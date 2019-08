National Day Awards 2019

The recipients of this year's National Day Honours are:

The Order of Temasek (With Distinction) Darjah Utama Temasek (Dengan Kepujian)

J Y Pillay, Former Chairman, Council of Presidential Advisers

The Order of Nila Utama (With High Distinction) Darjah Utama Nila Utama (Dengan Kepujian Tinggi)

Lim Chee Onn, Member, Council of Presidential Advisers

The Distinguished Service Order Darjah Utama Bakti Cemerlang

Ang Kong Hua, Chairman, Sembcorp Industries Ltd. Chairman, GIC Investment Board; Chiang Chie Foo, Chairman, CPF Board, Chairman, PUB; Dr Gerard Ee Hock Kim, Chairman, Charity Council

The Meritorious Service Medal Pingat Jasa Gemilang

Ms Ho Peng, Advisor and Former Director-General of Education; Yatiman Yusof, Chairman, Malay Language Council Board of Advisors

The Public Service Star (Bar) Bintang Bakti Masyarakat (Lintang)

CHUA CHU KANG GRC Low Beng Tin, BBM, Honorary Chairman, Nanyang CCC

EAST COAST GRC Koh Tong Seng, BBM, P Kepujian, Chairman, Changi Simei CCC

JALAN BESAR GRC Tony Phua, BBM, Patron, Whampoa CCC

NEE SOON GRC Lim Chap Huat, BBM, Patron, Chong Pang CCC

WEST COAST GRC Ng Soh Kim, BBM, Honorary Chairman, Boon Lay CCMC

BUKIT BATOK SMC Peter Yeo Koon Poh, BBM, Honorary Chairman, Bukit Batok CCC

BUKIT PANJANG SMC Tan Jue Tong, BBM, Vice-Chairman, Bukit Panjang C2E

HOUGANG SMC Lien Wai Poh, BBM, Chairman, Hougang CCC

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS Gerald Balendran Singham, JP, BBM, PBM, Chairman, National Crime Prevention Council

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT Ng Boon Yew, BBM, Member, Council for Estate Agencies

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY Dr Loo Choon Yong, BBM, Former Chairman, Jurong Town Corporation

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT Abdullah Shafiie Bin Mohamed Sidik, JP, BBM, Member, Public Transport Council

The Public Service Star (Bar) (Posthumous)

MARINE PARADE GRC Late Mr Yeo Teck Ser, BBM, Former Member, Joo Chiat CCC

The Public Service Star Bintang Bakti Masyarakat

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH (DFS) Lan Shui, Conductor Laureate

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS (DFS) Dr Hidenari Tanaka, Honorary Consul-General in Nagoya, Japan

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT (DFS) Esben Sofren Poulsson, Executive Chairman, Enesel Pte Ltd

PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE (DFS) Martin Gilbert Vice Chairman, Standard Life Aberdeen PLC and Chairman, Aberdeen Standard Investments Member, MAS International Advisory Panel

ALJUNIED GRC Tan Kheng Aik, PBM, Patron, Paya Lebar CCC; Edward Chye Sin Seng, PBM, Chairman, Serangoon CCC

ANG MO KIO GRC Koh Hock Seng, PBM, Chairman, Ang Mo Kio-Hougang CCC; Richard Yong Yuen Sen, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Cheng San-Seletar CCC

BISHAN-TOA PAYOH GRC Yeo Hiang Meng, PBM, 3rd Vice-Chairman, Toa Payoh Central CCMC; Lau Pub Taai, PBM, PBS, Vice-Chairman, Toa Payoh East Zone 5 RC; Sahak Bin Dollah, PBM Vice-Chairman, Toa Payoh East Zone 7 RC

CHUA CHU KANG GRC Joe Chan Siang Heng, PBM, Chairman, Hillview CCMC

HOLLAND-BUKIT TIMAH GRC Miss Angie Ng Guat, PBM, Chairperson, Ulu Pandan CC WEC

JALAN BESAR GRC Ronnie Ma Soon Peng, PBM, Chairman, Kampong Glam CCC; Miss Jane Toh Lay Beng, PBM, Chairperson, Kampong Glam CC WEC; Steven Lam Thao Shiou, PBM, Patron, Kolam Ayer CCC; Mr Henry Heng Hee Hoon, PBM, Chairman, Delta Avenue RC; Ng Kok Wah, PBM, Chairman, Whampoa CCMC

JURONG GRC Tan Siang Hui, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Jurong Central CCC; Miss Jenny Koh Chuey Keen, PBM, Chairperson, Jurong Spring CCMC; Lee Chin Guan, PBM, Executive Member, Taman Jurong CCMC

MARINE PARADE GRC Kok Pak Chow, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Marine Parade CCMC

SEMBAWANG GRC Mdm Kalyani d/o Sinnakkalai Ramasamy, PBM, Chairperson, Canberra CCMC; Shum Chong Kwai, PBM, Chairman, Canberra C2E; Jeffrey Ng Boo Wui, Chairman, Sembawang CSC

TAMPINES GRC Chong Thim Pheng, PBM, Patron, Tampines Changkat CCMC; Edwin Tay Beng San, PBM, Chairman, Tampines North CCMC

TANJONG PAGAR GRC Phun Yeow Cheng, PBM, Chairman, Buona Vista CCMC

WEST COAST GRC Mdm Pauline Sim Seo Lian, PBM, Auditor, West Coast CCC

BUKIT BATOK SMC Lim Boon Lye, PBM, Chairman, Bukit Batok CCC

BUKIT PANJANG SMC Daniel Chan Tien Lok, PBM, Patron, Bukit Panjang CCC

FENGSHAN SMC Lim Chin Boon, PBM, Patron, Fengshan CCC

HONG KAH NORTH SMC Jimmy Tay Tian Leng, PBM, Chairman, Hong Kah North CCMC

MOUNTBATTEN SMC Miss Sim Bee Hia, PBM, Chairperson, Katong CCMC

POTONG PASIR SMC Cheng Kwee Kiang, PBM, Patron, Potong Pasir CCC

PUNGGOL EAST SMC Ong Kuan, PBM, Patron, Punggol East CCC

CENTRAL SINGAPORE CDC Jimmy Khoo Lian Wai, PBM, Member, Central Singapore CDC

NORTH WEST CDC Dr Allan Fong Chee Yang, PBM, Member, North West CDC; Dr Lau Hwee Beng, PBM, Member, North West CDC

SOUTH EAST CDC Mdm Amatul Jameel Suhani Binte Sujari, PBM, Member, South East CDC; Louis Lim Hee Thuang, PBM, Member, South East CDC

PEOPLE'S ASSOCIATION Bob Lau Yong Xing, PBM, Chairman, People's Association Residents' Committee Council

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH Richard Seow Yung Liang, PBM, Former Chairman, Sport Singapore

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE Andy Tan Heok, PBM, Member, SAFRA Management Committee

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION Albert Foo Biow Ann, Former Chairman, Junyuan Primary School Advisory Committee; Mdm Joni Low Suat Tin, Chairman, Fairfield Methodist School Management Committee; Kai Nargolwala Chairman, Duke-NUS Medical School Governing Board; Mdm Adrienne Tan Mui Pheng, Former Chairperson, Casuarina Primary School Advisory Committee; Ullaganathan s/o Krishnasamy Velu Achary, Former Chairman, Bartley Secondary School Advisory Committee

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS Giam Chin Toon, Non-Resident Ambassador to Peru; Teng Theng Dar, Non-Resident Ambassador to Oman

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS Dr Chook Kum Kay, PBM, Member, Internal Security Act Advisory Board; Alex Lee Ka But, JP, PBM , Chairman, Reformative Training Centre Review Committee; Markham Shaw Chai Chung, PBM , Vice-Chairman, National Fire & Civil Emergency Preparedness Council

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT Assoc Prof Kevin Lim Boon Leong, PBM, Chairman, Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore; Rajaram Ramiah, PBM Chairman, Review Board (Children and Young Persons Homes), Richard Sim Hwee Cher, PBM, Former Honorary General Secretary of NCSS and current council member of Community Chest; Zainol Abeedin Bin Hussin, PBM, Former Deputy President and Current Member, Tribunal for the Maintenance of Parents

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

Teo Siong Seng, PBM, Honorary President, Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT Fang Chin Poh, PBM, Member, Public Transport Council, Public Service Commission; Ms Chua Sock Koong, Member, Public Service Commission, National Trades Union Congress; Ong Chin Ang, PBM, Advisor, HQ Group Advisor Unions National Trades Union Congress

The Public Administration Medal (Gold) Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Emas)

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION Yeo Li Pheow, Principal/ Chief Executive Officer Principal's Office Republic Polytechnic , Ministry of Health; Prof Philip Choo Wee Jin, Group Chief Executive Officer, National Healthcare Group

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS Tai Wei Shyong, Director Ministry of Home Affairs; CP Hoong Wee Teck, Commissioner Of Police, Singapore Police Force

MINISTRY OF LAW Ng How Yue, PS (Law)/2PS (Health)

MINISTRY OF MANPOWER Mrs Penny Han-Koh Lai Eng, Divisional Director, Work Pass Division

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY Er Kng Meng Hwee, Deputy Chief Executive, Industry Regulation Division, Energy Market Authority of Singapore

PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE Dr Andrew Khoo Cheng Hoe, Former Deputy Managing Director (Corporate Development), Monetary Authority of Singapore

SINGAPORE ACADEMY OF LAW

Ms Serene Wee Kheng Lian, Chief Executive, CE's Office, Singapore Academy of Law

The Public Administration Medal (Gold) (Military) Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Emas) (Tentera)

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE RADM Lew Chuen Hong, PPA(P), Chief of Navy, Republic of Singapore Navy; RADM (NS) Frederick Chew Chih Chiang, PPA(P), Former Deputy Secretary (Technology), Ministry of Defence

The Public Administration Medal (Silver) (Bar) Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Perak) (Lintang)

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION Prof Kam Chan Hin, Deputy Provost (Education), President's Office, Nanyang Technological University

MINISTRY OF FINANCE James Khor Ngiap Long, Deputy Commissioner, Individual Group, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS SAC Lee Kwai Sem, Director (Rehabilitation & Reintegration Division), Singapore Prison Service

The Public Administration Medal (Silver) Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Perak)

ATTORNEY-GENERAL'S CHAMBERS Mrs Rena Lee, Senior State Counsel / DPP, International Affairs Division

AUDITOR-GENERAL'S OFFICE Ms Rina Chua Pheck Kiang, Assistant Auditor-General

MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION Dan Yock Hau, Director (National Cyber Incident Response Centre), Cybersecurity Agency of Singapore, Ministry of Communications and Information; Ms June Koh Siew Poh, Cluster Director, Human Capital Cluster, Info-Communications Media Development Authority

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTHMs Ooi Hui Mei, Group Director (Communications), Communications Group, People's Association; Ng Eng Soon, Deputy Chief, ActiveSG, Sport Singapore

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE Mui Whye Kee, Director, Information Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Lee Eng Hua, Director, Building & Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Keith Anthony Rodrigues Director, Ministry of Defence; Chan Yew Wing, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Systems), DSO National Laboratories, Ministry of Defence; Henry Chang Weng Foo, Deputy Chief Executive, Defence Science and Technology Agency

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION Dennis Ang Keng Leong, Senior Director (Innovation & Infrastructure), Innovation & Infrastructure Office, Nanyang Polytechnic; Dr Ang Kiam Wee, Principal, ITE College Central, Institute of Technical Education; Ms Low Yoke Kiew, Zonal Director (Schools), North Directorate; Ms Angela Wong Chooi Cheng, Director, Computer Centre, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Mdm Choy Wai Yin; Director, Guidance, Student Development Curriculum Division; Hee Joh Liang, Deputy Principal, Development, Singapore Polytechnic; Jeffrey Low Swee Heng, Director, English Language & Literature, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2; Prof Bernard John Lanskey, Dean and Professor; Yong Siew Toh, Conservatory of Music, National University of Singapore; Mdm Dolly Wee Lay Peng, Principal, Tanjong Katong Secondary School; John Leong Kit Hoong, Director, Temasek SkillsFuture Academy, Temasek Polytechnic; Mdm Lee Lay See, Principal, Tampines Primary School; Prof Joseph Liow Chin Yong, Dean, College of Humanities, Arts, & Social Sciences, Nanyang Technological University; Michel Saw Mun Seong, Principal, Edgefield Primary School; Prof Pang Hwee Hwa, Dean, School of Information Systems, Singapore Management University; Mdm Cheryl Foo Lih Jong, Principal, Greenwood Primary School; Dr Jaclyn Lee Mui Suan, Chief Human Resource Officer, Human Resource, Singapore University of Technology and Design; Mrs Jenny Leong-Tan Ling Ling, Principal, Damai Primary School; Mrs Lai-Low Sock Cheng, Director, School of Business, Temasek Polytechnic; Mdm Chua Ye Ling, Principal, Kong Hwa School; Prof May Oo Lwin, Associate Dean (Special Projects), College of Humanities, Arts, & Social Sciences, Nanyang Technological University; Mdm Seah Whye Choo, Principal, Seng Kang Primary School; Prof Phang Sock Yong, Vice Provost (Faculty Matters), School of Economics, Singapore Management University; Mr Stephen Chin Hong Ern, Principal, St. Gabriel's Secondary School; Ms Alice Seow Chui Hoon, Senior Director, Curriculum & Educational Development, Institute of Technical Education; Ms Tay Lai Ling, Director, Research and Development, Research and Development Division, Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board; Shanmugasundar Windersalam, Registrar, Office of the Registrar, Republic Polytechnic; Mdm Cheng Hwee Yeang, Principal, Cedar Girls' Secondary School; Prof Simon Arthur Chesterman, Dean and Professor, Faculty of Law, National University of Singapore; Alcantara Albert Alfred, Principal, Wellington Primary School; Subrata Chanda, Director, Centre of Innovation (Marine & Offshore Technology), Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Mdm Evelyn Tan Yuan Yuan, Director, HR Management Centre, HR Solutions & Capabilities Division; Henry Tan Hin Teck, Senior Director, Planning & Organisation Development, Singapore Polytechnic; Dr Peck Thian Guan, Director, Office of Safety, Health and Environment, National University of Singapore; Ms Ovidia Lim Cheng Lien, Chief Communications Officer, Office of University Communications, National University of Singapore; Prof Ong Yew Soon, Director, Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Research Centre@NTU, Nanyang Technological University

MINISTRY OF FINANCE Alvin Lim Chng Thien, Director , International Directorate, Ministry of Finance; Dennis Lui Siew Wah, Senior Director (Finance & Admin Div)(seconded to Ministry of Home Affairs)

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS Gerard Ho Wei Hong, Ambassador, Singapore Embassy in Manila, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Teo Boon Hee, Ambassador (Designate), Singapore Embassy in Seoul, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

MINISTRY OF HEALTH Prof Kenneth Kwek Yung Chiang, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, (Organisational Transformation & Informatics), Singapore Health Services; Chief Executive Officer, Singapore General Hospital; Koh Peng Keng, Group Director, Operations Group, Ministry of Health; Prof Wong Tien Yin, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, (Research & Education), Singapore Health Services; Medical Director, Singapore National Eye Centre; Mdm Lita Chew Sui Tjien, Chief Pharmacist, DMS Office, Ministry of Health; Assoc Prof Thomas Lew Wing Kit, Group Chief Data and Strategy Officer, National Healthcare Group; Senior Consultant, Office of Clinical Governance, Tan Tock Seng Hospital & Central Health, National Healthcare Group; Prof Lim Tock Han, Deputy Group CEO, Education & Research, National Healthcare Group; Assoc Prof Cheah Wei Keat, Chairman, Medical Board, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, National University Health System

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS SAC Loy Chye Meng, Commander Training Command, Singapore Police Force; SAC Sekher Warrier 1 DD, Criminal Investigation Department, Singapore Police Force; AC Yazid Bin Abdullah, Director, Volunteer & Community Partnership, Singapore Civil Defence Force; SAC Siew Chui Lin, Director (Visitor Services Centre), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority; Ravi s/o Subramanian, Director (Reintegration Group), Singapore Corporation of Rehabilitative Enterprises; Andrew Teng Kuan Poh, Senior Deputy Director, Ministry of Home Affairs; Charanjit Singh s/o S Gurbachan Singh, Director (Procurement), Science & Technology Group, Ministry of Home Affairs

MINISTRY OF LAW Mark Lim Fung Chian, Director / Chief Legal Counsel, Hearings and Mediation Dept, Intellectual Property Office of Singapore

MINISTRY OF MANPOWER Mdm Chia Choong Yeen, Director, Corporate Planning & Management Department, Ministry of Manpower; Ang Boon Heng, Director, Manpower Research & Statistics Department, Ministry of Manpower

