Seniors aged 60 to 69 to get jab from end-March

Singapore will soon move into the next phase of its nationwide Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, with vaccinations for seniors aged 60 to 69 slated to start around the end of next month, and the rest of the population to get the jab from April. About 250,000 Singapore residents have been vaccinated to date, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong.

THE BIG STORY

Fewer students who graduated last year secured a full-time job, even though government programmes helped ensure most managed to find some form of employment. A survey showed that close to seven in 10 of those who graduated from four local universities last year found permanent work, down from 81.7 per cent in 2019.

LIFE

The tossing of yusheng, or raw fish salad, is a popular festive practice here. Lohei and yusheng were also among the latest additions to the National Heritage Board's intangible cultural heritage inventory.

With about a week to go before the end of the 15 days of Chinese New Year, be inspired by how six chefs have beefed up their yusheng creations this Year of the Ox.

A young woman protester in Myanmar, who was shot in the head last week as police dispersed a crowd, died yesterday, marking the first death among opponents of the Feb 1 military coup since they began demonstrating two weeks ago. Her death could become a rallying cry for protesters, who were on the streets again yesterday.

SINGAPORE

New features in Nets app to help hawkers fight fraud

E-payment service provider Nets will roll out new features to help hawkers fight fraud, as more than half of all stallholders here accept cashless payments. The features, set to be rolled out progressively from next month, will include larger fonts and distinct payment alerts and colours to highlight new digital transactions.

SINGAPORE

Students who sat the A-level examination last year achieved the best passing rate since 2006 despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic. The number of students who attained at least three H2 passes, with a pass in General Paper or Knowledge and Inquiry, was 10,905, or 93.6 per cent, of the 11,646 candidates.