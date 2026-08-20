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Fire at NAFA workshop leads to evacuation of campus wing; no injuries reported

The incident occurred at Wing B of NAFA’s Campus 1.

SINGAPORE – About 50 people were evacuated from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA) campus after smoke from a fire was detected in one of its workshops in the late afternoon of Aug 18 .

In a reply to queries from The Straits Times, a NAFA spokesperson said the incident occurred at Campus 1, Wing B .

“As a precautionary measure, Wing B was evacuated. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) attended to the incident,” the spokesperson said.

SCDF told ST it was alerted to the fire at 80 Bencoolen Street – NAFA’s address on the school’s website – at about 5.15pm that day .

“The fire involved the air handling machinery within a workshop on level one of the affected building,” SCDF said, adding that the fire was extinguished with a water jet.

It said that about 50 people were evacuated from the building as a precautionary measure, with no injuries reported.

“The safety of our students and staff is our priority, and we are working closely with SCDF,” the NAFA spokesperson said.

SCDF said the cause of fire is under investigation.