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mdm Lim Wan Yong, Deputy Secretary (Planning), Ministry of National Development; Neo Poh Kok, Group Director (Building Quality), Building Quality Group, Housing & Development Board; Wong Tuan Wah, Group Director / Fort Canning Park & Istana, National Parks Board; Loh Teck Hee, Group Director (Corporate Resources), Corporate Development Group, Urban Redevelopment Authority; Ms Jeanna d/o Narayan Das, Group Director, Corporate Development Group, Building and Construction Authority; Mdm Ng Mien Joo, Group Director (Corporate Development), Corporate Development Group, Housing & Development Board; Er Ng Say Cheong, Group Director (Building & Infrastructure), Building & Infrastructure Group, Housing & Development Board

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT Ms Audrey Seah Chen Chen, DDirector, Gambling Safeguards Division, Ministry of Social and Family Development

MINISTRY OF THE ENVIRONMENT AND WATER RESOURCES Ms Chew Siow Nee, Chief Financial Officer, Finance Department, PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency; Ananda Ram Bhaskar, Deputy Chief Executive Officer/Director-General, Environmental Protection Division, National Environment Agency; Chung Dalson, Director, Industry Devt & Promotion Department, National Environment Agency

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY Luke Goh Peng Ee, Deputy Secretary (Trade), Trade Division, Ministry of Trade and Industry; Chng Kai Fong, Managing Director, Economic Development Board; Satvinder Singh, Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Industry Clusters, Enterprise Singapore; Alvin Tan Yew Hua, Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Industry Cluster Group, JTC Corporation; Prof Ng Huck Hui, Deputy Executive Director, Research Institute Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Ms Lynette Pang Hsu Lyin, Assistant Chief Executive, Marketing Group, Singapore Tourism Board; Kelvin Wong Wee Siong, Assistant Managing Director, Planning & Policy, Economic Development Board; Ms Yong Yik Wei, Director, Economics Division, Ministry of Trade and Industry

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT Chua Kwan Ping, Senior Director/Air and Sea, Ministry of Transport; Ng Kee Nam, Group Director, Thomson-East Coast & Cross Island Lines (Civil), Thomson-East Coast & Cross Island Lines, Land Transport Authority

PARLIAMENT OF SINGAPORE Siow Peng Han, Deputy Clerk, Parliamentary Clerks, Parliament of Singapore

PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE Vincent Lim Yong Seng, Director, Investigations, Investigations Department, Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau, Prime Minister's Office; Mdm Low Peck Kem, Chief HR Officer and Senior Director, Workforce Development, Public Service Division, Prime Minister's Office; Tan Bee Teck, Senior Director, Education Cluster & Application Portfolio Remake Services, Government Technology Agency; Ms Luz Foo Mei Lan, Executive Director , International Department, Monetary Authority of Singapore; Teo Kok Ming, Executive Director (Finance), Finance Department, Monetary Authority of Singapore

STATE COURTS Mdm Wong Peck, District Judge, Corporate Services Division, State Courts; Luke Tan Loke Yong, District Judge, Criminal Justice Division, State Courts

SUPREME COURT Mdm Cornie Ng Teng Teng, Senior Assistant Registrar, Supreme Court

The Public Administration Medal (Silver) (Posthumous)

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION Late Ms Low Hwee Geok, Former Divisional Director, Examinations, Institute of Technical Education

The Public Administration Medal (Silver) (Military) Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Perak) (Tentera)

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE BG Andrew Lim Heng Tiew, PPA(G), Assistant Chief of the General Staff (Operations), General Staff (Operations), Singapore Armed Forces; BG Dinesh Vasu Dash, PPA(G), Commander, Headquarters 2nd People's Defence Force Command, Singapore Armed Forces; BG Ng Ying Thong, PPA(G), PBS, Commander, Army Training and Doctrine Command, Singapore Armed Forces; BG Paul Chew, PPA(G), PBS, Director, Military Security Department, Ministry of Defence; RADM Alan Goh Kim Hua, PPA(G), Group Chief Policy and Strategy, Defence Policy Office, Ministry of Defence; RADM Cheong Kwok Chien, PPA(G), PBS, Commandant, Headquarters SAFTI Military Institute, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Edward Chen Juncheng, Assistant Chief of the General Staff (Intelligence), G2-Army, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Liew Yoon Sing, PP, PBS, Deputy Chief Guards Officer, Headquarters Singapore Guards, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Ng Pak Shun, Head, Air Training Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; COL Ong Jack Sen, PBS, Director Systems and Concepts Group, Future Systems and Technology Directorate, Ministry of Defence; COL Gerald Sim Ken-Yi, Head C4I Manpower and Training, Joint Intelligence Directorate, Singapore Armed Forces

The Public Administration Medal (Bronze) Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Gangsa)

ATTORNEY-GENERAL'S CHAMBERS Ms Valerie Kwan Jinhui, Chief Legal Executive / Deputy Director, International Affairs Division, Attorney-General's Chambers

MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION Jason Wee Boon Yian, Deputy Director (Facilities Management),Corporate Development Division, Workplace Development Department, Ministry of Communications and Information; Mr Hong Tse Min, Senior Assistant Director, Infocomm Resource & Technology, Info-Communications Media Development Authority

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH Ms Ng Lay Cheng, Deputy Director (Membership), Membership & Partnership Division, People's Association; Ms Aruna Alina Johnson, Deputy Director (Education), Education & Development, National Arts Council; Mohamed Asri Bin Abdul Aziz, Director, Strategic Engagement, Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE Tan Chee Hwai, Director (Advanced Electronics Systems), Advanced Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Lee Kok Thong, Director (MHA C3 & Ops System), National Security Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Koh Jin Hou, Director (IT Delivery And Sustainment), Enterprise IT Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Tai Siew Eng, Director (Procurement Operations), Procurement, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ng Teck Kim, Deputy Director, Corporate Services, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Loh Weng Yee, Director, Advanced Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Seah Chong Chiang, Head Engineering, Building & Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Mark Visuvasum Emmanuel, Director, Ministry of Defence; Jonathan Chow Jicai, Deputy Director, Ministry of Defence; Toh Boon Ngee, Director, Ministry of Defence; Michael Lee Chee Hoe, Director (Finance Management), Defence Finance Organisation, Ministry of Defence; Ms Boh Bee Main, Director (Audit Assurance & Advisory), Internal Audit Department, Ministry of Defence

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION Assoc Prof Chang Chew Hung, Chief Planning Officer, DIrector's Office, National Institute of Education; Dr Eng Pin Kwang, Director, School of Informatics & IT, Temasek Polytechnic; Ms Jayanthi Gopal, Assistant Director, Communications & Outreach Department, Nanyang Polytechnic; Ms Christine Loke Yoke Fung, Deputy Director, Skills Development Division, Skillsfuture Singapore; Assoc Prof Low Buen Sin, Associate Dean (China Programmes and Executive Programmes), College of Business (Nanyang Business School), Nanyang Technological University; Ms Peter Phyllis Marie, Deputy Director, Dept of Organisation Planning & Devt, Singapore Polytechnic; Sangaran Gopal, Deputy Director/Engineering Services, School of Engineering/ITE College Central, Institute of Technical Education; Ms Sheryl Sim Siew Yong, Deputy Director, Corporate Communications, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Prof Willie Tan Chee Keong, Professor, Department of Building, School of Design and Environment, National University of Singapore; Dr Forest Tan Su Lim, Associate Professor/Cluster Director, Infocomm Technology, Singapore Institute of Technology; Toh Kian Hwee, Deputy Director, Office of Information Services, Republic Polytechnic; Dr Andre Shi-Lin Wansaicheong, Research Director, Office of the Deputy President (Research & Technology), National University of Singapore; Ms Evelyn Ng Mui Khim, Deputy Director, School of Interdisciplinary Studies, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Assoc Prof Goh Beng Wee, Associate Professor of Accounting, School of Accountancy, Singapore Management University; Ms Rowena Koh Ai Kuan, Assistant Director (Admin), School of Engineering, Republic Polytechnic; Koh Chuan Aik, Deputy Director, School of Chemical & Life Sciences, Singapore Polytechnic; Jeffrey Koh Weng Cheong, Deputy Director/Built Environment Engineering, School of Engineering/ITE College East, Institute of Technical Education; Mrs Koh-Goh Huey Cheng, Head, Digital Solutions, Digital Solutions Department, National Institute of Education; Lim Kok Hwee, Deputy Director, Strategic and Quality Development Dept, Temasek Polytechnic; Assoc Prof Valerie Low Chuen-Chuen, Deputy Associate Provost (Residential Education), President's Office, Nanyang Technological University; Ms Soo Siew Lee, Deputy Director (Research & Projects), School of Business Management, Nanyang Polytechnic; Assoc Prof Chng Huang Hoon, Associate Provost (Undergraduate Education), Office of the Senior Deputy President and Provost, Director, Chua Thian Poh Community Leadership, Centre, Associate Professor, Department of English Language & Literature and Residential College 4, National University of Singapore; Mrs Christina Tay-Seah Boon Ee, Deputy Director, Finance, Finance Office, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Dr Goh Chin Foo, Chief Health, Safety Emergency & Security, Officer, Office of Health, Safety and Emergency, Nanyang Technological University; John Ho Teck Siang, Manager/Venue Management, Campus Development & Estates Division, Institute of Technical Education; Lim Yuon Fatt, Deputy Director, Singapore Maritime Academy, Singapore Polytechnic; Ms Suzette Tan Su Lin, Deputy Director (Operations), Centre for Industry & Lifelong Learning, Nanyang Polytechnic; Mrs Vaanathi Rajandran, Deputy Director/Industry & Continuing Education, School of Design, Temasek Polytechnic; Prof Teo Kie Leong, Vice-Dean (Research & Technology), Dean's Office, Faculty of Engineering, Professor, Department of Electrical & Computer, Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, National University of Singapore; Prof Koh Woon Puay, Professor, Duke-NUS Medical School, Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, Associate Professor, Dean's Office, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore; Chen Yee Leng, Deputy Director, Procurement, Corporate Procurement Dept, Temasek Polytechnic; Mdm Yeoh Seok Kwan, Head, Library and Information Services Centre, Library and Information Services Centre, National Institute of Education; Wong Sheow Leong, Senior Course Manager/Rapid Transit, Engineering, School of Engineering/ITE College West, Institute of Technical Education; Ms Alice Chung Poh Choo, Deputy Director, Student & Academic Services Department, Nanyang Technological University; Phua Huat Chuan, Principal, Bukit Batok Secondary School; Thomas Koh Kian Seng, Principal, Endeavour Primary School; Mrs Cheng Huey Teng, Principal, Changkat Primary School; Mrs Manokara Sugunavathi, Principal, Cantonment Primary School; Robin Ong Thiam Huat, Principal, Jurong Primary School; Ms Lena Seet Eng Geok, Principal, Rivervale Primary School; Mdm Teo Ching Ling, Principal, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School; Ng Boon Kiat, Principal, Commonwealth Secondary School; Mdm Allison Chong Ai Choo, Principal, Marymount Convent School; Ms Chua Siow Ling, Principal, Mayflower Primary School; Sim Boon Teck, Deputy Director, Edusave & Pupil Financial Services, Finance & Procurement Division; Mdm Ong Hwee Yen, Deputy Director, Deployment, HR Solutions & Capabilities Division; Ms Tay Hui Hoon, Deputy Director, Data Management and Analytics, Information Technology Branch, Ministry of Education, Mdm Eileen Tan Wan Cheng, Deputy Director, Budget, Finance & Procurement Division; Mdm Christine Lim Min Hui, Deputy Director, Engagement, Engagement & Research Division; Koh Yi-Huak, Senior Assistant Director, Data & Analytics, Higher Education Planning Office; Mdm Kee Bee Lian, Consultant (School Excellence), Schools Division; Mdm Elaine Tan Ee Leng, Deputy Director, Pedagogy, English Language Institute of Singapore; Ms Jenny Ng Tien Ni, Vice-Principal, Unity Secondary School; Ritchie Wee Chong Bin, Deputy Director, Finance, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2; Sadanandhan s/o Palani Anandan, Vice-Principal, Yishun Primary School; Mdm Lim Lam Eng, Vice-Principal, Nanyang Girls' High School; Ms S G Sarah Abdullah, Vice-Principal, Yio Chu Kang Secondary School; Mdm Siti Rashidah Bte Abdul Rahman, Vice-Principal, Chua Chu Kang Primary School; Tay Kim Seng, Vice-Principal, Marsiling Secondary School; Mdm Tan Mok Jee, Vice-Principal, Nan Hua High School; Ang Boon Chin, Vice-Principal (Administration), Zhenghua Primary School; Ms Sabariah Bte Subari, Vice-Principal, Sengkang Green Primary School; Chan Cheong Cheong, Vice-Principal, Nanyang Primary School; Mdm Yue Sharon, Vice-Principal, Holy Innocents' Primary School; Anith Kumar s/o Nadesan, Vice-Principal, Punggol Secondary School; Mohamad Noor Bin Abdul Manaf, Vice-Principal, Chongzheng Primary School; Ang Johnny, Vice-Principal, East Spring Secondary School; Mdm Aslinah Bte Ahmad, Senior Lead (Curriculum), Special Edun, Special Educational Needs Division; Mdm Ng Jenny, Principal, Eden School; Ms Wong Wee Ling, Vice-Principal, Juying Secondary School; Mdm Toh Susan, Vice-Principal, St. Margaret's Secondary School; Mdm Rina d/o Bhasi, Vice-Principal, Gan Eng Seng Primary School; Wang Tai Wee, Vice-Principal (Administration), Concord Primary School, Khoo Thiam Huat, Vice-Principal (Administration), Teck Ghee Primary School; Ms Choong Pei Chin, Vice-Principal, Cedar Primary School; Ow Weng Keong, Vice-Principal, Yishun Town Secondary School; Mdm Tan Kim Yan, Vice-Principal, Eunos Primary School; Mdm Tay Ngee Seew, Vice-Principal, Meridian Secondary School; Mdm Chua Siew Ling, Master Teacher, Singapore Teachers' Academy for the aRts; Mdm Victoria Loy Yoke Yin, Master Teacher, Singapore Teachers' Academy for the aRts; Kho Yang Thong, Head (MOE Microdata Lab)/Lead Research Specialist, Research and Management Information Division; Kom Mun Siong, Lead Specialist (Technologies for Learning), Educational Technology Division; Mdm Angeline Jude Yeo Enk Sung, Master Specialist (History), Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2; Dr Khong Beng Choo, Lead Specialist (Gifted Education), Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1;

MINISTRY OF FINANCE Ang Seng Leong, Director, Investigation Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Ms Eo Boon Kian, Head, Operations Management Branch, Intelligence & Investigation Division, Singapore Customs; Ms Stacey Tee Hwee Teng, Director, Accountant-General's Department

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS Lee Wee Siong, Counsellor (Administration & Consular), Singapore Embassy in Bangkok; Ms Yu Pi-Hsien, Deputy Director / Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Southeast Asia II Directorate

