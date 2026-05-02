Mystery of disappearing bananas solved: Family catches civet cat instead of rat in trap

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It was Bukit Timah resident Audrey Wong’s first time encountering a common palm civet in the 30 years she had lived in her home.

SINGAPORE – Ms Audrey Wong first noticed something was awry when bananas went missing from the kitchen of her Bukit Timah home on April 21.

“We also heard noises coming from the kitchen at night, but we didn’t see anything unusual,” the 50-year-old professional told The Straits Times on May 2, adding that the family thought a rat had taken the bananas initially.



Ms Wong explained that rats would enter the house once in a long while, but they do not pose a big issue, and the family usually set up traps when they notice rats around.

After bananas went missing again, Ms Wong proceeded to set up a trap on April 27 to catch a rat – only to be shocked the next morning when she found a civet cat in the trap.

First encounter with civet in 30 years

“The civet was quite big, and it was hissing at us from inside the cage, which was quite scary,” Ms Wong recalled.

As there are vast forested areas near her home and in the wider Bukit Timah area, residents are no stranger to wildlife in the area.

“I see squirrels, green parrots, hornbills, kingfishers and monkeys in the back garden occasionally,” said Ms Wong, who has lived in her home for 30 years.

However, it was the first time she encountered a common palm civet, and she was not sure how to approach the animal, which she estimated to be between 40cm and 50cm long.

Ms Wong then decided to contact the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) for assistance, and its officers arrived a few hours later.

Upon assessing the situation, the animal welfare group sought Ms Wong and her family’s consent to release the civet back into the forested area behind her house, instead of removing it from the environment.

“They explained that the civet’s family is likely in the region, and removing it from the environment entirely will cause it a lot of stress,” Ms Wong said, adding that she agreed with the group’s suggestion.

The civet was subsequently released back to the forested area.

Ms Wong said she still sees the animal in her back garden occasionally, but it has not entered the house again.

Co-existence with wildlife

To prevent a similar encounter, Ms Wong now ensures that her kitchen windows are closed.



The family have also stopped leaving fruits out in the open, opting instead to leave the bananas in the microwave oven and other fruits in the fridge.

“The civet had entered through the kitchen windows, which we sometimes forget to close,” Ms Wong said, adding that the civet might have come from the Singapore Botanic Gardens nearby.

Despite being frightened by the civet initially, she said she found the encounter a learning experience rather than an unpleasant memory.

“As urban development continues, I think such interactions between humans and wildlife will only increase. It is important to know how to react to such encounters,” Ms Wong said.

She also urged other people who have similar encounters to contact ACRES if they are unsure about how to approach the animal.

The public can call ACRES’ wildlife rescue hotline on 9783-7782 from 7am to 1am daily.

Those who come across civets that are injured, stressed or distressed are advised to call the National Parks Board’s (NParks) Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600 for assistance.

Do not touch, chase or corner the civet as this may further stress or injure the animal, NParks said in an advisory on its website.

“The civet may also bite in self-defence,” it warned.

The Straits Times has contacted ACRES for more information.