Nando's serves up 300 free meals daily for those in need

In an initiative that began two weeks ago, Nando's has given out more than 1,500 free meals to those in need as of last Friday.

The South African restaurant chain's outlets in Singapore are now giving out up to 300 free meals daily until next Monday. No verification is required.

The meals are available for takeaway from six Nando's outlets from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. They each include a quarter chicken and a side of Mediterranean rice.

The restaurant chain has also been offering a 50 per cent discount for front-line workers since April 13. These include healthcare workers, food and beverage workers, supermarket staff and safe distancing ambassadors.

Over 5,000 of the discounted meals have been sold.

To reach out to vulnerable groups in the community, such as at-risk families, senior citizens and people with disabilities, Nando's is also working with seven welfare organisations to distribute the free meals.

The Food Bank Singapore is one of them. The charity's operations manager Jameson Chow said its beneficiaries have been grateful for the meals. "We are happy that Nando's will be continuing to pledge meals during this period."

Mr Moji Neshat, general manager of Nando's Singapore, said: "We all have a fire inside, but tough times like these can make us feel like that flame is about to go out.

"Through this food donation programme, we are trying to do our part to take care of those who are vulnerable or in need, to get through this tough period together as one community."