MINISTRY OF HEALTH Ms Heidi Kathryn Rafman, Chief, Quality and Productivity Division, Agency for Integrated Care; Ms Winifred Lau Chew Kee, Deputy Chief, Home & Community Care Division, Agency for Integrated Care; Dr Chow Khuan Yew, Senior Deputy Director, Youth Preventive Services, Student Health Centre and School Health Service, Health Promotion Board; Lek Yin Yin, Director, Human Resources & Organisation Development, Health Promotion Board; Foo Yang Tong, Senior Consultant, Innovation Office & Clinical Trials Branch, Director (Regulatory Legislation), Group Director's Office, Health Products Regulation Group, Health Sciences Authorty; Ms Hooi Ka Mei, Director, Product Management and Delivery Group, Integrated Health Information Systems; Dr Philomena Tong Mei Lin, Director, Regulatory Policy & Legislation Division, Ministry of Health; Ms Yin Tong, Divisional Director, Corporate Development, National Institute of Early Childhood Development, Ministry of Health; Dr Liem Yew Kan, Director, Healthcare Manpower, MOH Holdings; Ms Vijayaletchimi d/o Egamparam, Director, Finance, MOH Holdings; Ms Serene Tan Beng Chin, Chief Human Resource Officer, Tan Tock Seng Hospital & Central Health, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Adj Assoc Prof Lee Cheng, JP, Vice Chairman, Medical Board (Clinical), Institute of Mental Health, National Healthcare Group; Ms Tan Siew Yen, Chief Operating Officer, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital & Yishun Health, National Healthcare Group; Assoc Prof Tan Thai Lian, Senior Consultant, Geriatric Medicine, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Dr Alex Su Hsin Chuan, Vice Chairman, Medical Board (Clinical Quality), Institute of Mental Health, National Healthcare Group; Mr Yong Keng Kwang, Chief Nurse, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Kuttiammal d/o Sundarasan, Chief Nurse, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Clara Sin Siew Ping, Chief Operating Officer, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Ng Kian Swan, Chief Operating Officer, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, Jurong Community Hospital, Director, Jurong Medical Centre, National University Health System; Dr Catherine Koh Siow Lan, Chief Nurse, Nursing Administration, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Assoc Prof Sunil Kumar Sethi, Group Director of Laboratory Medicine, National University Health System, Senior Consultant Chemical Pathologist, National University Hospital, Ministry of Health; Adj Asst Prof Chua Chi Siong, Medical Director, Jurong Community Hospital, National University Health System; Adj Prof Goh Boon Cher, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology, National University Cancer Institute, National University Health System; Assoc Prof Chua Yeow Leng, Group Director, International Collaboration Office, Singapore Health Services, Senior Consultant, Cardiothoracic Surgery, National Heart Centre Singapore, Ministry of Health; Assoc Prof Loo Chian Min, Group Chief Medical Informatics Officer, Singapore Health Services, Chief Medical Informatics Officer, Senior Consultant, Department of Respiratory, & Critical Care Medicine, Singapore General Hospital, Ministry of Health; Assoc Prof Tan Ban Hock, Chief Quality Officer, Singapore General Hospital, Senior Consultant, Department of Infectious Diseases, Singapore General Hospital, Ministry of Health; Assoc Prof Jagadesan Raghuram, Deputy Chairman, Medical Board (Continuity Care Disciplines), Changi General Hospital, Senior Consultant, Department of Respiratory & Critical Care Medicine, Changi General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Prof Tan Kok Hian, Group Director, Academic Medicine, Group Director, Institute for Patient Safety & Quality, Singapore Health Services, Senior Consultant, Division of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Ministry of Health; Ms Esther Tan Sok Ching, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, Singapore Health Services; Prof Tan Eng King, Deputy Medical Director (Academic Affairs), Director, Research, Senior Consultant, Neurology (SGH Campus), National Neuroscience Institute, Singapore Health Services; Ms Ng Gaik Nai, Deputy Group Chief Nurse, Singapore Health Services, Chief Nurse, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Ministry of Health; Assoc Prof Peter Lu Kuo Sun, Deputy Chairman, Medical Board (Surgical Disciplines), Changi General Hospital, Senior Consultant, Department of Otorhinolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery, Changi General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Prof Wong Wai Keong, Chairman, Division of Surgery and Hyperacute Care, Sengkang General Hospital, Senior Consultant, Department of Surgery, Sengkang General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Dr Nicholas Tay Choo Wei, Chief Operating Officer (Facilities & Infrastructure Development), Singapore Health Services, Chief Operating Officer, National Cancer Centre Singapore, Ministry of Health; Ms Christina Lim Poh Ying, Chief Nurse, Sengkang General Hospital, Singapore Health Services;

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS SUPT(1A) Alan Wong Lek Koon, Head (Operations), TransCom, Singapore Police Force; Tan Fong Chin, AD CAD (Securities Fraud), Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; SUPT(1A) Teo Wee Teck, Assistant Director Technical Research Division, Singapore Police Force; SUPT(1A) Ng Kang Bee; Head (Investigation), Traffic Police, Singapore Police Force; SUPT(1A) Aw Yong Leon Gay, AD Ops (Exercise & Readiness), Singapore Police Force; COL Chew Keng Tok, DART Commander, Singapore Civil Defence Force; SUPT(1A) A Muhd Thauheed, Deputy Commander (Intel), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority; SUPT(1A) Low Kee Leng, Deputy Commander (Domain Compliance), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority; SUPT(1A) Karen Lee Tze Sein, Deputy Director (Community Corrections Command), Singapore Prison Service; SUPT(1A) Soh Yen Li, Deputy Commander, Singapore Prison Service, ; SUPT(1A) Chua Cheng Wah, Superintendent, Singapore Prison Service, ; SUPT(1A) Chang Gim Fook, Senior Assistant Director, Intelligence Division, Central Narcotics Bureau; Raymond Chong Keng Fai, Director, HT Centre for Leadership, Home Team Academy; Ms Koh Pei Ling, Deputy Director; Isaac Chua Chuguang, Head, Ministry of Home Affairs; Loh Phin Juay, Senior Manager, Ministry of Home Affairs; Augustine Khoo Hock Khee Chief Consultant (HRAT), Joint Ops Group, Ministry of Home Affairs

MINISTRY OF LAW Jeremy Yeo Shenglong, Director (Criminal Policy), Legal Policy Group, Criminal Policy Division; Ms Anu Radha d/o Muniandy, Team Leader / Dy Director (Case Admin) & Special Projects, Insolvency & Public Trustee's Office

MINISTRY OF MANPOWER Ms Khoo Sharon, Senior Deputy Director, Self-Employed Scheme & Workfare, Central Provident Fund Board; Ms Wong Hefen, Director, Development and Organisation Transformation, Technology Management Office (seconded to GovTech); Sebastian Tan Shi Hao, Director, Occupational Safety and Health Inspectorate, Occupational Safety and Health Division, Ministry of Manpower; Tan Fang Qun, Director, Operations Group, Joint Operations Division, Ministry of Manpower;

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT Cliff Lee Keak Le, Director, Development Services Group, Underground Works, Urban Redevelopment Authority; William Lim Teong Wee, Deputy Director (Research Section 1), Research Department, Research & Planning Group, Housing & Development Board; Dr Varughese Philip DD / Plant Science & Health (Soil Mgt Lab), Horticulture and Community Gardening, Plant Science and Health, National Parks Board; Joseph Kiong Chin Fong, Deputy Director (Investigation), Investigation & Inspection, Investigation, Council for Estate Agencies; Er Ng Man Hon, Director, Business Development Group, Procurement Policies Department, Building and Construction Authority; Ryan Lee Yann Shian, Director/Smart District Division, Smart District Division, Development Group, National Parks Board; Mdm Lim Hwee Hoon, Director, Land Sales & Administration Group, Land Sales, Urban Redevelopment Authority; Abdul Hamid bin Mohd, Director / Arboriculture, Streetscape, Arboriculture, National Parks Board; Ms Wong Tien Lee, Deputy Director (Planning), Policy & Planning Department, Community Relations Group, Housing & Development Board; Ms Jillian Lim Yi-Lyn, Deputy Director / Infrastructure, Infrastructure Division, Ministry of National Development; Er Tan Chun Yong, Director, Building Engineering Group, Strategic Engineering Projects Department, Building and Construction Authority; Ms Loh Suat Yen, Deputy Director (Land Surveying), Land Information Department, Properties & Land Group, Housing & Development Board; Er Chang Bek Mei, Director, Building Engineering Group, Policy and Regulations Department, Building and Construction Authority;

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT Ms Penny Tham Yuet Sim, Registar, Family Development Group, Registry of Marriages; Ms Lydia Ng Hwee Hong, Senior Assistant Director, Family Development Group, Family eServices & Digital Solution Division

MINISTRY OF THE ENVIRONMENT AND WATER RESOURCES Herman Ching Wee Yow, Director, Special Projects & Procurement, PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency; Tang Choon Siang, Deputy Director, Environmental Public Health Ops Department, National Environment Agency; Alvin Lim Choon Howe, Deputy Director, Research & Statistics Department, National Environment Agency; Mr Chow Siew Hung, Director, Centralised Services Department, PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency; Tan Cheong Huat, Deputy Director, Environmental Health Institute, National Environment Agency; Ms Wee Joo Yong, Deputy Director, Urban Food Solutions Division, Aquaculture Department, Singapore Food Agency

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY Ms Karen Chia Li Cheng, Director, Corporate Services, Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Ms Sandra Soon An-Ling, Director (Tourism), Industry Division, Ministry of Trade and Industry; Lee Kim Hwee, Director, Power System Operation Division, System Control Department, Energy Market Authority of Singapore; Ms Finn Tay Fong Chuin, Director, New Estates Division 1, JTC Corporation; Ms Sophia Ng Yi Chin, Director, Trade, Enterprise Singapore; Ms Rachel Loh Yu Li, Director, Strategic Planning & Incentive Policy, Singapore Tourism Board; Mdm Dawn Lee Sze Ern, Director, Human Resources & Organisation, Development, Corporate Development, Economic Development Board; Yeo Lai Hin, Director, Industry Regulation Division, Electricity System Department, Energy Market Authority of Singapore; Cheang Tick Kei, Director, Precision Engineering & Construction Cluster, JTC Corporation; Ms Audrey Tan Hwee Gek, Director, Sector Planning and Development Division, Ministry of Trade and Industry; Yeoh Wooi Gan, Director, Research Institute, Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Patrick Lim Wee Leong, Director, Business & Service Excellence, Enterprise Singapore; Matthew Lee Kwok Wei, Director, Contact Singapore, Planning & Policy, Economic Development Board; Ms Natalie Choo Shih Inn, Director, Enterprise Academy and Human Resources & Organisation Development, Enterprise Singapore; Ms Jeanette Lim Suk Harn, Director, Foreign Economic Policy Division, Ministry of Trade and Industry

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT Ms Lui Yoke San, Senior Deputy Director/Finance, Finance, Ministry of Transport; Ms Giselle Kwok Yoke Chun, Deputy Director (IT Audit), Internal Audit, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; Charles Alexandar De Souza, Assistant Director/Deputy Port Master, Operations & Marine Services, Operations Planning & Pilotage and Marine, Environment & Safety, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore; Ms Wang Yean-Mei, Director Local Planning (West, North Region), Policy & Planning, Land Transport Authority; Cheah Chee Khoon, Deputy Director, Thomson-East Coast Line (Civil Team 6), Thomson-East Coast & Cross Island Lines, Land Transport Authority; Chang Mook Choong, Deputy Director, Intelligent Transport Systems Development, Transportation Technology, Land Transport Authority

PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE Tan Keng Ghee, Assistant Director (Intel Section 1), Intelligence / Operations Department, Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau, Prime Minister's Office; Ms Wendy Chan Yee Yee, Senior Deputy Director (Communications & Engagement Planning), Communications and Engagement Group, Planning Office(seconded to Ministry of Education); Ms Mavis Tan Seok Cheng, Deputy Director ,Engineering Programme Office, Public Service Division, Prime Minister's Office; Ms Boo Yong Nee, Senior Executive IT Manager, MCI Cluster Services, Government Technology Agency; Ms Charis Yan Oi Yoke, Senior Executive IT Manager, Education Cluster, Services, Government Technology Agency; Lee Hoo Wah, Deputy Director, Government Infrastructure Group, Product Development & Management, Government Technology Agency; Ms Goh Soo Hui, Director & Head (Banking III Div III), Banking Department III, Monetary Authority of Singapore; Mr Tan Choon Kok, Director & Head (IT Applications Div I), Information Technology Department, Monetary Authority of Singapore; Ms Ong Lay Hong, Director & Head (Audit Div II), Internal Audit Department, Monetary Authority of Singapore; Ms Annabel Tan Fang Ying, Director & Head (AML Policy Division), Anti-Money Laundering Department, Monetary Authority of Singapore

The Public Administration Medal (Bronze) (Military) Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Gangsa)(Tentera)

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE COL Goh Tiong Cheng, Commander, Officer Cadet School, SAF ; COL Karen Wong Poh Fern, Director (Protective), Military Security Department, Ministry of Defence; COL Lau Hee Teck, PBS, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 2nd People's Defence Force Command, SAF ; COL Ooi Tjin-Kai, Head RSN Strategic Redesign, Office of Chief of Navy, Republic of Singapore Navy; COL Pang Lead Shuan, Commander, Headquarters Basic Military Training Centre, SAF ; COL Teo Chin Leong, Commanding Officer, Headquarters 171 Squadron, RSN ; COL Wong Hong Kai, Former Head Force Transformation Office, Joint Plans and Transformation Department, SAF ; COL Yeoh Keat Hoe, Head Australian Training Area Development Office, G6-Army, SAF ; COL (NS) Michael Hua Yew Loong, PP, PBS, Commander, Headquarters 24th Singapore Infantry Brigade, SAF ; COL (NS) Tan Yeow Tiong, PP, Commander, Headquarters 27th Singapore Infantry Brigade, SAF ; COL (NS) Zee Yoong Kang, PP, Chief of Staff (Division Hub), Headquarters 6th Division, SAF ; ME7 Lim Hoon Min, PP, PBS, Head Resource Group, Naval Logistics Department, RSN ; ME7 Lim Yew Hock, PP, PBS, Group Head, Joint Intelligence Directorate, SAF ; ME7 Liu Mun Kwong, PP, PBS, Head Cyber Defence Test and Evaluation Centre, Cyber Defence Group, Ministry of Defence

The Commendation Medal Pingat Kepujian

ATTORNEY-GENERAL'S CHAMBERS Nicholas Khoo Tian Lun, Deputy Senior State Counsel , DPP, Crime Division, Attorney-General's Chambers

AUDITOR-GENERAL'S OFFICE Ms Lim Hui Gek, Senior Assistant Director, Auditor-General's Office

MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION Ms Soh Yi Wen Grace, Senior Assistant Director (Competition and Consumer Policy), Economic Regulation Division, Ministry of Communications and Information; Low Tze Chieng, Gary, Deputy Director (Campaigns and Production), Public Communications Division, Campaigns and Production Department, Ministry of Communications and Information; Henry Tan Han Chuan, Senior Assistant Director (Cybersecurity Engineering Centre), Cybersecurity Agency of Singapore, Ministry of Communications and Information; Ms Cheong May Fong, Senior Project Manager, Properties & Facilities Management, National Library Board; Ms Sharon Low Kah Luan, Senior Manager, Digital Inclusion, Info-Communications Media Development Authority

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH Ms Clarisse Ong Wee Hian, Group Constituency Director (Chua Chu Kang, Group Representation Constituency), South West Community Development Division, People's Association; Eric Leong Kin Chuen, Deputy Director, ActiveSG, Sport Singapore; Ms Angela Wong Weng Yun, Deputy Director (Engagement), Youth Corps Singapore, National Youth Council; Ms Teo Ching Ching, Deputy Director, Administration & Procurement Division, People's Association; Shaun Wong Yew Keong, Assistant Director (Digital), Strategic Communications & Digital, National Heritage Board; Ms Faye Shen Feicui, Deputy Director (Strategic & Media Communications), Corporate Communications Division, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth; Kalaivanan Kalaver, Deputy Constituency Director (Sembawang Constituency Office), North West Community Development Division, People's Association; Ms Teresa Tan Guek Meng, Assistant Director (Administration), Human Resource, Admin & Legal, National Arts Council; Zahid Bin Ahmad, Assistant Director (Projects), Mosque Policy, Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura; Mazlan Bin Anuar, Senior Manager (Display), Asian Civilisations Museum, National Heritage Board; Glenn Goh Eng Wee, Assistant Director (Integration), Resilience and Engagement Division, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE Ms Aw Sio Hoon, Senior Assistant Director, Corporate Services, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Er Kim Hua, Senior Programme Manager, National Engineering Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Koh Lay Tin, Head, Enterprise IT Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Chew Lee Lan Jermaine, Head Capability Development, National Engineering Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Teng Siang Loong, Head, Systems Management Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ng Pui Yong, Head Capability Development, Cybersecurity Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ang Ying Hann, Senior Principal Engineer, DSTA Masterplanning & Systems Architecting, Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Kevin Koo Yih Liang, Head Tech Office, Digital Hub Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Kang Kok Wei, Head, Building & Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ng Jianhao, Senior Programme Manager Programme, Office, Advanced Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Tham Peng Keong, Senior Programme Manager, Air Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Huang Yiwen, Assistant Director, C3 Development Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Tan Teo Hor, Head, InfoComm Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Ng Lee Leng, Deputy Director, Procurement, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Wee Siang Whee, Assistant Director, Human Resource, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Lim Chiaw Sang, Patrick, Assistant Director, Corporate Planning, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Lee Jian Ming Stephen, Head Engineering, Information Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Wong Sai Hong Caleb, Senior Programme Manager, Land Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ho Chan Heng, Senior Programme Manager, Enterprise IT Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Yuen Ming Fatt, Head, Systems Management Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Poh Seng Cheong Telly, Head Course Development, DSTA Academy, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Koh Keng Kok, Principal Engineer, Air Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Chan Boon Onn, Matthew, Assistant Director, National Security Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Cheng Kheng Soon, Head, InfoComm Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Lau Joon Hong, Head, DSTA Masterplanning & Systems Architecting, Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Cai Guan Yan, Senior Manager, Ministry of Defence; Teo Zhen Wen, Lead Specialist, Ministry of Defence; Loh Chee Siang, Lead Material Planner, Air Engineering and Logistics Dept, Ministry of Defence; Ms Yip Kam Luen Grace, Branch Head, Air Force Medical Service, Ministry of Defence; Ng Yuet Lay, Head Battlefield Instrumentation, Army Training And Doctrine Command, Ministry of Defence; Ms Koh Ping Ping Teresa, Senior Manager (Finance), Headquarters 2nd People's Defence Force Command, Ministry of Defence; Selva Kumar s/o Suppiah Muthiah Samy, Senior Manager (Testing & Licensing Section), Transport Command Headquarters, Ministry of Defence; Ms Eng Hwee Lee, Ag Assistant Director (Capital Budget), G5 Army, Ministry of Defence; Ms Li Xiangying, Senior Manager, Naval Personnel Department, Ministry of Defence; Lim Eng Hong, Assistant Director, Naval Inspectorate, Ministry of Defence; Lester Chua Wee Thiam, Senior Analyst, Joint Intelligence Directorate, Ministry of Defence; Ms Peck Wee Hian, Branch Head, Military Security Department, Ministry of Defence; Ms Lim Kwee Hoon, Assistant Director, Navy Branch, Defence Psychology Department, Ministry of Defence; Ms Cheong Kai Lin, Senior Audit Manager, Internal Audit Department, Ministry of Defence; Chew Keng Tiew, Assistant Director (Career Advisor), Career Transition Resource Centre, Ministry of Defence; Leon Cheng Kuo Huwe, Senior Programme Manager, Cybersecurity Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Dineshwaran s/o Sathisan Deputy Director (Policy 6), Defence Policy Office, Ministry of Defence

