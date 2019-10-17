National AI database gains 1,000 hours of local English voice samples

SINGAPORE - Natural conversations on everyday topics such as favourite foods and holidays will now be part of the National Speech Corpus (NSC), with 1,000 additional hours of audio added to the artificial intelligence (AI) database of locally accented speech.

The previous 2,000 hours in the NSC comprised only read speeches.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said the addition of natural conversational speech in English would enhance the accuracy of speech application development for software developers and researchers.

The move was announced by Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran on Thursday (Oct 17) during the IMDA's SG:Digital Industry Day.

"The ICM (infocomm media) industry is a key enabler of Singapore's digital transformation," said Mr Iswaran.

"It... catalyses the transformation of other industries, spurring the adoption of technologies such as cloud computing and AI, allowing the creation of new business ventures and models."

Since its launch in November 2018, the NSC has been downloaded more than 100 times by a mix of local and international companies, start-ups, as well as research institutes.

These include local AI start-up Sentient.io which has used the corpus for its speech transcription app, and national broadcaster Mediacorp which has utilised it to automate the subtitling of television dramas.

The NSC can also be used for analysing contact centre conversation logs or creating virtual customer service officers, the IMDA said.

On Thursday, Mr Iswaran also announced a new technical ability self-assessment tool which evaluates tech firms' capabilities and readiness to adopt cloud technology.

The free online tool developed by the IMDA will guide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through a series of questions and then provide insights on what gaps there are and how to address them.

The tool's launch comes in the wake of another IMDA initiative launched in March called GoCloud.

GoCloud trains and coaches SMEs in the information and communications technology sector to adopt cloud technology solutions.

More than 50 SMEs have signed up to date to be trained by domain experts such as IBM Singapore and Amazon Web Services.