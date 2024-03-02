My Community tours open doors to workplaces of ordinary workers

SINGAPORE – Banana skin and packets of human faeces were some of the unsavoury things Madam Seah Chwee Hong encountered while collecting mail from posting boxes in the 1970s.

Now 72, she was among the pioneer batch of postwomen who joined Singapore Post in 1974. As a “mail ambassador”, she drove around in a van to collect mail from posting boxes all around the island.

When greeted with unexpected litter, Madam Seah said she would tie up the delivery bag and alert her colleagues back at the post office.

However, there were also occasions when she had to flee from the posting boxes.

“I have seen snakes hiding in the posting boxes in Bukit Timah and Punggol,” she said. “I just had to run.”

Workers like Madam Seah are the motivation for non-profit heritage group My Community’s newly launched Open My Factory tours.

The tours aim to feature such ordinary workers and their workplaces.

Other than SingPost’s mail processing centre, there will be visits to the PacificLight power station, Alba E-Waste logistics and sorting hub, PSA container port, Dodo Seafood Treats factory, Bee Sin Shipyard, Tower Transit’s Bulim Bus Depot, the TuasOne waste-to-energy plant and Tai Hua’s soya sauce factory.

Mr Kwek Li Yong, co-founder and executive director of My Community, said one can become successful in any industry or profession.

“There exists a gulf in appreciation for our blue-collared workers compared with white-collared ones. This is a series of experiential tours which bring Singaporeans and tourists to our humble industries where they will see the facilities and meet the unsung heroes,” he said.

My Community will be conducting one tour for each venue per month from March 1 to Dec 15, 2024. Each tour, which lasts two hours and is conducted in English, can take up to 35 participants.

The tours are priced at $20 each to cover transport costs, and target both locals and tourists.

Organising the tours can be challenging as many of the sites are restricted, and the organisers have to ensure that the site’s security and participants’ safety are not compromised, said Mr Kwek.