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION Ms Beh Meng Ling Clare, Senior Assistant Director, Lee Kong Chian School of Business, Singapore Management University; Ms Heng Jo Yi, Deputy Director, Career Planning, HR Strategy & Leadership Division; Cheong Fook Loy, Section Head/Mechanical Engineering, School of Engineering/ITE College West, Institute of Technical Education; Mdm Low Soo Huang, Assistant Director, Pupil Financial Services, Finance & Procurement Division; Dr Chua Chern Pin, Associate Professor/ Deputy Director, Health and Social Sciences, Singapore Institute of Technology; Soh Kian Wee, Assistant Director (Planning and Coordination), Student Placement & Services Division; Chua Thiam Chye, Senior Manager, Admin & Procurement, Finance and Admin, Science Centre Board; Goh Keng Hock, Lead Manager, Development Planning, Infrastructure & Facility Services Division; Lionel Kiew Yong Thye, Senior Manager, Finance, Finance, ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute; Siow Boon Teik Erwin, Senior Assistant Director, Human Resource, Higher Education Operations Division; Ms Lim Peck Hong, Principal Manager, Shared Services Management Division, Skillsfuture Singapore; Ms Phan Swee Lee Joanna, Senior Academy Officer, Physical Education & Sports Teacher, Academy; Miss Lee Sook Chen, Cynthia, Senior Associate Director, Mechanobiology Institute, National University of Singapore; Mdm Hanita Bte Abd Aziz, Senior Curriculum Resource Development, Officer, Malay Language, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Mrs Ng Mui Suan, Linda, Senior Manager, Academic Affairs, Temasek Polytechnic; Mdm Lim Choon Yeoh, Assistant Director, EL (Pre-U), Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2; Ong Lai Seng, Senior Assistant Director, Maintenance, Office of Development & Facilities, Management, Nanyang Technological University; Ms Tang Sok Cheng Joyce, Senior Assessment Policy & Practice Officer, Curriculum Policy Office; Ms Ong Lay Choo, Senior Manager, Administration, School of InfoComm Technology, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Lim Kiang Wee, Senior Educational Technology Officer, Educational Technology Division; Sng Keng Huat, Senior Manager, Dept of Estates & Development, Singapore Polytechnic; Mdm Choo Huiping, Subject Head, Springdale Primary School; Ms Soo Lap Mei Katherine, Manager (Foreign Language & Culture), Foundation & General Studies Department, Nanyang Polytechnic; Ms Kuck Li Lian Lillian, Deputy Director, Music & Drama, Student Development Curriculum Division; Mdm Wah Shih Fen, Deputy OER Admin Head, Office of Education Research, National Institute of Education; Ms Terry Monica Theseira Senior Inspector, Special Education, Special Educational Needs Division; Yusop Abdul Kadir B, M Senior Manager, Office of Technology Development, Republic Polytechnic; Dr Ng Siew Hiang Sally, Assistant Director (Pedagogical Excellence Branch), Academy of Singapore Teachers; Aaron Chen Angus, Assistant Programme Chair, School of Sports, Health and Leisure, Republic Polytechnic; Mohamad Khaidir Bin Abdul Rahman, Senior Educational Support Officer, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Ms Chia Peck Leng, Assistant Director, HR, Human Resource, National Institute of Education; Mdm Nai Li Hoon, Assistant Director, Management Services, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2; Choo Guo Yuan, Principal Manager, Manpower & Infrastructure Planning Division, Skillsfuture Singapore; Phua Wei Sen, Assistant Director, Assessment Policy & Practice, Curriculum Policy Office; Heng Swee Huat, Senior Manager, School of Engineering, Temasek Polytechnic; Ms Tan Mei Ling Audrey, Assistant Director (Learning P'ship In Edu Tech), Educational Technology Division; Dr New Jen Yan, Senior Manager, School of Life Sciences & Chemical Technology, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Henry Phua Yong Xiang, Inspector, Compulsory Education, Schools Division; Ms Sim Boh Ngoh, Section Head, Electronics, School of Electronics & Info-Comm Technology/ITE College Central, Institute of Technical Education; Mdm Au Yard Wah, Year Head, Mayflower Primary School; Tan Cher Hwee, Manager, School of Mechanical & Aeronautical Engg, Singapore Polytechnic; Ng Hin Kay Jeremy, Deputy Director, Administration, Special Educational Needs Division; Dr Tan Yew Heng, Assistant Director, Cluster Operation, School of Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Nanyang Technological University; Chan Fong Cheok, Assistant Director, People Matters 1, Academy of Singapore Teachers; Ms Vijayalashmi Suppiah Senior Manager, Office of Legal & General Affairs, Singapore Management University; Hoe Kai Yee, Senior Curriculum Resource Development, Officer, Chemistry, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Assoc Prof Walker, Izumi Deputy Director and Associate Professor, Centre for Language Studies, Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences, National University of Singapore; Choi Jian Jun, Senior Assessment Policy & Practice Officer, Curriculum Policy Office; Yoon Eng Tong, Manager (Operations), Innovation & Enterprise Office, Nanyang Polytechnic; Goh Sheow En, Head of Department, Radin Mas Primary School; Fung Chi Keung John, Senior Manager, School of Engineering, Nanyang Polytechnic; Ms Chan Shu Fong, Lead Manager, Systems and Operations, Student Development Curriculum Division; Mohammad Hisham Bin Hambari Head, Media Relations, Corporate Communications Office, Nanyang Technological University; Ms Tan Li Wee, Head of Department, Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School (Primary); Ng Ker Wei, Deputy Director, CET Academy, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Ms Chan Yu Ling Josephine, Academy Officer, Music, Singapore Teachers' Academy for the aRts; Ms Ong Sok Cheng, Head/Curriculum Development/Engineering Services Curriculum, Curriculum & Educational Development Division, Institute of Technical Education; Ms Chan Foong Keng, Senior Curriculum Planning Officer, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; S Premanathan Senior Manager, Singapore Maritime Academy, Singapore Polytechnic; Ong Chi Howe, Inspector, Compulsory Education, Schools Division; Ms Tan Lay Peng, Senior Manager, International Relations, Temasek Polytechnic; Mohd Azuan Tan, Senior Physical, Sports & Outdoor Education, Officer (Sports Education) SPSO(SE), Student Development Curriculum Division; Ms Teo Yen Chen, Senior Manager, Office of Finance, Republic Polytechnic; Mdm Amuda d/o Duraiappan Senior Teacher, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Ms Tong Mei Mei Sharon, Assistant Director, Office of Human Resources and Faculty, Administration, Singapore Management University; Caleb Tan Kay Lip, Outdoor Programme Manager, Student Development Curriculum Division; Wan Wai Meng, Senior Associate Director, Office of Human Resources, National University of Singapore; Ms Neo Ching Lu Philisa, Subject Head, St. Hilda's Secondary School; Mrs Audrey Chong-Tan Yuet Ling, Assistant Director, Student & Alumni Services Office, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Ms Sally Neo Li Peng, Assistant Director (Physical, Sports & Outdoor Education) Outdoor Adventure Learning Centre, Student Development Curriculum Division; Lester Kok Wei Ming, Assistant Director, Media Relations, Corporate Communications Office, Nanyang Technological University; Ms Lim Tien Juan, Head of Department, Singapore Chinese Girls' Primary School; Ms Lam San Ping, Manager (Facilities & Administration), Estates Management Department, Nanyang Polytechnic; Ms Lam Hwee Ming, Assistant Director, Budget & Procurement, Information Technology Branch; Ng Ting Hsiang, Senior Lecturer, School of Technology for the Arts, Republic Polytechnic; Ms Wu Yashi, Head of Department, Clementi Primary School; Ms Tan Cheng Kim Catharine, Associate Director, Dean's Office, School of Computing, National University of Singapore; Mdm Soon Bee Hong Emelyn, Master Teacher, English Language Institute of Singapore; Ms Tan Ewe Khim Elizabeth, Senior Manager, School of Humanities & Social Sciences, Temasek Polytechnic; Mdm Teoh Hee San, Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers; Ms Tan Sui Tuan Florence, Senior Associate Director, Office of Advancement, Singapore Management University; Mdm Sarinajit Kaur Mrs Prem Nair, Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers; Teo Hock Bee, Senior Technologist/Electrical Engineering, School of Engineering/ITE College East, Institute of Technical Education; Mdm Lee Yee Han Audrey, Master Teacher, English LanguageInstitute of Singapore; Teo Keng Ann, Course Chair, School of Business, Singapore Polytechnic; Dr Lee Lai Har Judy, Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers; Ang Leong Boon, Associate Director, NUS Information Technology, National University of Singapore; Mdm Kwek Siew Hoon, Principal Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers; Chan Kim Chwee Stephen, Senior Technologist/Mechatronics Engineering, School of Engineering/ITE College West, Institute of Technical Education; Lai Kai Wah Darren, Senior Research Specialist, Management, Information/Corporate Research, Research and Management Information Division; Mrs Josephine Tan Yu Lin, Manager, School of Informatics & IT, Temasek Polytechnic; Mdm S Seethalaksmy, Senior Specialist, Tamil Language, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Ms Ho Ah Hiong, Deputy Manager (Administration), School of Health & Social Sciences, Nanyang Polytechnic; Cheong Kim Fatt, Lead Curriculum Specialist (Biology), Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Mr Ho Thiam Aik, Senior Manager, Dept of Student Devt & Alumni Relations, Singapore Polytechnic; Mdm Teo Siaw Ee, Senior Specialist, Chinese Language, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Lee Keng Yuen, Assistant Director, Laboratories, School of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering, Nanyang Technological University; Kwek Swee Hong, Senior Specialist, Gifted Education, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Ms Jeandie Lim, Senior Assistant Director, School of Information Systems, Singapore Management University; Ms Tan Xiao Ting, Senior Specialist, Technologies for Learning, Educational Technology Division; Tan Wee Siong, Senior Manager, School of Infocomm, Republic Polytechnic; Mdm Foo Shiao Wei, Senior Specialist, Pre-School Education, Schools Division; Ms Jamie Teo Siew Lan, Senior Manager, Student Development Office, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Kwek Si Yong, Assistant Director (Student Welfare) & Lead Specialist, Student Development Curriculum Division; Cheng Seng Jang, Senior Manager, Dept of Estates & Development, Singapore Polytechnic; Adrian Wong Foo Aik, Lead Specialist (Drama), Student Development Curriculum Division; Dr Ma Kheng Min, Senior Lecturer, Organisational Behaviour and Human Resources, Lee Kong Chian School of Business, Singapore Management University; Mdm Tan Chai Jing, Senior Specialist (Music), Student Development Curriculum Division; Ms Lee Peng Peng Joey, Senior Systems Analyst, Computer & Network Centre, Nanyang Polytechnic; Wong Swee Meng, Senior Specialist (Sports Education), Student Development Curriculum Division; Ms Lim Cheow Loo, Associate Director, Dean's Office, NUS Business School, National University of Singapore; Ms Tan Ming Yan Pascalene, Senior Specialist, Guidance, Student Development Curriculum Division; Phua Kuan Hwee Paul, Senior Manager, Marketing, Temasek SkillsFuture Academy, Temasek Polytechnic; Hendriawan Bin Selamat, Senior Specialist, Guidance, Student Development Curriculum Division; Mrs Png-Tan Cheng Wan, Section Head/Finance Services, School of Business & Services/ITE College East, Institute of Technical Education; Ms Chan Peiru Olivia, Senior Educational Psychologist, Special Educational Needs Division; Mdm Kathryne Yew Shu Chin, Assistant Director, Nanyang Centre for Public Administration, Nanyang Technological University; Mdm Tham Siew Leng, Vice-Principal, Zhonghua Primary School; Foo Chek Hu Jimmy, Assistant Director, Technical Operations, Office of Development & Facilities, Management, Nanyang Technological University; Mdm Ong Seow Peng, Vice-Principal (Administration), Opera Estate Primary School; Ms Ho Siew Lin, Associate Director, Office of Investment, Singapore Management University; Ms Ang Siok Phing, Vice-Principal, St. Margaret's Primary School; Lee Tek Siong, Head/Work-Learn Technical Diploma (Operations), Industry-Based Training, Institute of Technical Education; Razali B Senin Vice-Principal, Endeavour Primary School; Ong Eng Keng, Senior Manager, Dept of Student Devt & Alumni Relations, Singapore Polytechnic; Lau Yean Hui, Vice-Principal, Yuhua Primary School; Ms Pheang Poh Hoon Grace, Senior Specialist (Teaching & Learning) and Senior Lecturer, Centre for Teaching & Learning Devt, Nanyang Polytechnic; Mdm Siti Nazrah Bte Abdul Rahman, Vice-Principal, Pasir Ris Primary School; Ms Tan Hwee Hoon, Assistant Director, Student Support & Career Services, Temasek Polytechnic; Kirupanantha Kumar s/o Palaiyan, Vice-Principal, Canberra Primary School; Ms Yong Lai Cheng, Associate Director, Dean's Office, Faculty of Science, National University of Singapore; Mdm Chan Mei Fung Joyce, Vice-Principal (Administration), Greendale Primary School; Ms Fock Wai Yan Janice, Manager (Graduate Progression), Registrar's Office, Nanyang Polytechnic; Mdm Yio Yen Ling Selina, Vice-Principal, Angsana Primary School; Mrs Lee-Soh Hwee Ling, Senior Lecturer/Electronics, School of Electronics & Info-Comm Technology/ITE College Central, Institute of Technical Education; Mdm Lim Wei Yin Selina, Vice-Principal, Changkat Changi Secondary School; Low Wai Mun, Senior Laboratory Executive, Comparative Medicine, National University of Singapore; Chng Puay Keong, Vice-Principal, Yuhua Secondary School; Dr Sirajudeen s/o Gulam Razul, Principal Research Scientist B, Temasek Laboratories, Nanyang Technological University; Mdm Angela Goh Bee Lian, Vice-Principal, Pei Chun Public School; Dr Ho Shen Yong, Associate Dean (Academic), College of Science, Nanyang Technological University

