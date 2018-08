National Day Awards 2018

Some of the recipients of the National Day Awards this year:

The Order of Temasek (First Class)

Darjah Utama Temasek (Kelas Pertama)

Dr Tony Tan Keng Yam, Former President of Singapore.

The Distinguished Service Order

Darjah Utama Bakti Cemerlang

Philip Ng Chee Tat, Former Chairman, Singapore University of Technology and Design; Wong Ngit Liong, Former Chairman, NUS Board of Trustees.

The Meritorious Service Medal

Pingat Jasa Gemilang

Ustaz Ali bin Haji Mohamed, Co-Chairman, Religious Rehabilitation Group; Hsieh Fu Hua, Chairman, National Gallery Singapore; Khoo Teng Chye, Executive Director, Centre for Liveable Cities, Ministry of National Development; Ustaz Mohamad Hasbi bin Hassan, Co-Chairman, Religious Rehabilitation Group; Mrs Tan Ching Yee, Permanent Secretary (Finance), Permanent Secretary (PMO)(Special Duties); Leo Yip Seng Cheong, Head, Civil Service, Permanent Secretary (PMO), Permanent Secretary (PMO)(Strategy), Permanent Secretary (NSIC).

The Meritorious Service Medal (Military)

Pingat Jasa Gemilang (Tentera)

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

LG Perry Lim Cheng Yeow, PPA(E), PPA(P), PBS, Former Chief of Defence Force, Singapore Armed Forces.

The Public Service Star (Bar)

Bintang Bakti Masyarakat (Lintang)

ALJUNIED GRC

Tan Thiam Lye, BBM, Patron, Eunos CCC.

ANG MO KIO GRC

Lim How Kim, BBM, Chairman, Jalan Kayu CCC.

JALAN BESAR GRC

Shaik Aziz Shaik Mohideen, BBM, Chairman, Whampoa CC SCEC.

NEE SOON GRC

Teo Choon Hock, JP, BBM, Chairman, Chong Pang CCC.

PASIR RIS-PUNGGOL GRC

Alvin Yeo Siek Khoon, BBM, Chairman, Pasir Ris West CCC.

TAMPINES GRC

Tan Nguan Teck, BBM, Vice-Chairman, Tampines Changkat CCC.

TANJONG PAGAR GRC

Peter Kock Tiam Song, BBM, Chairman, Buona Vista CCC.

WEST COAST GRC

Kuek Chiew Peng, BBM, Honorary Chairman, Boon Lay CCC.

POTONG PASIR SMC

Chua Kian Meng, JP, BBM, Chairman, Potong Pasir CCC.

PEOPLE'S ASSOCIATION

David Tay Poey Cher, BBM, Former Adviser, People's Association Integration Council; Lim Ang Hock, BBM, Immediate Past President, The Grassroots' Club Management Committee.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Quek Poh Huat, Ambassador (Non-Resident) to the Kingdom of Sweden.

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Dr Kee Wei Heong, JP, PBM, BBM, Chairman, Drug Rehabilitation Centre Review Committee (2), Member, BOVJ & BOI.

MINISTRY OF LAW

Dr Lim Lan Yuan, BBM, Principal Master Mediator, Community Mediation Centre.

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Eric Chan Aik Leong, BBM, Deputy Chairman, AMKFSC Community Services Ltd.

The Public Service Star

Bintang Bakti Masyarakat

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT (DFS)

Koji Sekimizu, Secretary-General Emeritus, International Maritime Organization.

PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE (DFS)

Dr Axel Weber, Member, International Advisory Panel, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Chairman of the Board of Directors, UBS Group AG; Nobuyuki Hirano, Member, International Advisory Panel, Monetary Authority of Singapore, President & Group CEO (Representative Corporate Executive) Chairman, MUFG Bank, Ltd.

ALJUNIED GRC

Mrs Liew-Sim Soo Wah, Chairperson, Paya Lebar Zone 7 RC; Kalimuthu s/o Ponnusamy, Chairman, The Serangoon CC IAEC.

ANG MO KIO GRC

Chua Chip Hock, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Cheng San CC SCEC; Mohamed Kassim Bin Abdul Rahim, PBM, Chairman, Hwi Yoh CC MAEC; Ng Choon Teck, PBM, Former Grassroots Leader.

BISHAN-TOA PAYOH GRC

Miss Lee Ker Hwa, PBM, Chairperson, Bishan CC WEC; Lai Kah Seng, PBM, Assistant Treasurer, Bishan North CCC.

EAST COAST GRC

Tan Hang Kian, PBM, Chairman, Siglap CCC.

JALAN BESAR GRC

Victor Lee Chay Eng, PBM, Secretary, Kampong Glam CCC; Johnny See Cheng Chai, PBM, Chairman, Kampong Glam CCMC; Ms Nancy Low Mui Gek, PBM, Chairperson, Kolam Ayer CC SCEC; Choy Fook Seng, PBM, Chairman, Delta Avenue RC.

JURONG GRC

Mdm Alice Lim Kim Kee, PBM, Chairperson, Jurong Green CC SCEC.

MARINE PARADE GRC

Teo Cheng Tee, PBM, Member, Geylang Serai CCC.

MARSILING-YEW TEE GRC

Adrian Lim Kim Hoe, JP, PBM, Chairman, Woodgrove CCC.

NEE SOON GRC

Von Lee Yong Miang, PBM, Chairman, Kebun Baru CCMC.

PASIR RIS-PUNGGOL GRC

Mohd Anuar bin Md Yusop, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Pasir Ris East CCMC; Anthony Tan Eng Chiang, PBM, Chairman, Pasir Ris West CSC; Tok Yew Seng, PBM, Patron, Pasir Ris West CCC.

SEMBAWANG GRC

Sam Koh Hock Thye, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Sembawang CCC.

TAMPINES GRC

Ho Ji Meng, PBM, Assistant Secretary, Tampines Central CCC; James Soh Nga Kok, PBM, Chairman, Tampines East CCMC; Wong See Choon, PBM, Chairman, Tampines North C2E.

WEST COAST GRC

Mdm Lilian Seng Gek Lian, PBM, Chairperson, Ayer Rajah CC SCEC; Wee Kok Wah, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Ayer Rajah Zone 2 RC.

BUKIT BATOK SMC

Mdm Susan Lim Sui Huah, PBM, Chairperson, Bukit Batok Zone 3 RC.

BUKIT PANJANG SMC

Miss Alice Lee Wan Cheng, PBM, Vice-Chairperson, Bukit Panjang CSC.

HONG KAH NORTH SMC

Robin Ng Chee Chuan, Chairman, Hong Kah North CCC.

HOUGANG SMC

Lim Chwee Kim, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Hougang CCC.

PUNGGOL EAST SMC

Albert Chung Fook Tet, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Rivervale CCMC.

RADIN MAS SMC

Fabian Ng Yaw Tong, PBM, Chairman, Bukit Purmei Zone B RC.

CENTRAL CDC

Miss Priscilla Loke, PBM, Member, Central Singapore CDC.

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH

Lee Kok Choy, President, Singapore Swimming Association; Rajan Krishnan, Chairman, Hindu Advisory Board.

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Prof Kua Ee Heok, PBM, Chairman, SAF Psychiatry Specialist Advisory Board.

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Chan Sui Him, PBM, Former Chairman, Anglican High School Management Board; Ho Nai Chuen, Chairman, Nan Hua Primary School Management Committee; Eugene Lau Yuk Mun, Former Chairman, Marymount Convent School Management Committee; Bhikkhu Sik Kwang Sheng@ Tang Chee Hoong, Chairman, Manjusri Secondary School and Mee Toh School Management Committee; Willi Yuen Wai Lai, Chairman, Ping Yi Secondary School Advisory Committee.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Rangareddy Jayachandran, High Commissioner (Non-Resident) to the Republic of Mauritius.

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Dr Jennifer Lee Gek Choo, Chairperson, Agency for Integrated Care; Ms Tan Hwee Bin, PBM, Chairperson, NTUC Health Co-operative Ltd.

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Bahren Bin Haji Sha'ari, PBM, Member, Internal Security Act Advisory Board; Sin Boon Ann, PBM, Chairman, Criminal Law Advisory Committee (Review); Tng Ah Yiam, PBM, Member, Citizenship Advisory Committee & Citizenship Committee of Inquiry.

MINISTRY OF MANPOWER

Prof Veerasingam Prem Kumar, Chairman, Work Injury Compensation Medical Board.

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Er Lai Huen Poh, PBM, Board Member, Building and Construction Authority.

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Ms Chia Yong Yong, PBM, President, SPD; Mrs Laura Hwang Cheng Lin, PBM, Singapore Govt Representative on the Asean Commission on the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Women and Children; Sallim bin Abdul Kadir, PBM, Board Member, Yayasan Mendaki.

MINISTRY OF THE ENVIRONMENT AND WATER RESOURCES

Lee Chuan Seng, PBM, Deputy Chairman, National Environment Agency Board.

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

Renny Yeo Ah Kiang, PBM, Board Member, Enterprise Singapore.

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT

Karmjit Singh, PBM, Council Member, Public Transport Council.

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

Edward D'Silva, JP, PBM, Member, Public Service Commission.

The Public Administration Medal (Gold)

Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Emas)

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH

Mrs Rosa Huey Daniel, Deputy Secretary (Culture), Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Chief Executive Officer, National Arts Council.

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Prof Thomas Magnanti, President Emeritus, Singapore University of Technology and Design; Prof Arnoud Cyriel Leo De Meyer, President, Singapore Management University.

MINISTRY OF FINANCE

Mrs Eng-Tay Geok Lee, Senior Advisor, Commissioner Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore's Office, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore.

MINISTRY OF MANPOWER

Aubeck Kam Tse Tsuen, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Manpower.

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Ng Lang, Chief Executive Officer, JTC Corporation (seconded from Ministry of National Development).

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Miss Ang Bee Lian, Senior Director (Professional & Corporate Development Grp) cum Director of Social Welfare, Professional & Corporate Development Group, Ministry of Social and Family Development.

PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE

Ms Jacqueline Loh Wai Yin, Deputy Managing Director (Monetary Policy and Markets & Investments Group/Development and International Group/Fintech and Innovation Group), Monetary Authority of Singapore.

SUPREME COURT

Ms Juthika Ramanathan, Chief Executive, Office of the Chief Justice, Supreme Court.

The Public Administration Medal (Gold) (Military)

Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Emas) (Tentera)

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

LG Melvyn Ong Su Kiat, PPA(P), Chief of Defence Force, Singapore Armed Forces.

The Public Administration Medal (Silver)

Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Perak)

ATTORNEY-GENERAL'S CHAMBERS

Tan Kiat Pheng, Deputy Chief Prosecutor, Financial and Technology Crime Division, Attorney-General's Chambers.

MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

Tan Wei Yi, Director, Information Operations Centre, Ministry of Communications and Information; Ms Koh Li-Na, Senior Director, Planning and Digital Readiness Cluster, Info-Communications Media Development Authority.

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH

Dr Albakri Bin Ahmad, Deputy Chief Executive, Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura; Ms Chua Ai Liang, Senior Director (Engagement & Participation), Engagement and Participation, National Arts Council.

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Loo Jang Wei, Director, Systems Management Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Tan Peck Leng, Director (Internal Audit), Internal Audit, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Lau Peet Meng, Director, Ministry of Defence; Tan Swee Bock, Director, Ministry of Defence; Chen Yeang Tat, Director, Industry Resources Policy Office, Ministry of Defence.

