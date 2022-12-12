N-level examination results to be released on Dec 19

SINGAPORE – Students who took the Singapore-Cambridge GCE N-level examinations in 2022 will receive their results next Monday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) announced on Monday.

Arrangements have been made for school candidates to get their results either in their classrooms from 2pm or online from SEAB’s website from 2.45pm next Monday.

Parents or guardians may accompany candidates to their schools to collect their results. Details of the collection arrangements will be shared by the schools.

School candidates who are unwell or are required to self-isolate because of a positive Covid-19 test result should not go to their schools but should view their results on SEAB’s website.

Candidates with a Singpass account can access SEAB’s online results release system, which will be available until 11.59pm on Dec 30.

From Wednesday, international students can access the system using system-generated usernames sent to their e-mail addresses, which their schools have provided to the board.

For private candidates, the result slips will be mailed next Monday to the addresses they have provided.

Candidates may also appoint a proxy to collect their results.

Those who obtain a qualifying aggregate score can be promoted to Secondary 5 in 2023.

All candidates applying for Institute of Technical Education (ITE) courses can do so via the ITE website between 2.30pm next Monday and 5pm on Dec 22.

Those who wish to fill up a hard-copy application form can go to the customer and visitor centres at any of the three ITE colleges in Ang Mo Kio, Choa Chu Kang and Simei. They must first book an appointment by phone or e-mail.

Students eligible for the Direct Entry Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP) will receive invitations to apply for it.

The DPP enables them to progress to selected polytechnic diploma courses via a two-year Higher Nitec course at the ITE, if they achieve the qualifying grade point average scores.

DPP posting results will be released at 2pm on Dec 23 and ITE ones at 9am on Dec 30.

Those with ITE offers should accept or reject them between Dec 30, 2022, and Jan 4, 2023, while candidates who have received DPP posting results should do so between Dec 23 and Dec 28.