Syamsul Anwar Bin Awang, Vice-Principal, Frontier Primary School; Leong Siew Teng, Senior Manager, Raffles Hall, National University of Singapore; Tan Chin Heng, Vice-Principal, St. Gabriel's Primary School Ms Mak Lai Peng, Head/People Excellence, Human Resource Division, Institute of Technical Education; Quek Choon Hsiong, Vice-Principal, Serangoon Garden Secondary School; Miss Seah Bee Hong, Associate Director, Dean's Office, Faculty of Engineering, National University of Singapore; Ms Wong Kah Wai Shirley, Vice-Principal, Bukit View Secondary School; Assoc Prof Wu Guiying Laura, Associate Chair (Academic), School of Social Sciences, Nanyang Technological University; Mdm Goh Lian Choo, Vice-Principal (Administration), Xinghua Primary School; Quah Mien Yong, Senior Assistant Director, School of Computer Science and Engineering, Nanyang Technological University; Chong Chee Keong Alvin, Vice-Principal (Administration), Jurongville Secondary School; Ms Yeo May May, Senior Associate Director, Duke-NUS Medical School, National University of Singapore; Ms See Pei Loo, Vice-Principal (Administration), Dunman High School; Mrs Jessica Hon-Chan Meng Chee, Project Manager, Joint NTU-UBC Research Centre of Excellence in Active Living for the Elderly, Nanyang Technological University; Mdm Heng Wei Shan, Vice-Principal, Manjusri Secondary School; Dr Ng Li Fang, Laboratory Manager, Science Division, Yale-NUS College, National University of Singapore; Ms Koh Chiow Tee Theresa, Vice-Principal, Holy Innocents' Primary School; Ms Goh Mei Ling, Senior Assistant Director, Division of Graduate Medical Studies, Medicine, National University of Singapore; Mdm Siti Hajar Bte Abdullah Subject Head, Kent Ridge Secondary School; Dr Xia Zhiqiang, Director, Graduate Programs, Nanyang Technopreneurship Centre, Nanyang Technological University; Mr Paruk s/o Kothari, Vice-Principal (Prison School), Tanah Merah Prison, Prison School; Mdm Tan Chiew Mui Charmaine, Manager, Student & Academic Services Department, Nanyang Technological University; Ms Ng Siok Leng, Senior Assessment Specialist, Measurement and Analytics, Assessment Planning and Developmen Division, Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board; Ms Christine Goh Wei Ling, Assessment Specialist (Humanities), Assessment Planning and Development Division, Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board; Mdm Roslinda Bte Sahamad, Assessment Specialist (Malay Language), Assessment Planning and Development Division, Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board; Ms Yeo Tin Kim, Head of Department, Singapore International School (Hong Kong) (Primary); Dr Ho Pau Yuen Jeanne Marie, Senior Teaching Fellow, Office of Education Research, National Institute Of Education; Wong Chuan Yuh Ethan, Teaching Fellow, Psychological Studies, National Institute Of Education; Khoo Ghee Han, Vice-Principal, Kheng Cheng School; Ms Tan Huiling Cheryl, Vice-Principal, Punggol Green Primary School; Ms Ng Hui Eng, Vice-Principal (Administration), East Spring Primary School; Ferdinand Quek Swan Jet, Dean, English Language & Literature Department, Anglo-Chinese School (Independent); Mong Kok Meng, Director, Estate Management, Hwa Chong Institution; James Koh Sze Ming, Master Teacher, Raffles Institution; Sim Yong Ming, Special Assistant, Centre for School Excellence, Schools Division; Mdm Priscilla Chiang Shiau Chuen, Head of Department, Alexandra Primary School; Ms Khoo Poh Leng, Head of Department, Anderson Secondary School; Nor Azahar B Mohd Ismail, Head of Department, Ang Mo Kio Secondary School; Ms Wang Zuo Min, Head of Department, Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road); Ms Lye Sze Yee, Head of Department, Beacon Primary School; Ms Chia Lin, Angeline, Head of Department, Bedok Green Primary School; Dennis Lim Teck Yong, Head of Department, Bedok South Secondary School; Teo Choo Hock, Steven, Head of Department, Bedok View Secondary School; Mdm Ho Teen Serene, Head of Department, Bowen Secondary SchoolMinistry of Education; Foo Siang Keng, Head of Department, Broadrick Secondary School; Syam Lal s/o Sadanandan, Head of Department, Bukit Batok Secondary School; Kek Boon Ann Zubi, Head of Department, Bukit Merah Secondary School; Mohamed Riad Bin Mohamed Padli, Head of Department, Bukit Panjang Primary School; Khoo Kian Kiong Christopher, Head of Department, Bukit Timah Primary School; Ms Leong Sok Yee, Head of Department, Bukit View Primary School; Alexander S Chia Foh Soon, Head of Department, Bukit View Secondary School; Mdm Soh Jenny, Head of Department, Canberra Secondary School; Ms Caroline Manonmani, Head of Department, Cantonment Primary School; Lee Lyncoln, Head of Department, Catholic Junior College; Ang Kai Jie, Head of Department, Cedar Girls' Secondary School; Mdm Hou Sook Min, Cindy, Head of Department, CHIJ (Katong); Mdm Low Ai Ling, Head of Department, CHIJ (Kellock); Njoo Kiat Chong Edwin, Head of Department, CHIJ Our Lady of the Nativity; Tang Kum Meng, Alvin, Head of Department, CHIJ Secondary School (Toa Payoh); Ms Low Yen Yen, Jenny, Head of Department, CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School (Secondary); Mdm Chin Pooi Pooi, Head of Department, CHIJ St Theresa's Convent; Yip Hoe Yin, Head of Department, Chua Chu Kang Secondary School; Mdm Mabel Chia Bee Khim, Head of Department, Compassvale Secondary School; Mdm Lim Peck Lin Shirlene, Head of Department, Crescent Girls' School; Mdm Koh Li Ping Daphne, Head of Department, Crest Secondary School; Ms Chen Xin Lei, Head of Department, Damai Primary School; Ms Tan Seok Ling Shirley, Head of Department, Damai Primary School; Chin Peng Kiew, Head of Department, Dazhong Primary School; Mdm Ho Su Siew, Head of Department, Dunman High School; Sim Khim Hoe Gabriel, Head of Department, Dunman Secondary School; Lee Chin Chuan Justin, Head of Department, East Spring Secondary School; Mdm Fauziah Bte Mas'od, Head of Department, Edgefield Primary School; Chong Sze Kei, Head of Department, Evergreen Secondary School, Ministry of Education, Tan Choon Seng Anderson, Head of Department, Frontier Primary School; Manoharan s/o Ramasamy, Head of Department, Fuchun Secondary School; Ms Caelyn Whyndee Lim Hsu Yen, Head of Department, Greendale Primary School; Mdm Soh Xinxiang, Head of Department, Greenwood Primary School; Mdm Shanthi Deenathayalan Head of Department, Guangyang Primary School; Yong Kwong Fui, Head of Department, Guangyang Secondary School; Mdm Esther E Tzy Kwei, Head of Department, Haig Girls' School; Tan Yii Hsien Barnabas, Head of Department, Hillgrove Secondary School; Lim Thiam Kwee Arthur, Head of Department, Holy Innocents' High School; Mdm Lim Ai Lian, Head of Department, Holy Innocents' Primary School; Mdm Lee Lay Hoon, Head of Department, Horizon Primary School; Sivagnanam Rameswaran, Head of Department, Hua Yi Secondary School; Suresh s/o Govindasamy, Head of Department, Huamin Primary School; Mdm Hadlia Binte Jamil, Head of Department, Junyuan Primary School; Ms Wong Seok Wai, Head of Department, Jurong Primary School; Lau Ban Hwee, Head of Department, Jurong West Primary School; Mdm Koh Xin Wei, Head of Department, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School; Ms Yap Wei Ling, Evelynn, Head of Department, Manjusri Secondary School; Ms Herianti Binte Abu Shah, Head of Department, Marsiling Primary School; Ms Neo Jia Hwee, Head of Department, Meridian Primary School; Ms Loo Ai Wei, Head of Department, Millennia Institute; Mdm Uma d/o Perumal, Head of Department, Montfort Junior School; Mdm Tan Hui Hung Cynthia, Head of Department, Nanyang Junior College; Dr Lim Yi'en, Senior Head of Department, National Junior College; Ms Kwa Bee Hoon, Head of Department, New Town Secondary School; Vishaal Bhardwaj, Head of Department, Northlight School; Ng Chee Loong, Head of Department, NUS High School; Mdm Tan Li Na, Head of Depar tment, Oasis Primary School; Mohd Salim B Ramli, Head of Department, Orchid Park Secondary School; Ms Tan Boon Hwee, Head of Department, Outram Secondary School; Ms Pang Cui Ling, Head of Department, Park View Primary School; Mong Kok Thong, Head of Department, Pasir Ris Secondary School; Lee Wei Te, Head of Department, Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School (Secondary); Mdm Teoh Sze Miin, Head of Department, Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School; Tan Chih Siang Francis, Head of Department, Peicai Secondary School; Nai Chin Kiong Nelson, Head of Department, Pioneer Primary School; Mdm Dalvindar Kaur, Head of Department, Princess Elizabeth Primary School; Ho Chong Huat, Head of Department, Queensway Secondary School; Mrs Poon Wai Kuan, Head of Department, Red Swastika School; Tan Boon Jong, Head of Department, River Valley High School; Ms Teo Mei Ling, Head of Department, River Valley Primary School; Mdm Rekha d/o Veliappan, Head of Department, Riverside Secondary School; Ms Tan Chia Chih, Head of Department, Rosyth School; Lam Hin Chew, Head of Department, School of Science and Technology; Rajakumar s/o Raghavan, Head of Department, Sembawang Secondary School; Chan Sian Heng Lawrence, Head of Department, Seng Kang Primary School; Thong Wee Sin, Head of Department, Seng Kang Secondary School; Shahul Hameed s/o Kuthubudeen, Head of Department, Serangoon Garden Secondary School; Peck Chin Hee, Head of Department, Serangoon Secondary School; Ms Junaidah Bte Haji Mohd Ishak, Head of Department, Spectra Secondary School; Yeo Kok San William, Head of Department, St. Andrew's Junior College; Mdm Evi Mazlinda Bte Mazlan, Head of Department, St. Anthony's Canossian Primary School; He Junhao, Head of Department, St. Anthony's Canossian Secondary School; Ms Lam Hui Ern, Elaine, Head of Department, St. Hilda's Primary School; Seow Whei Jie, Head of Department, St. Hilda's Secondary School; Mdm Tang Hue Sim Serene, Head of Department, Swiss Cottage Secondary School; Mdm Lorraine Anne De Silva, Head of Department, Tao Nan School; Aidil Sharil Bin Solikin, Head of Department, Teck Whye Secondary School; Chew Thiam Teck, Head of Department, Unity Secondary School; Seet Kok Wah, Head of Department, Victoria Junior College; Sim Teck Chuan, Head of Department, Waterway Primary School; Ms Efizah Bte Samat, Head of Department, West View Primary School; Mdm Quek Liza, Head of Department, Westwood Secondary School; Mdm Chong Sze Khuin, Head of Department, Woodgrove Secondary School; Mdm Ong Huei Huey, Head of Department, Woodlands Ring Secondary School; Mdm Lim Mei Ling, Head of Department, Xinghua Primary School; Mdm Li Jing, Head of Department, Xingnan Primary School; Neo Kian Chye Roland, Head of Department, Xishan Primary School; Ms Noryati Binte Ab Rahaman, Head of Department, Yangzheng Primary School; Mrs Thomas George, Head of Department, Yishun Innova Junior College; Mdm Lathika d/o Subidor Singh, Head of Department, Yishun Secondary School; Musa B Abdul Kadir, Head of Department, Yuhua Primary School; Hoe Yeow Kong, Head of Department, Yuhua Secondary School; Sng Wee Yoke, Head of Department, Yuhua Secondary School; Mdm Yu Ya Ting, Head of Department, Yuying Secondary School; Chong Nai Shun, Head of Department, Zhonghua Primary School; Desmond Chong Eng Soon, Head of Department, Zhonghua Secondary School; Ms Tan Bee Choo Vanessa, School Staff Developer, Anglo-Chinese School (Primary); Ms Yong Lee Hoong Sally, School Staff Developer, Casuarina Primary School; Tan Yong Chong Lawrence, School Staff Developer, Dunearn Secondary School; Lim Yuen Tuck, School Staff Developer, Fairfield Methodist School (Secondary); Mdm Salina Bte Ismail, School Staff Developer, Fajar Secondary School; Christopher Chan Lon Hoe, School Staff Developer, Fengshan Primary School; Mdm Tan Yen Ling Eunice, School Staff Developer, Hong Wen School; Ms You Kim Choo, School Staff Developer, Jurongville Secondary School; Ms Tan Li Cheng Melissa, School Staff Developer, North View Primary School; Ms Seet Siew Lin, Pamela, School Staff Developer, Pei Hwa Secondary School; Mdm Jaida Goh Lay Choo, School Staff Developer, South View Primary School; Ms Lau Kai Yen, School Staff Developer, St. Anthony's Primary School; Mohammad Zahed B Md Yatim, School Staff Developer, St. Gabriel's Secondary School; Mdm Low Teck Chua, Annie, School Staff Developer, St. Stephen's School; Wee Liang Tong, School Staff Developer, Tampines Meridian Junior College; Mdm Noor Ashikin Bte Sulaiman, School Staff Developer, Tampines North Primary School; Mdm Lim Hsiao Chin Dawn, School Staff Developer, Unity Primary School; Mdm Saliema Binte Mohamed Iqbal, School Staff Developer, Woodlands Ring Primary School; Mdm Kuek Ai Hsiang, School Staff Developer, Yishun Primary School; Lee Han Meng Desmond, Assistant Year Head, Anderson Serangoon Junior College; Mdm Toh Lian See, Assistant Year Head, Chongfu School; Ong Boon Hwa, Steven, Assistant Year Head, Presbyterian High School; Mdm Aw Siao Hwee, Assistant Year Head, Woodlands Secondary School; Low Chee Kong, Year Head, Ai Tong School; Mok Seow Poh, Year Head, Anglican High School; Ms Loke Pui San, Year Head, Bendemeer Secondary School; Ms Josephine Tan Mei Ting, Year Head, Canossa Catholic Primary School; Mdm Tan Chay Shwan, Year Head, Casuarina Primary School; Ms Chong Meow Ling, Year Head, CHIJ Our Lady of Good Counsel; Ms Kok Pao Yen Jayce, Year Head, CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace; Mdm Tricia Amanda Phua Mei Yee, Year Head, De La Salle School; Abraham Abe, Year Head, First Toa Payoh Primary School; Mrs Tan Li Hwa, Year Head, Fuchun Primary School; Ms Yiew Qifang, Daphne, Year Head, Greenridge Secondary School; Mdm Sim Kun Kin, Year Head, Mee Toh School; Mdm Sitinorzahurin Binte Sudin, Year Head, Meridian Secondary School; Maizatul Anwar B Mohd Yassin, Year Head, Naval Base Primary School; Mdm Lau Hwee Noy, Year Head, North Spring Primary School; Mdm Suhana Bte Ahmad, Year Head, North Vista Secondary School; Choo Chee Siong, Year Head, Pasir Ris Crest Secondary School; Mdm Josephine Wong Lie Peng, Year Head, Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School (Primary); Mdm Ang Hong Cheng, Year Head, Peiying Primary School; Mdm Neo Soo Ling Jeanette, Year Head, Poi Ching School; Mdm Wong Wan Hui, Year Head, Rivervale Primary School; Mdm Tan Puay Kheng Catherine, Year Head, Sengkang Green Primary School; Mdm Dewi Juliana, Year Head, Springdale Primary School; Yeo Peng Seng, Year Head, St. Andrew's Junior School; Lim Tuck Hway, Year Head, St. Andrew's Secondary School; Mdm Halilah Binte Salim Alkhatib, Year Head, Tanjong Katong Secondary School; Ms Poon Ee Le Debbie, Year Head, Townsville Primary School; Kok Yeong Haur, Year Head, West Spring Secondary School; Mdm Thia Woon Ling, Year Head, Woodlands Primary School; Ms Kelly Cho Ling Ling, Year Head, Yio Chu Kang Secondary School; Mdm Shii Tuong Sen, Lead Teacher, Anchor Green Primary School; Mdm Sarabjeet Kaur d/o Hardip Singh, Lead Teacher, Anderson Primary School; Lee Chin Teck, Lead Teacher, Changkat Changi Secondary School; Ms Yeo Cheng Yong, Lead Teacher, Fuhua Secondary School; Wee Meng Kiat, Lead Teacher, Greendale Secondary School; Lai Kuan Hoe, Lead Teacher, Innova Primary School; Mdm Rosmiliah Bte Kasmin, Lead Teacher, Kranji Secondary School; Mdm Chan Sau Mei, Lead Teacher, Northland Primary School; Mdm Norwati Bte Sulaiman, Lead Teacher, Punggol Primary School; Mdm Sakunthalai d/o Surian, Lead Teacher, Queenstown Secondary School; Mdm Jiao Fuzhen, Lead Teacher, Rulang Primary School; Mdm Lim Fook Chiew, Lead Teacher, St. Margaret's Secondary School; Mdm Chew Chui Shiang Linda, Lead Teacher, Wellington Primary School; Mdm Stephanie Song Peck Ling, Level Head, Blangah Rise Primary School; Mdm Tan Hwee Li Anville, Level Head, Fernvale Primary School; Ms Lim Kah Yee Sharon, Level Head, Junyuan Secondary School; Mdm Ang Puay Leng, Level Head, Mayflower Primary School; Ms Audrey Leong Mei Ern, Subject Head, Assumption Pathway School; Mdm Noor Afidah Bte Abdul Rahman, Subject Head, Bedok Green Secondary School; Mdm Christine Png Thiang Thiang, Subject Head, Bukit Panjang Government High School; Ms Nooryati Bte Abdul Talib, Subject Head, CHIJ Katong Convent; Tok Wei Ee, Alvin, Subject Head, Chung Cheng High School (Yishun); Mdm Usharani d/o Kuppusamy, Subject Head, Gan Eng Seng Primary School; Koh Kim Hua Michael, Subject Head, Geylang Methodist School (Secondary); Teo Yee Ming, Subject Head, Hai Sing Catholic School; Tan Khang Guan, Subject Head, Jurong Pioneer Junior College; Goh Miao Guang, Subject Head, Jurong Pioneer Junior College; Ng Soon Chye, Subject Head, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School; Mdm Gan Mei Chern Karen, Subject Head, Marsiling Secondary School; Mdm Cheam Phaik Tin, Subject Head, Mayflower Secondary School; Lock Wai Kong Johnson, Subject Head, Nan Hua Primary School; Shaifulizzam B Mohammad Rouse, Subject Head, Northland Secondary School; Mdm Chew Hui Ching, Subject Head, Regent Secondary School; Ang Chun Yong, Subject Head, White Sands Primary School; Mdm Manisah Bte Osman, Subject Head, Yio Chu Kang Primary School; Ms Rabiatul Adawiya Bte Binhan, Subject Head, Yusof Ishak Secondary School; Mdm Geraldine Ang Lay Peng, Subject Head, Zhenghua Primary School; Mdm Nadiah Bte Ahmad, Senior Teacher, Ahmad Ibrahim Primary School; Mdm Tay Sai Ghor, Senior Teacher, Anderson Serangoon Junior College; Mdm Tang Pui Fun, Senior Teacher, Anglo-Chinese School (Junior); Mrs Ang Rose, Senior Teacher, Beatty Secondary School; Santhosa Kumar s/o N S, Senior Teacher, Bendemeer Primary School; Hin Hiang Anthony, Senior Teacher, Canberra Primary School; Mdm Lee Aiy Suan Mona, Senior Teacher, Concord Primary School; Tan Beng Keong, Senior Teacher, Corporation Primary School; Mdm Liuu Mee Ann Adriel, Senior Teacher, Endeavour Primary School; Yap Chong Chieh, Senior Teacher, Eunos Primary School; Mdm Chia Chew Hoon Ivy, Senior Teacher, Fuhua Primary School; Mdm Razilah Bte Yahya, Senior Teacher, Gongshang Primary School; Ms Ong Ai Leng, Senior Teacher, Greenridge Primary School; Mdm Goh Lee Yen Pauline, Senior Teacher, Hougang Primary School; Mdm Elizabeth Ee Ching Lien, Senior Teacher, Hougang Secondary School; Mdm Koh Su-Cheng, Senior Teacher, Jing Shan Primary School; Ms Teo Woon Teng, Senior Teacher, Juying Primary School; Mdm Lin Lan, Senior Teacher, Lakeside Primary School; Mdm Kho Siok Ching, Senior Teacher, Marymount Convent School; Abdul Rahim Bin Ahmad, Senior Teacher, Nan Chiau High School; Ms Wong Wei Teng, Senior Teacher, New Town Primary School; Mdm Tan Poh Suan, Senior Teacher, Ngee Ann Primary School; Mdm Ashikin Bte Abdul Ra'uuf, Senior Teacher, Ngee Ann Secondary School; Mdm Jaspal Kaur, Senior Teacher, Pasir Ris Primary School; Mdm Loh Hwee Hwa, Senior Teacher, Peirce Secondary School; Ms Tan Hwee Ping Elsie, Senior Teacher, Punggol Green Primary School; Tan Hsiao Yuz, Senior Teacher, Qifa Primary School; Ms Sharmila Singh Senior Teacher, Sembawang Primary School; Mdm Velosamy Nilavalaki, Senior Teacher, Si Ling Primary School; Abdul Halim B Abdul Ghani, Senior Teacher, Stamford Primary School; Mdm Loh Ming Woon, Senior Teacher, Tampines Secondary School; Mdm Ho Yoke Lian, Senior Teacher, Tanjong Katong Girls' School, Ministry of Education, Mdm Nurhanin Bte Abdul Hamid, Senior Teacher, Tanjong Katong Primary School; Mdm Karen Woo Shan Shan, Senior Teacher, Telok Kurau Primary School; Mdm Norsheha Bte Abdul Sukor, Senior Teacher, Temasek Junior College; Mdm Uma Mageswari, Senior Teacher, West Spring Primary School; Rodrigues Michael Vincent, Senior Teacher, Xinmin Secondary School; Ms Lim Hwee Chen, Senior Teacher, Yew Tee Primary School; Mdm Silver Kumari d/o Kandasamy, Senior Teacher, Yishun Town Secondary School; Liew Kok Keong, Senior Teacher, Yuan Ching Secondary School; Tay Chek Foo, Administration Manager, Admiralty Secondary School; Mdm Tang Yee Siam, Administration Manager, Angsana Primary School; Mdm Saima Hanif d/o Mohamed Hanif, Administration Manager, CHIJ Primary School (Toa Payoh); Ms Chung Puay Hong Lena, Administration Manager, Christ Church Secondary School; Mdm Chua Lay Tin Teena, Administration Manager, Jurong Secondary School; Liew Seng Mun, Administration Manager, Kent Ridge Secondary School; Mdm Yasmine d/o Kamaludheen, Administration Manager, Springfield Secondary School