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Prof Loh Han Tong, Deputy President (Academic) & Provost, Office of the Deputy President (Academic) & Provost, Singapore Institute of Technology; Peter Lam Kok Wai, Principal & CEO, Principal's Office, Temasek Polytechnic; Prof Benedict Koh Seng Kee, Professor of Finance (Education), Lee Kong Chian School of Business, Singapore Management University; Ang Eng Nam, Director, Estates Management Department, Nanyang Polytechnic; Tan Kay Chuan, Director, School of Electronics & ICT/College West, Institute of Technical Education; Ms Anita Kuan Hwai Min, Deputy Principal, Deputy Principal's Office, Temasek Polytechnic; Mrs Helene Leong-Wee Kwee Huay, Director, Department of Educational Development, Singapore Polytechnic; Brendan Wong Phoong-yee, Director, Corporate Communications Department, Temasek Polytechnic; Assoc Prof Liu Woon Chia, Dean, Psychological Studies, National Institute of Education; Dr Lily Chan, Chief Executive Officer, NUS Enterprise, National University of Singapore; Prof Chee Yeow Meng, Interim Dean, College of Science and Professor, School of Physical & Mathematical Sciences, Nanyang Technological University; Eric Teo Thiam Chye, Senior Director, Corporate Service, Republic Polytechnic; Prof Christina Soh Wai Lin, Associate Provost (Faculty Affairs), President's Office and Professor, College of Business (Nanyang Business School), Nanyang Technological University; Loh Yew Chiong, Senior Director, Engineering, Singapore Polytechnic; Ms Angela Wee Li Kwang, Director, Library, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Prof Bernard Yeung Yin, Dean, NUS Business School, National University of Singapore; Tan Jek Min, Director, Academy of Lifelong Learning & Skills and Asian Culinary Institute, Nanyang Polytechnic; Lim Kin Choo, Vice President (Finance), Office of Financial Services, National University of Singapore; Ms Tham Yoke Chun, Director, Learning Partnership in Educational Technology, Educational Technology Division, Ministry of Education; Dr Sharifah Mariam Bte Hussain Aljunied, Principal Educational Psychologist, Special Educational Needs Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Geraldine See Sue-Lyn, Director, Pre-School Education, Schools Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Valarie Koh Ming-Li, Director, Arts Education, Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Vincent Lim Hua Teng, Director, Administration, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lim Swee Kim, Cluster Superintendent, Schools Division, Ministry of Education; Ms Ranjit Kaur, Cluster Superintendent, Schools Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Moliah Binte Hashim, Principal, Princess Elizabeth Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lim Ai Poo, Principal, Deyi Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Dr Foo Suan Fong, Executive Director, Singapore Centre for Chinese Language, Ministry of Education; Mdm Rita Rajlal, Principal, Zhenghua Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Yeo Dai Jee, Principal, Fuchun Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Kok Lai Yoke, Principal, St. Anthony's Canossian Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Heng Boey Hong, Director, Mother Tongue Languages, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lim Hong Peng, Cluster Superintendent, Schools Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Chai Lee See, Divisional Director, Infrastructure & Facility Services Division, Ministry of Education.

MINISTRY OF FINANCE

Lee Boon Chong, Senior Assistant Director-General, Policy & Planning Division, Singapore Customs, Ministry of Finance.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Kevin Cheok, Director/Special Duties, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Laurence Bay Siow Hon, Ambassador, Singapore Embassy in Berlin, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Assoc Prof Aymeric Lim Yutang, Physician-in-Chief and Group Chief Human Resource Officer, National University Health System, Dean, Healthcare Leadership College, MOH Holdings; Assoc Prof Mabel Yap Mei Poh, Director, Professional Training and Assessment Standards Division, Ministry of Health; Prof Chia Kee Seng, Professor, Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, National University of Singapore, National University Health System; Mrs Chew-Koh Kwee Tiang, Chief Executive Officer, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital & Yishun Health, National Healthcare Group; Adj Assoc Prof Joseph Wee Tien Seng, Director, Special Projects and Senior Consultant, National Cancer Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services; Adj Assoc Prof Chan Cheng Leng, Group Director, Health Products Regulation Group, Health Sciences Authority.

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Mdm Shie Yong Lee, Deputy Commissioner of Prisons/ Chief-of-Staff, Singapore Prison Service, Ministry of Home Affairs; Dr Naresh Kumar Rajamanickam, Director, Office of the Chief Science & Technology Officer, Ministry of Home Affairs; Cheang Keng Keong, Director, Police Logistics Department, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Mdm Chin Lai Fong, Director, Logistics Dept, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Chua Tuan Meng, 1 Dy Director (Ops), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs; Teo Chun Ching, Chief Executive, Casino Regulatory Authority.

MINISTRY OF MANPOWER

Lee Pak Sing, Divisional Director, Workplace Policy and Strategy Division, Ministry of Manpower; Mrs Roslyn Ten-Kong Siew Hiong, Director, Fair and Progressive Practices/ General Manager, Labour Relations and Workplaces Division/ Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices, Ministry of Manpower; Tey Chee Keong, Group Director, Healthcare Group, Central Provident Fund Board.

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Mdm Normala Bte Abdul Ghapar, Director, Corporate Development Division, Ministry of National Development; Ang Lian Aik, Group Director, Construction Productivity and Quality Group, Building and Construction Authority; Chan Mun Kit, Deputy Executive Director, Council for Estate Agencies; Dr Chong Fook Loong, Group Director (Research & Planning), Research & Planning Group, Housing & Development Board; Dr Leong Hon Keong, Group Director, Technology & Industry Development Group, Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore; Sin Lye Chong, Group Director (Land Sales & Administration), Land Sales & Administration Group, Urban Redevelopment Authority.

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Dr Lee Tung Jean, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Social and Family Development; Yoganathan s/o Ammayappan, Senior Director, Rehabilitation & Protection Group, Ministry of Social and Family Development.

MINISTRY OF THE ENVIRONMENT AND WATER RESOURCES

Derek Ho Yeong Thye, Director-General (Environmental Public Health Division), Environmental Public Health Division, National Environment Agency; Young Joo Chye, Director, Special Projects & Procurement Department, PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency.

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

Dr Benjamin Seet Hun Yew, Executive Director, BioMedical Research Council, Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Terence Seow Kok Leong, Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Corporate, Policy & Planning Group, Enteprise Cluster Group, JTC Corporation; Lim Swee Nian, Assistant Managing Director, Global Operations, Economic Development Board; Ms Bernadette Foong Li Ting, Director, Research & Enteprise Division, Ministry of Trade and Industry.

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT

Jeremy Yap Weng Lock, Deputy Chief Executive, Public Transport, Policy & Planning, Land Transport Authority; Ms Christine Yap Hui Chin, Senior Director (Corporate Communications), Corporate Communications Division, Ministry of Transport; Ms Helen Lim Kwee Kee, Group Director, Corporate Communications, Corporate Communications, Land Transport Authority.

PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

Ms Lai Choon Yen, Director, Statutory Compliance and Org Development, President's Office.

PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE

Patrick Lau Wei Peng, Assistant Chief Executive (Strategy) and Institute Director (Institute of Public Administration and Management), Public Service Division, Civil Service College; Ms Ong Seok Leng, Senior Director, Governance & Cybersecurity, Smart Nation and Digital Government Office, Government Technology Agency; Ms Celine Sia Su Lin, Executive Director, Economic Surveillance and Forecasting Department, Monetary Authority of Singapore; Ms Gillian Koh Tan, Executive Director, Enforcement, Monetary Authority of Singapore; Kumara Pathy, Director, Corporate Services, National Security Co-ordination Secretariat, Prime Minister's Office; Tan Kok Yam, Deputy Secretary, Smart Nation and Digital Government Office, Prime Minister's Office; Mdm Barbara Jan Chua Su Ling, Director (Marriage & Parenthood Policy), Marriage & Parenthood Policy, Strategy Group, Prime Minister's Office.

STATE COURTS

Ms Jill Tan Li Ching, District Judge, Community Justice & Tribunals Division, State Courts; Ms Jasbendar Kaur d/o Resham Singh, District Judge, Corporate Services Division, State Courts; Mdm Lim May Leng, Senior Director (Court Services), Corporate Services Division, State Courts.

SUPREME COURT

Mdm Kuik Swang Tze, Director, LSC Secretariat, Legal Service Commission Secretariat, Supreme Court.

The Public Administration Medal (Silver) (Military)

Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Perak) (Tentera)

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

BG Kenneth Liow Meng Kwee, PPA(G), PBS, Commander, Army Training and Doctrine Command, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Andrew Chan Wei Kiat, Director/Chief Psychologist, Defence Psychology Department, Ministry of Defence; COL Foong Kok Pun, PP, PBS, Commander, Headquarters Naval Diving Unit, Republic of Singapore Navy; COL Goh Jerica, Head, Naval Training Department, Republic of Singapore Navy; COL Koh Ee Wen, Head, Air Manpower Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; COL (DR) Edward Lo Hong Yee, Chief Army Medical Officer, Headquarters Army Medical Command, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Mark Lim Yu Xiang, Head, Air Intelligence Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; COL Amos Yeo Tze Kuan, Head, Air Plans Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; COL Yong Wei Hsiung, Head, Naval Plans Department, Republic of Singapore Navy; ME8 Francis Cheong Han Kwok, PPA(G), Head, Air Engineering and Logistics Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force.

The Public Administration Medal (Bronze) (Bar)

Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Gangsa) (Lintang)

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Ms Choo Sow Fun, Deputy Director, Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Public Administration Medal (Bronze)

Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Gangsa)

AUDITOR-GENERAL'S OFFICE

Sng Kee Boon, Audit Director, Group 4 (Social), Auditor-General's Office.

MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

Stanley Tan Tik Loong, Director, Library Planning & Development, National Library Board; Ponraj Sithuraj, Director, International Cooperation & Partnership Office, Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, Ministry of Communications and Information.

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH

Ms Irene Lee Liang Tang, General Manager (North East Community Development Council), CDC Planning & Development Division, People's Association; Yap Kheng Hui, Deputy Director, Sport Infrastructure, Infrastructure Development, Sport Singapore; Anthony Ang Beng Kee, Deputy Director (SG Cares Secretariat), Resilience and Engagement Division, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth; Sng Chan Kiah, Deputy Director, Operations Development & Planning Division, People's Association.

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Ong Li Koon, Director (Capability Development), Naval Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Toh Choon Keow, Director (Technology Development), C3 Development Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Ng Hwee Ping, Director (Systems Engineering), DSTA Masterplanning and Systems, Architecting Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ng Yeow Cheng, Head, Capability Development, Information Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Marcellina Chew Wan Kin, Deputy Director, Human Resource, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Jamie Lim Chay Miang, Deputy Director, Ministry of Defence; Jerel Yam Wye Kede, Deputy Director, Ministry of Defence; Tan Yi Zhao, Deputy Director, Ministry of Defence; Ms Yeo Seow Peng, Director (Policy 4), Defence Policy Office, Ministry of Defence; Koh Lin Kee, Deputy Director (Training Faculty), Institute for Military Learning, Ministry of Defence; Tan Wei Chong, Group Head, Cyber and InfoComm Technology Security, Military Security Department, Ministry of Defence.

