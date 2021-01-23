THE BIG STORY

Safety measures tightened ahead of Chinese New Year

From Tuesday, all households will be able to host a maximum of eight distinct guests a day, as part of stepped-up measures to combat rising coronavirus infections ahead of Chinese New Year. Individuals are encouraged to limit themselves to visiting at most two other households daily, and stick to visiting only family members during the festive period.

Private home sales notch up robust price gains in Q4

Singapore's private home market has had a remarkable year, defying the pandemic and a recession, and notching up robust price gains in the fourth quarter. Private home values rose 2.1 per cent compared with a 0.8 per cent gain in the third quarter, and a 0.5 per cent rise in the final quarter of 2019.



(From left) Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, MP for Sembawang GRC Mariam Jaafar and Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung at the parcel of land that will be the site of the Woodlands North RTS station. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



SINGAPORE

Construction work begins for Singapore-Johor RTS Link station

The Land Transport Authority unveiled several details on the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link yesterday at a groundbreaking ceremony marking the start of construction at the Woodlands terminus station site.

Commuters crossing the border to Johor Baru via the line will be served by a terminus station and an immigration complex about 10 times the size of a typical MRT station.

WORLD

US Covid-19 deaths likely to top 500,000 in Feb: Biden

Coronavirus deaths in the United States will likely top 500,000 next month, President Joe Biden said on Thursday, a sobering reality check for the nation as he signed 10 new executive orders and unveiled a comprehensive national strategy to defeat the pandemic. "Things are going to continue to get worse before they get better," he said.

WORLD

Malaysia's workplace clusters a key virus source

The Malaysian government is watching workplace clusters closely as they have emerged as a key source of coronavirus infections, with hundreds of cases traced to private companies as well as government agencies. Four Cabinet ministers have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days.



PHOTO: EPA-EFE



SPORT

Officials refute report that Games may be off

The Japanese government and Olympic officials yesterday scrambled to categorically deny claims in a Times of London report that the coronavius-hit Games could be cancelled. A final decision is likely in March, but an overwhelming proportion of Japanese polled do not want the Olympics to be held.