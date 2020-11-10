THE BIG STORY

Manufacturing sector shows resilience amid pandemic

The manufacturing sector has emerged as a bright spot in the recession-hit economy, ramping up its output and churning out more jobs. There were about 6,370 jobs available in the sector in the middle of last month - almost double the 3,200 job openings reported at the end of August.

Companies keen on SIA training programmes

More than 50 organisations have expressed interest in Singapore Airlines' (SIA) training programmes launched last week which will see the national carrier's trainers work with companies to design courses and instruct their employees in areas such as customer service.

OPINION

Why choice of US president matters for the world

The zeitgeist of the world is infused by the character of the United States leader. President-elect Joe Biden will bring back the civility and generosity that the American spirit is associated with, says Mr Kishore Mahbubani.

BUSINESS

E-payment commonly used for local food, groceries

Hawker food, groceries and activities, such as terrarium workshops, are among the more popular purchases made via digital payment amid the pandemic, according to various firms. Online purchases of work-from-home items and beauty products paid via e-payments have also spiked.

TECH

TraceTogether check-in is more effective, (cyber) safer

TraceTogether-only SafeEntry is more effective for contact tracing and provides better cyber hygiene says tech editor Irene Tham. Combining the two systems is a good way to get at least 75 per cent of the population to take part in contact tracing, the minimum rate for the system to perform the way it was designed to.

SPORT

Feng suffers World Cup defeat in opening match

Singapore paddler Feng Tianwei lost her first competitive match in eight months yesterday, falling 4-2 to world No. 27 Lily Zhang in the round of 16 of the International Table Tennis Federation Women's World Cup in China. The world No. 9 admitted that she could not get used to the match tempo.