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Mdm Balakrishna Vyjanthimala, Principal, Fernvale Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Tan Keng Joo, Principal, Chua Chu Kang Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Pang Wee Mian, Principal, St. Margaret's Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Jessie Koh Hoon Choo, Principal, Greenridge Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Jennifer Han Eng Juan, Principal, Geylang Methodist Sch (Pr), Ministry of Education; Tan Siew Tiong, Principal, Bendemeer Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Goh Mien Hui, Principal, Serangoon Garden Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Chim Lee Mai, Principal, Fern Green Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Kam Wai Chin, Deputy Director, Humanities, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2, Ministry of Education; Mdm Wong Ching Yee, Deputy Director, Professional Development, Academy of Singapore Teachers, Ministry of Education; Mrs Liew Mei Ling, Quality Assessor, Schools Division, Ministry of Education; Liu Yue Xiang, Senior Deputy Director, SkillsFuture, SkillsFuture Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Cindy Eu Ching Har, Deputy Director, International Cooperation, Planning Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lotus Lam Hui Leng, Deputy Director, Development Planning, Infrastructure & Facility Services Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tan Siaw Peng, Deputy Director, Post-Secondary Education Scheme, Systems & Support, Finance & Procurement Division, Ministry of Education; Moo Yubin, Deputy Director, Building Policy & Plans, Infrastructure & Facility Services Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Gladys Chew Yee Fang, Senior Assistant Director, Recruitment Marketing & Research, HR Solutions & Capabilities Division, Ministry of Education; Ms Chan Yan Hoon, Vice-Principal, Alexandra Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Lau Khee Pheng, Vice-Principal, Unity Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Michael John Peter Lau Chong Lum, Vice-Principal (Administration), Crest Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Yeo Teck Woon, Vice-Principal, CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' Sch (Pr), Ministry of Education; Mdm Sutinah Binte Taib, Vice-Principal, Broadrick Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Cheng Shin Miin, Vice-Principal, Princess Elizabeth Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lee Siew Lian, Vice-Principal, East View Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lisa Choy Fong Yee, Principal, Grace Orchard Sch, Ministry of Education; Christopher Thomas, Vice-Principal, Kranji Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Liew Pang Hai, Vice-Principal, Hougang Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Lee Sech Wee, Vice-Principal (Administration), Nan Hua Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Boh Hong Jik, Vice-Principal (Administration), Chung Cheng High (Main) Sch, Ministry of Education; Amran B Tasrif, Vice-Principal, Qihua Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Jimmy Lee Kah Siong, Vice-Principal Sembawang Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Yvonne Teo Mei Lin, Vice-Principal, Orchid Park Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Foo Mei Ping, Vice-Principal, Kong Hwa Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Susanna Chau Poh Lin, Vice-Principal, Singapore Chinese Girls' Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Hoong Whee Sien, Vice-Principal, Boon Lay Garden Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Chew May, Vice-Principal, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Shah Jahan B Mohamed Iqbal, Vice-Principal, Greenwood Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; David Allan D'souza, Vice-Principal (Administration), Millennia Institute, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ratna Kumari d/o R Ramachandra, Vice-Principal, Chongzheng Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mrs Lee Kok Hong, Principal Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers, Ministry of Education; Grosse William Anthony, Master Teacher, English Language Institute of Singapore, Ministry of Education; Mdm Nadarajah Viyaya Rani, Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers, Ministry of Education; Mdm Wong Kwai Yeok, Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers, Ministry of Education; Mdm Chia Soo Chin, Senior Curriculum Specialist, Design & Technology, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; Dr Thavamalar Kanagaratnam, Lead Specialist (Character & Citizenship Education), Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Ms Tan Guat Hoon, Senior Specialist, Pre-School Education, Schools Division, Ministry of Education; Chong Leong Chin, Deputy Executive Director (Professional Development & Administration), Singapore Centre for Chinese Language, Ministry of Education; Low Eng Tat, Senior Manager, Student Development & Recognition, Registrar's Office, Institute of Technical Education; Assoc Prof Daniel Goh Yam Thiam, Associate Professor, Department of Paediatrics, National University of Singapore; Prof Chan Siew Hwa, Co-Director, Energy Research Institute @ NTU and Professor, School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Nanyang Technological University; Ms Ivy Chua Ai Mui, Deputy Director, Student Care & Guidance Department, Nanyang Polytechnic; Dr Wong Woon Kwong, Director, Technology Transfer, Office of Research & Industry Collaborations, Singapore University of Technology and Design; Ms Emily Low Suan Lin, Deputy Director, Institute for Adult Learning - Research & Innovation Division, Skills Future Singapore; Tang Ming Fai, Director, IT Services Department, Temasek Polytechnic; Ms Kuo Pey Juan, Senior Deputy Director, SMU Academy, Singapore Management University; Mrs Helen Mok, Deputy Director, School of Communication, Arts & Social Sciences, Singapore Polytechnic, Dr Joyce Tang-Wong Wai Ching, Head, Office of Service-Learning, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Assoc Prof Foo Yong Lim, Assistant Provost (Applied Learning), Office of the Deputy President (Academic) & Provost, Singapore Institute of Technology; Dr Girija Veerappan, Deputy Director, School of Applied Science, Republic Polytechnic; Prof Quek Ser Tong, Head, Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering, National University of Singapore; Chong Chon Hsien, Course Manager/Mechanical Engineering School of Engineering/College East, Institute of Technical Education; Mrs Lee-Goh Seow Har, Deputy Director, Technology Development & Innovation Office, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Prof Tjin Swee Chuan, Associate Provost (Graduate Education), President's Office and Co-Director, The Photonics Institute, Nanyang Technological University; Ms Esther Ho Hui Ling, Deputy Director (Research, Innovation & Enterprise), School of Business Management, Nanyang Polytechnic; Assoc Prof Ng Pak Tee, Associate Dean, Leadership Learning, Policy and Leadership Studies, National Institute of Education; Mdm Katherine Rajah, Deputy Director, Communication & Engagement, School of Engineering, Temasek Polytechnic; Ngiam Kee Jang, Programme Chair, Diploma in Business Applications, School of Infocomm, Republic Polytechnic; Assoc Prof Susanna Leong Su Jan, Assistant Provost (Applied Research), Office of the Deputy President (Academic) & Provost and Cluster Director, Chemical Engineering and Food Technology Cluster, Singapore Institute of Technology; Mrs Koh Joo Khim, Director, Office of Human Resources, Nanyang Technological University; Ong Lye Sum, Course Manager/Mechanical Engineering School of Engineering/ College West, Institute of Technical Education; Terence Ang Kheng Swee, Assistant Director (Facilities & Services), Estates Management Department, Nanyang Polytechnic; Ms Jacqueline Tan Swee Gek, Director, School of Film & Media Studies, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Ms Joan Wong Shui Har, Director, Centre for Future-Ready Graduates, National University of Singapore; Mrs Pearl Chong-Lee Geck Meng, Deputy Director, Administration & Capability Development, School of Humanities & Social Sciences, Temasek Polytechnic; Fang Wei, Senior Manager/Integrated E-Services Information Technology Division, Institute of Technical Education; Assoc Prof Ivy Tan Geok Chin, Associate Dean, Practicum & Partnerships Humanities & Social Studies Education, National Institute of Education; Prof Timothy John White, Associate Vice President (Infrastructure and Programmes) and Research Director for Engineering and Physical Sciences, President's Office, Nanyang Technological University; Edi Fung, Director, Development Office, National University of Singapore.

MINISTRY OF FINANCE

Ms Deanna Choo Lay Yen, Director, Enforcement Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Ng Sy Horng, Director Infocomm Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Yee Kwan Yew, Head, Permits Compliance Branch, Singapore Customs, Ministry of Finance.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Gavin Chay Choon Kit, Consul-General, Singapore Consulate-General in Batam, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Edgar Pang Tze Chiang, Deputy Director/Southeast Asia, Consular Directorate, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Ms Chan Wei Ling, Director, Corporate Human Resource Division, Corporate Services Division, Ministry of Health; Adj Assoc Prof Annie Ling Mei Chuan, Director, Policy, Research and Surveillance Division, Health Promotion Board; Dr Christopher Syn Kiu-Choong, Director, Biology Division, Applied Sciences Group, Health Sciences Authority; Assoc Prof Tan Suat Hoon, Director, National Skin Centre, National Healthcare Group; Ms Loh Shu Ching, Executive Director, Division for Central Health, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Joanne Yap GL, Group Chief Operating Officer & Data Protection Officer, National University Health System, Chief Strategy Officer, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital; Ms Lim Yee Juan, Group Chief Financial Officer, Group Finance, National Healthcare Group; Assoc Prof James Yip Wei Luen, Group Chief Medical Informatics Officer & Senior Consultant, National University Health System, Chief Data Advisor, Ministry of Health; Prof Wong Peng Cheang, Senior Consultant, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Selina Seah Poh Lin, Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Changi General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Assoc Prof Koo Wen Hsin, Senior Consultant, National Cancer Centre Singapore, Chairman, Division of Medicine, Sengkang General Hospital Pte. Ltd., Singapore Health Services; Prof Lim Shih Hui, Senior Consultant, National Neuroscience Institute, Singapore Health Services; Deric Liang Shih Tyh, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer, MOH Holdings Pte Ltd; Ms Koh Paulin, Deputy Group Chief Nurse, SingHealth Headquarters, Singapore Health Services; Chief Nurse, Changi General Hospital; Chern Siang Jye, Group Chief, Corporate Finance Office, Grant Mgt Office, Research and Devt Office, and Regional Engagement and Integration Div, Agency for Integrated Care; Assoc Prof Chiam Peak Chiang, Vice Chairman, Medical Board (Education), Institute of Mental Health, National Healthcare Group.

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Ee Kiam Keong, Director (Infocomm Technology), Infocomm Technology Division, Casino Regulatory Authority; Saherly Bin Limat, 2 Dy Director Operations, Central Narcotics Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs; Wee Heng Poh, Assistant Director, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ms Chia Hui Keng, Director (Corp Comms), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs; Mdm Peggy Chue Pei Fen, Dy Dir (Planning & Review), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs; Mdm Carolyn Yap Tyn Tyn, Director Manpower Department, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Alan Chow Mun Keong, Director, Civil Defence Academy, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Kua Choon Jin, Deputy Director PID (Research), Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Michael Lee Min Choong, Deputy Commanding Officer (MPS), Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Mdm Susan Low Phui Min, Dy Director (People Management Div), Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Chan Peng Khuan, Head Investigation, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Adrian Toh Yew Piau, AD PID (Field Collection Division), Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ms Carolyn Kan Hsueh Yee, Director, Inspectorate & Review Division, Singapore Prison Service, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ms Lam Mong Teng, Superintendent, Cluster A, Singapore Prison Service, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ms Tan Ai Ling, Senior Assistant Director (Planning & Personnel Branch), Staff Development Division, Singapore Prison Service, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ms Kuan Soo May, Deputy Director (International Policy), International Cooperation & Partnerships Division, Ministry of Home Affairs; Philip Ong Chee Kheong, Senior Assistant Director (Safety & Security), Policy Development Division, Ministry of Home Affairs.

MINISTRY OF LAW

Davin Ng Yeow Khiang, Senior Deputy Director (ROMP), Insolvency & Public Trustee's Office, Ministry of Law.

MINISTRY OF MANPOWER

Miss Neo Peck Har, Deputy Director, Human Resource Department, Ministry of Manpower; Lin Shilie, Deputy Director, Manpower Planning and Policy Division, Ministry of Manpower; Gabriel Tan Shyong-Fey, Deputy Director (Civil Advisory & Legislation), Legal Services Division, Ministry of Manpower; Miss Elsie Leong Siew May, Assistant Director, Tourism Division, Enterprise Development Group, Workforce Singapore.

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Ms Chang Siau Hoon, Director / Human Resource, Human Resource, Corporate Services, National Parks Board; Ms Shirley Chua Suat Lay, Director, Surveillance & Compliance Department, Food Establishment Regulation Group, Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore; Michael Goh Chin Hock, Director (Legal), Legal, Corporate Development Group, Urban Redevelopment Authority; Ho Chai Teck, Director, Coastal Protection Department & Digital Built Environment Office, Built Environment Technology Centre, Building and Construction Authority; Ms Lim Soo Ling, Deputy Director (Town Council Finance & Systems), Town Council Secretariat, Community Relations Group, Housing & Development Board; Ng Kai Beng, Deputy Director (Data Centre Operations), IT Operations Department, Information Services Group, Housing & Development Board; Ms Pauline Ng Eng Theng, Deputy Director (Landscape Policy), Landscape and Design Department, Development & Procurement Group, Housing & Development Board; Ms Elaine Phua Chui-Ping, Director / Legal Services & Prosecution & Board Secretary, Legal Services and Prosecution, Corporate Services, National Parks Board; Soh Cheng Hwee, Deputy Director/Licensing, Deputy Director/Business Process Re-engineering (concurrent), Licensing and Business Process Re-engineering Project Management Office, Council for Estate Agencies (seconded from Ministry of National Development); Ms Caroline Tan Tze Bei, Deputy Director, Programmes, Municipal Services Office, Ministry of National Development; Ms Tng Chay Hiang, Deputy Director (Season Parking Management & Services), Car Parks Department, Housing Management Group, Housing & Development Board; Toh Eng Shyan, Director, Green Mark Department (Existing Buildings), Environmental Sustainability Group, Building and Construction Authority; Yap Pao-Jui, Director, Capability Development Department, Food Supply Resilience Group, Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore.

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Ms Agnes Teo Pek Hoon, Senior Assistant Director, Education Unit, Youth Residential Service, Ministry of Social and Family Development (seconded from Ministry of Education); Tan Ko We, Director, Employment and Employability, SGEnable, Ministry of Social and Family Development; Ms Tan Chin Fern, Deputy Director, Social Policy & Services Group, Service Management & Resource Division, Ministry of Social and Family Development.

MINISTRY OF THE ENVIRONMENT AND WATER RESOURCES

Andrew Lau Yam Chuan, Deputy Director (Facilities Planning & Development Branch), Environmental Public Health Division, Food & Environmental Hygiene Department, National Environment Agency; Amir s/o Ahamed, Deputy Director (Tenancy Management Branch 1), Hawker Centres Division, Tenancy Management Department, National Environment Agency; Tan Chian Chern, Director, Organisational Excellence Department, PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency; Mdm Cheng Geok Ling, Deputy Director, Urban Liveability Division, Catchment & Waterways Department, PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency; Choy Wai Kwong, Chief Engineer, Drainage Operations Division, Catchment & Waterways Department, PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency; Jeremy Tay Ming Kuang, Deputy Director, Strategic Policy Division, Policy & Planning Department(seconded to PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency).

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

Law Chung Ming, Director, Transport and Logistics, Enterprise Singapore; Kok Poh June, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Physical Planning & Devt, for Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco City project, Keppel Corp(seconded from JTC Corporation); Ms Choo Huei Miin, Director, Visitor Experience, Singapore Tourism Board; Tan Kong Hwee, Executive Director, Transport Engineering, Economic Development Board; Ms Roy Alpana, Director, ASEAN Division, Ministry of Trade and Industry; Dr Andre Choo Boon Hwa, Institute Scientist, Bioprocessing Technology Institute, Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Matthias Goh Poh Sian, Director, Human Resources & Organisation Development, Enterprise Singapore; Justin Tai Wei Chuen, Deputy Director, Economic Accounts Division, Department of Statistics, Ministry of Trade and Industry; Lee Seng Wai, Director, Energy Planning & Development, Policy & Planning, Energy Market Authority of Singapore; Calvin Chung Weng Yew, Group Director, Engineering, JTC Corporation; Ms Lim Sze Ling, Director, Human Resources & Organisational Development, Economic Development Board.

