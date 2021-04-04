'My mother doesn't think she has a problem': The challenges faced by those helping people who hoard

SINGAPORE - Mr Chng, 26, took this video as he carefully made his way up the stairs to his mother's second-floor Chinatown home. There is barely enough space for him to walk, a narrow path on the stairs is flanked on both sides by mounds of stuff.

To the right are boxes stacked shoulder height or higher against a wall. To the left, paper bags and plastic bags packed with unidentified objects are strewn, alongside an assortment of items seemingly picked up from the trash - random bits of paper and empty drink bottles.

The trail culminates at the top of the stairs in a living room filled with similar items, so much so that the floor can no longer be seen. Mr Chng can walk no further than the doorway of the room without having to step on his mother's belongings.

None of this is unfamiliar to the part-time customer service officer. These were the sort of living conditions that forced the family to move multiple times during his childhood and was what ultimately drove him away from home at 16.

His mother, housewife Madam Lim, 63, has a hoarding disorder.

New study on hoarding behaviour

The challenges faced by caregivers and social service providers when dealing with hoarding behaviour was recently highlighted by researchers from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in a new study. It is estimated that one in 50 Singaporeans will exhibit hoarding behaviour in their lifetimes.

They also face resistance from the very people they are trying to help, including often having difficulty gaining entry to the homes they need to declutter. It is estimated that one in 50 Singaporeans will exhibit hoarding behaviour in their lifetimes.

Once in the homes, the process doesn't get any easier.

Ms Fion Phua and her volunteers from the Keeping Hope Alive volunteer network she founded recalls a visit last year (2020) to the Beach Road home of an elderly man. He initially refused to allow volunteers to clear the items, but after much coaxing from Ms Phua, he finally agreed.

As volunteers began sorting through his hoard, cockroaches started crawling out of the mound of items, momentarily causing panic among the crew.

It took about six and a half hours to clear the elderly man's flat and at the end of it, the crew killed dozens of roaches.



Hundreds of cockroaches were found when volunteers of Keeping Hope Alive decluttered a flat at Beach Road in August 2020. PHOTO: RICH SNG/KEEPING HOPE ALIVE



Managing relationships

Volunteers like Ms Phua said managing the friction between relatives or neighbours is another big challenge.

Care, patience and understanding are the key to helping family members with hoarding disorders, said Dr Chew Yat Peng, a principal counsellor at voluntary welfare organisation O'Joy Care Services.

Threats, while sometimes well-intentioned, may not get the desired results, she added. "You need to find out what motivates them, what are some of the goals and values they have in life and help them fulfil it."

Montfort Care's Ms Png added that those in need of help often lead lonely lives and have a need for connection with others. "If they haven't really sat down and connected with the person, maybe it's time to do that," she suggested.

When it comes to helping people declutter, building trust is the first and most critical step, with months often elapsing before a person is ready to take the plunge.

Social workers often show homeowners "before and after" pictures to motivate them, and highlight the dangers of clutter and inconvenience to other people, Ms Goh said.

Flats are then formally assessed, with volunteer groups meeting homeowners to discuss the logistics, as well as what items should be disposed of.

During the actual cleaning process, homeowners are usually stationed where they can see everything that is going on in the house, said Ms Sim Chunhui, who is overall-in-charge of Project HomeWorks under Habitat for Humanity Singapore.

Ms Goh stressed the importance of managing expectations on all sides, adding that volunteers are always reminded to respect homeowners' wishes and get their consent before discarding items.

"It is their home. Sometimes, it could be a situation where the home is only half decluttered and that is good enough."

Ms Phua added that those who hoard often "have their pride and their reasons". "We must understand their reasons, think alike with them and do according to their wishes," she said.

Mr Chng's experience

Mr Chng, who declined to give his first name, recalls his mother taking his sister and him along at night to forage in rubbish bins on every floor of their HDB block.

At stores, she would ask for additional brochures when staff handed them out and request more plastic bags at the supermarket.

Mr Chng's and his sister's childhoods were thus spent moving home each time a flat was filled to the brim. And each time they moved, the new place would eventually start looking like the old one.

At this rented landed property in Casuarina, there was hardly room for furniture. The living room and kitchen looked like landfills full of discarded boxes, plastic bags, newspapers and drink bottles.



A landed property at Casuarina. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MR CHNG'S FAMILY



Here and in other flats they moved to, Mr Chng and his sister who is three years older, had no beds to sleep in, and cockroaches scurried over them while they slept on the floor.

Even when there were beds, as in this flat in Tanjong Pagar, which was owned by Mr Chng's family, it was covered with so many items, no one could sleep on it.

Mr Chng said their toilet paper and detergents were taken from public toilets, their soaps and shampoos picked from bins.

