‘My dream was all gone’: Worker whose leg was almost severed by 250kg industrial fan

SINGAPORE – By the time he turned 30 in 2022, Indian national Pitchaiah Muthupandi thought he would be married, as his parents had planned an arranged marriage for him in India.

Instead, he found himself in hospital that year, with a mangled right leg due to a work accident.

His arranged marriage was soon called off and his bride-to-be wed someone else.

“My dream was all gone,” Mr Muthupandi, now 32, told The Straits Times on March 28 at Tuas Amenity Centre, about a 10-minute drive from his workplace. Workers usually eat and buy their daily necessities there.

He added: “(Before the accident), I felt my job was going onto the next level. But it all stopped. My life stopped too.”

The Indian national came to Singapore in 2016 and worked as a technician.

He joined his current firm in August 2021 as a service engineer, repairing motors and generators.

On Aug 8, 2022, Mr Muthupandi and a colleague were testing an industrial fan at their workplace. The fan’s six to eight blades spanned about 1m each, and its total weight was around 250kg.

Suddenly, the spinning fan – which was not bolted properly – spun out of the casing and hurtled towards Mr Muthupandi, who was standing several metres away. He tried to run, but the fan’s blades hit his right leg.

He blacked out and awoke in the intensive care unit at St Luke’s Hospital. The blades had sliced through his thigh bone and almost severed his right leg.