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT

Ms Samantha Fok Swet Ying, Deputy Director (Human Resource), Corporate Development and Human Resource Division, Ministry of Transport; Ms Magdalene Choo Meng Sam, Deputy Director (Air Transport), Air Transport, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; Er Sung Choon, Deputy Director, Cost Control (Civil 1), Cost Control (Civil 1), Safety & Contracts, Land Transport Authority; Tan Geok Meng, AD (IMC Promotion), IMC Div, IMC Promotion Dept, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore; Tan Tee Nee, Deputy Director Traffic Management, Traffic Management, Traffic & Road Operations, Land Transport Authority; Ho Kee Sang, 2 Deputy Director, Tunnelling, 2 Tunnelling, Rail Infrastructure & Expansion, Land Transport Authority.

PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE

Lee Choon Khiang, Assistant Director (Intel Section 4) Operations/ Intelligence, Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau, Prime Minister's Office; Ms Tan Chaan Teng, Senior Assistant Director (Finance & Procurement), Corporate Affairs/ Finance & Administration, Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau, Prime Minister's Office; Mdm Tan Gek Khiang, Senior Executive IT Manager, Services, Smart Nation and Digital Government Office, Government Technology Agency; Dave Koh Yiak Seng, Deputy Director, Product Development, Smart Nation and Digital Government Office, Government Technology Agency; Reggie Tan E-Seon, Senior Executive IT Manager, Services, Smart Nation and Digital Government Office, Government Technology Agency; Charles Lim Thiow Huang, Director & Head (Enterprise Risk & BCM Div), Enterprise Risk and BCM Division, Risk Management Department, Monetary Authority of Singapore; Ms Lim May Yee, Director & Head (CMI II Div II), Capital Markets Intermediaries Department II, Monetary Authority of Singapore; Neo Boon Sim, Director & Head (Banking III Div II), Banking Department III, Monetary Authority of Singapore; Mrs Irene Tay-See Siew Hoon, Dy Director (Career Mgt) and Dy Director (Industrial Relations), Workforce Development, Public Service Division, Prime Minister's Office; Ms Karolyn Poon Su Lien, Press Secretary to Minister and Director (Communication Division), Ministry of Social and Family Development, Director (Corporate Communications), Strategy Group, Prime Minister's Office.

STATE COURTS

Samuel Chua Hwa Kuan, District Judge, Criminal Justice Division, State Courts.

SUPREME COURT

Ms Chang Siew Teen, Deputy Director, (Civil, Insolvency, Specialised & SLS), Legal Directorate, Supreme Court.

The Public Administration Medal (Bronze) (Military)

Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Gangsa) (Tentera)

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

COL Chew Chee Mun, PBS, Defence Attaché (Paris), Joint Intelligence Directorate, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Chong Keng Shin, PP, PBS, Director (Technology), Military Security Department, Ministry of Defence; COL Lim Chin Yew, Commander, Headquarters Tengah Air Base, Republic of Singapore Air Force; COL Lim Teck Keong, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 9th Division/Infantry, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Low Wilson, Commander, Headquarters 7th Singapore Infantry Brigade, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Edmund Tan Chong Kuang, PP, PBS, Defence Attaché (Hanoi), Joint Intelligence Directorate, Singapore Armed Forces; COL Teo Wee Hong, PP, PBS, Director (Communications Research and Development), Information Directorate, Ministry of Defence; COL Vince Tan Tit Lee, PBS, Deputy Commander, Headquarters Maritime Security Task Force/Maritime Security Command, Republic of Singapore Navy; COL (NS) Christopher Foo Joo How, PP, PBS, Commander, Headquarters 22nd Singapore Infantry Brigade, Singapore Armed Forces; COL (NS) Eugene Aw Wee Kiat, PP, PBS, Commander, 316th Battalion Singapore Combat Engineers, Singapore Armed Forces; COL (NS) Dominic Soh Kim Siong, PBS, Alternate Head Current Operations, Naval Operations Department, Republic of Singapore Navy; COL (NS) Ting Kheng Siong, PBS, Deputy Commander (Gun Echelon Command Post), Headquarters 9th Division Artillery, Singapore Armed Forces; COL (NS) Woo Yew Chung, PP, PBS, Chief of Staff (Division Hub), Headquarters 3rd Division, Singapore Armed Forces; CWO Teo See Keong, PB, PBS, Sergeant Major Army, Office of Chief of Army, Singapore Armed Forces; ME7 Chow Yuk Hin, PP, PBS, Branch Head (Total Systems Group), Naval Logistics Department, Republic of Singapore Navy; ME7 Hong Shyh Yun, PBS, Deputy Head (Supply Chain Engineering and Plans Group), Air Engineering and Logistics Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; ME7 Hoo Soo Pin, Commander, 6 Air Engineering and Logistics Group, Republic of Singapore Air Force; ME7 Lim Kim Hai, PP, PBS, Centre Head, Air Engineering and Logistics Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; ME7 Tay Gek Peng, Deputy Head (Air Worthiness Engineering Group), Air Engineering and Logistics Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; ME6 Goh Leng Yan, PB, PBS, Master Chief Navy, Office of Chief of Navy, Republic of Singapore Navy.

The Commendation Medal

Pingat Kepujian

ATTORNEY-GENERAL'S CHAMBERS

Sanjiv Vaswani, Deputy Senior State Counsel, Financial and Technology Crime Division, Attorney-General's Chambers; Ms Tania Koh Mui Kia, Director, Corporate Services Division, Media & Communications, Attorney-General's Chambers.

AUDITOR-GENERAL'S OFFICE

Yeo Yien Hoe, Senior Assistant Director, Group 5 (Economic & Law), Auditor-General's Office.

MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

Ms Chan Meow Shiang, Senior Assistant Director, Strategy & Planning Division, Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, Ministry of Communications and Information, Ms Soh Lin Li, Deputy Director, Resource Management, Resource Discovery & Management, National Library Board; Ms Lin Wanxuan, Senior Manager, Data Innovation Programme Office, Data Innovation and Protection Group, Info-Communications Media Development Authority.

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH

Dr Zarina Bte Ismail, Vice-Dean (Training Admin & Operations), National Community Leadership Institute, People's Association; Ms Hasliza Binte Ahmad, Deputy Director (Strategic Planning Office), National Youth Council, Strategic Planning Office, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth; Ms Karen Goh Shiao Ping, Assistant Director (Marketing), Strategic Comms & Digital, National Heritage Board; Ms Chui Hui Hsien, Deputy Registrar (RCS), Registry of Co-operative Societies and Mutual Benefit Organisations, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth; Mohamed Ali bin Atan, Head, Harmony Centre, Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura; Ms Hoon Jia Jia, Deputy Director (Capability Development), Education & Development, National Arts Council; Ms Pearlyn Ang Lock Lee, Constituency Director (Nanyang Constituency Office), South West Community Development Division, People's Association; Ng Ching Huei, Senior Manager (Heritage Research), Heritage Research & Assessment, National Heritage Board; Ms Cheong Ai Keng, Assistant Director (Workforce Planning & Analytics), Human Resources Division, People's Association.

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Ms Poh Beng Hui, Senior Programme Manager, Enterprise IT Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Wong Chia Sern, Senior Programme Manager, InfoComm Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ng Ming Hwee, Senior Development Programme Manager, Information Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Kam Han Jie, Principal Engineer, DSTA Masterplanning and Systems, Architecting Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Chua Soon Seng, Head, Building and Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Tang Chee Hoe, Senior Development Programme Manager, Information Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Yeo Janice, Assistant Director, Human Resource, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Cheong Yek Meng, Head, MOT Technology Office, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Kenny Seah Yong Chuan, Head, Enterprise IT Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Too Huseh Tien, Head, InfoComm Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Li Zhike, Senior Programme Manager, Air Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Tay Shiuen Ang, Senior Programme Manager, Advanced Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Tan Si Ru, Senior Programme Manager Programme Office, C4I Development Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Yeo Yee Ngee, Senior Principal Engineer, Building and Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Julian Chow Wen Chong, Senior Development Programme Manager, C4I Development Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Lim Jiunn Shyan, Senior Programme Manager, Building and Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Choo Cindy, Principal Engineer, Enterprise IT Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ronnie Li Yunqiang, Head, Cybersecurity Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Leow Kian Siang, Head, InfoComm Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Desmond Phang Tee Liang, Assistant Director, Naval Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Stanley Chang Xuquan, Senior Development Programme Manager, Cybersecurity Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Lim Puay Huang, Senior Development Programme, Manager, C4I Development Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Chew Chee Ping, Senior Manager, Ministry of Defence; Ms Jocelyn Chionh Hui Shan, Senior Manager, Ministry of Defence; Mohana Dass s/o S M Dass, Directing Staff / Deputy Head, SAF Advanced Schools Headquarters, Ministry of Defence; Ms Lee Bee Khim, Senior Manager (Finance), HQ Singapore Combat Engineers, Ministry of Defence; Ms Tan Swee Guat, Senior Manager (Compensation Management), MINDEF/SAF Human Resource Shared Services Centre, Ministry of Defence; Ms Wong Lin Beh, Head Publicity Section, Air Operations Department, Ministry of Defence; Ms Saw Lay Hong, Section Head, Air Power Generation Command, Ministry of Defence; Jason Chong Kwong Yew, Branch Head, Naval Plans Department, Ministry of Defence; Ms June Liew Yun Fang, Deputy Director, Manpower Policy Department, Ministry of Defence; Ms Vivian Chan Wai Kuan, Assistant Director (Audit Advisory Group), Internal Audit Department, Ministry of Defence; Lim Jun Yuan, Assistant Director, Resource Planning & Management Department, Ministry of Defence; Ms Adeline Goh Siew Lin, Branch Head, Joint Intelligence Directorate, Ministry of Defence; Ms Melissa Ong Fen Fen, Deputy Director (Information Policy & Plans), MINDEF Communications Organisation, Ministry of Defence; Peter Goh Siew Chye, Branch Head, Platform Readiness Engineering Centre, Ministry of Defence; Chua Teck Sing, Officer Commanding, 508 Squadron, Ministry of Defence; Loh Boon Hu, Safety Officer, HQ 9 Division, Ministry of Defence; Tan Hiok Wee, Assistant Director (Technology Security), Industry Resources Policy Office, Ministry of Defence; Ang Lai Teck, Branch Head, System Readiness Engineering Centre, Ministry of Defence.

