nursing & Clinical Standards, Health Promotion Board; Ms Lee So Leh, Assistant Director of Nursing, Institute of Mental Health, National Healthcare Group; Ms Lim Siew Hong, Deputy Director, Human Resource, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Lim Sing Yong, Deputy Director, Population Health Office; Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Janet Teo Poh Kim, Assistant Director, Ambulatory Service Admin, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Mdm Serene Foo Ai Buay, Senior Assistant Director, HQ Operations, National University Polyclinics, National University Health System; Ms Sam Pei Fen, Senior Nurse Clinician, Community Nursing, National University Health System; Ms Ann Toh Chin Sien, Senior Manager, Clinical Services, National University Polyclinics, National University Health System; Ms Susan Lam So Shan, Senior Nurse Manager, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Lee Hwee Siang, Senior Nurse Manager, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Lim Su Lin, Senior Assistant Director, Dietetics, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Sanda d/o Thangarajoo, Assistant Director, Division of Nursing Admin – Patient Care, Services & Professional Affairs Admin, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Aw Lian Ping, Senior Principal Radiographer I, Radiology Division of Radiological Sciences, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Raymond Teo Chee Yang, Assistant Director, Division of Organisation Planning & Performance, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ng Joo Miang, Senior Manager, Security, Division of Estate Management, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Tan Mei Fen, Deputy Director, Inpatient Operations, Changi General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Ong Siew Yit, Assistant Director, Nursing, Changi General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Wong Mei Wah, Senior Nurse Manager, Sengkang General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Julia Eng Chui Lee, Deputy Director, Nursing, Nursing Division, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Francis Ngoi Chong Ling, Senior Manager, Radiotherapy Services, Division of Radiation Oncology, National Cancer Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services; Ms Chan Tanee, Manager, Perfusion, National Heart Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services; Dr Ng Wai May, Deputy Director, Nursing, Neuroscience Nursing, National Neuroscience Institute, Singapore Health Services

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

DSP(2) Ying Shan Fei Angela, Head (Training), Clementi Division, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; DSP(2) Chng Wei Liang James, Training Officer (Safety), Training & Capability Development Department, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; DSP(2) Wan Noorsheba Binte Abdul Ghani, Head (Support & Technical), Woodlands Division, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; DSP(2) Toh Ka Huat, Company Commander (Police Tactical Troop), Special Operations Command, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; DSP(2) Chew Tee Hee, Chief Investigation Officer, Bedok Division, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; DSP(2) Ting Tze Ching Polly, Commanding Officer, Police Custodial Branch, Central Division, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; DSP(2) Naguib Bin Ahyar OC (Payment Systems Fraud Branch), Commercial Affairs Department, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Mr Yeo Wenjie, OC Intel Analysis & Processing Section, Clementi Division, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Chen Xuchu Bosco, Manager (People Performance Development), Manpower Department, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; MAJ(2) Chia Peng Peng, AD Logs Dept (Logistics Supplies), Singapore Civil Defence Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; MAJ(2) Rahsid Bin Mohd Noor, Head, Fire Investigation, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; SUPT(1A) Lim Chee Hoe, Head (Processing Unit), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs; SUPT(1A) Senthamarai Vaithilingam, Head (Repatriation), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs; SUPT(1A) Tee Shaw Wei, Sr AC (Grd Ops), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs; SUPT(1A) Tan Kok Hwa, Dy Cmdr (Intel), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs; SUPT(1A) Lim Lam Seng, Assistant Commander (Corporate Services), Cluster C, Singapore Prison Service, Ministry of Home Affairs; Dr Jasmin Kaur, Senior Assistant Director (Data & Analysis Branch), Strategic Planning Division, Singapore Prison Service, Ministry of Home Affairs; SUPT(1A) Cheam Tiong Pheng, Senior Assistant Director (Logistics Branch), Logistics & Finance Division, Singapore Prison Service, Ministry of Home Affairs; DSP(2) Kiu Cher Han, Head (Capability & Curriculum Development), Staff Development Division, Singapore Prison Service, Ministry of Home Affairs; Mdm Low Ai Ling, SAD (Communications Division), Communications Division, Central Narcotics Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs; Mdm Khoo Ching Ping Sharon, SAD (Staff Development Div), Staff Development Division, Central Narcotics Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ramalingam Narendran, Head, Ministry of Home Affairs; DSP(2) Goh Chiew Chuan, Head, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ms Tan Tiow Min, Head, Ministry of Home Affairs; SUPT(1) Timothy Ker Kien Ping, Head, Ministry of Home Affairs; Chia Huang Pin, SAD (Learning Systems & Development), Home Team Academy, Ministry of Home Affairs; Mdm Tan Mei Yung Lisa, SAD (People), Yellow Ribbon Singapore, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ms Tan Lip Ying, Snr Assistant Registrar (Operations), Policy Development Division, Registry of Societies, Ministry of Home Affairs; Lim Chong Jin, Roland, DD (Risk Management), Risk Management & Audit Group, Ministry of Home Affairs

MINISTRY OF LAW

Ms Huang Qinyi, Senior Assistant Director, Human Capital/ Knowledge & Workspace, Intellectual Property Office of Singapore; Ms Najibah Binte Mohd Saleh, Senior Assistant Director (Private Trustee in Bankruptcy Compliance & Professional Standards) & (Adjudication), Insolvency & Public Trustee’s Office, Ministry of Law; Ms Chua Hwee Ling, Senior Manager, Interim Use Planning, Singapore Land Authority

