THE BIG STORY

Higher rebates, surcharges to cut vehicle emissions

Rebates on the purchase of cleaner cars will be increased from Jan 1 next year to Dec 31, 2022, under the Vehicular Emissions Scheme. Cleaner taxis will have their rebates increased. In the carrot-and-stick model, surcharges for more pollutive vehicles will also be increased - by $5,000 for cars and $7,500 for taxis.

Woodlands double murder: Man sentenced to death

A former property agent was sentenced to death yesterday after he was found guilty of murdering his pregnant wife and their four-year-old daughter. Teo Ghim Heng (pictured left in 2017) strangled his wife, who was six months pregnant, and daughter at their Woodlands flat on Jan 20, 2017.

WORLD

Covid-19 cases in Japan hit new daily record

Japan hit a new daily high of 1,651 in Covid-19 cases yesterday, according to a tally by broadcaster NHK. Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura warned of more stringent measures if the infections continued to spike, overburdening medical institutions.

SINGAPORE

More grocery choices in FairPrice's new truck

FairPrice yesterday announced that an air-conditioned truck will, for a start, serve Block 108 Bukit Purmei Road, Block 32 Telok Blangah Rise and Block 518 West Coast Road. The truck can hold about 200 products and serve up to five customers at a time, with safe distancing measures in place.

MOE pre-school to support kids with hearing loss

Children with hearing loss will receive dedicated support for the first time at a pre-school run by the Ministry of Education (MOE). The kindergarten will teach sign language to children with moderate to profound hearing loss. The aim is for them to build basic language proficiency in Singapore sign language from a young age.

BUSINESS

Temasek unit throws PIL $809m lifeline

A US$600 million (S$809 million) lifeline has been offered by Temasek unit Heliconia Capital Management to the troubled Pacific International Lines (PIL), paving the way for a rescue of the world's 10th-largest container shipping line now facing "tremendous strain on its liquidity".