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Chua Shin Huat, Head of Department, Admiralty Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ong Boon Siong, Year Head, Ahmad Ibrahim Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Chong Woan Ling, Year Head, Ai Tong Sch, Ministry of Education; Yeo Wee Kiang, Head of Department, Alexandra Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ong Kwee Hoon, Head of Department, Anderson Junior College, Ministry of Education; Ms Soh Mei Ling, Year Head, Ang Mo Kio Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Tan Chwee Luan, Head of Department, Ang Mo Kio Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Jarett Kan Wern Hau, Dean, Humanities, Anglo-Chinese Sch (Independent), Ministry of Education; Lim Wai Keong, Level Head, Anglo-Chinese Junior College, Ministry of Education; Jeremiah Nga Bing Chang, Head of Department, Anglo-Chinese Sch (Junior), Ministry of Education; Mdm Eilina Abdullah Look, Year Head, Anglo-Chinese Sch (Pr), Ministry of Education; Mdm Lee Mi Liang, Year Head, Angsana Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Noor Azimah Bte Mohamed Haad, Head of Department, Balestier Hill Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Liu Kah Yang, Year Head, Bartley Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lee Lay Suan, School Staff Developer, Bedok Green Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Lee Min Sen, Head of Department, Anglican High Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Hiryati Binte Jaafar, Administration Manager, Bedok South Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Pushpalata d/o Guna, Head of Department, Bendemeer Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Chua Bee Hong, Senior Teacher, Bendemeer Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Terrance Ong Yong Wee, Head of Department, St. Andrew's Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Turinadevi d/o Devarajan, Head of Department, Boon Lay Garden Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Ang Hui Bing, Head of Department, Boon Lay Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Mah Chwee Peng, Head of Department, Bowen Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Tan Chih Yuan, Head of Department, Broadrick Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Law Puay Ee, Administration Manager, Bukit Batok Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Phang Kay Yen, Senior Teacher, Bukit Merah Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Tay Khye Ping, Head of Department, Bukit Panjang Govt High Sch, Ministry of Education; Heng Chong Yong, Head of Department, Bukit View Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Vincy d/o Lazarusraju, Head of Department, Canberra Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Petrina Kang Su-Ming, Head of Department, Cantonment Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Noor Jamifah Bte Mohamad Jamal, Head of Department, Casuarina Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Keith Foo Wei Chinn, Administration Manager, Catholic High Sch (Pr), Ministry of Education; Yeow Eugene Pancratius, Head of Department, Catholic Junior College, Ministry of Education; Mdm Nuraini Bte Ismail, Year Head, Cedar Girls' Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Malini d/o Kumarasamy, Senior Teacher, Cedar Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ho Beng Khiaw, Head of Department, Changkat Changi Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; K Parathi, Head of Department, Changkat Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Yeo Kwang Yee, Head of Department, CHIJ (Katong) Pr, Ministry of Education; Mdm Zakiah Binte Subahan, Senior Teacher, CHIJ Katong Convent, Ministry of Education; Mrs Sky Frank, Head of Department, CHIJ Our Lady Of The Nativity, Ministry of Education; Mdm Stella Kow Mei Lin, Head of Department, CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace, Ministry of Education; Ms Teo Siew Ling, Year Head, CHIJ St Joseph's Convent, Ministry of Education; Ms Grace Koh Li Yun, Head of Department, CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' Sch (Sec), Ministry of Education; Mdm Goh Shwu Jun, Head of Department, Yio Chu Kang Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Eng Hwee Yen, Senior Teacher, Chongfu Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Sharifah Zaleha Bte Syed Mansor, Senior Teacher, Chongzheng Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Juliza Binte Zulkifli, Senior Teacher, Christ Church Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lee Mui Hoon, Head of Department, Chua Chu Kang Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Low Cheik Wei, Head of Department, Chung Cheng High (Main) Sch, Ministry of Education; Quek Wee Siong, Head of Department, Chung Cheng High (Yishun) Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Siti Aisha Binte Said, Senior Character & Citizenship Education Officer, Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Soh Poh Suan, Senior Teacher, Clementi Town Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ang Sing Yee, Year Head, Compassvale Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Toh Li Hiong, School Staff Developer, Concord Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Siah Siew Ling, School Staff Developer, Corporation Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Richard Koh Pee Chou, Lead Teacher, Crescent Girls' Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Leow Li Quin, Senior Curriculum Resource Development Officer, Commerce, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2, Ministry of Education; Ms Lim Fung Ying, Administration Manager, Da Qiao Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Sanisa Binte Saleh, Senior Teacher, Damai Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lim Boon Lian, Administration Manager, Damai Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Tan Boon Hoe, Head of Department, De La Salle Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Yin Siew Yi, Lead Teacher, Deyi Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Erwin Soo Kar Whye, Head of Department, Dunearn Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Asha d/o Mehta J. Keshavlal, Senior Teacher, Dunman High Sch, Ministry of Education; Chong Yau Kwang, Subject Head, Dunman Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Linda Tay Mei Hong, Level Head, East Spring Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Murugesu s/o Samarasan, Senior Teacher, East View Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Badariah Bte Mohamad Noor, Senior Teacher, East View Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Shirley Tan Hak Lin, Administration Manager, Edgefield Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tan Mui Kheng, Subject Head, Endeavour Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Dr Chok Yew Keong, Head of Department, Eunoia Junior College, Ministry of Education; Mdm Zahrah Bte Ali, Lead Teacher, Eunos Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Poh Chin Fung, Level Head, Evergreen Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Zulkarnain B Sarion, Head of Department, Evergreen Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Ng Pei Yoong, Head of Department, Fairfield Methodist Sch (Pr), Ministry of Education; Ms Felicia Kuo Zhaoyan, Head of Department, Fairfield Methodist Sch (Sec), Ministry of Education; Ms Tan Chwee Li, Head of Department, Fengshan Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Bhavani d/o Rajagopal, Head of Department, Fernvale Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Soh Wee Hong, Year Head, Frontier Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Tan Boon Leng, Subject Head, Fuchun Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Hafiza Binte Yahya, Subject Head, Fuchun Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Frances Wong Thin Chee, Senior Teacher, Fuhua Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Paul Chandra Tjahjono, Head of Department, Fuhua Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Deepa d/o Surendran, Subject Head, Gan Eng Seng Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Goh Chuan Hwee, Head of Department, Gan Eng Seng Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Goh Wai Leng, School Staff Developer, Geylang Methodist Sch (Pr), Ministry of Education; Ms Wendy Wong Yoke Chan, Head of Department, Geylang Methodist Sch (Sec), Ministry of Education; Mdm Jannie Loh Sook Fun, Head of Department, Gongshang Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Priscilla Cheong Su Fen, Senior Teacher, Greendale Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Chen Poh Keong, Head of Department, Greendale Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Zou Yan, Senior Teacher, Greenridge Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mohamed Taha s/o Sahid, Finance Partner, Finance & Procurement Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ling Sook Leng, Head of Department, Greenwood Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Jeremy Damian Lee Boon Haw, Head of Department, Guangyang Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Sunny Chan Yew Sum, Subject Head, Guangyang Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mubaraq Ali s/o Peer Mohamed, Head of Department, Henry Park Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Teo Tzu Wei, Head of Department, Hillgrove Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Goh Lay Ching, Head of Department, Holy Innocents' High Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Yun Hui Li, Year Head, Hong Wen Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lee Wee Ling, Administration Manager, Horizon Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Manjula d/o Ponnusamy, Senior Teacher, Hougang Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Seoh Bee Hua, Senior Teacher, Hougang Sec Sch Ministry of Education; Mdm Koh Kiat Peng, Administration Manager, Hua Yi Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mrs Pramageetha Velmurugan, Senior Teacher, Huamin Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mrs Ke-Lee Ee Kian, Principal Consultant, Student Development, Hwa Chong Institution, Ministry of Education; Allan Tok Wei Cheng, Head Of Department, Innova Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tan Hwee Min, Year Head, Jiemin Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Felicia Chia Yee Qui, Head of Department, Junyuan Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Teo Wil Ping, Year Head, Junyuan Sec Sch; Ministry of Education, Mdm Noraidah Bte Azman, Subject Head, Jurong Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Ng Ching Ing, Head of Department, Jurong Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Kong Kum Cheong, Senior Teacher, Jurong West Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Sim Leng Leng, Administration Manager, Jurong West Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Vahida d/o P K Habeeb Mohd, Senior Teacher, Juying Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Norhafiani Binte Abdul Majid, Head of Department, Juying Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tong Min Lan, Senior Teacher, Keming Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Heng Swee Chye, Head of Department, Kent Ridge Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Jacqueline Lim Yin Yee, Head of Department, Kheng Cheng Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Leong Poh Lay, Subject Head, Kong Hwa Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Neo Bee Leng, Head of Department, Kranji Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Agnes Pang Bee Guat, Senior Teacher, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Chelliah Trevor Devendran, Head of Department, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Law Ngiap Choo, Head of Department, Lakeside Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Woo Yeong Yi, Head of Department, Lianhua Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tan Lih Lin, Head of Department, Loyang Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Wie Chouw Siang, Head of Department, Loyang View Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Julee Binte Noordin, Year Head, Macpherson Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Soon Su-Yee, School Staff Developer, Maha Bodhi Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ong Lay Pheng, Head of Department, Manjusri Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tan Oon Hang, Year Head, Maris Stella High Sch (Pr), Ministry of Education; Ms Sylvia Goh Hwee Ching, Year Head, Maris Stella High Sch (Sec), Ministry of Education; Ms Yong Sze Leng, Head of Department, Marsiling Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Rohayati Bte Ismail, Year Head, Mayflower Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Chan Siew Buay, Senior Teacher, Mee Toh Sch, Ministry of Education; Lim Yew Wei, Year Head, Meridian Junior College, Ministry of Education; Mdm Stefane Tan Hugue Hwan, Year Head, Meridian Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; David Kelvin Vaithilingam, Senior Teacher, Meridian Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mrs Beatrice Leong Chin Choo, Senior Teacher, Methodist Girls' Sch (Sec), Ministry of Education; Mdm Annie Teo Bee Wah, Head of Department, Methodist Girls' Sch (Pr), Ministry of Education; Ms Annie Samantha Tan Siew Hong, Year Head, Millennia Institute, Ministry of Education; Mdm Brenda Koh Mui San, Administration Manager, Montfort Junior Sch, Ministry of Education; Heng Liak Kia, Lead Teacher, Nan Chiau Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tan Chye Choo, Head of Department, Nan Hua High Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Sandy Phoon Soe Leng, Head of Department, Nan Hua Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Richard Anthony Bong Kong Hee, Senior Teacher, Nanyang Junior College, Ministry of Education; Ms Lee Wee Bee, Senior Teacher, Nanyang Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Dassiah Victor John, Senior Teacher, National Junior College, Ministry of Education; Mdm Siti Fauziah Bte Jasman, Head of Department, Naval Base Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Lee Xuefen, Head of Department, Naval Base Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Theresa Ng Kee Yah, School Staff Developer, Ngee Ann Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Heng Choo Ching, School Staff Developer, North Spring Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Tan Wan Cheng, Head of Department, North View Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Francis Jude Yam Hai Sun, Head of Department, North Vista Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Paul Lily Jebamony, Senior Teacher, North Vista Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Asmawati Bte Abdullah, Year Head, Northland Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Ong Lay Ching, School Staff Developer, Northland Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ng Pek Har, School Staff Developer, NorthLight Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Yim Wai Peng, Head of Department, Oasis Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mrs Noraini Binte Abdul Rahim, Year Head, Opera Estate Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mrs Low Lai Poh Gloria Zafirah, Year Head, Orchid Park Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Francis Tang Yee Fun, Senior Teacher, Outram Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Li Xiang, Head of Department, Palm View Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tan Tong Hwa, Head of Department, Pasir Ris Crest Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Zarina Bte Hashim, Head of Department, Pasir Ris Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Sarifah Bte Tamsir, Lead Teacher, Pasir Ris Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Quek Yee Khoon, Senior Teacher, Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' Sch (Pr), Ministry of Education; Ms Chia Huey Miin, Level Head, Pei Chun Public Sch, Ministry of Education; Tan Leng Khoon, Head of Department, West View Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Khairiah Bte Hairoman, Head of Department, Peirce Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Eric Chia Soong Liang, Year Head, Peiying Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Samuel Wee Tien Wang, Senior Teacher, Ping Yi Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; James Koh Puay Yang, Head of Department, Pioneer Junior College, Ministry of Education; Alvin Goh Kwee Seng, Head of Department, Poi Ching Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Jaime Chia Ai Lin, Head of Department, Anderson Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Chin Sau Lai, Level Head, Princess Elizabeth Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Norjanah Bte Ramli, Head of Department, Punggol Cove Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Teou Lay Yen, Head of Department, Punggol Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Yusri Bin Ahmat, Senior Teacher, Punggol Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Balbir Kaur d/o Gurubachan Singh, Head of Department, Punggol View Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lee Seet Fong, Administration Manager, Qifa Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Shylaja d/o Gopalan Nair, Year Head, Qihua Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Feng Wenfu, Head of Department, Queenstown Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Lim Hua Leng, Head of Department, Queensway Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Malar Vizhi d/o Govindan, Year Head, Radin Mas Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Vincent Chia Chee Sheong, School Staff Developer, Raffles Girls' Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Regina Jordan Lee Pui Kum, Head, Character & Citizenship Education, Raffles Girls' Sch (Sec), Ministry of Education; Mdm Teo Lak Tin, Senior Teacher, River Valley High Sch, Ministry of Education; Bobby Chan Teck Hock, Head of Department, Riverside Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tey Ai Hoon, Head of Department, Riverside Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Hamimah Binte Ali, Year Head, Rivervale Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ahmad Zohri Bin Bakri, Head of Department, Rosyth Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Nooryanti Bte Mohamed Mohideen, Head of Department, Rulang Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lim Siew Hwa, Administration Manager, Sembawang Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Sandy Wong, Head of Department, Sembawang Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mrs Jasmine Chan Nee Williams, Senior Teacher, Seng Kang Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Louis Ho J Yen, Head of Department, Seng Kang Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lei Huichun, Head of Department, Serangoon Junior College, Ministry of Education; Mdm Koh Poh Ling, Head of Department, Serangoon Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Serene Chew Huoy Ling, Year Head, Shuqun Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Siti Nurwati Binte Dalduri, Head of Department, Shuqun Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Sethu s/o Rajagopal, Year Head, Si Ling Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Angelina Low Shu Ling, Senior Teacher, Singapore Chinese Girls' Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Low Kok Lang, Senior Teacher, Singapore Chinese Girls' Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms June Tan Ee Lyn, Head of Department, Singapore International Sch (Hong Kong), Ministry of Education; Mdm Yeo Young Muay, Head of Department, South View Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Donny Lee Wee Siong, Head of Department, Spectra Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Goh Wui Huat, Head of Department, Springfield Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Koh Beng Chuan, Head of Department, Rehabilitation and Protection Group (seconded to Ministry of Social and Family Development); Mdm Agnes Tan Lay Chiat, Senior Teacher, Canossa Convent Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Loh Yang Keng, Level Head, St. Anthony's Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Lim Hui Zhi, Head of Department, St. Hilda's Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Alina