MINISTRY OF MANPOWER

Mdm Soon Kim Yen, Assistant Director, Occupational Safety & Health Division, Ministry of Manpower; Ms Zhuo Xiling, Product Owner, WINS Programme Office, Ministry of Manpower; Terry Tan Che Wei, Senior Assistant Director, Customer Responsiveness Department, Ministry of Manpower; Dunsford Denny Ramon, Senior Assistant Director, Corporate Communications Department, Ministry of Manpower; Tan Jia Yong, Assistant Director, Manpower Planning & Policy Division, Ministry of Manpower; Lim Che Koon, Assistant Director, Work Pass Division, Ministry of Manpower; Mdm Loh Nai Noi, Senior Deputy Director, Member Application Systems 3, Central Provident Fund Board; Soo Piang Kwong, Head, Service Centre, Central Provident Fund Board; Ms Ho Mun Ngan, Principal Consultant, Healthcare Application Systems, Central Provident Fund Board; Walsalam Mabel Raj Principal Database Administrator, Technology Operations, Central Provident Fund Board; Ms Ong Poh Ching, Assistant Director, Corporate Planning & Management Department, Ministry of Manpower; Ms Wong Wei Phing, Senior Assistant Director, Foreign Manpower Management Division, Ministry of Manpower

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Ong Wee Teck, Deputy Director, Human Capital & Organisational Development, Corporate Development Division, Ministry of National Development; Teo Yeu Min, Deputy Director (Maintenance Management), Commercial Properties Management Department, Properties & Land Group,Housing & Development Board; Ms Eslindah binte Ismail, Deputy Director, Parks, Parks North West, Parks West, National Parks Board; Mdm Tang Puay Ling, Senior Manager, Car Parks, Operations, Urban Redevelopment Authority; Ms Low Yee Mei, Deputy Director, BCA Academy, School of Executive And Continuing Education, Building and Construction Authority; Ms Lee Yueh Lih, Senior Manger, Licensing, Investigation Licensing, Council for Estate Agencies; Mdm Ng Wei Ling Charlene, Deputy Director, Research & Development, Research & Development Division,Ministry of National Development; Taufik bin Mohamed Ibrahim, Deputy Director, Streetscape, Arboriculture, Streetscape, National Parks Board; Mdm Wang Siew Ngoh, Senior Administrative Manager, Development Control, Central, Urban Redevelopment Authority; Ms Lu Ji Ju, Principal Associate Engineer, Building Resilience Group, Enforcement And Structural Inspection Department, Building and Construction Authority; Ms Chong Hui Chin, Deputy Director (Innovation & Process Excellence), Organisational Excellence Department, Corporate Development Group, Housing & Development Board; Soon Hwee Yeow Jason, Deputy Director, Human Resource, Human Resource, Corporate Services, National Parks Board; Mdm Ng Mui Leng, Senior IT Manager, Digital Planning Lab, Urban Redevelopment Authority; Tan Beng Hun Alan, Principal Associate Engineer, Building Engineering Group, Construction And Structural Investigation Department, Building and Construction Authority; Su Weifeng, Principal Estate Manager, Administration & Accounting Department, Estate Administration & Property Group, Housing & Development Board; Ms Lui Yock Siew, Deputy Director, Corporate Strategy & Planning, Corporate Policy & Planning, Corporate Strategy and Planning, National Parks Board; Mdm Liew Li Lian, Principal Engineering Executive, Development Coordination 2, Urban Redevelopment Authority; Mdm Lee Foo Yong, Senior Principal Associate, Built Environment Research And Innovation Institute, Digitalisation, Building and Construction Authority; Ms Lim Choo Heok, Principal Systems Analyst, Business Information Systems Department 2, Information Services Group, Housing & Development Board; Andy Dinesh, Deputy Director, Prosecution, Legal Services and Prosecution, Corporate Services, National Parks Board; Mdm Kong Yuqi, Senior Communications Manager, Corporate Development Group, Corporate Communications Department, Building and Construction Authority; Ms Toh Yuet Hsin, Deputy Director, Conservation, Central Nature Reserve Conservation, National Parks Board; Woo Kok Seng, Deputy Director, Facilities & Deputy Director, Facilities (JLG), Facilities Management, Corporate Services, National Parks Board

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Ms Tan Yan Yan, Assistant Director, Mental Health, National Council of Social Service; Ms Lee Lay Lan Irene, Deputy Director, Early Childhood Development Agency, Regulation & Standards, Ministry of Social and Family Development; Ms Ng Wei Chern, Assistant Director, Early Childhood Development Agency, Child Development, Ministry of Social and Family Development; Mdm Tng Siew Hwee Sally, Deputy Director, Social Policy and Services Group, Service Management & Resource Division, Ministry of Social and Family Development; Ms Nur Izzaty Binte Md Salleh, Deputy Director, Social Policy and Services Group, Planning Division, Ministry of Social and Family Development

