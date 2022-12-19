N-level results: Student inspired to do well by brother battling cancer

SINGAPORE - The two years before he sat his N-level examinations in 2022 were tough for Nur Aiman Ahmad Raudha, 16, who had to juggle schoolwork while helping to look after his younger siblings.

His mother was often busy caring for Aiman’s younger brother Nur Aqmal. The 15-year-old was diagnosed with stage four lymphoma, a cancer that begins in the lymph system.

“I was at the lowest point in my life. I was not able to focus on my studies, had to take care of my younger sister and was constantly worried about my brother and mother, who were in the hospital,” said Aiman, who studied at Spectra Secondary School.

He said his brother inspired him to do well in his studies and extracurricular activities.

“When my brother was diagnosed in 2020, I did not tell anyone. I was afraid I was going to lose him.

“He inspired me to be more patient and resilient in the face of challenges. Giving up is not an option,” said Aiman, who added that his brother is receiving treatment after a relapse.

The teenager received his N-level results on Monday and is currently enrolled in the Institute of Technical Education to pursue a Higher Nitec in electronics engineering.

Aside from a “few As”, he also received a number of academic and leadership awards, and graduated as one of his former school’s top 16 performers.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said 13,414 students from the Normal (Academic) and Normal (Technical) streams took the N-level exams in 2022.

Of the 4,414 Normal (Technical) students who sat the exams, 98.0 per cent passed, a touch lower than last year’s 98.1 per cent. The passing rate for Normal (Academic) students was 99.5 per cent.

Of the 9,000 Normal (Academic) candidates, 78.4 per cent made the cut for promotion to Secondary 5 in 2023, compared with 79.2 per cent in 2022.

To make the grade, these candidates must obtain an aggregate of 19 points or lower in English, mathematics and the best three subjects (ELMAB3), and at least a Grade 5 for all subjects.

MOE and SEAB said 51.9 per cent of school candidates from the Normal (Academic) course sat the GCE O-level exams.

“Schools will take into consideration their combined GCE Normal (Academic)-level and school-based O-level preliminary examination results when determining their eligibility for progression to Secondary 5 Normal (Academic) or post-secondary pathways,” the ministry and assessment board added.