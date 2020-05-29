MyRepublic customers in northern, western S'pore hit by Internet outage

Broadband customers of Internet service provider MyRepublic in the north and west of Singapore faced issues with connecting to the Web yesterday morning.

MyRepublic said connectivity was fully restored at 10.15am.

The service provider said it first received reports of broadband connectivity issues at 7.30am, and began to see full traffic recovery at about 9am.

According to the Downdetector website which logs Internet outages, customers started reporting connection problems more than three hours before MyRepublic said service had been fully restored.

Downdetector data showed that complaints spiked at 8.38am with 643 reports.

MyRepublic apologised in a statement, saying: "Our team was able to start resolving the problem, which affected a small number of customers, within an hour of discovery.

"After monitoring traffic performance to ensure no further interruptions, we were able to report full service recovery at 10.15am.

"Our network team is investigating the cause of the interruption and will be putting measures in place to minimise future disruptions."

The service provider also said that users who were still unable to connect to the Internet are advised to turn off and on their optical network terminal and Wi-Fi router.

Customers who continue to face connectivity issues can contact MyRepublic at bit.ly/2P4p8a8

The latest network disruption comes just over two weeks after thousands of M1 fibre broadband users in Singapore were left without Internet access for more than 10 hours on May 12.

Last month, two network service disruptions on the same day affected thousands of StarHub subscribers, and were attributed to network equipment failure and a domain name server issue respectively.

Addressing the issue of network capacity in Parliament earlier this month, Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran said Internet usage in Singapore remains well within network operators' capacity despite a spike in traffic during the circuit breaker period.