Mustafa Centre cuts staff amid retail woes

Employees of Mustafa Centre who have not been called back to work have been asked to find a second job to earn an income, after the company announced it will stop paying them allowance from October.

And its foreign workers whose work passes have expired will be sent home, as the iconic mall in Little India struggles to cope with the fallout from Covid-19.

Founder Mustaq Ahmad said in a letter addressed to all staff last Thursday that the company is unable to renew the work passes of its foreign workers and will pay for their ticket home. It will also waive notice periods for employees who opt to resign.

Both groups of workers will be given a month's basic salary.

