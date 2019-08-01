Nanyang Polytechnic contingent will march at NDP for the first time

SINGAPORE - Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) will, for the first time, have a marching contingent in the National Day Parade (NDP), making its involvement in the ceremony its largest ever.

Students from the polytechnic in the past only produced films and graphic animations for the NDP as well as helped the Singapore Armed Forces medical team in providing first aid on the day.

"NYP has been involved in NDP for close to a decade now, but this year is the Singapore Bicentennial, a unique point of our country's development. NYP wants to recognise this milestone in a different way, and up its ante in what we can do for NDP," said NYP's Centre for Teaching & Learning Development director Wong Poh Seng.

Mr Wong is also the contingent commander for the polytechnic's 45-strong marching contingent made up of 29 students and 16 staff. NYP is the only tertiary institution taking part in the parade and ceremony segment next week.

Second-year Diploma in Cybersecurity & Digital Forensics student Kok Jia Ming is participating in the NDP for the first time.

"I wanted to have a meaningful and unforgettable experience. When I was young and watched the parades on TV, I thought the participants were really cool and professional."

All 38 marching contingents have been rehearsing at Nee Soon Camp and the Padang every week since May.

Twelve students from NYP's School of Business Management have produced five short films featuring parade participants and the military, as well as historical footage. The team also filmed the Republic of Singapore Navy's landing ship tank and interviewed retired Brigadier-General Colin Theseira for the short films that will be screened at the parade.

The last time the school produced visual content for the actual parade was in 2015, during SG50. But this is the sixth year in a row that the school will be producing behind-the-scenes videos for the NDP Appreciation Function. The students will also film the mobile columns that will visit the heartlands on Aug 10.

Students from the School of Interactive & Digital Media have also created a series of on-screen animations and motion graphics to complement the on-stage performances.

These will include an animated collage of prominent pioneers such as Othman Wok and S. Rajaratnam which will be flashed on the screen while children form up as iconic landmarks on the stage at the Padang.

Final-year Diploma in Motion Graphics Design student, Natalie Tan, 20, said: "The visuals show that even when we're moving forward as a nation, we should always remember our forefathers and keep their hopes and dreams close to us."