Chee Sui Yim, Year Head, St. Hilda's Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Madeline Chang Seok Peng, Lead Teacher, St. Joseph's Institution Junior, Ministry of Education; Mdm Pamela Chew Huan Pei, Head of Department, St. Margaret's Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Lian Chuen Ann, Administration Manager, St. Margaret's Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Dianaros Bte Abdul Majid, Lead Teacher, St. Stephen's Sch, Ministry of Education; Mrs The Yu Leen, Year Head, Stamford Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Constance Tan Su Yin, Lead Teacher, Swiss Cottage Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Aslindah Bte Mohamed Ali, Head of Department, Meridian Junior College, Ministry of Education; Wang Swee Peng, Administration Manager, Tampines North Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Nazreen Binte Osman, Lead Teacher, Tampines Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lena Yeo Hwee Koon, Head of Department, Tampines Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Chan Peck Yoke, Senior Teacher, Tanjong Katong Girls' Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Magayshvari d/o Krishnasamy, Senior Teacher, Tanjong Katong Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Tan Kee Hoe, Head of Department, Tanjong Katong Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Heng Boon Lih, Senior Teacher, Tao Nan Sch, Ministry of Education; Tan Kian Tee, Head of Department, Teck Ghee Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Christine Poon Tze Mei, Head of Department, Teck Whye Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Chan Siew Boon, Lead Teacher, Telok Kurau Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Faye Tan Siew Bin, Head of Department, Temasek Junior College, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tan Wai Hing, Head of Department, Temasek Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Cindy Sum Deyi, Administration Manager, Townsville Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mrs Yvonne Koo, Head of Department, Unity Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Norafizah Bte Shariff, Year Head, Unity Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Raymond James Ho Thien Pang, Head of Department, Victoria Junior College, Ministry of Education; Mdm Yusnita Bte Mohd Taib, Lead Teacher, West Grove Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tan Wie Hong, Year Head, West Spring Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lim Siew Hiang, Senior Teacher, West View Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Long Miaw Ying, Head of Department, Westwood Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ong Chan Hong, Subject Head, Whitley Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Tan Choon Miau, Senior Teacher, Woodgrove Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Devakumar s/o Santhirasegaran, Year Head, Woodgrove Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ang Hui Lee, Head of Department, Woodlands Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Danny Mikhail Chay Hok-Ling, Head of Department, Woodlands Ring Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Yap Choong Shiong, Year Head, Woodlands Ring Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Lim Chiek Kuan, Senior Teacher, Xinghua Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Gena Tee Hui Chen, Head of Department, Xingnan Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Saedah Bte Mohamed Hussien, Subject Head, Xishan Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Lee Simon, Head of Department, Yangzheng Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Gwee Yee Tat, Head of Department, Yew Tee Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Goh Sze Cheng, Subject Head, Yishun Junior College, Ministry of Education; Ms Sandra Lee Seow Yen, Lead Teacher, Yishun Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ng Wei Kwang, Head of Department, Yishun Town Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Chua Meng Joo, School Staff Developer, Yu Neng Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Chew Chong Kiat, Lead Teacher, Yuan Ching Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Law Hwai Bin, Head of Department, Yuhua Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Lam Chui Lin, Administration Manager, Yumin Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Er Kim Hoe, Head of Department, Zhenghua Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Sherlyn Goh Sze Hwei, Head of Department, Zhenghua Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Rita Pillai, Master Teacher, English Language Institute of Singapore, Ministry of Education; Hazry Bin Hamzah, School Staff Developer, Zhonghua Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Tan Kean Loong, Year Head, Assumption English Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Mindy Ng Ying, Year Head, First Toa Payoh Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Rashidah Bte Abdullah, Head of Department, Marsiling Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Khoo Gay Min, Head of Department, Queenstown Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Tan Cheng Hiang, Head of Department, Serangoon Garden Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Tan Ping Hock, Senior Teacher, Catholic High Sch (Sec), Ministry of Education; Mdm Yang Ser Yee, Head of Department, Pei Hwa Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Phua Meow Lang, Section Head/Accounting, Sch of Business & Services/College East, Institute of Technical Education; Ms Cheong Thye Yuen, Senior Lecturer, School of Communication, Arts & Social Sciences, Singapore Polytechnic; Dr Liew Soo Chin, Principal Research Scientist, Centre for Remote Imaging, Sensing & Processing, National University of Singapore; Ms Ng Hong Kian, Deputy Director, Communications and Information Technology, Singapore Institute of Technology; Kiang Leong Feow, Manager, Estates & Facilities Management Department, Temasek Polytechnic; Dr Savita Sharma, Manager, Life Sciences, Science Centre Board; Son Wei Meng, Senior Specialist (Academic Quality Assurance), Quality & Planning Office, Nanyang Polytechnic; Hong Keng Siang, Head, Centre for User Support, National Institute of Education; Dr Yeo Kang Shua, Assistant Professor, Architecture and Sustainable Design Pillar, Singapore University of Technology and Design; Ms Mariam Mathew, Assistant Director, School of Life Sciences & Chemical Technology, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Ms Priscilla Cheng How Yin, Senior Associate Director, Lee Kong Chian School of Business, Singapore Management University; Ms Jeanette Tng Huimin, Senior Manager, Office of Planning, Republic Polytechnic; Ms Loretta Cruz, Executive Personal Assistant, President's Office, Nanyang Technological University; Kelvin Hee Gin Siang, Assistant Director, Manufacturing Division, Workforce Singapore; Jeffrey Tan, Head/Industry Development, Industry-Based Training Division, Institute of Technical Education; Chan Wei Chuen, Senior Director, Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, Office of Corporate Affairs, Nanyang Technological University; Dr Ng Kah Loon, Senior Lecturer, Department of Mathematics, National University of Singapore; Ms Ching Pui Fun, Assistant Director, Student & Alumni Services Office, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Ms Janette Ang Sze Hoh, Manager (Community Service), Student Development Department, Nanyang Polytechnic; Douglas Lau Chin Tiong, Manager, Access Services, Library and Information Services Centre, National Institute of Education; Ms Erika Foo Huey Yih, Manager, Office of Academic Services, Republic Polytechnic; Ms Chew Lucy, Senior Manager/Finance Operations, Finance & Administration Department, Temasek Polytechnic; Jeffery Tan Boon Tiam, Associate Director, Office of Finance, Singapore Management University; Ms Karen Lee Kwok Yean, Senior Manager, Department of Student Development & Alumni Relations, Singapore Polytechnic; Ms Ng Xin Yi, Senior Manager, Professional Practices, Institute for Human Resource Professionals (IHRP); Ooi Kim Bok, Senior Lecturer-Mentor/Business Services, Sch of Business & Services/ College West, Institute of Technical Education; Mrs Toh-Chee Wai Ling, Assistant Director, Admission, Academic Affairs Office, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Wong Chee Yong, Senior Lecturer, School of Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Singapore Polytechnic; Ms Yeow Ean Hoon, Manager, Academic Affairs Department, Temasek Polytechnic; Yap Yin Gwee, Senior Manager, NUS Information Technology, National University of Singapore; Mrs Weers Gina Tay Hui, Senior Manager, School of Design, Nanyang Polytechnic; Yap Choon Seng, Assistant Programme Chair Diploma in Aviation Management, School of Engineering, Republic Polytechnic; Ms Ang Yee Chay, Deputy Director, Office of Human Resources, Nanyang Technological University; Ms Jamie Sng Ee May, Associate Director, Office of Human Resources and Faculty Administration, Singapore Management University; Mrs Ganesan-Hwang Wan Lee, Deputy Director, School of InfoComm Technology, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Ms Tan Hong Leng, Head/Examinations Development, Examinations Division, Institute of Technical Education; Tan Yeuan Huei, Section Head, Student Development & Alumni Affairs, Temasek Polytechnic; Edmund Teo Ee Min, Senior Manager, School of Engineering, Nanyang Polytechnic; Ms Lim Hong Choo, Associate Director, Life Sciences Institute, National University of Singapore; Caleb Tan Poh Wah, Senior Lecturer, School of Engineering, Republic Polytechnic; Mdm Yennie Kadarusman, Assistant Director, Research Support Office, Nanyang Technological University; Dr Evelyn Teresa Louis, Senior Lecturer, School of Communication, Arts & Social Sciences, Singapore Polytechnic; Ms Gina Tan Lay Koon, Senior Assistant Director, School of Information Systems, Singapore Management University; Lee Chwee Lam, Senior Lecturer-Mentor/Engineering Design, School of Engineering/College Central, Institute of Technical Education; Frederick Neo Chwee Mok, Senior Lecturer, School of Mechanical & Aeronautical Engineering, Singapore Polytechnic; Tng Chee Chin, Assistant Director, School of Engineering, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Ms Susila Krishnasamy, Domain Lead, School of Applied Science, Temasek Polytechnic; Ms Chan Chui Theng, Associate Director, Centre for Quantum Technologies, National University of Singapore; Mdm Goh Hwee Oon, Director, Administration, College of Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences, Nanyang Technological University; Ms Linda Kee Choke Kim, Assistant Director, School of Accountancy, Singapore Management University; Ms Catherine Ang Lian Imm, Manager, School of Business Management, Nanyang Polytechnic; Lavanath s/o Shanmugam, Senior Manager, School of Technology for the Arts, Republic Polytechnic; Thong Kei Seng, Section Head/IT Systems & Networks, Sch of Electronics & ICT/College Central, Institute of Technical Education; Hui Kwok Leong, Deputy Director, NUS Venture Support, NUS Enterprise, National University of Singapore; Ms Mariambee Binte Abdul Hamid, Head, University Wellbeing Centre, Student & Academic Services Department, Nanyang Technological University; Lee Jim How, Master Mentor, Programme Development Centre, VTE Development, Institute of Technical Education; Dr Sze Chun Chau, Director, Student Experiential Learning, President's Office and Senior Lecturer, School of Biological Sciences, President's Office, Nanyang Technological University; Dr Cha Yeow Siah, Senior Lecturer, Department of Psychology, Department of Psychology (Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences), National University of Singapore; Mdm Goh Chern Nee, Senior Assistant Director, College of Business (Nanyang Business School), Nanyang Technological University; Dr Steven Halim, Senior Lecturer, Department of Computer Science (School of Computing), National University of Singapore; Ms Chua Hui Ping, Associate Director, Office of Human Resources, National University of Singapore; Dr Foong Shaohui, Assistant Professor, Engineering Product Development, Singapore University of Technology and Design; Ms Dorathy Lye Li Miang, Senior Academy Officer (Art), Singapore Teachers' Academy for the aRts, Ministry of Education; Ms Tay Hwee Fern, School Staff Developer, Yio Chu Kang Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Leonard Chua Kynn Howe, Deputy Director, English Language & Literature, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2, Ministry of Education; Mr Johnson Li Yuxiang, Senior Special Education Officer, Special Educational Needs Division, Ministry of Education; Ms Catherine Pang Eng Yong, Assistant Director, Administration Educational Technology Division, Ministry of Education; Eugene Lee Chun Yang, Special Assistant, Leadership Development, Schools Division, Ministry of Education; Ms Foo Sheue Feng, Vice-Principal, Bedok Green Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Ser Lay Bee, Assistant Director, Professional Development Liaison, Academy of Singapore Teachers, Ministry of Education; Mdm Xu Jinhong, Senior Curriculum Resource Development Officer, Chinese Language, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; Wong Lin Sian, Deputy Director, Intellectual Property, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2, Ministry of Education; Ms Jane Lim Boey Huang, Senior Educational Technology Officer, Educational Technology Division, Ministry of Education; Tay Meng Kiat, Special Assistant, Schools Division, Ministry of Education; Lee Eng Loo, Senior Assistant Director, Physical, Sports & Outdoor Education (National School Games Office), Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Choo Wee Kiat, Academy Officer, Academy of Singapore Teachers, Ministry of Education; Nigel Koh Wee Tat, Senior Curriculum Specialist, Lower Secondary Science, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; Ms Azlinda Bte Samsudin, Vice-Principal, Bedok South Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Shawn Kelvin Chak Wai Meng, Educational Technology Officer, Educational Technology Division, Ministry of Education; Pey Huey Shan, Inspector, Compulsory Education, Schools Division, Ministry of Education; Ms Lim Tze Ting, Assistant Director, Character and Citizenship Education Curriculum, Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Ms Hariyati Bte Hairom, Head of Department, Ang Mo Kio Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Ms Leong Kai Ling, Assistant Director (Geography), Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2, Ministry of Education; Ms Kiong Hwei Ling, Senior Physical, Sports & Outdoor Education Officer (Sports Education), Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Mrs Ono Akemi, Senior Teacher (Japanese Language), Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; Ms Karen Lim Jing Wen, Vice-Principal, Methodist Girls' Sch (Pr), Ministry of Education; Ms Tang Shu Fern, Physical, Sports & Outdoor Education Officer (Physical Education), Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Wong Oon Hua, Head of Department, Northland Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Norashikin Bte Abdul Hamid, Subject Head, Sengkang Green Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Peggy Teng Choy Ling, Senior Curriculum Planning Officer, Design & Technology, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; Teo Hock Hoe, Senior Physical, Sports & Outdoor Education Officer (Sports Education), Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Winston Lim Beng Kian, Lead Manager, Data Administration, Research and Management Information Division, Ministry of Education; Ms Tham Lilian, Assistant Director, Higher Education Policy, Higher Education Policy Division, Ministry of Education; Tan Kar Wee, Assistant Director, Design Communications Division, Ministry of Education; Victor Cheng Che, Planning Officer, Planning Division, Ministry of Education; Hisham Bin Salam, Lead Manager, Edusave, Finance & Procurement Division, Ministry of Education; Ee Chao Liang, Assistant Director, Development Planning, Infrastructure & Facility Services Division, Ministry of Education; Ms Lim Jean, Assistant Director, Scholars' Talent, Management, HR Strategy & Leadership Division, Ministry of Education; Kang Kheng Han, Assistant Director, Pupil Placement, Student Placement & Services Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Chok Siew Ling, Assistant Director (Administration), Infrastructure & Facility Services Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Cheong Sok Hwa, Lead Manager, Internal Audit, Internal Audit Branch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Siti Faridah Bte Omar, Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers, Ministry of Education; Mrs Lui Jennifer, Master Teacher, English Language Institute of Singapore, Ministry of Education; Mdm Min Yu, Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers, Ministry of Education; Ms Li Dongmei, Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers, Ministry of Education; Chen Shunfa, Teacher, Dunman High Sch, Ministry of Education, Ms Stella Wong Wai Yu, Senior Project Officer, Singapore Centre for Chinese Language, Ministry of Education; Ms Chua Lay Keng, Senior Assessment Specialist (Chinese Language), Assessment Planning & Development Division, Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board; Ms Hafiza Aseken, Assessment Specialist (Malay Language), Assessment Planning & Development Division, Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board; Mdm Tang Suet Yen, Senior Curriculum Specialist, Mathematics, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; Melvin Chng Eng Hee, Senior Curriculum Policy Specialist, Curriculum Policy Office, Ministry of Education; Mdm Angelia Chua Seok Peng, Senior Educational Psychologist, Special Educational Needs Division, Ministry of Education; Lawrence Wee Loo Kang, Senior Specialist, Technologies for Learning, Educational Technology Division, Ministry of Education; Ms Marlene Ang Choo Kheng, Assistant Director, Social & Emotional Learning / Senior Specialist, Student Development Curriculum Division, Ministry of Education; Chee Meng Teck, Assistant Director, Applied Sciences / Senior Specialist, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1, Ministry of Education; Ms Lim Ing Ing, Senior Curriculum Specialist, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2, Ministry of Education; Ms Elaine Chua Ka-Yi, Senior Research Specialist, Research and Management Information Division, Ministry of Education; Gan Eng Chuo, Senior Research Specialist, Management Information, Research and Management Information Division, Ministry of Education; Mdm Laeu Siew Fung, Vice-Principal, Bartley Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Dr Lau Hock Soon, Vice-Principal, Meridian Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Charles Tan Hock Chye, Vice-Principal, Pioneer Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Chin Yih Min, Vice-Principal, Peicai Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Steven Ng Song Lim, Vice-Principal, Admiralty Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Chua Leng Yin, Vice-Principal, Zhangde Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Low Min Chye, Vice-Principal, Radin Mas Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Dennis Teo Han Woon, Vice-Principal, St. Andrew's Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Tan Kim Koon, Vice-Principal, Maris Stella High Sch (Sec), Ministry of Education; Ms Cindy Chan Sin Li, Vice-Principal, Qifa Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Loi Guang You, Vice-Principal, Bukit Batok Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Koor Siew Hwa, Vice-Principal, Bukit View Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Lee Phaik Har, Vice-Principal, Stamford Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Tan Teck Tian, Vice-Principal, Seng Kang Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Regina Khoo Su Lien, Vice-Principal, New Town Pr Sch, Ministry of Education; Alvin Lau Wai Chi, Vice-Principal, River Valley High Sch, Ministry of Education; Ho Seng Fatt, Vice-Principal (Administration), Loyang View Sec Sch, Ministry of Education; Mdm Sim Bee Lian, Vice-Principal (Administration), West Spring Sec Sch, Ministry of Education.