MINISTRY OF FINANCE Mr Goh Chee Kiat Richard, Senior Manager, Corporate Tax Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Ms Koh Ann Chee @ Ameera Koh, Manager, Investigation Division,Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Teng Pei Leng, Senior Business Analyst, Infocomm Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Ms Tay Bee Chin Serene, Senior Manager, Individual Income Tax Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Ms Seah Saw Tin Suzanne, Senior Manager, Goods & Services Tax Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Ms Tan Lay Peng, Senior Manager, Property Tax Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Ms Low Hock Choo Carine, Manager, Taxpayer Services Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Yeo Siew Ming Arthur, Senior Associate (Fiscal Planning), Fiscal Policy, Ministry of Finance; Roy Tan Leng Kiong, Deputy Head, Procedures & Systems Branch, Trade Division, Singapore Customs; Aw Choon Ghee, Deputy Director, Procurement & Travel Services, VITAL, Ministry of Finance; Ms Geraldine Tay Cheng Hui, Assistant Director, Customer Experience Division, Registry Services Department, Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority; Chua Soo Chiau, Deputy Head, Intelligence Branch, Intelligence & Investigation Division, Singapore Customs; Ms Soh Siew Luie, Deputy Director (Tender & Procurement Division), (seconded to Land Transport Authority)

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS Darrel Chua Xian Yi, Assistant Director/Japan and Korea, Northeast Asia Directorate

MINISTRY OF HEALTH Ms Delia Teo Su Lin, Deputy Director (Social/Strategic Planning), (seconded to Prime Minister's Office); Ms Ow Jee Hia, Assistant Executive Secretary, Singapore Nursing Board; Ms Neo Yi Lin, Deputy Director, Workplace Health & Outreach, Workplace Health Planning & Strategy, Health Promotion Board; Lum Hon Yuen, Head SGO Training, Silver Generation Division, Agency for Integrated Care; Ms Lok Yoke Har, Deputy Director, IT Enablement Office, Agency for Integrated Care; James Koh Kok Seng, Cluster Head, North, Silver Generation Division, Agency for Integrated Care; Martin Thoo Yung Yeow, Cluster Head, West, Silver Generation Division, Agency for Integrated Care; Lawrence Loke Wen Haur, Director, CIO Services / SingHealth CIO Office, Integrated Health Information Systems; Ms Yeo Li Hoon, Senior Manager, Product Management and Delivery Group/Healthcare Enablement Office, Integrated Health Information Systems; Nuzhar Yar Khan, Assistant Director, Competency Centre / Development Centre, Integrated Health Information Systems; Ms Genevieve Chin Sui-Lin, Senior Manager, Product Management and Delivery Group / Touchpoint & Grant, Integrated Health Information Systems; Ms Josephine Leong Wai Kwan, Senior Assistant Director, Means Testing, MOH Holdings; Ms Tan San San, Assistant Director, Corporate Communications, MOH Holdings; David Dhevarajulu Director, Transformation, Executive Director, Centre for Healthcare Innovation, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Jamie Lim Chuen, Assistant Director of Nursing, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Wee Seng Kwee, Senior Principal Physiotherapist Rehabilitation - Therapy Services, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ng Boon Tat, Principal Pharmacist (Specialist), Institute of Mental Health, National Healthcare Group; Ms Carolyn Chan Mei Fong, Assistant Director, Nursing (Advanced Practice Nurse), Sengkang General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Chan Lay Lin, Principal Medical Social Worker, Institute of Mental Health, National Healthcare Group; Ms Ayliana Dharmawan, Head, Office of Clinical Epidemiology, Analytics, and Knowledge, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Chan Mei Chern, Deputy Director, North Region Operations, Institute of Mental Health, National Healthcare Group; Ms Mary Chong Kong Lian, Principal Pharmacist, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Lillian Ho Lay Kuan, Director, Human Resource, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Peh Sue Cheng, Assistant Director of Nursing, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Lim Lee Kiang, Assistant Director of Nursing, Institute of Mental Health, National Healthcare Group; Ms Hazel Chua Swee Hung, Director, Human Resource, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Eileen Hor Wei Yin, Assistant Director, Education Development Office, National Healthcare Group; Ms Ong Soo Im, Principal Pharmacist (Clinical), Operations, National Healthcare Group Pharmacy, National Healthcare Group; Ms Lim Woan Chyi, Principal Pharmacist, Outpatient Pharmacy, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Audrey Saw Guat Lin, Deputy Director, Nursing, Nursing Administration, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Angeline Ng Phui Heng, Deputy Director, Allied Health, Diagnostic Radiology, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Yan Yan, Director, Campus Planning, Woodlands Health Campus, National Healthcare Group; Ms Susanna Chu Wing, Assistant Director, Operations & Administration, Alexandra Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Kok Mei Chyi, Principal Radiographer, Diagnostic Imaging, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Lisa Ang Ee Ling, Assistant Director, Corporate Communications, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Dr Sucharita Hota, Assistant Director, Medical Affairs, Medical Affairs (Clinical Governance), National University Hospital, National University Health System; Dr Ivan Chan Boon Kwong, Director, Regional Health System Planning Office, National University Health System; Ms Zeng Huihui, Head, Medical Social Services, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, National University Health System; Dr Santos Diana Ramos, Senior Manager, Medical Affairs, Medical Affairs (Clinical Governance), National University Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Jo-Ann Sim Gek Ling, Assistant Director, Medical Affairs, Medical Affairs - NUHS Residency, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Liang Chongri, Principal Radiographer, Diagnostic Imaging, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Lily Chiu Lily, Senior Principal Medical Technologist, Molecular Diagnosis Centre, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Dr Jeanette Teo Woon Pei, Scientific Officer, Microbiology, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Loh April Jacqueline, Deputy Group General Counsel, Legal Office, National University Health System; Ms Tan Cheng Hong, Assistant Director of Nursing, National University Hospital, National University Health System, Ms Sharon Koo Li Gjin, Deputy Director, Human Resource, National University Polyclinics, National University Health System; Melvin Poon Kwok Chye, Head, Allied Health, Alexandra Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Tay Yee Kian, Assistant Director of Nursing, Community Nursing, National University Health System; Franklin Tan Chee Ping, Director, Office for Service Transformation, SingHealth Headquarters, Singapore Health Services; Ms Goh Lay See, Chief Human Resource Officer, National Cancer Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services; Ms Tay Ai Liu, Chief Nurse, National Heart Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services; Ms Marianne Au Kit Har, Director, Finance, SingHealth Community Hospitals, Singapore Health Services; Ms Lee Yar Sze, Assistant Director, Finance, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Gopal Krishna Sarepaka, Senior Manager, Ambulatory, COO Ambulatory, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Dr Chan Hong Ngee, Senior Principal Clinical Pharmacist, Division of Allied Health, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Soong Lai Sim, Senior Manager, Operations, Division of Nursing, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Yeo William, Senior Manager, Orthopaedic Diagnostic Centre, Division of Musculoskeletal Sciences, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Yang Mingxing, Senior Principal Physiotherapist II, Allied Health / Physiotherapy, SingHealth Polyclinics, Singapore Health Services; Ms Sabrina Koh Bee Leng, Deputy Director, Nursing, Sengkang General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Lee Ang Noi, Assistant Director, Nursing, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Dr Wee Moi Kim, Deputy Director, Integrated Care Operations, Changi General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Gabriel Leong Kok Wah, Head, Radiography, Changi General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Teo Hui Ling, Clinic Pharmacy Manager, Allied Health / Pharmacy, SingHealth Polyclinics, Singapore Health Services; Ms Vivien Tang Seow Ping, Assistant Director, Business Office, Division of Finance, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Png Gek Kheng, Deputy Director (Advanced Practice Nurse), Changi General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Jeyamany Ruth d/o Albert D Jacob, Head, Occupational Therapy, Allied Health, Sengkang General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Chang Yok Ying, Pharmacy Practice Manager, Specialist Outpatient Pharmacy, National Cancer Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services; Victor Ang Chiow Joo, Assistant Director, Operations, Support Services, National Heart Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services; Lim Tze Peng, Senior Principal Pharmacist Researcher, Division of Allied Health, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Ng Hui Cheng, Pharmacy Practice Manager, Oncology Pharmacy, National Cancer Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services; Ms Ng Su Li, Assistant Director, Office of Research, SingHealth Headquarters, Singapore Health Services; Ms Junaidah Binte Abdul Hameed, Assistant Director, Communications and Corporate Relations, SingHealth Community Hospitals, Singapore Health Services; Ms Serene Lim Su Ling, Deputy Director, Legal, SingHealth Headquarters, Singapore Health Services; Ms Regina Chan Yoke Ying, Assistant Director, Office of Research, SingHealth Headquarters, Singapore Health Services; Ms Zhang Li, Deputy Director, Nursing, Changi General Hospital, Singapore Health Services

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS DSP(2) Seah May Lee, Training Manager (Specialised), Singapore Police Force; DSP(2) Lim Seng Chuan Derence, Commanding Officer VIP Protection Unit 3, Singapore Police Force; DSP(2) Lee Chun Chin, 2 OO (C3 & Sense-making), Singapore Police Force; Ms Ho Mui Jee, Deputy Superintendent (2), Singapore Police Force; DSP(2) Kalaichelvan s/o Daniel, Head (Training), Singapore Police Force; DSP(2) Teo Kok Hian Rogin, Head (Training), Singapore Police Force; Ms Lim Nan Chieh, Operations Officer (Private Security Industry), Singapore Police Force; Ms Chuang Li C'ing, 6 Planning Officer (Resource Planning), Singapore Police Force; MAJ(2) Suriyadarma Bin Adi, Senior Training Management Officer, Singapore Civil Defence Force; SUPT(1A) Koh Hoon Nee, Head (Passport), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority; SUPT(1A) Koh Wee Sing, Deputy Commander (Domain Ops), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority; SUPT(1A) Lim Gi-Hua Michele, Deputy Commander (Corporate Services), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority; SUPT(1A) Kwa Say Kiong, Deputy Commander (Intel), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority; DSP(2) Tan Gek Eng, OC (Personnel Services), Singapore Prison Service; SUPT(1A) Loh Hong Wai, Superintendent (Adjudication), Singapore Prison Service; SUPT(1A) Kevin Hoon Kay Ming, Senior Assistant Director (Infrastructure Development Branch), Singapore Prison Service; Troy Jack Thevathasan, Deputy Director, (Correctional Rehabilitation Services), Singapore Prison Service; Ms Low Wee Choo, Assistant Director, Policy, Planning & Research Division, Central Narcotics Bureau; Ms Foo Siew Hwei Lynette, Acting Deputy Director, Ministry of Home Affairs; Chan Kok Keong, Head, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ms Chi Su-Yin Zarel, Senior Manager, Ministry of Home Affairs; Koh Min Yee Jerry, Senior Manager, Ministry of Home Affairs; Low Chen Wei John, Senior Manager (Bakery & Business Outsourcing), Singapore Corporation of Rehabilitative Enterprises; Tan Wee Lee, Head, Inspection & Compliance, Casino Regulatory Authority of Singapore; Mohamad Nizam Bin Netim, Assistant Director, Digital Community Partnership & Communications Group, Ministry of Home Affairs; Yow Chee Meng Darrel, Senior Assistant Director (Finance Transformation Office), Finance and Admin Division, Ministry of Home Affairs

MINISTRY OF LAW Ms Hoor Mohd Khaithir, Assistant Manager, Land Dealings Approval Unit, Singapore Land Authority; Ms Ng Gek Ling Cecilia, Assistant Director (Licensing)/ Assistant Registrar, Insolvency & Public Trustee's Office, Ministry of Law

MINISTRY OF MANPOWER Jesse Lee Wee Yap, Deputy Director, Intelligence Department, Foreign Manpower Management Division, Ministry of Manpower; Ms Ong Yun Hui, Senior Assistant Director, Co-Lab Corporate Planning & Management Department, Ministry of Manpower; Ms Puey Joo Cheng, Senior Business Analyst, Customer Systems & Experience Department, Work Pass Division, Ministry of Manpower; Mdm Esther Ng Ai Hui, Head, Capability & Organisation Development, Human Resource Department, Ministry of Manpower; Ms Look Su Zhen, Principal Consultant, Employer Application Systems, Central Provident Fund Board; Ms Nareen Khan, Senior Assistant Director, Adjudication, Legal Services Division, Ministry of Manpower; Lee Puay York, Senior Assistant Director, Service Quality & Standards, Customer Responsiveness Department, Ministry of Manpower; Ms Foo Pin Pin, Senior Assistant Director, Employment Standards Enforcement Department, Labour Relations and Workplaces Division, Ministry of Manpower; Ms See Siew Lay, Principal Consultant, Technology Applications Department, Central Provident Fund Board; Clement s/o Prasobhan, Deputy Director, Investigation & Compliance Department, Central Provident Fund Board

