Nanyang Primary pupils urged to mask up, practise good hygiene amid spike in children falling ill

SINGAPORE - Nanyang Primary School pupils were strongly encouraged to wear masks in school this week after several cases of fever, cough and sore throat were spotted in class over the last four days.

In a letter sent to parents on Monday and seen by The Straits Times, principal Wong Li Peng said the mask-wearing was a precautionary measure.

Urging parents and pupils to be socially responsible, Madam Wong said that pupils who are unwell should seek medical attention and rest at home until the end of their medical leave.

The parents were told that the school will clean and disinfect classrooms and common areas, and teachers will remind pupils to practise good hygiene, including washing their hands frequently and wiping down surfaces to disinfect them.

“The safety of our children is of utmost importance and we will do the necessary to ensure that all the precautionary measures are taken to safeguard their well-being,” she added.

The latest circular comes after another one sent on Jan 27 to specific classes, in which the school said it had detected several cases of fever, cough and sore throat in them.

The recent spate is believed to have started last Thursday, according to a message sent out to parents by the president of the school’s parent-teacher association.

A parent of three children who wanted to be known only as Madam Tan told ST that the parents’ chat group has been abuzz since last week about the spike in cases.

The 41-year-old engineer said her daughters, aged nine and 11, studying at the school would “weather it through”.

In her elder daughter’s Primary 5 class of about 40 pupils, 10 classmates had already fallen ill, according to their parents’ chat group.

There has been no indication that these symptoms are related to Covid-19, with some parents saying that their children are already recovering.

“I think that it’s helpful and good that the school said that it’s monitoring it (the situation). In the event that the numbers continue to climb, I suppose everyone will be prepared... (for) home-based learning,” she added.

ST has contacted Nanyang Primary School and the Ministry of Education for more information.