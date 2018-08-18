Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on working visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE - Myanmar's state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi will arrive in Singapore on Sunday (Aug 19) for a four-day working visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Her trip comes amid growing cooperation in recent years between Singapore and Myanmar, which are working towards concluding a bilateral investment treaty by year-end.

Ms Suu Kyi will be at the Istana on Tuesday (Aug 21) to call on President Halimah Yacob as well as PM Lee, who will host her to lunch.

Meetings with Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan are also on the cards, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

On Monday, Ms Suu Kyi will meet Mr Goh at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, where he is chairman of the governing board. Myanmar is interested in sending more of its officials for courses at the school.

In the evening, she will be hosted to dinner by Dr Balakrishnan.

She will meet DPM Teo on Tuesday afternoon, before taking the stage at the Grand Hyatt hotel to deliver the 43rd Singapore Lecture.

In her lecture, titled "Myanmar's Democratic Transition: Challenges and Way Forward", Ms Suu Kyi, a long-time political detainee, will take stock of the achievements of the Myanmar civilian government - led by her National League for Democracy party, which won the 2015 general election by a landslide - and discuss the challenges confronting her country now.

She will be accompanied on her trip by Union Minister for the Office of the Union Government and National Security Advisor Thaung Tun, Union Minister for International Cooperation Kyaw Tin, and Deputy Minister for the Office of the President Min Thu.

Ms Suu Kyi was last in town in Nov 2016, reciprocating a trip PM Lee had made earlier that year to her country - the first visit by any head of government since Myanmar's civilian government came into power.

That year, the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Singapore and Myanmar, visa-free travel between the two countries was implemented, and it was announced that the countries would begin talks on a bilateral investment treaty.