Brunei, host of the just-concluded Asean summits, said yesterday that Myanmar remains an "integral part" of South-east Asia's regional bloc, despite the Myanmar junta declining to send a "non-political representative" as requested by the bloc this time. Cambodia, the incoming chair of Asean, yesterday said it will push the junta to open dialogue with its opponents, and will appoint a new special envoy to Myanmar.
Summit
Myanmar 'integral' to Asean: Brunei
- Published35 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 29, 2021, with the headline 'Myanmar 'integral' to Asean: Brunei'. Subscribe
