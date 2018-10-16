Nas Daily promotes NTUC Income savings plan in sponsored video

SINGAPORE - While popular travel vlogger Nuseir Yassin of Nas Daily fame has left the country, his presence in Singapore is still being felt - this time in the form of a sponsored video for NTUC Income.

In a video posted to the local insurer's Facebook page last Monday (Oct 8), Mr Yassin, a 26-year-old Palestinian-Israeli, can be seen promoting RevoRetire, an NTUC Income savings plan.

Mr Yassin says in the clip that a retirement plan like RevoRetire "makes sense", given Singaporeans' higher life expectancy and the need to pay "for a lot of things".

"Singaporeans live longer but the bad news is that you might not be able to afford it," Mr Yassin says, after a short segment where he doodles on a scrapbook to explain how the numbers add up.

NTUC Income also posted the video on its website, asking potential customers to "hear from Nas Daily about retirement planning".

The Facebook video has been viewed more than 26,000 times and shared over 340 times.

Mr Yassin's videos on Singapore on the travel-focused Nas Daily Facebook page typically garner a few million views and thousands of shares each.

A Nas Daily video on Singapore's waste management system, entitled How Singapore Cleans, has over 65 million views and 768,000 shares on Facebook.

The tie-up with NTUC Income has revived accusations that his videos on Singapore were paid for, though Mr Yassin makes clear in the opening of the NTUC Income video that it is sponsored.

For instance, one Facebook user commented under the video "Adsdaily", while another noted that the video was sponsored with a sad face emoji.

In September, when Mr Yassin visited Singapore, he told The Straits Times that not many people expect someone to be positive without being paid.

"But this reflects badly on them, rather than on me. If you don't think something is worth celebrating just because of your political orientation, then it reflects badly on you, because you can't see beyond politics," he added.

The accusations that his Singapore clips were paid for prompted Mr Yassin to clarify in another video that about 97 per cent of his videos are not sponsored.

ST has contacted Mr Yassin and NTUC Income for comments.