MINISTRY OF SUSTAINABILITY AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Tan Seng Gok, Senior Engineer, Operations, Water Reclamation (Plants), PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency; Mdm Loo Poh Choo Dora, Senior Assistant Director, Environmental Public Health Division, Environmental Public Health Ops Dept, National Environment Agency; Ms Fadhlina binte Suhaimi, Assistant Director, Urban Food Solutions, Agri-tech and Food Innovation Department, Singapore Food Agency; Lee Poo Pyng, Senior Engineer, Singapore Works – Eastern, Water Supply (Plants), PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency; Zaini Bin Musa, Senior Engineer, Environmental Protection Division, Pollution Control Department, National Environment Agency; Dr Pranav S Joshi, Senior Assistant Director, Joint Operations, Operations Management Department, Singapore Food Agency; Er Jui Khee, Senior Engineer, Operation & Maintenance Div, Water Reclamation (Network), PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency; Mdm Judy Ho, Manager, Environmental Public Health Division, Environmental Public Health Ops Dept, National Environment Agency; Ms Elvina Lai Wai Yee, Deputy Director, Communications and Service Quality, Service Quality Department, Singapore Food Agency; Tan Kin Teo, Senior Engineer, Singapore Works – Central, Water Supply (Plants), PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency; Kuan Wensheng Raymond, Assistant Director, Public Health Policy & Planning Div, Public Health Policy Department, National Environment Agency; Dr Goh Kok Hui, Principal Engineer, Reservoir Management, Catchment & Waterways, PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency; Leow Beng Kwang, Senior Manager, Environmental Protection Division, Resource Conservation Dept, National Environment Agency; Victor Widjaja Dharma, Principal Engineer, Network Optimisation, Water Supply (Network), PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency; Mdm Ling Siew Tiang, Assistant Director, Corp Services & Development Division, Finance Department, National Environment Agency

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

Ms Neo Lay Hoon, Head (Trade & Internationalisation), Economics Division, Ministry of Trade and Industry; Mdm Lim Tien Chin Aileen, Deputy Director (Corporate Communications), Corporate Communications Division, Ministry of Trade and Industry; Ms Oh Chai Choo, Senior Specialist, Power System Operation Division, System Stability & Planning Dept, Energy Market Authority; Lim Kien Hwee, Deputy Director, Finance, Procurement & Administration, Enterprise Singapore; Tan Chin Huat, Dy Director, Treasury & Budgeting Dept, JTC Corporation; Tan Si Yuan, Deputy Director, Business Statistics Division, Department of Statistics, Ministry of Trade and Industry; Ng Ming Jie, Deputy Director, Policy & Markets, Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore; Ms Tan Wei Na, Assistant Vice-President, Investment Facilitations, Economic Development Board; Ms Cordelia Lee, Deputy Director, Corporate Planning, Sentosa Development Corporation; Ms Hsu Wee Ling Sylvia, Assistant Director, Financial Operations, Singapore Tourism Board; Dr Weng Ruifen, Principal Manager, Diagnostics Development Hub, Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Ms Lim Wei Ling Kerin, Director, Administration Department, Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Dr Chia Kok Lian Darwin, Director, Industry Regulation Division, NA, Energy Market Authority; Khairul Anwar Bin Mohamed Abdul Alim, Regional Group Director, Southeast Asia, Enterprise Singapore; Li Shiwen, Assistant Vice-President, Corporate Planning & Analytics, Economic Development Board; Ms Brigitte Fleischauer, Area Director, Central & Southern Europe, Singapore Tourism Board; Ms Hendriaty Binte Husni, Senior Manager, Brand & Marketing, Marketing & Experience, Brand, Marketing & Communications, Sentosa Development Corporation; Ho Yew Wee, Director, Industry Development Group, Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Ms Glenda Tan Shu Ying, Assistant Vice-President, Capital Goods, Economic Development Board; Oeni Jesse Satria, Deputy Director, Financing Ecosystem, Enterprise Singapore; Ms Ho Wan Ling, Area Director, Eastern China, Singapore Tourism Board; Jong Teck Keong, Deputy Director, Infrastructure Planning & Facilities Management, Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Ee Cher Chiang, Aaron, Deputy Director, Trade, Enterprise Singapore; Ms Shee Siok Woon, Director, Genome Institute of Singapore, Agency for Science, Technology and Research

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT

Yeo Jian Cong Aiden, Senior Asst Director, Security Policy, Ministry of Transport; Thomas Yeo Peng Hok, Senior Chief (Singapore Air Traffic Control Centre), Chief (Approach), Air Traffic Services Division, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; Andrew Clement Bheem, Senior Chief (Aerodrome), Chief (Seletar Tower), Air Traffic Services Division, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; George Foo He-Heong, Head (Personnel Licensing), Flight Standards Division, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; Ho Wee Sin, Deputy Director (Technical Standards and Support), Aeronautical Telecommunications and Engineering Division, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; Shaikh Abdullah Bin Ab Sukor, Head (Aviation Security), Airport Economic Regulation and Aviation, Security Division, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; Lee Geok San, Senior Project Manager, Thomson-East Coast & Cross Island Lines, Land Transport Authority; Mdm Loke Sow Leng, Manager, Contracts, Safety & Contracts, Land Transport Authority; Lee Poo Khiang Edwin, Principal Manager, Rail / Road Systems Engineering, Land Transport Authority; Shanmuganathan V. V., Deputy Manager, Licensing, Traffic & Road Operations, Land Transport Authority; Dr Chepurthy Veeresh Principal Manager, Geotechnical & Tunnels, Infrastructure Design & Engineering, Land Transport Authority; Wong Kok Wye, Manager, Community Partnership, Quality Service Manager Office, Land Transport Authority; Nurhakim Bin Hudri, Principal Project Manager, Rail Infrastructure & Expansion, Land Transport Authority; Mdm Wong Wai Ying, Senior Manager, Bus Contract Compliance & System, Public Transport, Land Transport Authority; Mdm Lee Fue Hwan, Principal Project Manager, North-South Corridor, Land Transport Authority; Tang Eng Hing, Deputy Manager, Rail Asset, Ops & Maintenance, Land Transport Authority; Cheong Mun Onn, Manager, Intelligent Transport System 2, Transportation Technology, Land Transport Authority; Mdm Yong Shie Kim, Manager, Collections, Receivables & Refunds, Finance, Land Transport Authority; Tan Peng Heng, Principal Project Manager, Commuter Facility Construction, Road & Commuter Infrastructure Devp, Land Transport Authority; Dr Koh Puay Ping, Senior Manager (Planning)Active Mobility, Active Mobility, Land Transport Authority; Ms Chua Cheng Geok, Senior Manager, IT Systems, IT, Cybersecurity & Digital Services, Land Transport Authority; Chan Seong Ngai Eric, Deputy Manager, Registration, Vehicle Services, Land Transport Authority; Koh Thong Yong, Senior Manager (MLP), Marine Licensing & Permits, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE

