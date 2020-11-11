THE BIG STORY

Pre-departure testing to be required for travellers

From next Tuesday night, travellers from higher-risk areas will have to take a polymerase chain reaction test for Covid-19 within 72 hours before departing for Singapore. They will have to serve a 14-day stay-home notice after arriving, and be tested at the end of their quarantine. It will take effect at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

THE BIG STORY

S'pore could have Covid-19 vaccine by early 2021

Singapore could have a Covid-19 vaccine by early next year. The first shipments of the vaccine co-developed by Singapore researchers are expected in the first quarter, said Arcturus Therapeutics, the American pharmaceutical company working with Duke-NUS Medical School scientists on the vaccine.



Indonesian Islamist cleric Rizieq Shihab greeting his supporters after arriving from Saudi Arabia at Indonesia's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport yesterday. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



WORLD

Thousands welcome back cleric who went into exile

Thousands of supporters gathered at a Jakarta airport yesterday to welcome back Rizieq Shihab, a firebrand cleric and Islamist leader, who went into exile in Saudi Arabia after facing charges over sending pornographic messages and insulting state ideology. There were chaotic scenes at the airport as his supporters paralysed the toll road.



PHOTO: REUTERS



WORLD

Trump set to push ahead with legal challenges

US President Donald Trump was set to push ahead with legal challenges to the results of the election after Attorney-General William Barr (above) told federal prosecutors to look into any "substantial" allegations of voting irregularities. Mr Barr's directive prompted the top lawyer overseeing voter fraud probes to resign in protest.

SINGAPORE

Jobs portal upgraded

to curb unfair practices New features have been rolled out on MyCareersFuture to boost progressive hiring practices among employers. Workforce Singapore, the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices and the Manpower Ministry said a key thrust of the portal is to "provide as many job seekers as possible a fair chance at the roles advertised".

BUSINESS

Singapore's Internet economy shrinks 24%

The clear signs of an e-commerce boom in Singapore failed to prevent its Internet economy from taking a hit from the pandemic. There was a 24 per cent, or US$3 billion (S$4 billion), drop in the overall Internet economy to US$9 billion in gross merchandise value this year.