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT Ong Choon Kwang, Principal Systems Analyst, Business Information Systems Dept 1, Information Services Group, Housing & Development Board; Mdm Wang Jee Eng, Senior Manager, Land Sales & Administration Group, Car Parks, Administration & Policies, Urban Redevelopment Authority; Joshua Teoh Ken Ne, Director/Animal Welfare, Community Animal Management, Animal Welfare, National Parks Board; Hassan bin Ibrahim, DD/Intl Biodiversity Conservation, International Biodiversity Conservation, International Biodiversity Conservation, National Parks Board; Lim Pheng Weng Joseph, Principal Associate Engineer, Building Resilience Group, Enforcement and Structural Inspection Department, Building and Construction Authority; Ms Shirleen Chan Wai Leng, Principal Estate Manager, Resale Department, Estate Administration & Property Group, Housing & Development Board; Teng Joo Chong, Director (International Relations & Awards), Architecture & Urban Design Group, International Relations & Awards, Urban Redevelopment Authority; Ms Chan Suet Heong, Senior Manager, Industry & Biosecurity Management, Licensing & Compliance, National Parks Board; Ms Wang Qin@Qi Qi Wang, Principal Associate Engineer, Building Engineering Group, Foundation Engineering Department, Building and Construction Authority; Lua Hock Keong, Snr Manager / Biodiversity (Terrestrial), National Biodiversity Center, Terrestrial, National Parks Board; Er Yee Yok Meng, Principal Engineer, Engineering Services Department, Building & Infrastructure Group, Housing & Development Board; Lee Siong Aun, Eugene, Director (Physical Planning, North), Physical Planning Group, Physical Planning, North, Urban Redevelopment Authority; Wong Chee Hong, Senior Manager, Construction Productivity and Quality Group, Quality and Certification Department, Building and Construction Authority; Goh Meng Yong, Senior Manager/ Prosecution (Prosecutor), Corporate Services, Legal Services and Prosecution, National Parks Board; Ms Lim Sock Khian, Dy Director (Compensation & Benefits), Human Resource Department, Corporate Development Group, Housing & Development Board; Tan Chui Ming, Martin, Director, (Development Control, Central), Development Control Group, Development Control, Central, Urban Redevelopment Authority; Tan Yong Jun Mervyn, Deputy Director / Parks, Parks East, Parks South East, National Parks Board; Er Soh Swee Seng, Principal Engineer, Construction Productivity and Mechanical & Electrical Department, Building Quality Group, Housing & Development Board; Tham Cheng-E, Ag Director (Physical Planning, North East), Physical Planning Group, Physical Planning, North East, Urban Redevelopment Authority; Ms Chin Kao Kian@Chin How Kien, Senior Manager / SBG Development, Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore Botanic Gardens Development, National Parks Board; Ng Kian Wee Maxel, Deputy Director / Community Horticulture, Horticulture and Community Gardening, Community-in-Bloom & Skyrise Greenery, National Parks Board

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT Mdm Goh Shiao Yuen Sharon, Manager, Early Childhood Development Agency, Professional Development, (seconded from Ministry of Education); Ms Tan Sze Ming, Fayane, Senior Assistant Director, Rehabilitation & Protection Group, Child Protective Service, Ministry of Social and Family Development; Mdm Chua Li Mei Sharon, Assistant Director, Family Development Group, Family Engagement Branch, Ministry of Social and Family Development; Ms Bernice Teo Yi Lin, Assistant Director, Early Childhood Development Agency, Policy & Sector Funding, Ministry of Social and Family Development; Dr Hoo Chin Chieh Eric, Senior Assistant Director & Principal Clinical Psychologist, Rehabilitation & Protection Group, Clinical & Forensic Psychology Service, Ministry of Social and Family Development;

MINISTRY OF THE ENVIRONMENT AND WATER RESOURCES Mohammad Rafi Bin Hashim Sr Engineer, Water Supply (Plants), PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency; Ms Neo Fung Leng, Team Lead, Compliance Management Division, SFA East Regional Office, Singapore Food Agency; Sim Swee Yeow, Sr Engineer, Water Supply (Plants), PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency ; Ms Lee Lan Yin, Assistant Director, Finance Department, National Environment Agency ; Ms Phua Liming, Dawn, Sr Manager, Human Resources Department, PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency; Ong Chai Siew, Senior Scientific Officer, Waste & Resource Management Department, National Environment Agency; Wong Geng Hai, Sr Engineer, Centralised Services Department, PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency; Raizan Bin Rahmat, Deputy Principal Research Scientist, Centre for Climate Research Singapore, National Environment Agency; Koh Kian Poh, Sr Systems Analyst, InfoTech & Digital Transformation, PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency; Mdm Goh Poh Poh, Assistant Director, Development & Maintenance Department, National Environment Agency; Tan Kay Keng, Team Lead, Compliance Management Division, SFA Southwest Regional Office, Singapore Food Agency; Albert Ong Mei Hong, Deputy Director, Food Supply Resilience Division, Industry Capability Department, Singapore Food Agency

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY Choy Choon Ho, Head (Economic Statistics), Economics Division, Ministry of Trade and Industry; Ms Rachael Koh Swee Ting, Deputy Director, Industrial Properties Management Div 1, Tenancy Management (West) Dept, JTC Corporation; Ms Loh LiLin, Magdalene, Acting Director, Emerging Markets Division (Middle East, South Asia & Sub-Saharan Africa), Enterprise Singapore; Ng Yuan Chang, Deputy Director, Input-Output Tables Division, Department of Statistics, Ministry of Trade and Industry; Mdm Chua Pei Si Peggy, Head, Human Resources & Organisation, Development, Corporate Development, Economic Development Board; Kong Weng Loong, Deputy Director, Business & Economics, Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore; Chia Kiam Pheng, Deputy Director, Island Investment & Asset Management, Asset Management, Sentosa Development Corporation; Ms Ng Hwee Jiah Serene, Assistant Director, Industry Marketing, Singapore Tourism Board; Dr Karthik Kumar, Deputy Director, Corporate Services, Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Mr Law Gee Yong, Deputy Director, Energy Planning & Development Division, Policy & Planning Department, Energy Market Authority of Singapore; Tan Boon Hee, Principal Research Engineer, Research Institute, Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Tan Haryanto Kurniawan, Head, Advanced Manufacturing, Strategy, Economic Development Board; Ms Lim AiTing, Deputy Director, Food & Lifestyle Cluster, Lifestyle Dept, JTC Corporation; Phua Hock Aun, Steven, Deputy Director, IEC & Manufacturing, Enterprise Singapore; Chan Po Tien Gary, Deputy Director, Corporate Operations & Resilience Division, Resilience and Readiness Unit, Ministry of Trade and Industry; Ms Lee Jia Hui Candice, Deputy Director, Enforcement, Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore; Ms Chiong Gee Khoon, Deputy Director, Architecture & Land Planning, Planning & Architecture, Sentosa Development Corporation; Ms Su BinXin Joyce, Senior Manager, Corporate Services Group, Finance & Admin Department, Energy Market Authority of Singapore; Ms Lok Mei Yun, Audrey, Deputy Director, Healthcare Pharmaceutical & Biotech, Enterprise Singapore; Ms Soon Lai Pheng, Deputy Director, Finance Division, Ministry of Trade and Industry

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT Navanetharaja s/o Goppala Krishnan, Deputy Director/Futures and Transformation Land, Ministry of Transport; Harrison Lim Kheng Leong, Senior Chief (Air Traffic Control Training) /Chief (Area), Air Traffic Services, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; Ms Mona Lim Hwee Ann, Assistant Director (Performance Management and Human Resource Administration), Human Resource, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; Chua Teck Beng, Senior Manager, Rail / Road Systems Engineering, Land Transport Authority; Lim Yew Tiong, Senior Project Manager, Thomson-East Coast & Cross Island Lines, Land Transport Authority; Lee Shiuh Kwong, Senior Marine Surveyor, Shipping, Shipping Regulation & Development, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore; Mr Lim Eng Lai, Project Manager, Rail Infrastructure & Expansion, Land Transport Authority; Lim Qwen Ling, Qwenlin, Deputy Manager, Corporate Relations, Corporate Communications, Land Transport Authority; Sia Hon Yu, Head (Communication, Navigation and Surveillance / Meteorology Regulation), Aerodrome and Air Navigation Services Regulation, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; Chew Guang Wei, Head (Communications/Navaids Projects) / Head (Infrastructure and Network), Aeronautical Telecommunications & Engineering, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; Yong Ah Poh, Principal Engineer, Geotechnical & Tunnels, Infrastructure Design & Engineering, Land Transport Authority; Ms Wee Hsu-Ting, Senior Manager, Rail Asset, Operations & Maintenance, Land Transport Authority; Mdm Jeow Mei Fun Karine, Senior Manager, Violation Reports, Traffic & Road Operations, Land Transport Authority; Tong Kum Kong, Senior Project Manager, Commuter Facility, Construction, Road & Commuter Infrastructure Devp, Land Transport Authority; Wong Fook Chee, Senior Project Manager, Road Construction 2, Road & Commuter Infrastructure Development, Land Transport Authority; Mdm Chua Swee Foon, Senior Manager, Rail Asset, Operations & Maintenance, Land Transport Authority; Tiyo Chiat Ling, Manager, Operations & Contingency, Preparedness, Public Transport, Land Transport Authority; Ms Tan Yen Nee Wendy, Senior Manager, Collections & Refunds, Finance, Land Transport Authority; Jamaludeen Bin Sheik Noordin, Senior Manager, Policy & Planning, Land Transport Authority

PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE Mdm Tan Li-Lian, Senior Assistant Director (Strategy), Communications Group, Prime Minister's Office; Ms Kwek Huixian, Jeanette, Deputy Director (Strategic Futures), Defense Policy Office (seconded to Ministry of Defence); Ms Grace Soh-Lim Siew Hoon, Assistant Director, Leadership Development, Public Service Division, Prime Minister's Office; Goh Kian Soon, Senior Technical Consultant, Prime Minister's Office Cluster, Services, Government Technology Agency; Ng Sze Kern Alvin, Senior Software Engineer, Government Digital Services, Product Development & Management, Government Technology Agency; Ms Ong Chui Ngoh Jacqueline, Deputy Director (Corporate Communications), Organisation Development & Communications Department, Monetary Authority of Singapore

STATE COURTS Ms Chua Hwee Sien Sharon, Senior Assistant Director (Court Services - Language Services), Corporate Services Division

SUPREME COURT Ms Faridah Binte Atan Senior Mediation Officer, Family Justice Courts, Family Dispute Resolution

The Commendation Medal (Military)

Pingat Penghargaan (Tentera)

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE SLTC Chen Keng Meng, PBS, Deputy Commanding Officer, Headquarters 191 Squadron, RSN ; SLTC Foo Chai Kwang, Senior Force Transformation Office, Joint Plans and Transformation Department, SAF ; SLTC Goh Zi Yang, Eric, Head Training and Simulation Group, Army Training and Doctrine Command,SAF ; SLTC Hoo Wei Wei Iain, Commanding Officer, Army Officers Management Centre,SAF ; SLTC Lee Chien Tjin, Kenneth, Head Airspace Office, Air Operations Department,RSAF ; SLTC Mak Chee Yong, Program Executive, G5-Army, SAF ; SLTC Melvin Cheang Whye Kin, Head Future Concepts and Technology Branch, Naval Plans Department, RSN ; SLTC Ng Siang Tian, Head General Staff Branch/Deputy Chief, Transport Officer, Headquarters Transport Command,SAF ; SLTC Peh Lik Chun, Headquarters 9th Division/Infantry, SAF ; SLTC Soh Chun Kiat, Head Training and Learning Systems Branch, Army Training and Doctrine Command, SAF ; SLTC Tee Pei Ling, Branch Head, Air Plans Department, RSAF ; SLTC (NS)(DR) Mohamad Rosman Bin Othman, Group In Charge, General Staff (Operations), SAF ; SLTC (NS) Ortega Mark Benjamin, PBS Head Liaison, General Staff (Operations),SAF ; LTC Chen Ting Wei, Head, Human Resource Institute,SAF ; LTC Chew Ann Boon, Commander, Joint Intelligence Directorate,SAF ; LTC Chong Chien Fung, Commanding Officer, 150 Squadron, RSAF ; LTC Choo Weng Nam, Branch Head, General Staff (Operations), SAF ; LTC Darren Ler Tek Chin, Head Resource Allocation and Optimisation Branch, Joint Manpower Department,SAF ; LTC Fong Chi Onn, Head Operations Planning Branch, Naval Operations Department, RSN ; LTC Jason Ang Swee Kiat, Commander/Branch Head, Electronic Warfare Centre/Air Warfare Centre, RSAF ; LTC Khoo Kok Hong, Philip, Branch Head, Air Operations Department, RSAF ; LTC Lai Sze Hai, Head, SAF Manpower Operations Branch, Joint Manpower Department, SAF ; LTC Law Kar Yip, Commanding officer, Intelligence Leadership and Advanced School, SAF ; LTC Lee Li Hwee, Branch Head, Headquarters Air Defence and Operations Command, RSAF ; LTC Liau Eng Guan, Head Safety Governance and Plans Branch, Army Safety Inspectorate, SAF ; LTC Lim Chee Meng, Directing Staff (Army), Goh Keng Swee Command and Staff College, SAF ; LTC Low Teck Loong, Commanding Officer, 200 Squadron, RSAF ; LTC Ng Lai Khim Steven, Branch Head, Headquarters Special Operations Task Force, SAF ; LTC Oh Chun Keong, Commanding Officer, 120 Squadron, RSAF ; LTC Ong Choon Wei, Roy, Head Army Systems Branch (Combat), Systems Integration Office, SAF ; LTC Oon Kok Choon, Detachment Commander, Overseas Training Centre, RSAF ; LTC Sim Swee Horng, Head Cyber Defence Plans, Joint Intelligence Directorate, SAF ; LTC Sim Wee Chung, Head Strategic Resource Office, Naval Plans Department, RSN ; LTC (DR) Soh Teck Hwee, Head General Staff (SAF Medical Corps), Headquarters Medical Corps, SAF ; LTC Soh Yen Chu, Elizabeth, Head Supply Systems Development Branch, Headquarters Supply Command, SAF ; LTC Tay Kok Ann, PBS, Assistant Defence Attaché (Canberra), Joint Intelligence Directorate, SAF ; LTC Tay Kok Kheam, Branch Head, Headquarters Air Power Generation Command; RSAF ; LTC Teo Swee Leng, Head Learning Plans Branch, Centre for Learning Systems, SAF ; LTC Tng Wee Kiat, Branch Head, Headquarters Singapore Guards, SAF ; LTC Vincent Yeo Wee Meng, Branch Head, Naval Operations Department, RSN ; LTC Wong Siok Fun, Deputy Director Army Branch, Defence Psychology Department, Ministry of Defence; LTC Yeo Hwee Liang, Branch Head, Air Intelligence Department, RSAF ; LTC Yeo Kwang Hui, Commanding Officer, 20 C4 Unit, SAF ; LTC (NS) Chew Kok Yin, Deputy Commanding Officer, 505 Squadron, RSAF ; LTC (NS) Chng Soon Heng, Commanding Officer, 223rd Battalion Singapore Artillery, SAF ; LTC (NS) Choo Joo Liang, Commanding Officer, 295th Battalion Singapore Artillery, SAF ; LTC (NS) Gordon Yeo Neng Chao, Former Commanding Officer, 790th Battalion Singapore Infantry Regiment, SAF ; LTC (NS) How Whye Keong, PBS, Alternate Head Operations, Headquarters 171 Squadron, RSN ; LTC (NS) Kelvin Lim Wee Khoon, Commanding Officer, Republic of Singapore Ship Vigilance, RSN ; LTC (NS) Khoh Chen-Ta, Commanding Officer, 788th Battalion Singapore Infantry Regiment, SAF ; LTC (NS) Koh Ley Boon, Patrick, Commanding Officer, Armour National Service Group, SAF ; LTC (NS)(DR) Lai Jiunn Herng, Commanding Officer, 91st Combat Service Support Battalion,SAF ; LTC (NS) Lee Chin Chye, PBS, Branch Head, Headquarters Air Defence and Operations Command, RSAF ; LTC (NS) Leonard Chan Haw Meng, Commanding Officer, 787th Battalion Singapore Infantry Regiment, SAF ; LTC (NS) Lim Shaw Chuan, Ivan, Commanding Officer, Headquarters Army Combat Engineers Group, SAF ; LTC (NS)(DR) Lim Yon Kuei, Commanding Officer, 8th Combat Support Hospital, SAF ; LTC (NS) Moh Chong Yang, Commanding Officer, 1st Provost Battalion, SAF ; LTC (NS) Mok Yek Lin, Commanding Officer, 789th Battalion Singapore Infantry Regiment, SAF ; LTC (NS) Ng Chee Keong, Commanding Officer, 736th Battalion Singapore Guards, SAF ; LTC (NS) Ng Yong Kiat Francis, Second In Command, Headquarters 26th Singapore Infantry Brigade, SAF ; LTC (NS) Ngiam Heng Sim, Commanding Officer, 62nd Combat Service Support Battalion, SAF ; LTC (NS) Pang Kok Pin, PBS, Air Base Operability Lead, Headquarters Sembawang Air Base, RSAF ; LTC (NS) Tan Hian Yau Christopher, Deputy Centre Head, Exercise Support Group, SAF ; LTC (NS) Tan Kwang Cheak, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 26th Singapore Infantry Brigade, SAF ; LTC (NS)(DR) Vicky Gabriel Cheong, Commanding Officer, 2nd Combat Support Hospital, SAF ; ME6 Chin Chiap Sing, PBS, Commanding Officer, Ship Superintending Engineering Centre, RSN ; ME6 Goh Chee Yang, Spencer, Commander, 1 Air Engineering and Logistics Group, RSAF ; ME6 Lim Beng Boon, G4, Headquarters 6th Division, SAF ; ME6 Low Chun Hong, Head Human Resource Plans and Engagement Branch, Joint Intelligence Directorate, SAF ; ME6 Sin Mong Lin, Head C4I Engineering and Logistics, Joint Intelligence Directorate, SAF ; ME6 Tan Tze Hao, Deputy Director (Cyber Threat Intelligence Centre), Defence Cyber Organisation, Ministry of Defence; ME6 Tay Chong Wee, Head Logistics Branch, Headquarters Naval Diving Unit, RSN ; ME6 (NS) Liau Eng Soon, Deputy Commander, 5 Air Engineering and Logistics Group, RSAF ;