Ms Tham Su Fern, Assistant Director/Lead Consultant, Strategy and Transformation Office, Civil Service College; Ye Hongxiang, Deputy Director (Liaison), Communications Group, Prime Minister’s Office; Tok Thiam Soon Frederick, Assistant Director (Credibility Assessment Branch), Credibility Assessment Branch, Science and Tech/Special Projects, Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau, Prime Minister’s Office; Soo How Jiat Greg, Senior Application Infrastructure Engineer, Education Cluster Services, Government Technology Agency; Guo Jiajing, Senior Assistant Director/Senior Economist, Policy & Planning, NPTD, Strategy Group, Prime Minister’s Office; Toh Xiang Hui Jansen, Assistant Director (Economic Research), Strategic Issues, NCCS, Strategy Group, Prime Minister’s Office

STATE COURTS

Ms Quek Yi-Ching, Senior Assistant Director (Infrastructure), Corporate Services Division, State Courts

SUPREME COURT

Mdm Lim Kai Ling, Assistant Director, Infrastructure, Infrastructure and Court Services Directorate, Supreme Court The Commendation Medal (Posthumous)

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Late Ms Tan Pui Ling Angeline, Former Head of Department, Ai Tong School, Ministry of Education

The Commendation Medal (Military)

Pingat Penghargaan (Tentera)

