N-level examination results to be released on Dec 18

SINGAPORE – Students who took the Singapore-Cambridge GCE N-level examinations in 2023 will receive their results on Dec 18.

Arrangements have been made for school candidates to get their results at their schools from 2pm.

Details of the collection arrangements will be provided by the schools, the Ministry of Education and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said on Dec 11.

School candidates who are unwell should not go to school to collect their results. Those who cannot collect their results in person can appoint a proxy to do so.

Private candidates can access SEAB’s online results release system from 2.45pm on Dec 18 using their Singpass accounts or the account they created during registration.

Those who obtain a qualifying aggregate score can be promoted to Secondary 5 in 2024.

All candidates applying for Institute of Technical Education (ITE) courses can do so via the ITE website between 2.30pm on Dec 18 and 5pm on Dec 21.

Those who wish to fill up a hard-copy application form can go to the customer and visitor centres at any of the three ITE colleges in Ang Mo Kio, Choa Chu Kang and Simei. They must first book an appointment by phone or e-mail.

Students eligible for the Direct Entry Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP) will receive invitations to apply for it.

The DPP enables them to progress to selected polytechnic diploma courses via a two-year Higher Nitec course at the ITE, if they achieve the qualifying grade point average scores.

DPP posting results will be released at 2pm on Dec 22 and ITE ones at 9am on Dec 29.

Those with ITE offers should accept or reject them between Dec 29, 2023, and Jan 3, 2024, while candidates who have received DPP posting results should do so between Dec 22 and Dec 27.

The statement said applications for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme will open in January 2024.