Natas travel fair attracts more than 20,000 visitors on opening day

SINGAPORE - Thousands have visited the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (Natas) travel fair - Natas Holidays - at Singapore Expo Halls 3 and 4, where more than 90 exhibitors and 720 booths are featuring tour packages, customised tours and cruises.

The three-day fair attracted more than 20,000 visitors on its opening day on Friday (Aug 17).

In addition to travel agents, airlines, cruise companies, hotels and national tourism organisations are also present to showcase their products.

Adding to the carnival-like atmosphere are cultural stage performances and destination talks covering Finland and African safaris.

Visitors can also take part in the Natas Grand Draw to win prizes such as a pair of premium economy tickets to Los Angeles, New York or San Francisco on a Singapore Airlines flight. Every $500 spent entitles visitors to one chance in the draw.

The fair continues on Sunday and is open to members of the public from 10am to 9.30pm. Admission is free.