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

SLTC Ang Keng-Ern Joshua, Former Head Plans Branch, Headquarters Armour, Singapore Armed Forces; SLTC Ang Wee Khee, Branch Head, Headquarters Signals and Command Systems, Singapore Armed Forces; SLTC Choo Jui Yeang, Operations Officer, Headquarters Submarine Squadron, Republic of Singapore Navy; SLTC Chow Tze Meng, Deputy Director (Master Planning), Defence Cyber Organisation, Ministry of Defence; SLTC Goh How Hiap Francis, Head Joint Operations Planning Branch, Joint Operations Department, Singapore Armed Forces; SLTC Low Puay Kng, Commanding Officer, Control of Personnel Centre, Singapore Armed Forces; SLTC Ng Kok Yeng Daniel, Deputy Head (Current Operations Group), Naval Operations Department, Republic of Singapore Navy; SLTC Ong Chiou Perng, Head Operations Branch, Headquarters Singapore Artillery, Singapore Armed Forces, SLTC Soliano Paulinhno Enrique Tan, Branch Head, Headquarters Commando, Singapore Armed Forces; SLTC Tan Eng Keong, PBS, Directing Staff (Air Force), Goh Keng Swee Command and Staff College, Singapore Armed Forces; SLTC (NS) Boon Teck Soon, PBS, Second In Command, Headquarters 93rd Singapore Armoured Brigade, Singapore Armed Forces; SLTC (NS) Chew Heng Wee, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 2nd People’s Defence Force Command, Singapore Armed Forces; SLTC (NS) Lai Kwang Wei, Head Division Fires Group, Headquarters 2nd People’s Defence Force Command, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC Ang Eng Kwee, Branch Head, Headquarters Air Defence and Operations Command, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Bernard Soh Mun Lok, Head Leadership Assessment, Feedback and Impact Team, SAF Centre of Leadership Development, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC Chiu Hock Yong, Anson, Commanding Officer, 208 Squadron, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Chong Yi-Heng Cyril, Head C4 Development Branch, Air Operations Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Choo Weng Kwai, Commander Operations Group, Headquarters Naval Diving Unit, Republic of Singapore Navy; LTC Goh Ming Yang Eugene, Deputy Department Head, Joint Intelligence Directorate, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC How See Kian, Commander, Overseas Training Centre, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC Jonavan Ang Khee Heng, Detachment Commander, Overseas Training Centre, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Kee Chung Ren, Deputy Branch Head, General Staff (Operations), Singapore Armed Forces; LTC Kim Kit-Sung Benjamin, PBS, Deputy Commander/Branch Head, Air Warfare Centre, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Koh Kuan Ming Nicholas Dominic, Commanding Officer, 203 Squadron, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Koh Tong Choon Timothy, Commanding Officer, 165 Squadron, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Koh Zhi Guo Daniel, Commanding Officer, Republic of Singapore Ship Persistence, Republic of Singapore Navy; LTC Kong Wei Foong, Head Launch and Recovery, Branch Headquarters Air Power Generation Command, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Lew Tze Soon, Wing Commander, Officer Cadet School, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC Lim Bing Yong, Commanding Officer, 160 Squadron, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Lim Kian Peng, Head Force Preparation Centre, Headquarters Singapore Guards, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC Lim Wee Seng Kevin, Head Flying Training Branch, Air Training Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Low Keng Lum, Deputy Commander/Head Training and Learning Systems Branch, Signal Institute, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC Low Siew Wei, Head Ration Management Branch, Headquarters Supply Command, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC Ng Yen Meng, Deputy Commander, Headquarters 1st Flotilla, Republic of Singapore Navy; LTC Ong Sze Kiat Michael, Commanding Officer, 18 C4 Unit, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC Ong Zi Xuan, Branch Head, G2-Army, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC Ooi Loong, PBS, Head Operations Branch, Headquarters 3rd Flotilla, Republic of Singapore Navy, LTC Paul Tan Wee Siong, Head Training Plans and Systems Development Branch, Naval Training Department, Republic of Singapore Navy; LTC Tan Liew Hui, Branch Head, Air Plans Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Teo Chee Wee, Head General Staff Branch, Headquarters Singapore Combat Engineers, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC Ting Teck Beng, Commanding Officer, Special Warfare Group, Republic of Singapore Navy; LTC Tong Chee Wai, Senior Exercise Planning Officer, Headquarters Army Training and Doctrine Command, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC Tony Ong Boon Teck, Branch Head, Joint Intelligence Directorate, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC Vincent Liew Wei Yeow, Directing Staff (Army), Goh Keng Swee Command and Staff College, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC William Teo Beng Koon, Head Operations and Training Branch, Cyber Defence Group, Ministry of Defence; LTC Wong Chee Heng, Deputy Commander/Head Training and Learning Systems Branch, Engineer Training Institute, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC Yeaw Guan Sim, Branch Head, General Staff (Operations), Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Chong Kwok Whye, Commanding Officer, 354th Battalion Singapore Combat Engineers, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Chow Cheok Kai, Commanding Officer, 421st Battalion Singapore Armoured Regiment, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Chua Chee Keong, PBS, Deputy Commanding Officer, 605 Squadron, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC (NS) Eu Kwang Chin, Second In Command, Headquarters 9th Singapore Infantry Brigade, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Ho Chin Fah, Commanding Officer, 32nd Combat Service Support Battalion, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Joey Christopher Watson, PBS Deputy Commanding Officer, 607 Squadron, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC (NS) Joseph Gan Cher Chuen, Second In Command, Headquarters 29th Singapore Infantry Brigade, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Lee Chee Kok, Commanding Officer, 804th Battalion Singapore Infantry Regiment, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Lim Tsun Khee Albert, Commanding Officer, 611th Battalion Singapore Infantry Regiment, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Lim Yun Ben, Commanding Officer, 612th Battalion Singapore Infantry Regiment, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS)(DR) Norhisham Bin Main, Head Medical Operations Cell, Headquarters 9th Division Support Command, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Ong Hup Lee Albert, Alternate Head Logistics Cell, Headquarters Fleet, Republic of Singapore Navy; LTC (NS)(DR) Pan Jiun Yit, Commanding Officer, Headquarters Singapore Guards, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Tan Bak Nguan Eben, Deputy Commanding Officer, Submarine Maintenance Engineering Centre, Republic of Singapore Navy; LTC (NS) Tan Heok, Commanding Officer, 93rd Combat Service Support Battalion, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Tan Soo Yong, Group Commander, General Staff (Operations), Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Wan Howe Yi Dewayne, Branch Head, Naval Intelligence Department, Republic of Singapore Navy; LTC (NS) Wee Liang Din Sonny, Deputy G3, Headquarters Combat Service Support Command, Singapore Armed Forces; LTC (NS) Wilson Silva s/o Joseph Silva, PBS, Deputy G3, Headquarters 3rd Division, Singapore Armed Forces; CWO Tamizh Kannan s/o Velavudan Ramanadhan, PB, PBS, Commanding Officer, SAF Warrant Officers School, Singapore Armed Forces; ME6 Ang Shu Howe, Branch Head, Joint Intelligence Directorate, Singapore Armed Forces; ME6 Chan Tuck Seng Vincent, Head Logistics Organisation and Plans Branch, Naval Logistics Department, Republic of Singapore Navy; ME6 Goh Wee Kiat, Principal Engineer, Naval Plans Department, Republic of Singapore Navy; ME6 Ignatius Tham, Head Logistics Branch, Headquarters Armour, Singapore Armed Forces; ME6 Jackson Ng, Commanding Officer, Force Support Squadron, Republic of Singapore Navy; ME6 Lee Chau Chyun, Commanding Officer, Army Logistics Training Institute, Singapore Armed Forces; ME6 Lim Chi Keong Reuben, Centre Head, Air Engineering and Logistics Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; ME6 Ng Soon, Deputy Director (Logistics and Civil Resources), Industry and Resources Policy Office, Ministry of Defence; ME6 Sheo Boon Chew Winson, Branch Head, Military Security Department, Ministry of Defence; ME6 Sok Sze Shin Steve, Commanding Officer, Air Photo Unit, Singapore Armed Forces; ME6 Tan Zing Zing, PBS, Commanding Officer, 811 Squadron, Republic of Singapore Air Force; ME6 Toh Tee Yang, Commanding Officer, Force Generation Squadron, Republic of Singapore Navy

The Public Service Medal

Pingat Bakti Masyarakat

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY (FOS)

Dr Edward M Rubin, Former Chairman, Scientific Advisory Board, Genome Institute of Singapore, Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Professor Sir Keith O’Nions, Board Member, Agency for Science, Technology and Research MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT (FOS) Andreas Sohmen-Pao, Chairman, Singapore Maritime Foundation

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE (FOS)

Michael Idelchik, Member, Scientific Advisory Board, National Research Foundation

ALJUNIED GRC

Dr Lee Keng Min, Vice-Chairman, Bedok Reservoir-Punggol CCC; Mdm Yam Meng Wah, Executive Member, Bedok Reservoir-Punggol Garden RC; Goh Chin Huat, Patron, Kaki Bukit CCC; Koh Siow Ngea, Chairman, Aljunied CCMC; Jeffrey Goh Leng Soo, Chairman, Rosyth NC; Mdm Quek Joyna, Patron, Serangoon CCC