MINISTRY OF FINANCE

Kong Geok Chin, Commercial Affairs Officer, Commercial Affairs Dept, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (seconded to SPS); Lim Zhi Wei, Deputy Director (Tax Policy), HQ, Ministry of Finance; Mdm Dylah At'tiah Binte Ahmad Harharah, Director, VITAL, Ministry of Finance; Terry Toh Shao En, Deputy Head, Intelligence Branch, Singapore Customs, Ministry of Finance; Bobby Tan Han Song, Head, Cash Management & Payments, Accountant-General's Department, Ministry of Finance; Mrs Ho-Tan How Jong, Senior Manager, Taxpayer Services Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Ms Susan Lee Huey Meen, Senior Manager (IT Audit), IT Audit, Singapore Totalisator Board; Mdm Sia Su Chun, Head, Financial Information Department, Financial Information Department, Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority; Ms Tan Swee Li, Senior Tax Specialist (Accredited), Corporate Tax Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Ms Joyce Yeo Siew Hoon, Group Tax Specialist, Tax Policy and Rulings Branch, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Ms Vivian Seah Swee Wah, Senior Manager, Individual Income Tax Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Gregory Leong Wee Hsun, Deputy Head, Tariffs & Trade Service Branch, Singapore Customs, Ministry of Finance; Mdm Esther Poon Siew Gek, Assistant Director, Financial Accounts, Finance Department, Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Ms Christine Rose Tay, Head/Visits and Functions Team 1, Protocol Directorate, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Ms Felicia Tham Yin Har, Executive Secretary, Singapore Pharmacy Council; Ms Joanna Tan Shin Yi, Chief Executive Officer, Children's Wishing Well (seconded from Ministry of Health); Dr Cheah Nuan Ping, Laboratory Director, Pharmaceutical Division, Applied Sciences Group, Health Sciences Authority; Ms Lim Ivy Christina, Assistant Director, ILTC IT Enablement Office, Agency for Integrated Care; Ms Koh Lin Lin, Deputy Director, SingHealth CIO Office, Integrated Health Information Systems; Ms Renny Muliawan Salim, Senior Manager, Patient Systems, Integrated Health Information Systems; Thng Chiok Meng, Deputy Director, IT Audit, Group Internal Audit Division, MOH Holdings Pte Ltd; Ms Doris Ngiam Choon Kwee, Assistant Director, Finance Shared Services - Payroll, National Healthcare Group; Ms Chelsea Law Chiew Chie, Principal Podiatrist, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Koh Sok Hian, Assistant Director, Nursing, Institute of Mental Health, National Healthcare Group; Ms Lim Voon Hooi, Assistant Director, Nursing, National Healthcare Group Polyclinics, National Healthcare Group; Ms Toh Hai Moy, Senior Nurse Clinician, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Low Suat Fern, Principal Pharmacist, Yishun Community Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Koh Huey Bing Nee Lim, Director, Organisation Development, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Poh Bee Fong, Assistant Director, Nursing, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Dr Lim Yen Peng, Senior Principal Dietitian, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Lim Magdalene, Senior Nurse Manager, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Kam Foong Har, Deputy Director, Medical Affairs Office, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Eric Yang Xixin, Principal Pharmacist, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Lim Lee Theng, Deputy Director, Patient Relation Services, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Tay Meow Hoon, Senior Nurse Manager, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Lim Wan Peng, Principal Pharmacist (Clinical), Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Hayley Chau Yoke Chui, Deputy Director, Operations, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Melanie Kam Li Lin, Deputy Director, Centre for Healthcare Innovation, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Linda Lee Yeok Lin, Manager, Marketing, NHG Pharmacy, National Healthcare Group; Ms Noribah BT Abdul Rahman, Senior Nurse Manager, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Dr Leow Li Pyn, Head, Speech Therapy, Senior Principal Speech Therapist, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Chia Joanna, Deputy Director, Medical Affairs, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Goh Cheng Huang, Senior Principal Cardiac Technologist, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Hooi Pik Yee, Senior Principal Pharmacist, Alexandra Hospital, National University Health System; Dr Bhuvaneshwari Mohankumar, Assistant Director, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Goh Li Li, Senior Principal Radiation Therapist, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Lim Siew Woon, Consultant Pharmacist, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Normalis Bte Alwi, Assistant Director of Nursing, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Lucy Leong Min Sin, Assistant Director of Nursing, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Mdm Quah Ai Mui, Executive Secretary, TCM Practitioners Board (seconded from Ministry of Health);Dr Eugene Shum Jin-wen, Chief Community Development Officer, Corporate Development, Changi General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Yap Mei Foon, Director, Integrated Care Operations, Changi General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Yeo Bee Chin, Deputy Director, Nursing, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Alvin Chua Wen Choong, Senior Principal Medical Laboratory Scientist I (Research) & Deputy Head, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Ng Hong Yen, Specialist Pharmacist, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services;Ms Toh Hong Guan, Senior Principal Radiographer II (Management), Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Tay Chui Tiang, Assistant Director, SingHealth Headquarters, Singapore Health Services; Ms Thilagamangai, Assistant Director, Nursing, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Sally Oh Lee Ling, Director, Patient Support Services Division, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Eng Peng Peng, Master Medical Social Worker, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Diana See Teck Hong, Assistant Director, Nursing, National Cancer Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services; Jonathan Sim Guan Hua, Assistant Director, Nursing, National Heart Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services; Ms Jeannie Koh Lee Ling, Assistant Director, Group Finance, SingHealth Headquarters, Singapore Health Services; Ms Olivia Khoo Ruey Lin, Head, Medical Social Services, Division of Allied Health, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Katherine Koh Choon Hwa, Deputy Director, Medical Staff Services, Division of Human Resource, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Kerk Ka Lee, Senior Manager, Heart & Lung Transplant, National Heart Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services; Ms Oh Ching Ching, Pharmacy Practice Manager, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Yong Khee Ming, Deputy Director, SingHealth Academy, SingHealth Headquarters, Singapore Health Services; Ms Tan Sok Mui, Deputy Director, Business Office and Financial Planning & Analysis, Finance Division, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Judy Phua Lee Teng, Manager, Finance, National Heart Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services; Ms Vijaya Rao, Director, International Collaboration Office, SingHealth Headquarters, Singapore Health Services; Ms Yong Lee Kin, Deputy Director, Division of Medicine, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Jackie Ng Siew Ling, Assistant Director, Division of Surgery, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Tan Herng Lee, Senior Principal Respiratory Therapist, Division of Medicine, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Heng Tze Shiuan, Deputy Director, Decision Support Services, Division of Finance, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services.

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Tan Bin Kiat, Superintendent Cluster B, Singapore Prison Service, Ministry of Home Affairs; Chan Kai Yuen, Senior Assistant Director (Technology Branch), Transformation & Technology Division, Singapore Prison Service, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ms Loo Sook Nee, Senior Assistant Director (Programme Management Branch), Rehabilitation & Reintegration Division, Singapore Prison Service, Ministry of Home Affairs; Timothy Choo Wei Liang, Senior Assistant Director (Intelligence Collection Branch), Intelligence Division, Singapore Prison Service, Ministry of Home Affairs; Toh Soon Teck, Snr AD General Investigations, Investigation Division, Central Narcotics Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs; Darius Lim Kwo Yin, 1 Assistant Director (Leadership Development), Joint Training Centre, Home Team Academy, Ministry of Home Affairs; Mdm Yeo Hwee Meng, Snr AC (Grd Ops), Woodlands, ICC (Land), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs; Kum Leong Kay, Dy Cmdr (Corporate Services), Integrated Checkpoints Command (Sea), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs; Cheong Kai Kiong, Dy Cmdr (Grd Ops), Air Cargo, ICC (Air), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs; Toh Lai Keng, Dy Cmdr (Grd Ops), Airport, ICC (Air), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs; Loh Nee Kiong, Deputy Superintendent Of Police (1), Ministry of Home Affairs; Chew Loo Hong, Head, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ms Sin Woon Cheng, Language Executive Officer, Ministry of Home Affairs; Chew Aun Phong, Manager, Ministry of Home Affairs; Chan Keen Mun, AD FSSD (Shelter Planning & Management), Singapore Civil Defence Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Mdm Janice Oh Hui Hong, AD Med Dept (Ems Readiness), Singapore Civil Defence Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ms Lina Lim Pheck Hwee, Internal Auditor (Audits & Compliance), Audits & Risk Management Team, Singapore Corporation of Rehabilitative Enterprises; Osman Bin Mohamad Noor, OC Team, OCB, Criminal Investigation Department, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Tan Hock Guan, Ops and Training Officer, Police Coast Guard, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Lim Sin Bin, Company Commander, Special Operations Command, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Soh Kien Peng, Head Service Quality Branch, Woodlands Division, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ms Puteh Shariff, Deputy Head Investigation, Traffic Police, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ms Christina Wong Puay Ling, Head Service Quality Branch, Criminal Investigation Department, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs, Lee Chee Shan, Head Corporate Services, HTCC, Training Command, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs; Chai Yann Bin, Deputy Director (Resource Planning), Planning & Organisation Division, Ministry of Home Affairs; Ms Tey Michelle, AD (NS Shared Services), Human Resource Division, Ministry of Home Affairs.

