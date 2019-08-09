My town and nature getaway by the sea

Whenever someone asks me where I live, I answer with pride: "In the far east - Pasir Ris."

I love how Pasir Ris is tucked away in this serene corner, with a beach and park in its backyard.

Nature is just a stone's throw away.

Despite having lived here for the past 20 years, I have never really stopped to appreciate the work that went into designing this town.

Pasir Ris first appeared in print on an 1844 map as Passier Reis. The town is named after the long stretch of sandy white beach along the north-east coastline facing Pulau Ubin.

The area has a resort feel and its architecture takes inspiration from the surrounding beach and sea.

Living and communal spaces are embellished with features that are synonymous with Pasir Ris' image as "a town by the sea". The keen-eyed will spot seashell motifs and "portholes" adorning common spaces in the neighbourhood.



However, even though I have lived there for so many years, I never knew Atlantis and Aquaria parks existed. I have also visited Loyang Point on occasion but did not know I was shopping in the hull of what was designed to look like a ship.



A man cycling over the faded motif of a prawn at Park Aquaria in Pasir Ris. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



These discoveries have added to the notion of tranquillity I feel in the area.



Roofscape mimicking lighthouses at Blocks 138 to 146. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



For someone who prefers to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, Pasir Ris embodies my idea of home and a getaway blended into one.



Above: Clam-shaped balcony openings at one of the red brick blocks in Pasir Ris Street 52. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM





Above: Porthole openings in the walls along common areas at Blocks 152 to 161 in Pasir Ris Street 13. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