ANG MO KIO GRC

Matthew Kang Teck Wah, Chairman, Ci Yuan CCMC; Mdm Lim Kwee Huang, Chairperson, Angsana RC @ Sengkang South; Mdm Yeo Poh Hwee, Chairperson, Ang Mo Kio-Hougang Zone 4 RC; Ramachandran s/o P K A Nair, Chairman, Cheng San-Seletar C2E; Daniel Ho Ting Hwee, Chairman, Sengkang West Zone F RC; Lee Whatt Seng, Patron, Punggol Park CCMC; Peter Loong Tean Huat, Chairman, Jalan Kayu CSC; Seah Chong Pok, Patron, Jalan Kayu CCC; Mdm Soh Lee Choo, Member, Teck Ghee CCC

BISHAN-TOA PAYOH GRC

Mdm Fen Ng, Chairperson, Bishan East Zone 1 RC; Mrs Sujatha Ramkumar, Vice-Chairperson, Bishan East Zone 4 RC; Miss Lisa Lim Kian Ping, Secretary, Toa Payoh Central CCC; Lee Yeow Chor, Chairman, Toa Payoh East C2E; Chew Chuan Kim, Chairman, The Peak RN; Larry Charles Medina, Auditor, Toa Payoh West-Thomson CCC

CHUA CHU KANG GRC

Vincent Goh Hai Wang, Assistant Treasurer, Bukit Gombak CSC; Ong Teck Soon, Treasurer, Bukit Gombak CCC; Mrs Francis Arokia Mary, Chairperson, Chua Chu Kang Zone 4 RC; Mdm Stephanie Liew Marn Moy, Chairperson, Chua Chu Kang Zone 1 RC; Mdm Doris Cheong May Kew, Chairperson, Keat Hong Zone 7 RN; Miss Cindy Chng Jit Huee, Vice-Chairperson, Keat Hong CCMC

EAST COAST GRC

Lim Keen Ban, Patron, Bedok CCC; David Tan Cheng Chin, Chairman, Sunbird-Apollo NC; Tan Yen Hui, Auditor, Kampong Chai Chee CCC; Mdm A A Mehrunnisa, Treasurer, Siglap CCC; Chan Lim Yan, Vice-Chairman, Siglap CC SCEC; Chin Tyng Lei, Patron, Fengshan CCC; Kee Sek Soon, Vice-Chairman, Fengshan CCMC

HOLLAND-BUKIT TIMAH GRC

Dr Sim Mong Keang, Chairman, Bukit Timah CCC; Leonard Narayan s/o Thangavelu, Auditor, Cashew CCC; Ang Kah Lai, Executive Member, Sunset Way RC; Tony Mok Cheok Meng, Immediate Past Chairman, Old Holland NC; Gene Kwok, Chairman, Zhenghua YN; Tan Choo Thye, Member, Zhenghua CCC

JALAN BESAR GRC

Chee Yi Long, Chairman, Kolam Ayer YN; Miss Lim Phuay Chein, Chairman, Geylang West CC SCEC; Kang Han Poh, Treasurer, Kreta Ayer CCMC; Ryan Tan Boon Leng, Chairman, Havelock View RC; Ng Kok Eng, Vice-Chairman, Whampoa CSC; Ong Keng Thiam, Vice-Chairman, Jalan Besar Boon Keng RC

JURONG GRC

Mdm Cynthia Lim Seok Bee, Assistant Secretary, Bukit Batok East CCC; Lucas Lee Kiang Ann, Vice-Chairman, Clementi Zone 3 RC; 53 Mdm Adelene Tan Choon Yan, Vice-Chairman, Clementi CCC; Chew Hiong San, Member, Jurong Central CCC; Ng Choon Heng, Chairman, Jurong Central Zone D RC; Mdm B Pusphalata Chairperson, Jurong Spring CC IAEC; Mdm Nancy Low Hong Luang, Chairperson, Jurong Spring C2E; Ng Kwan Meng, Vice-Chairman, Taman Jurong CCC

MARINE PARADE GRC

Sanny Abdullah Vice-Chairman, Braddell Heights CCC; Lim Liang Seng, Chairman, Geylang Serai RC; Pradeep Kumar s/o Amilal Raichand Doshi, Chairman, Eunos Village RC; Albert Yeo Ann Hwee, Member, Joo Chiat CCC; Law Wee Pheng, Vice-Chairman, Kampong Kembangan CCMC; Sheng Yee Zher, Vice-Chairman, Kampong Kembangan CCMC; Seah Boon Kheng, Chairman, Marine Terrace Haven RC

MARSILING-YEW TEE GRC

Low Chin Kok, Chairman, Yew Mei Green NC; Teng Chee Yong, Vice-Chairman, Limbang CCMC; Kenny Chua Kok Choo, Chairman, Marsiling Zone 4 RN; Ignatius Francis Danakody Patron, Marsiling CCC; Edwin Ng Yeow Leong, Patron, Woodgrove CCC; Mdm Stephanie Tan Sok Hoon, Chairperson, Woodgrove Zone 7 RC; Mdm Serene Koh Lay Kee, Chairperson, The Quintet NC

NEE SOON GRC

Koh Chye Ghuan, Vice-Chairman, Chong Pang CCC; Yee Kum Hong, Chairman, Chong Pang Zone 4 RC; Mdm Chan Shui Ying, Chairperson, Nee Soon Central C2E; Ng Yeong Poh, Chairman, Nee Soon Central Zone 2 RC; Kay Teck Hui, Chairman, Yishun Greenwalk RC; Chua King Wah, Patron, Nee Soon South CCC; Toh Meng Yak, Member, Nee Soon South CCC

