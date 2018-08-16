'Mystery vending machines' a form of public lottery, merchants told to stop operations: Police

SINGAPORE - The past few years have seen an increase in the number of "mystery vending machines" around Singapore, popular with both young and old.

Such machines - which are typically found in shopping malls - usually charge $10 for the public to purchase a "mystery box", which contains a prize.

While the boxes usually contain low-value items, such as cheap coin pouches or USB chargers, vending machine companies often claim that big prizes such as a smartphone or a Kate Spade handbag are there to be won.

However, these machines' days may be numbered.

In a statement on Thursday (Aug 16), a police spokesman said: "The police are aware that some merchants are operating vending machines in public areas, which dispense random mystery prizes upon receipt of cash payments. As this is a form of public lottery, it is an offence under Section 5(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act."

Individuals found guilty face a prison term not exceeding five years, and are also liable to be fined an amount not less than $20,000 and not more than $200,000.

Existing merchants operating such vending machines are advised to cease such operations.

The spokesman added that the police will take enforcement actions against merchants who continue to contravene this law.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for further comments.