Covid-19 vaccination drive picks up pace in Singapore

Singapore's Covid-19 vaccination programme is kicking into high gear, as it expands its scope and increases its pace, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said yesterday. Eight vaccination centres will be set up by the end of next month, and the pace of vaccination will speed up from this week, with close to 2,800 vaccinated on Tuesday alone.

THE BIG STORY

Biotech plant to create high-skill jobs: Chan

A new manufacturing facility set up here by speciality chemicals company DuPont will create new high-skill manufacturing jobs in the energy and chemicals industry, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing. The facility will produce customised biotechnology solutions for the Asia-Pacific region.

WORLD

Questions raised over Malaysia's renewed movement curbs

Malaysia yesterday reimposed the movement control order (MCO) for the first time since March.

With the number of active coronavirus cases now greater than the number of beds reserved for Covid-19 patients in public hospitals and quarantine centres, some are questioning whether the two-week MCO has come too late.

SINGAPORE

Evacuation delay a factor in NSF's death

A full-time national serviceman (NSF) who died of heatstroke in April 2018 was taken to a medical centre about 40 minutes after he was seen with signs of heat injury, investigations revealed. The delay in the evacuation was a contributing factor in his death, the state coroner heard yesterday in an inquiry into the NSF's death.

SINGAPORE

Dead fishes in Sentosa South Cove waterway

The water in the waterway running through Sentosa South Cove has turned an unnatural pinkish purple, alarming residents. Warning signs emerged on Jan 5 when a foul smell came from the waterway. As the odour became stronger over the next few days, dead fishes were found near the banks from Wednesday to Sunday.

SPORT

Five factors that led to United's turnaround

Sports correspondent David Lee analyses five reasons for Manchester United's rise to title contenders this English Premier League season after the Red Devils won 1-0 at Burnley on Tuesday to go top of the table. United are top-flight leaders for the first time since Sept 9, 2017.