MINISTRY OF LAW

Ms Constance Lee Joo Kim, Principal Trademark Examiner, Registry of Trade Marks, Intellectual Property Office of Singapore; Lee Pak Sumg, Head, Finance & Corporate Services Division, Office Services, Singapore Land Authority.

MINISTRY OF MANPOWER

Teo Chun Yong, Assistant Director (Enterprise Information Management), Co-Lab, Corporate Planning and Management Department, Ministry of Manpower; Ms Lim Yen Ling, Deputy Director (Planning, Policy & Development), Customer Responsiveness Department, Ministry of Manpower; Raymond Tang Kin Ngai, Senior Assistant Director, Manpower Planning and Policy Division, Manpower Research and Statistics Department, Ministry of Manpower; Mdm Verena Chelliah, Senior Assistant Director, Work Pass Division, Ministry of Manpower; Lee Tham Chiu, Head (Enforcement), Employment Standards Branch, Foreign Manpower Management Division, Ministry of Manpower; Ms Sinti Sim Huiling, Senior Assistant Director, Human Resource Department, Ministry of Manpower; Mdm Sim Hoon, Head (QSM Office) Customer Relations Group, Service & Learning Excellence Department, Central Provident Fund Board; Mdm Wong Oi Leng, Assistant Director, IT Strategic Services Department, Central Provident Fund Board; Navas Abdul Majeedu, Principal Consultant, Business Application Systems Group, Member Application Systems 1 Department, Central Provident Fund Board.

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Ms Chin Yee Lin, Deputy Director (Budget), Management Reporting, Budget & Admin Department, Finance Group, Housing & Development Board; Ms Grace Chng Tuan Siew, Senior Manager, Planning Department, Strategic Planning Office, Building and Construction Authority; Chong Shyh Hao, Deputy Director (Architectural Design 1), Centre of Excellence for Architectural Design & Materials, Building & Research Institute, Housing & Development Board; Ms Goh Guat Khim, Principal Associate Engineer, Geotechnical Engineering Department, Building Engineering Group, Building and Construction Authority; Ms Koh Diana, Deputy Director, Surveillance & Compliance Department, Food Establishment Regulation Group, Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore; Jonathan Lim Junwei, Chief Representative, Eco-City Project Office, Ministry of National Development; Christopher Lim Tek Loong, General Manager (Punggol Branch), Branch Operations Dept, Housing Management Group, Housing & Development Board; Ms Camelia H Marican, Acting Deputy Director / Programming & Outreach, HortPark, Horticulture and Community Gardening, National Parks Board; Ms Neo Lay Peng, Senior Scientist, Veterinary Public Health Laboratory, Chemistry Dept, Laboratories Group, Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore; Mdm Ng Lek Hoon, Principal Planning Executive, Development Control, West 2, Development Control Group, Urban Redevelopment Authority; Ng Aik Guan, Deputy Director / Streetscape, Streetscape West, Streetscape, National Parks Board; Tan Swee Kwang, Senior Manager / Streetscape, Landscaping & Arboriculture, Streetscape, National Parks Board; Ms Teo Lee Tin, Senior Lecturer, School of Graduate Development and Management, BCA Academy, Building and Construction Authority; Ms Teo Yen Ling, Senior Manager, Inspection Department, Quarantine & Inspection Group, Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore; Ms Theng Hui Hwen, Senior Assistant Director, Research & Development Division, Ministry of National Development; Ms Tjia Thien Kian, Deputy Director (Building Plan & Project Management), Building Plan Management & Administration Department, Building Quality Group, Housing & Development Board; Wong Wai Sung, Deputy Director / Development Management, Development Management 1, Parks Development, National Parks Board; Zhang Zhongming, Senior Assistant Director, Housing (Facilities), Housing Division, Ministry of Ntional Development.

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Ms Amanda Choo Wei Ling, Senior Assistant Director, Sector Funding, Early Childhood Development Agency, Policy & Sector Funding, Ministry of Social and Family Development; Miss Melissa Goh Wei Qi, Assistant Director, Social Support Policy, Social Policy & Services Group, ComCare & Social Support Division, Ministry of Social and Family Development; Ms Low Mei Foong, Assistant Director, Family Development Group, Family Support Division, Ministry of Social and Family Development; Ms Gladys Loh Joo Ling, Manager, Rehabilitation & Protection Group, Probation & Community Rehabilitation Service, Ministry of Social and Family Development.

MINISTRY OF THE ENVIRONMENT AND WATER RESOURCES

Ms Tng Mei Ling, Senior Assistant Director, Environmental Protection Policy & International Relations Division, Environmental Protection Policy Department, National Environment Agency; Peh Ee Sum, Senior Technical Supervisor, Environmental Protection Division, Waste & Resource Management Department / Tuas South Incineration Plant, National Environment Agency; Dr Chong Chee Seng, Principal Research Officer, Environmental Public Health Division, Environmental Health Institute, National Environment Agency; Misawar Bin Tanjong, Senior Technical Supervisor, Environmental Protection Division, Pollution Control Department, National Environment Agency; Mdm Lo Hui Ling, Assistant Director, Public Health Policy & Planning Division, Public Health Policy Department, National Environment Agency; Tay Huay Khoong, Senior Planner, Water Resources Planning Division Policy & Planning Department, PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency; Ong Chiong Hwa, Senior Engineer, Operation & Maintenance Division, Water Reclamation Network Department, PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency; Toh Kin Sun, Senior Engineer, Changi Water Reclamation Plant, Water Reclamation Plants Department, PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency; Tan Hooi Soon, Senior Engineer, Drainage Operations Division, Catchment & Waterways Department, PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency; Teo Kok Peng, Senior Engineer, Network Optimisation Division, Water Supply Network Department, PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency.

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

Mdm Sian Yue Siew Ling, Principal Associate Director (HR), Corporate Affairs Division, Human Resource and Administration, Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore; Kuhan s/o Harichandra, Senior Economist, Economics Division, Ministry of Trade and Industry; Ms Sarah Ler Siew Ping, Deputy Director, Planning & Research & Statistics and CEO's Office, Enterprise Singapore; John Lin Zhihong, Head, Corporate Planning, Economic Development Board; Ms Lee Cheng Cheng, Deputy Director, Contracts & Procurement Division, Procurement Dept 1 (Construction), JTC Corporation; Victor Low Yong Keng, Senior Manager, Input-Output Tables Division, Department of Statistics, Ministry of Trade and Industry; Ms Lee Ham Eng, Deputy Director, Accreditation, Enterprise Singapore; Mohammad Irwan B Juma'at, Deputy Director, Industry Regulation, Electricity Industry Regulation, Energy Market Authority of Singapore; Ms Khadijah Abdul Rahman, Head, Finance, Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Chan Chee Choong, Deputy Director, Estates & Facilities Planning Division, Estate Mgt Dept, JTC Corporation; Ms Wong Yoke Hui, Deputy Director, North East Asia Division, Ministry of Trade and Industry; Ms Tan Sock Joo, Deputy Director, Transport and Logistics, Enterprise Singapore; Ms Feng Tong, Specialist, Power System Operation, System Stability & Planning, Energy Market Authority of Singapore; Ms Chong Wai Yin, Head, Customer Experience Management, Economic Development Board; Ms Lee Pey Bing, Senior Manager, Communications and Engagement, Department of Statistics, Ministry of Trade and Industry; Ms Farah Adila Fami, Deputy Director, Corporate Communications, Enterprise Singapore; Wong Siu Tee, Deputy Director, Technical Services Division, Civil & Structual Dept 1, JTC Corporation; Derrick Lim Wee Yong, Specialist, Power System Operation, System Control, Energy Market Authority of Singapore; Ms Yap Sook Peng, Deputy Director, Internal Audit, Ministry of Trade and Industry.

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT

Mohd Fadzil Bin Mohd Jakaria, Head (Obstacles Limitation Surfaces / Aerial Activities), ANS Policy and Planning, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; Kee Kian Pheng, Deputy Head (Continuing Airworthiness - Aircraft Management), Airworthiness & Flight Operations, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; Tee Kim Chuan, Senior Engineer (E&C), Port Systems Div, Electronics & Comms Dept, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore; Chew Ah Tee, Manager, Central & Admin, Traffic Management, Traffic & Road Operations, Land Transport Authority; Chua Hiang Ping, Project Manager, Directorate-Thomson-East Coast & Cross Island Lines, Thomson-East Coast & Cross Island Lines, Land Transport Authority; Mdm Toin Gek Hua, Deputy Manager, Land, Survey & Land, Infrastructure Design & Engineering, Land Transport Authority; Mdm Ong Bee Guat, Deputy Contracts Manager (Electrical & Mechanical 1), 1 Contracts (Electrical & Mechanical 1), Safety & Contracts, Land Transport Authority; Chan Yew Choong, Deputy Project Manager, Signalling, Communications & Platform Screen Door, Rail Infrastructure & Expansion, Land Transport Authority; Mohammed Ridwan Bin Abdul Kahar, Manager, Community Partnership, Community Partnership (South East), Quality Service Manager Office, Land Transport Authority; Loh Teck Meng, Senior Manager, Investment Corporate Finance, Finance, Land Transport Authority; Lee Tze Yang, Senior Manager, IT Projects, Complex Processing Systems, Information Technology, Cybersecurity & Digital Services, Land Transport Authority; Ms Yap Hui Jin, Senior Manager, Active Mobility, 1 Active Mobility Unit, Public Transport, Policy & Planning, Land Transport Authority; Ms Kwan Mei Fong, Senior Manager, Taxi Service, Taxi & Vocational Licence Services, Public Transport, Land Transport Authority; Jeffrey Wong Lye Heng, Deputy Manager, Internal Audit, Internal Audit, Chief Executive's Office, Land Transport Authority; Lim Ming Chuan, Senior Manager, Business Requirement & System Architecture, System Architecture & Assurance, Rail / Road Systems Engineering, Land Transport Authority; Ms Poon Ching Yee, Senior Manager, Human Resource, Human Resource Management, Corporate Planning & Development, Land Transport Authority; Ho Tuck Kai, Senior Project Manager, Rd Facility Constn, Road Facility Construction, Road & Commuter Infrastructure Dev, Land Transport Authority; Kwek Kwee Hua, Manager, Rails & Road Structure Protection, Development & Building Control, Policy & Planning, Land Transport Authority.

PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE

Ms Swapna Dayanandan, Asst Director / Lead Learning & Development Specialist (Institute of Public Admin & Mgt), Public Service Division, Civil Service College; Lawrence Ang Hock Beng, Senior Manager (Manpower and Training), Elections Department, Prime Minister's Office; Ms Chua Wei Li, Senior Infrastructure Engineer, Product Development, Smart Nation and Digital Government Office, Government Technology Agency; Jason Yap Hwang Yong, Senior Infrastructure Engineer, Services, Smart Nation and Digital Government Office, Government Technology Agency; Ms Ang Wei Ling, Snr Asst Director (Finance & Procurement), Finance & Procurement, Strategy Group, Prime Minister's Office.

STATE COURTS

Mdm Suseela Devi d/o Tangavelu, Assistant Registrar (SCT), Community Justice & Tribunals Division, State Courts.

SUPREME COURT

Ms Woon Yoon Ngeong, Senior Interpreter, Chinese Family Justice Courts, Supreme Court.

SINGAPORE ACADEMY OF LAW

Ms Tan Xiao Wen, Assistant Director, Legal Technology Cluster, Singapore Academy of Law.

• A full list of this year's National Day Award recipients is available at the PMO website: www.pmo.gov.sg/ national-day-awards