PASIR RIS-PUNGGOL GRC

Ong Phang Hoo, Patron, Pasir Ris East CCC; Ong Phang Hui, Patron, Pasir Ris East CCC; Alex Lim Zong Wei, Vice-Chairman, Pasir Ris West CCC; Ong Chee Keong, Chairman, WhiteWater NC; Alvin Chia Zong Hang, Treasurer, Punggol Vista CCMC; Chow Ying Hoong, Patron, Punggol Shore CCC; Mdm Hairani Binte Talib Chairperson, Punggol 21 CC MAEC

SEMBAWANG GRC

Simon Ling You Shing, Chairman, Admiralty Zone 3 RC; Steve Saravanan s/o Sigamani, Chairman, ACE The Place CC IAEC; Tan Yong Siang, Chairman, Canberra Zone 7 RN; Ms Tan See Wee, Chairman, Sembawang RN; Mdm Joanna Tay Chiou Rong, Vice-Chairperson, Lilydale-Canopy NC; Mdm Marianne Yam Wylin, Chairperson, Yishun Riverwalk RN; Khoo Tat Min, Auditor, Woodlands CCC, Vice-Chairman, Woodlands Galaxy CCMC; Pan Zhengxiang, Member, Woodlands CCC, Member, Woodlands CCMC

SENGKANG GRC

Mdm Sophia Goh Tze Hwei, Chairperson, Rivervale Horizon RC; Lee Alvi Afnan, Chairman, Rivervale CC YEC; Tiong Choo Chye, Patron, Sengkang West CCC; Dilwant Singh, Chairman, Compassvale Green RC; Miss Rosalind Han Took Kin, Vice-Chairperson, Compassvale Cape RN

TAMPINES GRC

Mdm Teo Cheng Kam, Vice-Chairperson, Tampines Starlight RC; Ong Chee Khoon, Chairman, Tampines Changkat CCC; John Tan Cheow Chan, Chairman, Tampines Changkat Zone 5 RN; Desmond Lim Jun Hao, Chairman, Tampines East YN; Mdm Daisy Soh Ying Shuet, Auditor, Tampines East CSC; Mohamed Juffrey Bin Mohamed Latiff, Chairman, Tampines North YN; Richard Soh, Patron, Tampines North CCMC; Danny Lim Kok Tiong, Chairman, Tampines Grove RN; Sng Soon Huat, Chairman, Tampines Grace RN

TANJONG PAGAR GRC

Dave Koh JianQin, Chairman, Buona Vista Commonwealth Drive RC; Simon Phua Kheng Jin, Chairman, Lim Tai See NC; Tan Tek, Vice-Chairman, Henderson CC SCEC; Anthony Teo Soi Teck, Assistant Treasurer, Henderson CC SCEC; Mrs Vijayalakshmi Jagadeesh, Assistant Treasurer, Pek Kio CCMC; Robin Koh Khim Chye, Chairman, Queenstown Queensway Zone RC; Desmond Tan Kwang Hwee, Chairman, Queenstown CCMC; Heng Fook Yang, Member, Tanjong Pagar CCMC; Semuel Soong Seng Veng, Chairman, Kim Tian West RC

WEST COAST GRC

Mdm Emilie Lee Kwee Eng, Chairman, Teban Vista RN; Selvakumar s/o Panneerselvam, Chairman, Ayer Rajah-Gek Poh CSC; Raymond Sham Cheong Hong, Chairman, Boon Lay Zone B RN; Mohideen Pitchay s/o Sahul Hamid Osman, Vice-Chairman, Telok Blangah ‘Blangah Square’ RC; Dr Toh Kwai Mui, Secretary, Dover CCMC; Ng Keng Boon, Chairman, West Coast Heights RC; Edvin Ong Boon Han, Chairman, West Coast Ville RC; Simon Neo Say Leng, Vice-Chairman, Nanyang C2E

BUKIT BATOK SMC

Lee Boon Sai, Patron, Bukit Batok CCC

BUKIT PANJANG SMC

Miss Irene Chew Hwee Inn, Assistant Secretary, Bukit Panjang CCC; Mdm Maria Kosasih, Assistant Secretary, Bukit Panjang CCC

HONG KAH NORTH SMC

Brian Tan Lee Kwang, Treasurer, Hong Kah North Zone 5 RN; Wee Leong Seng, Chairman, Hong Kah North CSC

HOUGANG SMC

Ricky Ng Yam Song, Member, Hougang CCC; Keith Ong Chee Kiam, Auditor, Hougang CCC

KEBUN BARU SMC

Chua Swee Wah, Chairman, Kebun Baru C2E; Dr Robert Liew Chairman, Kebun Baru Vista NC

MACPHERSON SMC

Mdm Paulina Kwek Puay Li, Vice-Chairperson, MacPherson Zone F RC

MARYMOUNT SMC

Ang Kok Hui, Chairman, Marymount CCMC; Charles Kang Choon Howe, Chairman, Thomson CC SCEC

MOUNTBATTEN SMC

Melvin See Hsien Huei, Chairman, Tanjong Katong NC; Tan Tong Guan, Patron, Mountbatten CCC

PIONEER SMC

Goh Keh Wee, Vice-Chairman, Pioneer Zone 12 RN; Ms Evelyn Lai Sok Wei, Member, Pioneer CCC

