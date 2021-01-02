MyRepublic broadband outage hits some users

Some users of Internet service provider MyRepublic were hit by a broadband outage on Thursday morning and there were reports of the problem continuing for more than 24 hours.

Connectivity issues were reportedly experienced from 7.34am on New Year's Eve by users in various locations, including Yishun, Sengkang and Yio Chu Kang.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman for MyRepublic said yesterday that fewer than 100 subscribers, which made up 0.1 per cent of its users, were affected.

A small number of them still had connectivity issues, and these were being handled on a case-by-case basis, he added.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority was also updated on the outage, in line with the company's policies and regulations.

On Thursday, MyRepublic acknowledged the glitch in a Facebook post at 10.55am.

In an update at 1.48pm on the same day, it said connectivity was restored and it advised customers who were still facing these issues to switch off their optical network terminal and router for 10 minutes before turning them on.

But several customers said on Facebook that they were still unable to connect to the Internet yesterday.

"It still wasn't working when I tried this morning around 9.50am," said Mr Alvin Ong, 40, who lives in Sengkang. Since 7.45am on Thursday, the manager at a non-profit organisation has tried restarting as instructed at least eight times.

Mr Ong, a subscriber for around six years, said MyRepublic "should share why the disruption occurred and when service will be restored".

Ang Qing