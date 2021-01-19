THE BIG STORY

Mass vaccination begins for aviation, maritime staff

A mass exercise to vaccinate 37,000 front-line workers in the aviation and maritime sectors began yesterday, paving the way for Singapore to revive its flagging airline industry. About 13,000 workers have registered to get their first dose of the vaccine this week, and the exercise is set to be completed within two months.

WORLD

China's economic growth surpasses expectations

China's economy picked up speed in the fourth quarter, with growth beating expectations as it ended a rough coronavirus-striken 2020 in remarkably good shape and remained poised to expand further this year even as the pandemic rages on unabated. Gross domestic product grew 2.3 per cent last year, official data showed yesterday.

WORLD

PM Suga vows to tackle virus as hospitals come under strain

In a policy speech yesterday, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed to do everything he could to help overwhelmed hospitals, as underpaid yet overworked nurses resign en masse amid a surge in coronavirus infections and as Covid-19 patients are dying at home while awaiting hospitalisation.

SINGAPORE

Girl, 8, injures eye in collision with delivery rider

A GrabFood delivery rider has been arrested over a bicycle collision that left an eight-year-old girl in hospital with an eye injury. The man is believed to have accidentally knocked the child over on a footpath, leaving her covered in blood and shards of glass from her smashed spectacles.

BUSINESS

Tech-enabled firms here are thriving: Study

Companies that adopt technology to provide an innovative twist to their businesses are thriving, according to a list of the fastest-growing companies in Singapore compiled by The Straits Times and global research firm Statista. Technology-driven automotive marketplace Carro sped to the top of the ranking.

SPORT

Quarantine issues plague Aussie Open

Tensions rose in the build-up to the Australian Open yesterday, with players complaining about the different quarantine rules in Melbourne and Adelaide and locals accusing the authorities of preferential treatment for tennis stars. Nine people who arrived on charter flights have tested positive for Covid-19.