POTONG PASIR SMC

Chew Weiqiang, Chairman, Potong Pasir CSC; Mdm Shanthi d/o E Ramian, Chairperson, Potong Pasir CC IAEC

PUNGGOL WEST SMC

Gene Hiah Keng Hao, Chairman, Punggol West CCMC; Wan Kheng Sang, Chairman, Punggol West C2E

RADIN MAS SMC

Koh Thiam Tee, Vice-Chairman, Radin Mas NC; Wong Swee Chun, Patron, Radin Mas CCC

YIO CHU KANG SMC

Tee Wee Lee, Assistant Secretary, Yio Chu Kang CCC; Toh Kah Sing, Patron, Yio Chu Kang CCMC

YUHUA SMC

Justin Loh Chee Cheong, Assistant Treasurer, Yuhua CCC

CENTRAL SINGAPORE CDC

Miss Dorothy Ng Hui Cheng, Member, Central Singapore CDC; Edmond Wong Teng Xiang Member, Central Singapore CDC

NORTH EAST CDC

Mdm Christine Geraldine Clunies Ross, Member, North East CDC

NORTH WEST CDC

Ong Wee Heng, Member, North West CDC; Sim Chuan San, Member, North West CDC

SOUTH EAST CDC

Dr Eugene Shum Jin-Wen, Member, South East CDC

SOUTH WEST CDC

Dr Azlinda Binte Anwar, Member, South West CDC; Dr Hang Kim Hoo, PPA(P), P. Kepujian, PBS, Member, South West CDC

PEOPLE’S ASSOCIATION

Professor Ho Yew Kee, Member, PA Investment Advisory Committee; Ms Wee Wei Ling, Chairperson, Project We Care Management Committee

MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

John Koh Tiong Lu, Former Member, National Library Board; Kwa Chong Guan, Chairman, National Library Acquisitions Committee

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH

Ms Faridah Eryani Bte Pairin, Member, MUIS Appeal Board; Lew Chee Beng, Council Member, Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations; Assoc Prof Narayanan Ganapathy, Member, Hindu Endowments Board, Member, Hindu Advisory Board; Dr Patrick Goh Oon Leng, Chairman, National Anti-Doping Advisory Board; Prof Tan Tai Yong, Chairman, National Collections Advisory Panel; Mdm Yan Choong Lian, Founder/Artistic Director, Dance Ensemble Singapore; Yip Ren Kai, Council Member, National Youth Council

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

A/P Mark Leong, Chairman, SAF Emergency Medicine Specialist Advisory Board

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Eu Yee Ming Richard, Chairman, Singapore University of Social Sciences; Dr Hum Sin Hoon, Chairman, Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School Management Committee; Lee Ah Fong, Former Chairman, Yuying Secondary School Management Committee; Tan Tong Hai, Chairman, Nanyang Polytechnic; Ms Tan Yen Yen, Chairperson, Science Centre Board; Tang Kin Fei, Chairman, Ngee Ann Polytechnic Council

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Prof Kon Oi Lian, Deputy Chairman, Bioethics Advisory Committee; The Right Reverend Rennis Solomon Mohanrajkumar s/o Ponniah, President, St Andrew’s Mission Hospital Board; Dr Tan Yew Oo, Board Member, Singapore Health Services

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Mdm Jennifer Lim Lay Choo, Member, Criminal Law Advisory Committee (Hearing); Patrick Kho Chuan Thye, Vice-Chairman, Singapore Road Safety Council; Dr Stephen Phua Lye Huat, Chairman, Home Team Corps Council MINISTRY OF LAW Lee Chin Seon, Assigned Solicitor, Legal Aid Bureau; Dr Stanley Lai Tze Chang, Chairman, Intellectual Property Office of Singapore

MINISTRY OF MANPOWER

Kuah Boon Wee, Council Member, Singapore National Employers Federation; Mohamed Abdul Akbar Bin Mohamed Abdul Kader, Member, Workplace Safety and Health Council

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Frankie Chia Soo Hien, Board Member, Building and Construction Authority; Norman Ka Cheung Ip, Deputy Chairman, Building and Construction Authority

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Ching Wei Hong, Chairman, Families for Life Council; Mdm Fong Wai Kheng, Registered Foster Parent, Ministry of Social and Family Development; Girija Pande, Board Member, National Council of Social Service; Ms Susan Ng Peck Eng, Volunteer, National Council of Social Service/Community Chest

MINISTRY OF SUSTAINABILITY AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Albert Lim, 1st Deputy Chairman, Singapore Packaging Agreement Governing Board; Dr Shawn Kaihekulani Yamauchi Lum, Former Member, Water Network

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

Eugene Wong Hin Sun, Founder and Managing Director, Sirius Venture Capital Pte Ltd, Chairman, CrimsonLogic Pte Ltd, Chairman, NTUC LearningHub Pte Ltd; Ng Siew Hoong, Member, Consumers Association of Singapore

NATIONAL TRADES UNION CONGRESS

Abdul Samad Bin Abdul Wahab, Vice-President, NTUC Central Committee, General Secretary, Union of Power and Gas Employees; Elson Koh Chun Chye, General Secretary, Union of ITE Training Staff; Tan Richard, Member, NTUC Central Committee, General Secretary, United Workers of Electronics & Electrical Industries; Rosmani Bin Juraini, President, National Transport Workers’ Union; Tan Peng Hoe Steve, Executive Secretary, Union of Security Employees

SINGAPORE ACADEMY OF LAW

Tan Ken Hwee, Chairman, LawNet Legal Research Committee The Public Service Medal (Posthumous)

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Late Mr Chan Kum Leong, Former Life Member, APEX Club of Bukit Timah, National Association of