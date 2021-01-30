Must - reads

THE BIG STORY

Countries should work together to develop a robust system to verify the authenticity of Covid-19 tests and vaccinations, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. A standardised system is essential for reopening borders and resuming international travel, he said in a special address to the World Economic Forum Davos Agenda 2021.

Six nursing homes in Singapore have started inoculating their residents against the coronavirus, and among the first residents to receive the vaccine is a 95-year-old woman at LC Nursing Home. Another four homes are expected to start vaccinating residents in the next two weeks. There are 77 nursing homes here.

About 1,200 job and training opportunities will be created for people with disabilities by the end of this year, said Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli.

This is part of efforts by the National Jobs Council, which was set up last May to focus on creating jobs and building skills during and after the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as existing schemes by SG Enable.

In a move that sets the stage for further confrontation with London, China has said it will "no longer recognise" the British National (Overseas) passport for Hong Kongers, as Britain prepares to offer millions of former colonial subjects a way to escape Beijing's crackdown on dissent.

Five years after Uber's Lion City Rentals started its fleet expansion, which flooded the market with thousands of unhired cars, many of its vehicles are still in cold storage. Checks by The Straits Times revealed a massive industrial yard housing about 1,000 cars - the single largest collection of unused private-hire cars to date.

The business expectations of firms in both the manufacturing and services sectors in Singapore turned positive after a year of gloom, with sentiment boosted by the start of Covid-19 vaccinations across countries. Their sentiments were captured in the latest quarterly surveys released yesterday.