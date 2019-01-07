Myanmar maids mark Independence Day with song and dance

Myanmar domestic workers dressed in their ethnic costumes performing a dance as the Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training (Fast) celebrated Myanmar's 71st Independence Day, which fell on Friday. Yesterday's event was held at the Fast Befrienders Clubhouse in Jalan Bukit Merah. Besides such song and dance performances featuring Myanmar's traditional dances, there were mini talent competitions and showcases. One highlight of the programme was the Best Myanmar Traditional Dress Competition. The guests were treated to delicious authentic Myanmar snacks, bringing back fond memories of home for some. About 300 people attended the celebration.