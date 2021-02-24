THE BIG STORY

Study to implement PWM in retail sector under way

Low-wage workers in retail may see their earnings rise if a study to implement the progressive wage model (PWM) in the sector bears fruit. Salespeople and cashiers in supermarkets, convenience stores and fashion outlets can benefit from the move to extend the PWM to retail, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said.

THE BIG STORY

Free reusable masks, hand sanitiser for households

Each Singapore household will soon be able to collect reusable masks and 500ml of alcohol-free hand sanitiser from next month and April respectively. The mask collection exercise will last for two weeks. The new two-layer mask does not need to be washed daily and could instead be washed once or twice a week.



US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden observing a moment of silence on Monday, at a White House ceremony to mourn the more than 500,000 lives lost to Covid-19 in the country. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



WORLD

US flags lowered to half-mast to mourn 500,000 Covid-19 deaths

Flags were lowered to half-mast on Monday to mourn the half a million people who died from the coronavirus in the United States, a death toll higher than that of any other country.

The US has 20 per cent of all reported Covid-19 deaths in the world, even though it makes up just 4.25 per cent of the global population.

SINGAPORE

Windier weather normal for January and February

It has been windier than usual lately - but such conditions are normal for this time of the year. "Climatologically, Singapore experiences the strongest average wind speed in January and February," a spokesman for the Meteorological Service Singapore under the National Environment Agency told The Straits Times.

SPORT

Women's world floorball event returning to S'pore

Local floorball is set for a boost, with Singapore picked to host the Women's World Floorball Championship for a second time in 2023. At the previous event in Switzerland two years ago, the national team, the reigning SEA Games champions, achieved their highest finish of 12th under the current format.



ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



BUSINESS

SIA stock surges to highest level in almost a year

Singapore Airlines' (SIA) stock hit its highest level in nearly a year on anticipation that the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out and falling infection numbers worldwide portend better days ahead. Brokers attributed the sudden surge to optimism that the carrier was well positioned to come out of the Covid-19 crisis stronger.