The toilets at home were barely more usable than the other rooms, though. At this toilet in their Tanjong Pagar flat, there was hardly room to walk in the bathroom with a chair and pails crowding the floor.

Mr Chng's and his sister's childhoods were spent moving home each time a flat was filled to the brim.

He said: "Whenever we asked my mother why she collects those things, she would avoid the question."



This flat has since been cleared by Mr Chng and his family in 2016. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MR CHNG'S FAMILY



He added that whenever he and his father, 69, an engineer, tried to dispose of her rubbish, she would become agitated and angry.

Mr Chng moved out with his sister to an apartment their father rented for them in 2011.

Many times, Madam Lim's family members suggested she get counselling and psychological support, but it always ended in denial and refusal.

In 2016, under the advice of a social worker at the Queenstown Family Service Centre, Mr Chng's family called a private ambulance to take Madam Lim to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

She was discharged a month later but things did not improve. She refused her medications or to go for her appointments.



This flat has since been cleared by Mr Chng and his family in 2016. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MR CHNG'S FAMILY



Madam Lim and her husband now live in a cluttered unit above a shophouse in Chinatown.

"We can't clear her stuff, she won't let go of it. And there is a lot of stuff, it's not a good environment. She neglects herself and her well-being. She doesn't even have enough space for a bed," he said.

Mr Chng last visited his mother two months ago. His greatest challenge now is to look for someone who is able to convince Madam Lim and assist her to declutter.

"If there is any help, I would gladly take it."

"My mum thinks that she has no problem and we sent her (to IMH) for no reason," said Mr Chng.

Other hoarding cases in Singapore

1. Ang Mo Kio (March 2021)



The charred remains of the items in the flat at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 is still seen on Tuesday (Mar 16). ST PHOTO: YEO SHU HUI



A 48-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries after a fire broke out at her flat on March 5 and engulfed the living room, which had a vast accumulation of combustible items in it. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) had to manoeuvre over "heaps of items" in the flat to get to her and her son. The 20-year-old was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where his condition stabilised.

A spokesman for Ang Mo Kio Town Council told The Sunday Times that they rendered assistance to clear the debris and clean up the unit on March 17. When the unit is made accessible to them, they will also restore the electricity and carry out basic lighting, painting and plumbing works to help the family .

2. Chin Swee Road (October 2019)



The state of Mdm Leong's flat at Chin Swee Road on Tuesday (Mar 16). ST PHOTO: YEO SHU HUI



In 2019, ST visited the flat of an 80-year-old woman with the volunteers of Keeping Hope Alive and recorded the process of volunteers decluttering and reorganising the flat. Volunteers had difficulty walking into the cluttered one-room rental apartment, which was also infested with rats.

When ST visited the flat on March 16, there was some clutter, such as plastic bags, clothes and tissue paper scattered about the house. The woman, now 82, declined to be interviewed, but said there are no more pests.

Ms Fion Phua, founder of the volunteer platform, told ST that they visit her after every festive season or school holidays to assist her in tidying her flat. They will visit her again soon.

3. Commonwealth Crescent (October 2019)



Junk filled flat at Commonwealth Crescent on Friday (Mar 19). ST PHOTO: YEO SHU HUI



An elderly woman, then 60, had filled her flat to the brim with so much junk that she had to find some other place to sleep, like a pavilion outdoors. Neighbours were worried that she was creating a fire hazard. It was reported then that Tanjong Pagar Town Council had worked with the Housing Development Board (HDB) and Agency for Integrated Care to help her.

At a visit on March 19, bags of rotting food hung on home-made hangers on the metal gate, and an odour and flies pervaded the place. Neighbours told ST the home owner could frequently be found at the nearby market. She turned out to be at the food centre, surrounded by empty bottles and plastic bags. She declined to be interviewed.

4. Bedok North (September 2019)

A 68-year-old man was found dead among the pile of things he had hoarded for years. The SCDF had to use a hydraulic tool to forcibly enter the flat, and wade through the piles of rubbish for hours before getting to his body. Police classified the case as unnatural death.

5. Tampines Street (May 2018)

A 59-year-old man was found dead in the toilet after a fire broke out in his flat, which was full of papers and items hoarded over the years, leaving only a narrow space in the living room to walk through. Neighbours had also complained to the town council about his possessions obstructing the common corridor.

6. Eunos Crescent (May 2015)



The corridors of the previously cockroach-infested flat at Eunos Crescent on Wednesday (Mar 17). ST PHOTO: YEO SHU HUI



An elderly couple lived in the cockroach-infested flat, where the woman, then 66, had hoarded newspapers, boxes and other used items.

When ST visited the flat on March 17, there was no one at home. According to neighbours, the woman still hoards objects, but her daughter visits every week to clean up. They are not troubled by pests from the flat anymore.