Natas travel fair to be back from March 1 to 3 with more vendors

SINGAPORE – The National Association of Travel Agents (Natas) travel fair, billed as one of the largest of its kind in Singapore, will return from March 1 to 3 for its 59th edition.

The three-day event will feature over 60 exhibitors, up from the 51 vendors in 2023, amid industry optimism about the “continuous growth” of the travel sector post-pandemic, said Natas on Feb 14.

It will be held at Singapore Expo halls 4 and 5A, from 10am to 9.30pm on the three days.

Admission is free.

Travel agencies form the bulk of the participating vendors, comprising 35 of the 66 exhibitors.

Cruise operators, banks and national tourist organisations from Central Japan, Hokkaido, Sarawak, Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia are also participating.

Lufthansa Airlines and national carrier Singapore Airlines are the only two airlines at the fair.

According to Natas president Steven Ler, visitors can expect travel agents and exhibitors to showcase “the different destinations, packages and deals they have to offer”.

The fair will also feature performances by children and youth with special needs as part of Natas’ support for charity oragnisation Extra.Ordinary People (EPL).

EPL empowers young people with special needs, fostering their development of essential independent living skills that pave the way to increased employability, added Natas.

For more information, go to www.natastravelfair.travel