The Public Service Medal

Pingat Bakti Masyarakat

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY (FOS) Mr Bruce Brown Former Board Member, Agency for Science,Technology and Research, Prime Minister's Office (FOS); Prof Aaron Jehuda Ciechanover Member, National Research Foundation Fellowship Evaluation Panel; Sir Richard John Roberts Member, National Research Foundation, Competitive Research Programme, International Evaluation Panel

ALJUNIED GRC Mdm Joyce Gui Bee Ray, Vice-Chairperson, Punggol CC WEC; Wilson Lee Soo Gin, Chairman, Bedok Reservoir-Punggol C2E; Hong Ying Kwee, Patron, Eunos CCC; Mdm Sim Lai Ngin, Chairperson, Eunos CC WEC; Ho Ah Huat, Patron, Kaki Bukit CCC; Sear Hock Rong, Vice-Chairman, Kaki Bukit CCC; Wilson Chua Boon Leng, Chairman, Tai Peng NC; Ms Chiam Bee Ling, Treasurer, Serangoon Garden NC, Auditor, Serangoon CCC

ANG MO KIO GRC Dr Chen Jia Qing, Auditor, Ang Mo Kio-Hougang CCC; Mdm Ong Choo Huay, Asst Secretary, Cheng San-Seletar CCC; Fong Yut Seng, Chairman, Jalan Kayu Zone 6 RC; Thiruchelvam Anjappan, Vice-Chairman, Hwi Yoh CCMC; Ang Jui Khoon, Patron, Sengkang South CCC; Lu Yuanqian, Chairman, Punggol Park CC YEC; Philip Chan Boon Siang, Secretary, Ang Mo Kio CCMC; Koo Tiang Hock, Auditor, Ang Mo Kio CCMC; Tan Teng Huat, Patron, Yio Chu Kang CCC; Tung Yui Fai, Chairman, Yio Chu Kang CCC;

BISHAN-TOA PAYOH GRC Mdm Sylvia Loh Kai Shin, Chairperson, Bishan NC; Jason Tan Tzyy Shyong, Vice-Chairman, Bishan CCMC; Mdm Christina Lau Yan Yong, Chairperson, Bishan North C2E; Miss Woo Ting May, Member, Bishan North CCMC; Mdm Mary Tan Siew Kia, Patron, Toa Payoh Central CCMC; Mdm Irene Chew Bee Ling, Auditor, Toa Payoh East CC WEC; Dr Adrian Ang Zi Yang, Secretary, Toa Payoh West-Balestier CCC;

CHUA CHU KANG GRC Johar Bin Anuar Chairman, Hillview CC MAEC; Kok Kuan Hwa, Patron, Chua Chu Kang CCC; Dr Tay Choon Nghee, Chairman, Chua Chu Kang CCMC; Choo Wai Luen, Patron, Keat Hong CCMC; Ng Teck Lai, Patron, Keat Hong CCC; Ang Khoon Wee, Chairman, Nanyang Zone 2 RC;

EAST COAST GRC Mdm Wong Mee Ling, Executive Member, Bedok Sunflower RC; Dr Yusuf Ali, 3rd Vice-Chairman, Bedok CC MAEC; Mdm Jasmine Lim Yan Yan, Chairperson, Changi Simei Zone 3 RC; Jonathan Shek Chee Meng, Member, Kampong Chai Chee CCC; Yong Cheng Tong, Asst Treasurer, Kg Chai Chee Garden Hill RC; Mdm Clara Ong Hui Kim, Chairperson, Eastwood Ria NC; David Tan Mui Kim, Vice-Chairman, Upper Changi NC;

HOLLAND-BUKIT TIMAH GRC Dennis Ang, Chairman, Binjai NC; Fong Kwok Shiung, Chairman, Watten NC; Mrs Oh-Chua Guat Goh, Vice-Chairperson, Cashew NC; William Raja s/o Simmon Ruben E, Chairman, Cashew Zone 1 RC; Kenneth Au-Yong Kok Keong, Chairman, Ulu Pandan CSC; Raymond Ang Kok Leong, Chairman, Zhenghua-Segar RC, Chow Chew Seng, Treasurer, Zhenghua CCC;

JALAN BESAR GRC

Ng Ching Yong, Chairman, Kolam Ayer CCC; Edward Ang Tok Seng, Chairman, Bukit Ho Swee RC;

JURONG GRC Low Teck Lee, Vice-Chairman, Bukit Batok East Zone 3 RC; Malaravan s/o Vaithilingam, Chairman, Bukit Batok East Toh Guan View RC; Lee Wee Buang, Patron, Clementi CCC; Mohd. Alias Bin Ali, Member, Clementi CCC; Mdm Siti Mariam Bte Selamat, Vice-Chairperson, Jurong Green CC MAEC, Wong Woei Luen, Asst Treasurer, Jurong Spring CCC; Ingkiriwang Shawn Wei Zhong, Assistant Secretary, Taman Jurong CCC;

MARINE PARADE GRC Seah Chai Siang, Secretary, Braddell Heights C2E; Yong Chun Yee, Member, Braddell Heights CCC; Lim Huat Beng, Vice-Chairman, Geylang NC; Tang Heng Huat, Executive Member, Geylang Serai RC; Sean Christopher Wong Foo Wah, Secretary, Joo Chiat CCC; Mdm Chong Sian Kwan, Vice-Chairman, Kampong Kembangan CC SCEC; Patrick Lim Tin Yeow, Chairman, Kampong Ubi CC SCEC; Tan Hang Siah, Member, Marine Parade CCC;

MARSILING-YEW TEE GRC Mdm Prema Suresh, Chairperson, Limbang CC IAEC; Mdm Sin Lay Ping, Secretary, Limbang CCC; Ms Molly Yeo Suan Gek, Chairperson, Marsiling WEC; Mdm Rahidah Binte Mohd Noor, Chairperson, Marsiling MAEC; Kwek Wei Hong, Patron, Woodgrove CCC; Mdm Ivy Lee Yee Fung, Vice-Chairperson, Woodgrove CC WEC; Steven Lee Ah Too, Chairman, Yew Tee CC SCEC; Paul Tay Chee Hian, Auditor, Yew Tee CCC

NEE SOON GRC Mdm Goh Poh Suan, Chairperson, Chong Pang CC WEC; Tang Wai Weng, Chairman, Thomson Hills NC; Wong Sung Lai, Auditor, Kebun Baru CCC; S Kishor Chairman, Nee Soon Central CC IAEC; Toh Hong Chiaw, Auditor, Nee Soon Central CC SCEC; Miss Ip Kit Ling, Secretary, Nee Soon East CCC; Henry Fung Kok Kiang, Immediate Past Chairman, Nee Soon South Springleaf NC; Soh Tze Chai, Patron, Nee Soon South CCC

PASIR RIS-PUNGGOL GRC Lim Yu Teck, Patron, Pasir Ris East CCC; Alex Yeo Kuan Men, Pasir Ris East CCC; Mdm Irene Low Lay Hwa, Chairperson, Coastar RC; Sim Koon Lam, Patron, Pasir Ris West CCC; Yan Kam Ming, Patron, Punggol Coast CCC; Dickens Yeo Kim Kiat, Member, Punggol Coast CCC; Koh Juay Meng, Chairman, Punggol North CCC; Mdm Betty Lau Bee Neo, Former Auditor, Punggol 21 CC SCEC, Member, Punggol 21 CC SCEC; David Ong Keng Huang, Vice-Chairman, Punggol West CCC; Jonathan Tow Shen Han, Patron, Punggol West CCC; Jeffrey Lim Khee Khong, Chairman, Sengkang Central CSC; Mdm Joanne Neo Lay Hua, Chairperson, Compassvale Vista RC;

SEMBAWANG GRC Muhamed Rizal Bin Rasudin Chairman, Admiralty CSC; Tan Hong Ju, Chairman, Admiralty Zone 4 RC; Andy Ang Tong Ann, Chairman, Gambas Zone 2 RC; Aloysius Ang Su Ee, Asst Treasurer, Gambas C2E; Gurusamy Selvaraj Chairman, Sembawang CC IAEC; Toh Choon Kian, Patron, Woodlands CCC; Mdm Yuen Kum Yeng, Chairperson, Woodlands CC SCEC

TAMPINES GRC Mdm Hayati Rahim, Chairperson, Tampines Central CC MAEC; Mdm Linda Wong Siew Ku, Treasurer, Tampines Palmwalk RC; David Sim Yeow Chuan, Chairman, Tampines Changkat CC SCEC; James Lim Tian Soon, Chairman, Tampines East Zone 6 RC; Murali B Chairman, Tampines East CC IAEC; Mdm Brenda Tan Mui Ling, Chairperson, Tampines North Zone 5 RC; Miss Evelyn Lim Sing Ee, Chairperson, Tampines Palmsville RC; Miss Veronica Tay Beng Eng, Member, Tampines West CCC

TANJONG PAGAR GRC Mdm Normah Binte Selamat, Chairperson, Buona Vista Commonwealth Crescent RC; Edmund Lam Hon Mern, Member, Henderson-Dawson CCC; Low Ka Hoe, Vice-Chairman, Henderson-Dawson CCC; Eric Chua Swee Leong, Chairman, Cairnhill CCMC; Johnny Heng, Chairman, Moulmein-Cairnhill CCC; Jalaludin s/o Peer Mohamed, Chairman, Leng Kee CC IAEC; Mdm Joyce Tham Seok Huang, Vice-Chairperson, Queenstown CCMC; James Chen Zhi Yu, Member, Tanjong Pagar-Tiong Bahru CCC; Cher Choong Kiat, Chairman, Tanjong Pagar-Tiong Bahru C2E;

WEST COAST GRC Mdm Rosalind Tan Kwee Lian, Chairperson, Ayer Rajah CCC; Shahrin Bin Abdol Salam, Chairman, Ayer Rajah CC MAEC; Mdm Lee Tsiu Wuk, Vice-Chairperson, Summerdale Condominium; Alan Lee Kheok Meng, Chairman, Telok Blangah CSC; Terence Wong Mun Yip, Chairman, Dover CCMC; Edward Lee YaoHong, Vice-Chairman, West Coast CCMC;

FENGSHAN SMC Johan Bin Salim, Chairman, Fengshan CC MAEC, Hong Kah North SMC; Christopher Yan Gew Leong, Vice-Chairman, Hong Kah North Zone 7 RC, Hougang SMC; Joel Leong Kum Hoe, Chairman, Hougang CCMC;

MACPHERSON SMC Chu Chee Keong, Patron, MacPherson CCC; Mdm Low Kam Fong, Chairman, MacPherson Zone A RC;

MOUNTBATTEN SMC Melvin Poon Kai Leon, Chairman, Meyer NC;

PIONEER SMC

Mdm Kang Suat Peng, Chairperson, Pioneer CSC; Bobby Sng Boh Sin, Chairman, The Frontier CC SCEC;

POTONG PASIR SMC Akbar Ali Bin Md Salleh, Chairman, Potong Pasir CC MAEC

PUNGGOL EAST SMC Mdm Norhayatie Bte Mohd Amin, Chairperson, Rivervale CC MAEC;

RADIN MAS SMC Mdm Vanessa Ong Poh Kim, Vice-Chairperson, Radin Mas CCMC; Wong Chyng Tian, Vice-Chairman, Mount Faber Zone C RC;

SENGKANG WEST SMC Leonard Chiu Kay Boon, Chairman, Sengkang West CSC; Miss Leow Hwee Fen, Chairperson, Anchorvale CC YEC;

YUHUA SMC Poh Choon Ann, Patron, Yuhua CCC; Yao Hsiao Tung, Patron, Yuhua CCMC;

CENTRAL SINGAPORE CDC Raymond Tan Kia Lock, Member, Central Singapore CDC;

NORTH EAST CDC Dr Thomas Koo Yee Siong, Member, North East CDC; Alancia Tan Beng Guan, Member, North East CDC;

SOUTH WEST CDC Mdm Koh Hui Hwa, Member, South West CDC; Loo Deliang, Member, South West CDC;

PEOPLE'S ASSOCIATION Ng Yoke Weng, Board Member, People's Association Board of Management; Zainal Abidin Nordin, Patron, People's Association Malay Activity, Executive Committees' Council

MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION Arun Mahizhnan, Member, National Library Advisory Committee;

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH Mrs Christine Ong, Former Chairman, Arts House Limited; Hamidul Haq, Member, Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura, Appeal Board; Laurence Lien Tsung Chern, Former Chairman, Community Foundation of Singapore; Dr Teoh Chin Sim, Team Physician to Team Singapore athletes at SEA Games, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games; Wan Shung Ming, Council Member, Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Association; Mdm Zuraidah Binte Abdullah, Former Chairman, Malay Heritage Foundation;

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE Geoffrey Wong Ee Kay, Member, SAVER-Premium Fund Board of Trustees;

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION Gay Chee Cheong, Dy Chairman, Temasek Polytechnic Board of Governors; Ronny Tan Chong Tee, Member, Singapore University of Technology and Design Board of Trustee;

MINISTRY OF HEALTH Mrs Mui-Kok Kah Wei, Member, KK Women's and Children's Hospital Medifund Advisory Council and Medifund Committee; Dr Shahul Hameed s/o M K Kader Muhaiadeen, Member, Singapore Dental Council; Soh Gim Teik, Board Member, National Healthcare Group;

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS Patrick Chin Meng Liong, Chairman, Board of Visitors (Drug Rehabilitation Centres and Anti-Inhalant Abuse Centres); Petrus Huang Yen San, Chairman, Institutional Discipline Advisory Committee 5; Tan Teck Huat, Member, INVEST Board of Trustees;

MINISTRY OF LAW Mdm Seenivasan Lalita, Assigned Solicitor, Legal Aid Bureau Panel of Solicitors

MINISTRY OF MANPOWER Lee Suan Hiang, Director, SLF Leisure Enterprises (Pte) Ltd and Pasir Ris Resort Pte Ltd; John Ng Peng Wah, Chairman, Workplace Safety and Health Council;

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT Tham Sai Choy, Member, Housing and Development Board;

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT Mdm Sartha, Registered Foster Parent; Dr Seng Boon Kheng, Board Director, AMKFSC Community Services Ltd;

MINISTRY OF THE ENVIRONMENT AND WATER RESOURCES Ms Janet Ang Guat Har, Former Board Member, Public Utilities Board; Chamarajanagara Venkata Krishnaiah Jagadish, Chairman, Water Network'

NATIONAL TRADES UNION CONGRESS Ms K Thanaletchimi, President, Healthcare Services Employees' Union; Ms Komalavalli Pakirisamy, President, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore Staff Union; Lim Teck Chuan, General Secretary, Metal Industries Workers' Union

The Public Service Medal (Posthumous)

NEE SOON GRC Late Mr Hussin Bin Johari, Former Assistant Treasurer, Yishun Hearts RC;

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT Late Mr Peng Tsu Ying, Former Trustee, Singapore Association of the Deaf;